|Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dump Site In Ojota, Lagos Destroys 10 Cars, 4 Trucks by Bhelamblog(m): 7:03am
At least ten Lagos State LAGBUS vehicles, four refuse evacuation trucks and millions of naira worth of goods stored in warehouses have been totally destroyed following a sudden outbreak of fire at the Olusosun dump site in Ojota, Lagos.
The fire which started at about 4pm on Wednesday evening was allegedly caused by a flare on the dumpsite which quickly spiralled out of control.
According to eyewitnesses, drivers inside the LAGBUS park at the time of the fire did not take expect the inferno to escalate, hence, their refusal to evacuate the buses.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dump Site In Ojota, Lagos Destroys 10 Cars, 4 Trucks by obinnajr(m): 10:51am
FINALLY.....
WHICH MOVIE WAS THAT?
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dump Site In Ojota, Lagos Destroys 10 Cars, 4 Trucks by simonlee(m): 10:52am
Stupid drivers just sat there, waiting for the fire to quench itself abi... Nigerians and negligence ehn!
On a second thought... all i see is a heap of thrash burning. These Afonjas could have added the trucks and so called "goods worth millions of naira" just to squeeze money out of the Lag gov't. Cant trust these people at all
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dump Site In Ojota, Lagos Destroys 10 Cars, 4 Trucks by tundeayo2020: 10:52am
this pictures though
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dump Site In Ojota, Lagos Destroys 10 Cars, 4 Trucks by sweerychick(f): 10:52am
I saw that fire yesterday
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dump Site In Ojota, Lagos Destroys 10 Cars, 4 Trucks by SouthSouth1914: 10:52am
Eleyi gidi gan.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dump Site In Ojota, Lagos Destroys 10 Cars, 4 Trucks by Donlexino: 10:53am
nawooo
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dump Site In Ojota, Lagos Destroys 10 Cars, 4 Trucks by Bakrabas: 10:53am
Pls friends, which network is the best for International calls
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dump Site In Ojota, Lagos Destroys 10 Cars, 4 Trucks by maxwell767(m): 10:53am
Lagos and fire outbreak..
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dump Site In Ojota, Lagos Destroys 10 Cars, 4 Trucks by Evidenx(m): 10:53am
Buhari!!! you are the cause of all the evil in Nigeria, u will not die well.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dump Site In Ojota, Lagos Destroys 10 Cars, 4 Trucks by tundeayo2020: 10:53am
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dump Site In Ojota, Lagos Destroys 10 Cars, 4 Trucks by maxwell767(m): 10:53am
Bakrabas:
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dump Site In Ojota, Lagos Destroys 10 Cars, 4 Trucks by kennosklint(m): 10:53am
It is well
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dump Site In Ojota, Lagos Destroys 10 Cars, 4 Trucks by brightisodje: 10:54am
thank God nobody die
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dump Site In Ojota, Lagos Destroys 10 Cars, 4 Trucks by baronene(m): 10:55am
this thing looks like when dirt is being burnt
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dump Site In Ojota, Lagos Destroys 10 Cars, 4 Trucks by simonlee(m): 10:55am
tundeayo2020:
Booking space now... are you new here?
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dump Site In Ojota, Lagos Destroys 10 Cars, 4 Trucks by Olukat(m): 10:55am
Hmmm I hope they didn't burn old vehicle to claim four new imported ones were involved.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dump Site In Ojota, Lagos Destroys 10 Cars, 4 Trucks by simonlee(m): 10:56am
maxwell767:Go and reset your brain at the nearest psychiatric hospital please
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dump Site In Ojota, Lagos Destroys 10 Cars, 4 Trucks by fatymore(f): 10:57am
More avenue to siphon public funds....
The only people I pity here is the drivers and commuters....
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dump Site In Ojota, Lagos Destroys 10 Cars, 4 Trucks by Cuteamigo1(m): 10:57am
what a view it will be from space.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dump Site In Ojota, Lagos Destroys 10 Cars, 4 Trucks by sparkwil(m): 10:58am
I witnessed this inferno. Thank God no life was Lost
This reminds me of hell. Repent folks... hell is real
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dump Site In Ojota, Lagos Destroys 10 Cars, 4 Trucks by 360great(m): 10:58am
Saw d thick smoke from ma houz....d smoke & fire was so much
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dump Site In Ojota, Lagos Destroys 10 Cars, 4 Trucks by easybussiness: 11:00am
fire for lagos too much
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dump Site In Ojota, Lagos Destroys 10 Cars, 4 Trucks by sparkwil(m): 11:01am
I witnessed this inferno yesterday. Thank God no life was lost.
Reminds me of hell. Repent and accept Jesus now..... hell is real
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dump Site In Ojota, Lagos Destroys 10 Cars, 4 Trucks by koladebrainiac(m): 11:02am
I passed through that place yesterday
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dump Site In Ojota, Lagos Destroys 10 Cars, 4 Trucks by Godspowerlive: 11:03am
Bakrabas:
Nitel or � net
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dump Site In Ojota, Lagos Destroys 10 Cars, 4 Trucks by pejuakinab: 11:03am
Finally, people don get ambode
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dump Site In Ojota, Lagos Destroys 10 Cars, 4 Trucks by pretty16(f): 11:07am
OMG. No wonder I saw a huge dark smoke from my house in Oregun yesterday. I was wondering what was happening. Was equally praying it wasn't the Total filling station in Oregun that was in flames, cos its close to my shop area. Not knowing it was happening at Olusosun. But we thank God no lives lost in the process.
|Re: Fire Outbreak At Olusosun Dump Site In Ojota, Lagos Destroys 10 Cars, 4 Trucks by maxwell767(m): 11:09am
simonlee:
Pervërt
