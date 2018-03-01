Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React (6617 Views)

The post which says because a lady comes to a man’s place and gets na ked doesn’t mean she is asking for sex has gotten many men on the platform riled.



Read some of the comments below;



She is right..

we as guys should learn to control ourselves when it comes to sex..



When we try to make a move and she rejects or tell you she is not in the mood,, a real man should respect himself and let her be..



Sometime in life,, we are not just in the mood for sex,, it is not every time that we will be demanding sex from our girlfriends,, at times a decent conversation and a shoulder to lie on are all she needs. 11 Likes 1 Share

you come to my house, your off your shirt including your payant, you are now telling me she isn't asking for it.

biko, tell me what she want. biscuit abi? 2 Likes 1 Share

she's gone mad.. getting Unclad in front of a guy when you don't want sex, wtf.. so dumb even American feminists won't say this daft word 4 Likes 1 Share





becareful woman. true but ain't gonna try that with a 9ja niqqur..becareful woman.

TheUpsetGirl1:

she's gone mad.. getting Unclad in front of a guy when you don't want sex, wtf.. so dumb even American feminists won't say this daft word sometimes I deh shame for our own feminist...always vomiting nonsense.. sometimes I deh shame for our own feminist...always vomiting nonsense.. 3 Likes

?





To slap these people dey hungry me...







Just try me, come to my house and off ur pants, na "baby harder! harder!! " go dey come out of ur mouth 2 Likes 1 Share

She might want to play ludo Unclad 1 Like

All these feminists are so clueless.

You go to a man's house, you strip yourself knowing they are moved by what they see and you expect nothing to happen, you feminists must be mad, in short you are mad. 31 Likes 3 Shares

People like her are the problems we have in the society 1 Like

You make a move and she doesn't say no till she's but Unclad? Of course you'd have to respect her if she says no at that point. My question is , why lead you on in the first place? You make a move and she doesn't say no till she's but Unclad? Of course you'd have to respect her if she says no at that point. My question is , why lead you on in the first place?

She's only talking about self control but it's better not to get Unclad to avoid stories that touch 3 Likes

She's not right, she can never be right.



Why on earth should a lady go Unclad before a man in his house in the name of waring his level of control, what manner of fvckery is that?, what brought her to a man's house Unclad?, to charge her phone abi?



This has nothing to do with self control, this has nothing to do with a real man, this cannot prove a real man, any man supporting this lady on this, is doing nothing but deceiving himself and claiming self-control before the forum. Let's face the truth.



If a man nakedly burst into a lady's house, he'll be charged of sexual harassment, isn't it?, but here you are, typing about self control



You typed of a lady wanting a decent conversation with his guy, a decent conversation requires a decent dressing and appearance, you dare not go Unclad to seek for a decent conversation, you dare not.

Look decent for a decent conversation because you'll be addressed the way you are dressed.







Any feminist wey dem born well, make she Unclad come my crib in the name of feminist, I go fvck all the holes wee dey her body, her mouth, ear, nose, anus, pussy, even her armpit.



WTF naija feminism na scam. take them serious at your peril

She is making an impression!!! Not necessarily abt going to a guys house but the society believing what u wear means u called 4 sex!!! Not abt going to any ones house, on that too, if u tell a platonic lady friend to see you n she wears short stuffs in ur house doesn't mean u should rape her!!! I just found out there are alot of pervert on nairaland!!! How people interpreted this picture to be going to a guys house Unclad is just stupid, so as to find a way to seem right!!! It's such a pity u see women applying n agreeing to such mentality!!! Go rape a Unclad mad woman on the street, u wont, but u see a lady with short skirt u say she was calling 4 it!! Perverted men everywhere

All this do not leave out the facts that if she don't want sex, then a real man should tell her to put her cloths on..



Do you know that men that force themselves on ladies without their permission have been arrested for rape on many occasions?

And do you know that some ladies with evil intention against the man will deliberately go Unclad in a man's house just to achieve their evil intentions..



sometimes in life,, we need to see beyond situations..



why else will she go Unclad and not want sex, it means she has an agenda..



cases like this had gotten many Africa men deported from Europe and america..



If it's in your house, you simply order her to put on her clothes..

if she is not your girlfriend, you order her to put on her cloths or you call the police.. 2 Likes

This is different from your first comment, it's not correlating.



You initially typed of self control and decent conversation when your lady is Unclad before you which prompted me to mention you.



But, here you are, typing "Seeing beyond situation" and deportation from europe.



What happens if reverse were the case?, sexual harassment I guess, from the guy.



In total, a lady should go Unclad to his man's crib and ask for a decent conversation, let's see what happens and how it will be settled after. This is different from your first comment, it's not correlating.You initially typed of self control and decent conversation when your lady is Unclad before you which prompted me to mention you.But, here you are, typing "Seeing beyond situation" and deportation from europe.What happens if reverse were the case?, sexual harassment I guess, from the guy.In total, a lady should go Unclad to his man's crib and ask for a decent conversation, let's see what happens and how it will be settled after. 2 Likes

feminist love deceiving themselves. I pity ladies who follow them, only to find out they are lesbi@ns.

But tell me, how will a person open a pack of candy and say, because the pack is open it doesn't mean you should lick the candy...

it doesn't make sense, I tell you hormones can even give u crazy sex drive even when seeing a clothed lady, not to talk of an unclad lady. not everyone has body control.. let's be realistic and not been stupid.

So only mothers gives home training?





Just look at how you called him "Useless" because he mentioned his fellow man.



If it was a guy that did that to you, you'll start advocating and screaming that guys here love bashing ladies, if he reply you in the manner you did, you'll start playing victim card.



Stupid set of people. So only mothers gives home training?Just look at how you called him "Useless" because he mentioned his fellow man.If it was a guy that did that to you, you'll start advocating and screaming that guys here love bashing ladies, if he reply you in the manner you did, you'll start playing victim card.Stupid set of people. 3 Likes

