|Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 by EdificationBoss: 10:09am
It doesn't get said often but trusting a tailor or fashion designer to bring your dream outfit to life is a huge risk, almost same as investing your hard-earned money and losing it.
A Nigerian fashion designer recently showed why trusting a tailor could break your heart. A social media user named, Ms Jmk, shared a hilarious photo of what her friend ordered from the tailor and what she got instead.
Apparently, her good friend paid N10,000 to the tailor who had promised to recreate a crop top and high slitted palazo look.
It turned sour when the outfit was delivered and it turned out 10 times worse than the initial look she was supposed to create. In her post, Ms Jmk said:
"Guys my friend ordered for a two-piece from this account on IG for N10k..look at what she ordered for and what they delivered to her!"
|Re: Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 by Sapnaprem(f): 10:16am
10 turson for this trash? idonbilivit!
EdificationBoss:
|Re: Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 by Caustics: 10:18am
why cant she just go Unclad and save herself some money
|Re: Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 by GreenMavro: 10:19am
lol.....rag day outfit
|Re: Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 by NOC1(m): 10:19am
her size affected the outfit, she bought under-size.
|Re: Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 by Liliyann(f): 10:19am
Nigerian tailors are the most disappointing set of people!
They hardly keep to their word
|Re: Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 by princeade86(m): 10:20am
lo be. (use it like that)
|Re: Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 by Nairalane: 10:20am
So, Wetin concern us with that one!!! Anything is just news on nairaland........
|Re: Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 by sirusX(m): 10:20am
It was ordered online ...not bespoke
Shikena!!
|Re: Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 by Abfinest007(m): 10:20am
he is spoiling his own handwork just like buhari
|Re: Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 by olapluto(m): 10:20am
I will say the tailor did a good job. She ordered a rag, she got a rag.
|Re: Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 by omoijesa(m): 10:20am
|Re: Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 by Olalan(m): 10:20am
Is this a piece of clothing or rag? They call is trending fashion thou
|Re: Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 by danaiks(m): 10:20am
|Re: Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 by echelons(m): 10:20am
The tailor should be arrested. Simple!
Meanwhile, before you make demand for a design on another person, please check the different body sizes na, don't make request for Simi's design if you have Chigurl's body.
|Re: Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 by Espada10: 10:21am
Why would you order for that kind of design in the first place .women self ..even those with the body of a fowl
|Re: Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 by addikt(m): 10:21am
Rough and used Tissue papers delivered ....
COME BE LIKE WINCH COSTUME
|Re: Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 by safarigirl(f): 10:21am
I agree with the person who said that the friend's body may not have fit the style
A lot of Nigerians just cop anything they see on the internet, forgetting that body size and shape also determines fitting
|Re: Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 by EmperorAlonzo1: 10:21am
Mcheeeew...wer is d mistake?
|Re: Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 by LessNoise: 10:21am
She hasn't ironed it yet
|Re: Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 by stevodot22(m): 10:21am
Nigerian tailor and disappointment are like 5 and 6
|Re: Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 by olasaad(f): 10:21am
Lol...Beyonce of Naija
|Re: Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 by spako4(m): 10:23am
Rag or outfit
|Re: Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 by BiafranBushBoy: 10:23am
lol
|Re: Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 by porshnuel(m): 10:23am
more like ..the change we ask for
nd d change we got
|Re: Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 by Realsmarttzy(m): 10:24am
|Re: Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 by thundafire: 10:24am
Lol naija tailors are worst kai even Messi gave Courtouis a better outfit
|Re: Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 by Gbadegesin19(m): 10:26am
Naija tailors!
|Re: Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 by dayleke(m): 10:26am
The shapes are not the same too.
|Re: Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 by westlius(m): 10:27am
the Gucci u order for and the Gucci u get
|Re: Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 by Jollyzone(m): 10:27am
E clear
|Re: Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 by danaiks(m): 10:27am
Ahn ahn.... Nigerians are wicked, that one said she has not ironed it yet
