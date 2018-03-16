Answer:





All praise is due to Allaah. May peace and blessings be on the Messenger of Allaah, his household and companions.



One day, Shaykh Al-Albaani (may Allaah have mercy on him) phoned me while I was away.



So my little daughter picked the call and said: "Assalaam alaykum warahmatullaah"



Shaykh asked after me from her and said to her, "(when your dad returns) inform him that Muhammad Naasirud-deen Al-Albaani asked called. (He didn't add 'Shaykh' to his name. And this is part of his humility. May Allaah elevate his position in Jannah, Ameen).



Upon my return, my daughter informed me that a man named Muhammad Naasirud-deen Al-Albaani had called.





Immediately, I phoned him and, after he had discussed his matter with me.



He said: O Aboo Islaam! When I called your number earlier, your daughter answered it and initiated the salaam. Is this something proven from knowledge or just a personal action from a minor? Benefit us O Aboo Islaam! (this also is part of his humility and wisdom in Da'wah. May Allaah have mercy on him).



I replied, this is something from a minor and (this is happening for the first time). What we know concerning this matter is that the receiver should only pick his call and say, "Na'am". Then, the caller should say the salaam while he the receiver responds to it and not that he initiates the greeting.





Shaykh said: Yes, this is the correct position which is known to us. The caller via telephone is like someone knocking on the door. There's no difference between them.







May Allah forgive the shortcomings of our scholars and be with them.



Related by a student of Shaykh Al-Albaani Aboo Islaam in his book "Aqeedah first, only if they know" vol.I, pp. 16-17.