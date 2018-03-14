Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ifu Ennada Wows In Bikini Photos (9714 Views)

She got a great body!!!





Gist from praizeupdates





Ifu Ennada of Bbn who got evicted recently was seen chilling beside a pool.She got a great body!!!











See more here





What sort of gory image is d first pix...muscular plank or leg?



Good laps shaa







PROMO ON MTN DEALS ONGOIN..



The girl dey gym ni...Good laps shaa

What a pity













Which kind nyash be this kwanu, e strong like overnight eba

itspzpics:

She's OK





See more here http://www.praizeupdate.com/ifu-ennada-show-off-hot-bikini-body-beside-a-pool/



Are you sure?

Are you sure?Fear God oh!

Chai! See muscles wey I dey find 3 Likes

her bod dey gimme joy unfortunately she done tell us say CDQ don lambash am tire 2 Likes

This one night stand girl? 3 Likes

I love the muscles wey dey her ass 1 Like

why are the youths of today useless to the society?

CDQ come and See Your One Night Stand Here Oooooo

And she’s muscular

Ugly bone-arssed gal 2 Likes

Na so......... the next thing is to start snapping pictures of her unclothedness and showing the whole world, then one mumu organisation will now make her ambassador. what a generation 2 Likes

I wanna suck that nyanch 1 Like

d taste is the difference

d difference is the taste

#cdq

her ass looks like that of a transgendered

.... Abeg she should cover that wrestlers yansh.

we call this"ike okpoo"as in"hard behind"if translated to english 1 Like

She should take it easy with the gyming. This her yansh go strong like okpa 3 Likes

yansh strong like Ikotun boys own 2 Likes

Clinging to her last shred of stardom

Temptee101:

Withdrawn. Happy?

Afoonjas...food don ready oooh, come and worship Igbo woman ohh.

