₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,716 members, 4,137,805 topics. Date: Friday, 16 March 2018 at 04:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Top 5 High Paying Side Hustles For Working Class People (9649 Views)
7 Side Hustles You Can Start And Earn $10,000 Or More Per Year / See Why First Class Students Never Became First Class People In Life / 13 High Paying Side Jobs You Can Do (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Top 5 High Paying Side Hustles For Working Class People by BiafranBushBoy: 10:06am On Mar 15
o matter how busy you are, you can still make money by combining your day job with side hustles. Many working class people are so engulfed with their day job – making their employer rich and neglecting something that would make them rich and retire early.
If you are still focused on just getting a job without necessarily setting up a side hustle, then you should have a rethink. Side hustles are essential to make sure you diversify your source of income.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that most of these side hustles are mostly technical and you require the right skill to execute them. If you don’t have the skill, you can see my recommended centre here. Do well to register and start earning the benefits I earn.
What are the side hustles that can make you lots of money alongside your day job?
http://topwritersden.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/sidehustle2__optimized.jpg
Web Design/Development
If you intend to learn Web design and development as a skill to start your side hustle, then it will be your best choice for the year; and I will explain. Do you know the number of small businesses springing up on daily basis? And these businesses would require people to take them online.
As a working class person who wishes to take this skill as one of his/her side hustles, there are so many opportunities for you. You have an advantage over people who don’t work because you meet a lot of people, and your networking game is top-notch.
Ability to design and develop a responsive website is something that MUST fetch you money whether you like it or not.
When you decide to take up web Design as Development as a side hustle, you open yourself an opportunity to earn above $1000 on a monthly basis.
Digital Marketing Consultant
Every business that has been taken online needs someone with a Digital Marketing skill to help promote the business. The reason you should consider this as one of your side hustles is that it requires just your skill.
You can either execute this skill yourself for your clients, or you train them to do it themselves. This gives you the leverage of becoming a Digital Marketing Tutor.
Professional Digital Marketers make more than $200 Monthly.
Content Writers
Content writing is still very much a lucrative side hustle, but it boils down to how you intend to make it profitable for yourself.
It involves curating contents from several sources and forming something creative out of it. There are several ways you can earn when you take it as a side hustle.
- Amazon Kindle
- Upwork
- Fiverr
- Information Marketing
All the above depends on which you find comfortable with. You can combine your Digital Marketing skill and content writing ability to make it a comfortable side hustle.
There are several content platforms that require the services of content writers, but you have to search out for it. You can ask by using the comment sections.
Real Estate Broker
If you sincerely want a side hustles as a working class person that has the potential to make you a millionaire within the shortest possible, then you should try out real estate marketing.
The major advantage you would have is that it doesn’t require your physical presence as long as you have a good marketing channel.
A lot of people who take real estate consulting as a side hustle use the newly improved WhatsApp status to sell their products.
Real Estate gives about 30 – 40% commissions on sales, then you can imagine your percentage when you sell a product worth millions of Naira.
Your success as a real estate broker depends on your connections and network. But when you take it as a side hustle, you stand to gain so much.
There are other fascinating side hustles that can make you money, and also compliment your monthly pay-check. It depends on your ability to learn the skill and make money from it.
- Mobile Application Development
- Hardware Engineering
If you intend to learn any of the above skills, you shouldn't spend a huge amount of cash learning skills that would benefit your life.
Remember to subscribe for more exciting posts.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Top 5 High Paying Side Hustles For Working Class People by BiafranBushBoy: 10:18am On Mar 15
If you earn as low as 50k/month, you can learn a skill that gives you the leverage to earn an extra 60k monthly. As simple as that, you've already earned 110k/month.
lalasticlala,
Visit here to see the cheapest ICT Training school in Lagos where you can learn all the skills
|Re: Top 5 High Paying Side Hustles For Working Class People by miracool946: 2:52pm
these businesses have their challenges . thats the problem
1 Like
|Re: Top 5 High Paying Side Hustles For Working Class People by HeWrites(m): 2:52pm
.
|Re: Top 5 High Paying Side Hustles For Working Class People by Naijaphobia: 2:53pm
Earn more as a herder..We recruit both Fulanis and interested southerners.
Interested job seekers should mail me privately.
3 Likes
|Re: Top 5 High Paying Side Hustles For Working Class People by Owamudia: 2:54pm
Rubbish all the way especially web development and fiverr.
Savings investment all the way.
