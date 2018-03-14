₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ifu Ennada Wows In Bikini Photos by itspzpics(m): 6:04am
Ifu Ennada of Bbn who got evicted recently was seen chilling beside a pool.
She got a great body!!!
Gist from praizeupdates
News source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/ifu-ennada-show-off-hot-bikini-body-beside-a-pool/
|Re: Ifu Ennada Wows In Bikini Photos by itspzpics(m): 6:04am
She's OK
See more here http://www.praizeupdate.com/ifu-ennada-show-off-hot-bikini-body-beside-a-pool/
|Re: Ifu Ennada Wows In Bikini Photos by daewoorazer(m): 6:07am
What sort of gory image is d first pix...muscular plank or leg?
|Re: Ifu Ennada Wows In Bikini Photos by Partnerbiz2: 6:15am
The girl dey gym ni...
Good laps shaa
|Re: Ifu Ennada Wows In Bikini Photos by jakeFrost(m): 6:16am
What a pity
|Re: Ifu Ennada Wows In Bikini Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:21am
Which kind nyash be this kwanu, e strong like overnight eba
|Re: Ifu Ennada Wows In Bikini Photos by urchnez(m): 6:33am
itspzpics:
Are you sure?
Fear God oh!
|Re: Ifu Ennada Wows In Bikini Photos by adegunwa4real(m): 6:52am
Chai! See muscles wey I dey find
|Re: Ifu Ennada Wows In Bikini Photos by LordHiffy(m): 7:00am
her bod dey gimme joy unfortunately she done tell us say CDQ don lambash am tire
|Re: Ifu Ennada Wows In Bikini Photos by Elnino4ladies: 7:06am
This one night stand girl?
|Re: Ifu Ennada Wows In Bikini Photos by ogaJona(m): 7:30am
I love the muscles wey dey her ass
|Re: Ifu Ennada Wows In Bikini Photos by Caustics: 10:14am
why are the youths of today useless to the society?
|Re: Ifu Ennada Wows In Bikini Photos by paymentvoucher: 10:15am
CDQ come and See Your One Night Stand Here Oooooo
|Re: Ifu Ennada Wows In Bikini Photos by Nellizzy(m): 10:15am
And she’s muscular
|Re: Ifu Ennada Wows In Bikini Photos by Temptee101(m): 10:15am
Ugly bone-arssed gal
|Re: Ifu Ennada Wows In Bikini Photos by millomaniac: 10:16am
Na so......... the next thing is to start snapping pictures of her unclothedness and showing the whole world, then one mumu organisation will now make her ambassador. what a generation
|Re: Ifu Ennada Wows In Bikini Photos by geoinvestor(m): 10:16am
I wanna suck that nyanch
|Re: Ifu Ennada Wows In Bikini Photos by porshnuel(m): 10:17am
d taste is the difference
d difference is the taste
#cdq
|Re: Ifu Ennada Wows In Bikini Photos by Espada10: 10:18am
her ass looks like that of a transgendered
|Re: Ifu Ennada Wows In Bikini Photos by HarryDuce(m): 10:18am
Wows Kwa .... Abeg she should cover that wrestlers yansh.
|Re: Ifu Ennada Wows In Bikini Photos by sandrahnaub(f): 10:18am
|Re: Ifu Ennada Wows In Bikini Photos by boss1310(m): 10:19am
we call this"ike okpoo"as in"hard behind"if translated to english
|Re: Ifu Ennada Wows In Bikini Photos by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 10:19am
She should take it easy with the gyming. This her yansh go strong like okpa
|Re: Ifu Ennada Wows In Bikini Photos by stubbornman(m): 10:19am
yansh strong like Ikotun boys own
|Re: Ifu Ennada Wows In Bikini Photos by indoorscholar(m): 10:20am
Clinging to her last shred of stardom
|Re: Ifu Ennada Wows In Bikini Photos by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 10:20am
Temptee101:Withdrawn. Happy?
|Re: Ifu Ennada Wows In Bikini Photos by devindevin2000: 10:20am
Afoonjas...food don ready oooh, come and worship Igbo woman ohh.
|Re: Ifu Ennada Wows In Bikini Photos by Realsmarttzy(m): 10:21am
|Re: Ifu Ennada Wows In Bikini Photos by Realsmarttzy(m): 10:21am
|Re: Ifu Ennada Wows In Bikini Photos by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 10:21am
That guy that shares porn pictures is just a silly pervert.
