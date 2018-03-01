₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,005 members, 4,135,058 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 March 2018 at 09:11 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React (6617 Views)
Nigerian men Reacts and exited about This #800,000 Realistic Sex Dull / Sex On First Visit. Does It Mean She Is Cheap? / My Boyfriend Always Wants Sex (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React by CuriousMynd: 5:00am
There is a heated argument on Facebook following a feminist post a man shared on his page.
The post which says because a lady comes to a man’s place and gets na ked doesn’t mean she is asking for sex has gotten many men on the platform riled.
Read some of the comments below;
https://www.torimill.com/2018/03/just-off-cloth-doesnt-mean-wants-sex-feminists-says-men-reacts.html"
|Re: "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React by DrinkLimca(m): 5:10am
She is right..
we as guys should learn to control ourselves when it comes to sex..
When we try to make a move and she rejects or tell you she is not in the mood,, a real man should respect himself and let her be..
Sometime in life,, we are not just in the mood for sex,, it is not every time that we will be demanding sex from our girlfriends,, at times a decent conversation and a shoulder to lie on are all she needs.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React by mumureloaded(m): 5:12am
you come to my house, your off your shirt including your payant, you are now telling me she isn't asking for it.
biko, tell me what she want. biscuit abi?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React by TheUpsetGirl1(f): 5:15am
she's gone mad.. getting Unclad in front of a guy when you don't want sex, wtf.. so dumb even American feminists won't say this daft word
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React by highqueen(f): 5:19am
true but ain't gonna try that with a 9ja niqqur..
becareful woman.
|Re: "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React by highqueen(f): 5:20am
TheUpsetGirl1:sometimes I deh shame for our own feminist...always vomiting nonsense..
3 Likes
|Re: "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React by Partnerbiz2: 5:41am
So you off cloth to play ludo ?
To slap these people dey hungry me...
PROMO ON MTN DEALS ONGOIN..
Over 500 feeebacks. See below...
2 Likes
|Re: "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React by nero2face: 5:43am
Just try me, come to my house and off ur pants, na "baby harder! harder!! " go dey come out of ur mouth
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React by sbm060(m): 5:44am
She might want to play ludo Unclad
1 Like
|Re: "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React by Chikita66(f): 5:48am
All these feminists are so clueless.
You go to a man's house, you strip yourself knowing they are moved by what they see and you expect nothing to happen, you feminists must be mad, in short you are mad.
31 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React by femi4: 6:28am
TheUpsetGirl1:The heat in the room is probably too much
1 Like
|Re: "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React by revolt(m): 6:35am
DrinkLimca:no...tell her to wear her clothes n getout from the house.. So u can go n pik one chic on the streets wey u go pay without stress
4 Likes
|Re: "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React by MhizAJ(f): 6:49am
People like her are the problems we have in the society
1 Like
|Re: "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React by wagazala: 6:51am
DrinkLimca:
You make a move and she doesn't say no till she's but Unclad? Of course you'd have to respect her if she says no at that point. My question is , why lead you on in the first place?
|Re: "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React by mamatayour(f): 6:52am
She's only talking about self control but it's better not to get Unclad to avoid stories that touch
3 Likes
|Re: "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React by donstan18(m): 6:53am
DrinkLimca:
She's not right, she can never be right.
Why on earth should a lady go Unclad before a man in his house in the name of waring his level of control, what manner of fvckery is that?, what brought her to a man's house Unclad?, to charge her phone abi?
This has nothing to do with self control, this has nothing to do with a real man, this cannot prove a real man, any man supporting this lady on this, is doing nothing but deceiving himself and claiming self-control before the forum. Let's face the truth.
If a man nakedly burst into a lady's house, he'll be charged of sexual harassment, isn't it?, but here you are, typing about self control
You typed of a lady wanting a decent conversation with his guy, a decent conversation requires a decent dressing and appearance, you dare not go Unclad to seek for a decent conversation, you dare not.
Look decent for a decent conversation because you'll be addressed the way you are dressed.
Any feminist wey dem born well, make she Unclad come my crib in the name of feminist, I go fvck all the holes wee dey her body, her mouth, ear, nose, anus, pussy, even her armpit.
Thunder fire all of them!!
31 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React by Elnino4ladies: 7:00am
WTF naija feminism na scam. take them serious at your peril
|Re: "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React by chocberry: 7:24am
Chikita66:
Tada ! Rorachy no dey carry last. I trust you.
|Re: "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React by Shugavee(f): 7:30am
TheUpsetGirl1:they do, go online!!! N do research
|Re: "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React by Shugavee(f): 7:39am
She is making an impression!!! Not necessarily abt going to a guys house but the society believing what u wear means u called 4 sex!!! Not abt going to any ones house, on that too, if u tell a platonic lady friend to see you n she wears short stuffs in ur house doesn't mean u should rape her!!! I just found out there are alot of pervert on nairaland!!! How people interpreted this picture to be going to a guys house Unclad is just stupid, so as to find a way to seem right!!! It's such a pity u see women applying n agreeing to such mentality!!! Go rape a Unclad mad woman on the street, u wont, but u see a lady with short skirt u say she was calling 4 it!! Perverted men everywhere
|Re: "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React by QuietHammer(m): 7:41am
DrinkLimca:Shameless excuse of a man who says trash just so he'll gain some dumb girls favor. I spit on you.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React by DrinkLimca(m): 7:42am
donstan18:All this do not leave out the facts that if she don't want sex, then a real man should tell her to put her cloths on..
Do you know that men that force themselves on ladies without their permission have been arrested for rape on many occasions?
