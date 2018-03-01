₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 6:33am
A scorned lady went berserk after hearing that her boyfriend was spotted with another lady in Delta state. The lady simply identified as Christabel stormed her boyfriend's house, Tony after hearing that he took another lady to his duplex to have fun.
After arriving the house in anger, the lady threw away a pot of soup in the kitchen and scattered his house in a bid to show her displeasure.
According to reports, she also rained insults on Tony as she allegedly labelled him a cripple whom she she has been ''managing''.
Report has it that Christabel's sister has been calling Tony to beg him to forgive and forget her sister's 'madness'.
Here are pictures of the house after it was scattered.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/scorned-lady-storms-boyfriends-house-seen-another-woman-photos.html
|Re: Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 6:33am
This 1 kettle near pot of soup na 2 just make eba finish the remaining soup remain for Oga Tony now
9 Likes
|Re: Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 6:34am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) by madridguy(m): 6:40am
This reminds me of Nneka, my friend GF of those days. The girl jealousy and pepper body no get part two.
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) by Shedrack777(m): 6:41am
i dey like this kinda babe
1 Like
|Re: Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) by Liliyann(f): 6:46am
The girl must be a fool!
Why stressing yourself over a guy that is not legally married to you?
Even if she is married to him,it still does not warrant this behavior.
No guy deserve your tears!
Never make yourself too vulnerable to a guy!!
Instead of wasting emotions, build yourself,develop your potential and I bet you,he will be the one crawling back!!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) by mamatayour(f): 6:48am
If u marry this babe ehn she go burn you join the house.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) by okk4sure(m): 6:48am
He need to thank God dt her jealousy gf is nt aiming fr his life.Nevadless,cheating is bad in a relationship bcs it is a betrayer of trust.
|Re: Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) by DoyenExchange: 6:48am
Tony, thank the stars she didn't meet you with this anger and rage! Na your medulla oblongata I dey see for ground so o.
|Re: Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) by XhosaNostra(f): 6:55am
She called him a cripple.
6 Likes
|Re: Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) by godofuck231: 6:55am
ChangeIsCostant:one part lady, two parts hit woman, guy take the deck
|Re: Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) by Oblongata: 6:58am
abeg wetin be the meaning of 'duplex' again?
i sure say na one ras worwor girl, because fine girls dey fear fight
the soup no scatter for ground well sef, the girl still consider Buhari period
11 Likes
|Re: Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 7:05am
Choi,nah the pot and kettle break the floor like that?
Nigga should run for his life.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) by MhizAJ(f): 7:05am
She wouldn't have done that
Some girls are not just smart
What she did was too soft
There are better ways to deal with a man
|Re: Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) by highqueen(f): 7:09am
loool..see his dirty apartment..what's that food on the flour called...
I like what she did instead of fighting her fellow woman..
but then,you can't force a useless guy to be faithful to you....just dump his sorry ass and move on,he's not worth the stress.
|Re: Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) by Lionessza(f): 7:10am
XhosaNostra:
This one weak me o ...*A cripple whom she was "managing "*.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) by Vikkie14: 7:11am
XhosaNostra:And a manageable cripple at that.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) by highqueen(f): 7:11am
MhizAJ:I can fight for anything,,,but not fighting a stark cheat.
for me...i'd prefer she moves on..cos once a cheat is always a cheat.
|Re: Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) by Asowari(m): 7:12am
highqueen:haha says a bleach girl good morning
1 Like
|Re: Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) by Yyeske(m): 7:13am
highqueen:Come to Onitsha so that I can recommend good spots you can display your wares and catch those big boys you crave for
|Re: Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) by highqueen(f): 7:14am
Asowari:albino goodmorning
|Re: Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) by Yyeske(m): 7:15am
Asowari:So you know her, she schools at IMSU and searching for a rich boyfriend
|Re: Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) by MhizAJ(f): 7:16am
highqueen:
Yes nah
There's no point fighting over a man
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) by Asowari(m): 7:18am
Yyeske:am frm a rich home,dat why am on Nairaland by this time
|Re: Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) by Yyeske(m): 7:18am
MhizAJ:Leave that IMSU runsgirl searching for a rich boyfriend.
|Re: Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 7:18am
madridguy:Why you too the lie like this nau?
1 Like
|Re: Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) by Asowari(m): 7:20am
highqueen:have u seen me be4
|Re: Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) by Yyeske(m): 7:21am
.
|Re: Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) by Yyeske(m): 7:22am
..
|Re: Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) by Yyeske(m): 7:24am
Asowari:She needs a rich boyfriend and if you ain't rich, please keep off.
|Re: Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) by Hector09: 7:24am
Many are mad but few are roaming the street
|Re: Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) by XhosaNostra(f): 7:25am
Lionessza:
Lol, I wonder if he is really a cripple or if she was just being mean to hurt his feelings.
1 Like
