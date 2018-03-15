₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by lalasticlala(m): 8:03am
Ben Okri OBE FRSL (born 15 March 1959) is a Nigerian poet and novelist. Okri is considered one of the foremost African authors in the post-modern and post-colonial traditions, and has been compared favourably to authors such as Salman Rushdie and Gabriel García Márquez.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ben_Okri
|Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by duroc(m): 8:06am
Happy birthday Mr Ben.. Even though I don't know u.
|Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by Caustics: 8:08am
since today is all about birthdays.
Buhari is celebrating the birth of his stupidity today. It was born on 15 march 1943, few months after his birth
|Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by simonlee(m): 8:10am
who the fvck is this guy now? Is seun running out of FP materials?
Someone please kill a snake or civet let lala stay functional... i take God beg una!
|Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by Liliyann(f): 8:10am
Happy birthday Mr Ben
In a situation where lalasticlala is the Op,who does he call to push his post to the front page
|Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by pussyAvenger: 8:15am
Your wife talk say you beat am...HBD anyway
|Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by salt1: 8:16am
duroc:
His novel, The Famished Road, won the Booker Prize for Literature.
He's internationally recognized
|Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by ayagha: 8:16am
Happy to one of Deltas and Urhobos finest
|Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by woleabayo(m): 8:17am
happy birthday mr ben
|Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by barbiecue(f): 8:18am
Happy birthday Mr ben
|Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by DozieInc(m): 8:20am
Happy birthday Ben Okri
|Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by VeeVeeMyLuv(m): 8:21am
Okri [long time ago in the past]
|Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by Gemsage: 8:22am
|Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by lefulefu(m): 8:28am
duroc:how u go know am when u no dey read books.na only skelewu and davido una dey know dese days
all dese indomie pickins dem
|Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by lefulefu(m): 8:31am
Happy birthday sir
u still look good
happy birthday mike okri"s elder brother
|Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by lefulefu(m): 8:32am
salt1:he wont know dat
nigerians dont read
|Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by AnonyNymous(m): 8:35am
The Famished Road was an amazing book, but it scared the poo out of me I read it when I was young and still believed in the supernatural
|Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by lefulefu(m): 8:37am
simonlee:..he was a popular novelist way back in the early 90s guy.at least this one is better in frontpage than those tonto dike or roman goddess threads.
|Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by Seezzy(m): 8:43am
Happy birthday sir!
The Famished Road is one great book I'll never forget!
|Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by Nnaabros: 8:50am
lefulefu:That's a fallacy of generalisation. The funny thing is that you also included YOURSELF in that generalization. I believe you're a 'NIGERIANS'
|Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by allaboutobed(m): 9:02am
This just remind me. pls where can i find African books to download, i mean free download.
|Re: Ben Okri Celebrates His 59th Birthday Today by lefulefu(m): 9:08am
Nnaabros:who told you am nigerian? I am kenyan. Does my name sound nigerian?