And do you know that some ladies with evil intention against the man will deliberately go Unclad in a man's house just to achieve their evil intentions..
sometimes in life,, we need to see beyond situations..
why else will she go Unclad and not want sex, it means she has an agenda..
cases like this had gotten many Africa men deported from Europe and america..
If it's in your house, you simply order her to put on her clothes..
if she is not your girlfriend, you order her to put on her cloths or you call the police..
2 Likes
|Re: "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React by donstan18(m): 7:44am
DrinkLimca:
This is different from your first comment, it's not correlating.
You initially typed of self control and decent conversation when your lady is Unclad before you which prompted me to mention you.
But, here you are, typing "Seeing beyond situation" and deportation from europe.
What happens if reverse were the case?, sexual harassment I guess, from the guy.
In total, a lady should go Unclad to his man's crib and ask for a decent conversation, let's see what happens and how it will be settled after.
2 Likes
|Re: "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React by QuietHammer(m): 7:47am
Shugavee:Rape an unclad mad woman? Nonsense. She is not unclad by intent she she is not in her right frame of mind.
3 Likes
|Re: "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React by Shugavee(f): 7:55am
QuietHammer:and so!! She is Unclad naw abi!! A woman proposely Unclad does not mean rape me!!! So u men r looking 4 the one that intentional choose to be Unclad (her body not yours) 4 u to rape abi So u can start victim blaming n ignore ur criminal act!!! Says alot tho
|Re: "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React by Shugavee(f): 7:56am
QuietHammer:not all men r as useless as u r, some had good home training from their mothers
1 Like
|Re: "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React by shogotermies(m): 7:57am
feminist love deceiving themselves. I pity ladies who follow them, only to find out they are lesbi@ns.
But tell me, how will a person open a pack of candy and say, because the pack is open it doesn't mean you should lick the candy...
it doesn't make sense, I tell you hormones can even give u crazy sex drive even when seeing a clothed lady, not to talk of an unclad lady. not everyone has body control.. let's be realistic and not been stupid.
|Re: "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React by donstan18(m): 8:00am
Shugavee:
So only mothers gives home training?
Just look at how you called him "Useless" because he mentioned his fellow man.
If it was a guy that did that to you, you'll start advocating and screaming that guys here love bashing ladies, if he reply you in the manner you did, you'll start playing victim card.
Stupid set of people.
3 Likes
|Re: "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React by Shugavee(f): 8:01am
shogotermies:control ur sex drive mr man!!! U men say women control ur mouth , so am telling u control ur prick u own it not the other way round!!
|Re: "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React by DrinkLimca(m): 8:03am
donstan18:I already said that if she is Your girl, you can tell her to put on her cloths if she don't want sex.
|Re: "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React by Shugavee(f): 8:08am
donstan18:na u sabi
|Re: "That She Removed Her Cloth Doesn't Mean She Wants Sex" - Feminist. Men React by QuietHammer(m): 8:10am
Shugavee:Not all women are semen bags as you are. Some have more worthy use of their bodies.
1 Like
Men,what's Love ( 1 4 3 Code Or Mode) / Wedding Hints / When Ladies Say No, Do They Really Mean Yes?
Viewing this topic: idrisolaide(m), submit, uniknet, Kenzoh, theunnamed, SoNature(m), oseiwe(m), jalaludeen1, Helpfromabove1(m), TD4real, Pblessing, Prinzyy, DrMuzungu, smsk, jbtobsyn(m), searchhussein(m), HenryWilliams(m), makavelli47(m), officialfestus(m), santa62(m), Taich(m), chidibond(m), OkunrinMeta, donvolta, Spatta, Youpele52, tugood, dissybling(f), Slonge2(m), KushLyon(m), chynie, heckymaicon(m), Pharaoh001(f), bizzy500, ALLU, efe2nath, hot1sauce(m), openmine(m), ceezarhh(m), SirLakes, silastemplar, soludo93(m), Aluko1991, sweetmaami(f), EarthXmetahuman, Voiz234(m), darasimih104(m), harffie(m), Sheuns(m), doyinisaac(m), alt3r3g0, bigsam1992(m), DonCandido, evy1(m), Princeofnigeria(m), SpyAC(m), methjuior(m), Hadizometer, lilkech(m), emekaD3(m), Dammyllionaire(m), trendphemmy(m), wisdom77, Oreofepeters(m), OldBeer, kenodrill, Tonymegabush1(m), olayinkamusa(m), totalhouse(m), Ajixegun, olujinmisamson1(m), NIGHTFOX, dapomola09(m), TeejayMaya(m), Aguia, MitrikDenholm, lilslim(m), ruffbamreal(m), jaytime(m), Osaib, Simeony007(m), mrsheddy(m), emmyz20(m), sinaj(f), uk10(m), Enli(m), ElPhoche(m), beambally, ch3ckm8, MoreOfMe(m), hokafor(m), saintade01(m), ss1930(m), prettyomidan, Empredboy(m), phil6262(m), adeshina86, neutrotoba(m), rockiedink(m), Haryorbammmy(m), ibnchokomah(m), Halifaxguy, anibirelawal(m), germainediva(f), Hendrixtzee(m), MrEgghead(m), Debhans, congo4ka, massinola(m), nwakibie3(m), gurunlocker, praisecity(m), stevesleeky, maryann04, ericsmith, Xtopherprince(m), BrAkingNews, naijapips04, jy2kbeyond(m), kayode1759(m), sharatech, Anijay1212(m), UrRealG, nelem and 210 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3