5 Likes
|Re: Top 5 High Paying Side Hustles For Working Class People by bigplayerz(m): 2:54pm
@OP you did not mention photography...i do that on weekends only...and i make cool cash and i even meet some nice babes too
7 Likes
|Re: Top 5 High Paying Side Hustles For Working Class People by ednut1(m): 2:54pm
Easy to say
1 Like
|Re: Top 5 High Paying Side Hustles For Working Class People by pharigoldltd: 2:54pm
Nice.
|Re: Top 5 High Paying Side Hustles For Working Class People by Caustics: 2:54pm
how about selling used toiletries in traffic like used sponge, used soap and used toilet rolls.
|Re: Top 5 High Paying Side Hustles For Working Class People by royalamour(m): 2:55pm
Have your website working anywhere. DM open for business.
|Re: Top 5 High Paying Side Hustles For Working Class People by y0rmee: 2:55pm
You call these "Side paying hustles"?? You're kidding, right?
|Re: Top 5 High Paying Side Hustles For Working Class People by jashar(f): 2:55pm
i'm considering real estate....
|Re: Top 5 High Paying Side Hustles For Working Class People by beeff(m): 2:56pm
Mtcheew
1 Like
|Re: Top 5 High Paying Side Hustles For Working Class People by binsanni(m): 2:56pm
Oops
|Re: Top 5 High Paying Side Hustles For Working Class People by IgbosAreOsus: 2:57pm
Wanna dwell in fiverr
Anyone with great idea?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Top 5 High Paying Side Hustles For Working Class People by BennyMaiNasara(m): 2:57pm
SO PERSON COME THIS WORLD TO WORK WORK WORK.... Haba! just have one work and master it.
1 Like
|Re: Top 5 High Paying Side Hustles For Working Class People by HoneyGuy4All: 2:57pm
We have heard of this many times
But its trash
1 Like
|Re: Top 5 High Paying Side Hustles For Working Class People by cnc(m): 3:00pm
Who will give such percentage... Haba! Don't mislead people.
2 Likes
|Re: Top 5 High Paying Side Hustles For Working Class People by doctorkush(m): 3:00pm
Gigolo too... That naa side hustle.. Atleast I make 400k from that monthly...
Same list every time, why do you guys like recycling??
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Top 5 High Paying Side Hustles For Working Class People by tobyemmanuel(m): 3:01pm
It's quite easy to say...
1 Like
|Re: Top 5 High Paying Side Hustles For Working Class People by RexTramadol1(m): 3:01pm
Dangote must not see this.
1 Like
|Re: Top 5 High Paying Side Hustles For Working Class People by tobyemmanuel(m): 3:02pm
Okay
|Re: Top 5 High Paying Side Hustles For Working Class People by debolayinka(m): 3:02pm
Any legitimate means of making money, I'm on.
|Re: Top 5 High Paying Side Hustles For Working Class People by chuks34(m): 3:05pm
Op how are these side hustling
1 Like
|Re: Top 5 High Paying Side Hustles For Working Class People by EmmaOgbu(m): 3:05pm
TGIF
1 Like
|Re: Top 5 High Paying Side Hustles For Working Class People by terrezo2002(m): 3:05pm
sweet talk everywhere.
The truth I have come to know is that whatever you give your time to, you prosper in it. When you begin to do different jobs, you become ineffective in all of them. So why not seek to become better in your current job. The better you are, the more the money. Or better still change your work.
Be focused on your job, love it, dedicate more time, more energy to it. Avoid distraction, seek God's help, Do it as unto the Lord, and you will surely succeed.
You don't need to do many things to be wealthy, you just need to keep adding more values in what you are doing.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Top 5 High Paying Side Hustles For Working Class People by Flexherbal(m): 3:05pm
OK !
|Re: Top 5 High Paying Side Hustles For Working Class People by JARUSHUB: 3:06pm
|Re: Top 5 High Paying Side Hustles For Working Class People by ChangetheChange: 3:09pm
Best side hustle is Wire Wire CEO/ CFO.... thank me later
All u need is
Nanocore
Njrat
NoIP DNS (Static IP)
Crypter
Obsfucator
With these tools you will make at least $2 million dollars every month ( over 700 million Naira monthly)
Osha Oshare Jacuzzi ti wa online (Oshozondi)
|Re: Top 5 High Paying Side Hustles For Working Class People by tripoli007(m): 3:10pm
Riding uber after office work hours is very profitable too ..if you got your personal car
2 Likes
How Can I Succeed As A Secretary? Pls Help / How Lucrative Is Environmental Resources Management In Nigeria? / Ican May 2014 Result
Viewing this topic: Youngquay(m), Temi1(m), sternosa, DABMarkNig2019, captainbell, idealsico(m), akinsmail51, Mekanus(m), rafael122(m), adoniza(m), udosoft(m), sonnie10, zubynadis(m), scholarsarena, Fesomu(m), HenriFayol(m), faruq37, Ares1994, Syphax(m), farouk0403(m), KayJr(m), wwwtortoise(m), ABDUL2121, Emmanex1995(m), skies(m), vincentcena22, timmyshot(m), spyy, unite4real, kokosin, Adeolatoyin, Dainty25(f), farady, ugjeks, whizcartel(m), katchycouture(f), Bigman68, BlackSwag045(m), enuose55 and 81 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14