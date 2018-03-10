Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dump Site In Ojota, Lagos Destroys 10 Cars, 4 Trucks (2976 Views)

Fire Outbreak At Ikotun Lagos And This Police Officer Was The Hero (Photos) / Heavy Fire Outbreak At Makoko Slum In Lagos, Properties Destroyed. Photos / Fire Outbreak At Sterling Bank In Abeokuta (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





The fire which started at about 4pm on Wednesday evening was allegedly caused by a flare on the dumpsite which quickly spiralled out of control.



According to eyewitnesses, drivers inside the LAGBUS park at the time of the fire did not take expect the inferno to escalate, hence, their refusal to evacuate the buses.



News from Ebiwali--

https://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/03/10-cars-4-trucks-goods-worth-millons.html?m=1 At least ten Lagos State LAGBUS vehicles, four refuse evacuation trucks and millions of naira worth of goods stored in warehouses have been totally destroyed following a sudden outbreak of fire at the Olusosun dump site in Ojota, Lagos.The fire which started at about 4pm on Wednesday evening was allegedly caused by a flare on the dumpsite which quickly spiralled out of control.According to eyewitnesses, drivers inside the LAGBUS park at the time of the fire did not take expect the inferno to escalate, hence, their refusal to evacuate the buses.News from Ebiwali--

FINALLY.....



WHICH MOVIE WAS THAT?







On a second thought... all i see is a heap of thrash burning. These Afonjas could have added the trucks and so called "goods worth millions of naira" just to squeeze money out of the Lag gov't. Cant trust these people at all Stupid drivers just sat there, waiting for the fire to quench itself abi... Nigerians and negligence ehn!On a second thought... all i see is a heap of thrash burning. These Afonjas could have added the trucks and so called "goods worth millions of naira" just to squeeze money out of the Lag gov't. Cant trust these people at all 3 Likes

this pictures though

I saw that fire yesterday I saw that fire yesterday

Eleyi gidi gan.

nawooo

Pls friends, which network is the best for International calls





Lagos and fire outbreak.. Lagos and fire outbreak.. 1 Like

Buhari!!! you are the cause of all the evil in Nigeria, u will not die well.

obinnajr:

ss

simonlee:

cacd

I can bet all my money on the fact that these two don't even know what this thread is all about. I can bet all my money on the fact that these two don't even know what this thread is all about.

Bakrabas:

Pls friends, which network is the best for International calls



Whatsapp Whatsapp 2 Likes

It is well

thank God nobody die

this thing looks like when dirt is being burnt

tundeayo2020:









I can bet all my money on the fact that these two don't even know what this thread is all about.



Booking space now... are you new here? Booking space now... are you new here?

Hmmm I hope they didn't burn old vehicle to claim four new imported ones were involved.

maxwell767:







Whatsapp Go and reset your brain at the nearest psychiatric hospital please Go and reset your brain at the nearest psychiatric hospital please

More avenue to siphon public funds....





The only people I pity here is the drivers and commuters....

what a view it will be from space.

I witnessed this inferno. Thank God no life was Lost









This reminds me of hell. Repent folks... hell is real

Saw d thick smoke from ma houz....d smoke & fire was so much

fire for lagos too much

I witnessed this inferno yesterday. Thank God no life was lost.





Reminds me of hell. Repent and accept Jesus now..... hell is real

I passed through that place yesterday

Bakrabas:

Pls friends, which network is the best for International calls

Nitel or � net Nitel or � net

Finally, people don get ambode

OMG. No wonder I saw a huge dark smoke from my house in Oregun yesterday. I was wondering what was happening. Was equally praying it wasn't the Total filling station in Oregun that was in flames, cos its close to my shop area. Not knowing it was happening at Olusosun. But we thank God no lives lost in the process. 1 Like