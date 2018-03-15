₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,005 members, 4,135,058 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 March 2018 at 09:11 AM

Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today - Literature - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Literature / Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today (1730 Views)

Wole Soyinka Celebrates His 83rd Birthday Today / Wole Soyinka Celebrates His 82nd Birthday Today / Ben Okri Celebrates His 57th Birthday Today! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by lalasticlala(m): 8:03am
Ben Okri OBE FRSL (born 15 March 1959) is a Nigerian poet and novelist. Okri is considered one of the foremost African authors in the post-modern and post-colonial traditions, and has been compared favourably to authors such as Salman Rushdie and Gabriel García Márquez.

Literary career

Since he published his first novel, Flowers and Shadows (1980), Okri has risen to an international acclaim, and he often is described as one of Africa's leading writers. His best known work, The Famished Road, which was awarded the 1991 Booker Prize, along with Songs of Enchantment and Infinite Riches make up a trilogy that follows the life of Azaro, a spirit-child narrator, through the social and political turmoil of an African nation reminiscent of Okri's remembrance of war-torn Nigeria.

Okri's work is particularly difficult to categorise. Although it has been widely categorised as post-modern, some scholars have noted that the seeming realism with which he depicts the spirit-world challenges this categorisation. If Okri does attribute reality to a spiritual world, it is claimed, then his "allegiances are not postmodern [because] he still believes that there is something ahistorical or transcendental conferring legitimacy on some, and not other, truth-claims." Alternative characterisations of Okri's work suggest an allegiance to Yoruba folklore, New Ageism, spiritual realism, magical realism, visionary materialism, and existentialism.

Against these analyses, Okri has always rejected the categorisation of his work as magical realism, claiming that this categorisation is the result of laziness on the part of critics and likening this categorisation to the observation that "a horse ... has four legs and a tail. That doesn't describe it." He has instead described his fiction as obeying a kind of "dream logic," and stated that his fiction often is preoccupied with the "philosophical conundrum ... what is reality?" insisting that:

"I grew up in a tradition where there are simply more dimensions to reality: legends and myths and ancestors and spirits and death ... Which brings the question: what is reality? Everyone's reality is different. For different perceptions of reality we need a different language. We like to think that the world is rational and precise and exactly how we see it, but something erupts in our reality which makes us sense that there's more to the fabric of life. I'm fascinated by the mysterious element that runs through our lives. Everyone is looking out of the world through their emotion and history. Nobody has an absolute reality."

He notes the effect of personal choices, "Beware of the stories you read or tell; subtly, at night, beneath the waters of consciousness, they are altering your world."

Okri's short fiction has been described as more realistic and less fantastic than his novels, but these stories also depict Africans in communion with spirits, while his poetry and nonfiction have a more overt political tone, focusing on the potential of Africa and the world to overcome the problems of modernity.

Okri was made an honorary vice-president of the English Centre for the International PEN and a member of the board of the Royal National Theatre. On 26 April 2012 Okri was appointed the new vice-president of the Caine Prize for African Writing, having been on the advisory committee and associated with the prize since it was established 13 years prior.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ben_Okri

1 Like

Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by duroc(m): 8:06am
Happy birthday Mr Ben.. Even though I don't know u.

1 Like

Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by Caustics: 8:08am
angry since today is all about birthdays.

Buhari is celebrating the birth of his stupidity today. It was born on 15 march 1943, few months after his birth
Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by simonlee(m): 8:10am
who the fvck is this guy now? Is seun running out of FP materials?

Someone please kill a snake or civet let lala stay functional... i take God beg una!

1 Like

Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by Liliyann(f): 8:10am
Happy birthday Mr Ben
In a situation where lalasticlala is the Op,who does he call to push his post to the front page smiley
Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by pussyAvenger: 8:15am
Your wife talk say you beat am...HBD anyway
Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by salt1: 8:16am
duroc:
Happy birthday Mr Ben.. Even though I don't know u.

His novel, The Famished Road, won the Booker Prize for Literature.
He's internationally recognized

3 Likes

Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by ayagha: 8:16am
Happy to one of Deltas and Urhobos finest
Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by woleabayo(m): 8:17am
happy birthday mr ben
Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by barbiecue(f): 8:18am
Happy birthday Mr ben grin
Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by DozieInc(m): 8:20am
Happy birthday Ben Okri
Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by VeeVeeMyLuv(m): 8:21am
Okri [long time ago in the past]
Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by Gemsage: 8:22am
Are u a *business* owner?

Are u planing to start a *business*?

Do you imagine urself has a *CEO*?

Then don't miss out of this online seminar

Join using this link

https:///JuhpdWCd9zpIWI72ZsigVR

Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by lefulefu(m): 8:28am
duroc:
Happy birthday Mr Ben.. Even though I don't know u.
how u go know am when u no dey read books.na only skelewu and davido una dey know dese days
all dese indomie pickins dem

2 Likes

Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by lefulefu(m): 8:31am
Happy birthday sir
u still look good
happy birthday mike okri"s elder brother

Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by lefulefu(m): 8:32am
salt1:


His novel, The Famished Road, won the Booker Prize for Literature.
He's internationally recognized
he wont know dat grin
nigerians dont read
Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by AnonyNymous(m): 8:35am
The Famished Road was an amazing book, but it scared the poo out of me grin cheesy grin I read it when I was young and still believed in the supernatural

1 Like

Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by lefulefu(m): 8:37am
simonlee:
who the fvck is this guy now? Is seun running out of FP materials?

Someone please kill a snake or civet let lala stay functional... i take God beg una!
..he was a popular novelist way back in the early 90s guy.at least this one is better in frontpage than those tonto dike or roman goddess threads.
Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by Seezzy(m): 8:43am
Happy birthday sir!

The Famished Road is one great book I'll never forget!
Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by Nnaabros: 8:50am
lefulefu:

he wont know dat grin
nigerians dont read
That's a fallacy of generalisation. The funny thing is that you also included YOURSELF in that generalization. I believe you're a 'NIGERIANS'
Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by allaboutobed(m): 9:02am
This just remind me. pls where can i find African books to download, i mean free download.
Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by lefulefu(m): 9:08am
Nnaabros:
That's a fallacy of generalisation. The funny thing is that you also included YOURSELF in that generalization. I believe you're a 'NIGERIANS'

who told you am nigerian? I am kenyan. Does my name sound nigerian?

(0) (Reply)

Get Published As A Writer Free Of Charge! / Anybody Ever Read Mary Higgins Clark's - What Do You Think Of Her Books? / My Queen

Viewing this topic: MeanChris(m), 4dor, lefulefu(m), TheSuperNerd(m), beautyoftheLord, wura2020, jordyspices and 14 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.