|FG, States Diverted N500bn Ecological Funds In 15 Years - Senate Reveals by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:54am
Senate revealed yesterday that for 15 years, the federal and state governments have diverted about N500 billion ecological funds meant to tackle environmental problems of communities in the country.
|Re: FG, States Diverted N500bn Ecological Funds In 15 Years - Senate Reveals by krasican(m): 6:36am
It further said: “In December 2011, there was also an illegal deduction totalling N20.1 billion from ecological fund for debt servicing, in addition to the donation of N2 billion in 2013 by former President Goodluck Jonathan to certain states of the federation without any criteria, in which some states did not benefit.
“In 2013, N22 billion was withdrawn and shared out to some states and local governments, while N2.078 billion was withdrawn towards the building of the second Niger Bridge.
JESU....
When oshomole said that they shared dis funds to PDP states i doubted it....
Now d truth don fall out but what can d lawmakers do ? NOTHING ! some even join flex d money abegi
|Re: FG, States Diverted N500bn Ecological Funds In 15 Years - Senate Reveals by eTECTIVe(m): 7:43am
U Ppl are madt... Where were u wen Amaechi in collabo with some governors took d FG to court to share dem d funds?
|Re: FG, States Diverted N500bn Ecological Funds In 15 Years - Senate Reveals by Fukafuka: 10:46am
|Re: FG, States Diverted N500bn Ecological Funds In 15 Years - Senate Reveals by fergusen(m): 10:47am
|Re: FG, States Diverted N500bn Ecological Funds In 15 Years - Senate Reveals by Charly68: 10:48am
We shall soon know how much billions the Senate has diverted from their constituency funds
|Re: FG, States Diverted N500bn Ecological Funds In 15 Years - Senate Reveals by SouthSouth1914: 10:48am
The past and present federal government and its allies are know to be chronic bunch of fraudsters marauding as political parties!!
|Re: FG, States Diverted N500bn Ecological Funds In 15 Years - Senate Reveals by Proudlyngwa(m): 10:48am
eTECTIVe:
This is how you know paid wailers, they just release them to go and wail without giving them any briefing, at least BMC use to have handouts on propaganda, this one's are paid to just be a nuisance.
Back to topic.
Senate now that you have discovered this, what is your recommendation to the executive to correct this abnormalities, because am very sure most of your members participated in this illegality.
|Re: FG, States Diverted N500bn Ecological Funds In 15 Years - Senate Reveals by lilkech(m): 10:48am
Ahhh it’s not much naw. Why are they calculating it in a cumulative of 15years and telling us today?
Why didn’t they tell us initially that they are stealing only 350million naira per month and for those amount of years nobody has blown the whistle.
It’s after a while 15years that they are now coming out to talk
fellow zoogerians do you know how many more instances of this kind are being perpetrated without being exposed?
This particular ecological heist started during obasanjo, continued through yaradua and Jonathan and has now been uncovered in Buhari’s era
Even if NIGERIA isn’t working surely BUHARI and his APC is working
|Re: FG, States Diverted N500bn Ecological Funds In 15 Years - Senate Reveals by Bakrabas: 10:54am
Pls friends, which network is the best for International calls
|Re: FG, States Diverted N500bn Ecological Funds In 15 Years - Senate Reveals by obinoral1179(m): 10:54am
Present and past leaders of this country should be hang including those that are collecting pensions at the National Assembly.... A law should be enacted to ban former governors from contesting Senate seat in this country.....
|Re: FG, States Diverted N500bn Ecological Funds In 15 Years - Senate Reveals by dominique(f): 10:56am
I honestly wonder how this country is still functioning with the magnitude of theft from it's reserves. Are our leaders cursed to be thieves or the average Nigerian has a stealing mentality?
|Re: FG, States Diverted N500bn Ecological Funds In 15 Years - Senate Reveals by jerryunit48: 10:57am
But they won’t reveal their monthly loots ... abegi no be them them ?
|Re: FG, States Diverted N500bn Ecological Funds In 15 Years - Senate Reveals by Evidenx(m): 10:58am
massive confession have started in Nigeria.... senator Segundo Danni confessed they Recieve millions aside their salary, now the Senate is confessing that the federal and state government is pocketing funds for ecological problem... okay nA! I prophesy many many more confession on the way..
|Re: FG, States Diverted N500bn Ecological Funds In 15 Years - Senate Reveals by Herdsmen: 11:03am
Apc government Sabi keep Nigerians busy with stories..that always end up in Dustin..
wetin una wan make we do...na una be government.. executive legislative..
Na una supposed they tell us how far una don go to recover the looted funds..not telling us the loot funds..
....tomorrow another government go tell us how una take loot funds now..we no say una dey loot megaly presently
I'm not decieved or fooled ..I nor be zombie or dullardeens wey the chop anyhow stories..
Buhari must go.?
Apc as a party should be ban from anything government..
Crooks calling kettle black....
|Re: FG, States Diverted N500bn Ecological Funds In 15 Years - Senate Reveals by Seenyo: 11:04am
this shithole is a bad joke! too many criminals in govt houses.
|Re: FG, States Diverted N500bn Ecological Funds In 15 Years - Senate Reveals by Seenyo: 11:04am
|Re: FG, States Diverted N500bn Ecological Funds In 15 Years - Senate Reveals by ebbo(m): 11:06am
eTECTIVe:
Poor u, u don't know history
|Re: FG, States Diverted N500bn Ecological Funds In 15 Years - Senate Reveals by jetz: 11:08am
chai omo this one weak me gon be like only God himself fit rule Nigeria as it is now
|Re: FG, States Diverted N500bn Ecological Funds In 15 Years - Senate Reveals by eTECTIVe(m): 11:09am
ebbo:
And I'm sure by history U mean how d last administration "shared money" ryt? I'm even sure U didn't understand most of what is written up there
|Re: FG, States Diverted N500bn Ecological Funds In 15 Years - Senate Reveals by eTECTIVe(m): 11:10am
Proudlyngwa:
...
|Re: FG, States Diverted N500bn Ecological Funds In 15 Years - Senate Reveals by Hexilon: 11:13am
Nawa for this "Cleptomaniacs
