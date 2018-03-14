Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Nigerian Tailor Disappoints Client With Inferior Outfit After Paying N10,000 (6802 Views)

A Nigerian fashion designer recently showed why trusting a tailor could break your heart. A social media user named, Ms Jmk, shared a hilarious photo of what her friend ordered from the tailor and what she got instead.



Apparently, her good friend paid N10,000 to the tailor who had promised to recreate a crop top and high slitted palazo look.



It turned sour when the outfit was delivered and it turned out 10 times worse than the initial look she was supposed to create. In her post, Ms Jmk said:



"Guys my friend ordered for a two-piece from this account on IG for N10k..look at what she ordered for and what they delivered to her!"



http://newshelm.ng/nigerian-tailor-disappoints-client-with-inferior-outfit-after-paying-n10000/



EdificationBoss:

It doesn't get said often but trusting a tailor or fashion designer to bring your dream outfit to life is a huge risk, almost same as investing your hard-earned money and losing it.



A Nigerian fashion designer recently showed why trusting a tailor could break your heart. A social media user named, Ms Jmk, shared a hilarious photo of what her friend ordered from the tailor and what she got instead.



Apparently, her good friend paid N10,000 to the tailor who had promised to recreate a crop top and high slitted palazo look.



It turned sour when the outfit was delivered and it turned out 10 times worse than the initial look she was supposed to create. In her post, Ms Jmk said:









http://newshelm.ng/nigerian-tailor-disappoints-client-with-inferior-outfit-after-paying-n10000/



cc lalasticlala mynd44



10 turson for this trash? idonbilivit!

why cant she just go Unclad and save herself some money why cant she just go Unclad and save herself some money 18 Likes

lol.....rag day outfit 5 Likes

her size affected the outfit, she bought under-size. 4 Likes

Nigerian tailors are the most disappointing set of people!

They hardly keep to their word 1 Like

lo be. (use it like that)

So, Wetin concern us with that one!!! Anything is just news on nairaland........





Shikena!! It was ordered online ...not bespokeShikena!!

he is spoiling his own handwork just like buhari 1 Like

I will say the tailor did a good job. She ordered a rag, she got a rag. 12 Likes

Is this a piece of clothing or rag? They call is trending fashion thou

The tailor should be arrested. Simple!



Meanwhile, before you make demand for a design on another person, please check the different body sizes na, don't make request for Simi's design if you have Chigurl's body. 2 Likes

Why would you order for that kind of design in the first place .women self ..even those with the body of a fowl 1 Like









COME BE LIKE WINCH COSTUME Rough and used Tissue papers delivered ....COME BE LIKE WINCH COSTUME 2 Likes

I agree with the person who said that the friend's body may not have fit the style



A lot of Nigerians just cop anything they see on the internet, forgetting that body size and shape also determines fitting 7 Likes

Mcheeeew...wer is d mistake?

She hasn't ironed it yet 10 Likes

Nigerian tailor and disappointment are like 5 and 6 1 Like 1 Share

Lol...Beyonce of Naija

Rag or outfit

lol

more like ..the change we ask for

nd d change we got

Lol naija tailors are worst kai even Messi gave Courtouis a better outfit

Naija tailors!

The shapes are not the same too.

the Gucci u order for and the Gucci u get

E clear