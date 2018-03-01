Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Scatters Her Cheating Boyfriend's House In Delta (Photos) (7761 Views)

After arriving the house in anger, the lady threw away a pot of soup in the kitchen and scattered his house in a bid to show her displeasure.



According to reports, she also rained insults on Tony as she allegedly labelled him a cripple whom she she has been ''managing''.



Report has it that Christabel's sister has been calling Tony to beg him to forgive and forget her sister's 'madness'.



Here are pictures of the house after it was scattered.



This 1 kettle near pot of soup na 2 just make eba finish the remaining soup remain for Oga Tony now This 1 kettle near pot of soup na 2 just make eba finish the remaining soup remain for Oga Tony now 9 Likes

This reminds me of Nneka, my friend GF of those days. The girl jealousy and pepper body no get part two. 2 Likes

i dey like this kinda babe 1 Like

The girl must be a fool!

Why stressing yourself over a guy that is not legally married to you?

Even if she is married to him,it still does not warrant this behavior.

No guy deserve your tears!

Never make yourself too vulnerable to a guy!!

Instead of wasting emotions, build yourself,develop your potential and I bet you,he will be the one crawling back!! 4 Likes 1 Share

If u marry this babe ehn she go burn you join the house. 2 Likes 1 Share

He need to thank God dt her jealousy gf is nt aiming fr his life.Nevadless,cheating is bad in a relationship bcs it is a betrayer of trust.

Tony, thank the stars she didn't meet you with this anger and rage! Na your medulla oblongata I dey see for ground so o.

She called him a cripple. 6 Likes

ChangeIsCostant:

one part lady, two parts hit woman, guy take the deck one part lady, two parts hit woman, guy take the deck

abeg wetin be the meaning of 'duplex' again?



i sure say na one ras worwor girl, because fine girls dey fear fight



the soup no scatter for ground well sef, the girl still consider Buhari period 11 Likes

Choi,nah the pot and kettle break the floor like that?





Nigga should run for his life. 1 Like

She wouldn't have done that

Some girls are not just smart

What she did was too soft



There are better ways to deal with a man

.





I like what she did instead of fighting her fellow woman..



but then,you can't force a useless guy to be faithful to you....just dump his sorry ass and move on,he's not worth the stress. loool..see his dirty apartment..what's that food on the flour called..I like what she did instead of fighting her fellow woman..but then,you can't force a useless guy to be faithful to you....just dump his sorry ass and move on,he's not worth the stress.

XhosaNostra:

She called him a cripple.



This one weak me o ...*A cripple whom she was "managing "*. This one weak me o ...*A cripple whom she was "managing "*. 3 Likes 1 Share

XhosaNostra:

She called him a cripple. And a manageable cripple at that. And aat that. 1 Like

MhizAJ:

She wouldn't have done that Some girls are not just smart What she did was too soft

There are better ways to deal with a man I can fight for anything,,,but not fighting a stark cheat.



for me...i'd prefer she moves on..cos once a cheat is always a cheat. I can fight for anything,,,but not fighting a stark cheat.for me...i'd prefer she moves on..cos once a cheat is always a cheat.

highqueen:

loool..see his dirty apartment..what's that food on the flour called.. .





I like what she did instead of fighting her fellow woman..



but then,you can't force a useless guy to be faithful to you....just dump his sorry ass and move on,he's not worth the stress. haha says a bleach girl good morning haha says a bleach girl good morning 1 Like

highqueen:



I can fight for anything,,,but not fighting a stark cheat.





for me...i'd prefer she moves on..cos once a cheat is always a cheat. Come to Onitsha so that I can recommend good spots you can display your wares and catch those big boys you crave for Come to Onitsha so that I can recommend good spots you can display your wares and catch those big boys you crave for

Asowari:

haha says a bleach girl good morning albino goodmorning albino goodmorning

Asowari:

haha says a bleach girl good morning So you know her, she schools at IMSU and searching for a rich boyfriend So you know her, she schools at IMSU and searching for a rich boyfriend

highqueen:



I can fight for anything,,,but not fighting a stark cheat.





for me...i'd prefer she moves on..cos once a cheat is always a cheat.

Yes nah

There's no point fighting over a man Yes nahThere's no point fighting over a man 1 Like 1 Share

Yyeske:

So you know her, she schools at IMSU and searching for a rich boyfriend am frm a rich home,dat why am on Nairaland by this time am frm a rich home,dat why am on Nairaland by this time

MhizAJ:





Yes nah

There's no point fighting over a man

Leave that IMSU runsgirl searching for a rich boyfriend. Leave that IMSU runsgirl searching for a rich boyfriend.

madridguy:

This reminds me of Nneka, my friend GF of those days. The girl jealousy and pepper body no get part two. Why you too the lie like this nau? Why you too the lie like this nau? 1 Like

highqueen:

albino goodmorning have u seen me be4 have u seen me be4

Asowari:

have u seen me be4 She needs a rich boyfriend and if you ain't rich, please keep off. She needs a rich boyfriend and if you ain't rich, please keep off.

Many are mad but few are roaming the street