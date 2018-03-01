₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Makun Brothers: AY, Lanre & Yomi Casual Throwback Photo by Yomzzyblog: 10:41am
@YomzzyBlog
Comedian, Ayo Makun aka AY took to social media to share this throwback photo of his himself and his brothers, Yomi Casual and Lanre beside a recent photo.
He captioned the photo;
"The metamorphosis of @yomicasual @aycomedian and @lanremakunevents #themakunbrothers #throwbackthursday"
|Re: The Makun Brothers: AY, Lanre & Yomi Casual Throwback Photo by Yomzzyblog: 10:41am
|Re: The Makun Brothers: AY, Lanre & Yomi Casual Throwback Photo by xreal: 10:52am
I see the difference........ beards.
|Re: The Makun Brothers: AY, Lanre & Yomi Casual Throwback Photo by naijjaman(m): 1:03pm
ok
|Re: The Makun Brothers: AY, Lanre & Yomi Casual Throwback Photo by Betty1blaze: 1:04pm
|Re: The Makun Brothers: AY, Lanre & Yomi Casual Throwback Photo by bobokeshington: 1:04pm
Money dey change person
|Re: The Makun Brothers: AY, Lanre & Yomi Casual Throwback Photo by YhungPablo(m): 1:04pm
Bt
|Re: The Makun Brothers: AY, Lanre & Yomi Casual Throwback Photo by naijjaman(m): 1:04pm
Nice
|Re: The Makun Brothers: AY, Lanre & Yomi Casual Throwback Photo by Oyindidi(f): 1:05pm
Mtcheeeeeew
|Re: The Makun Brothers: AY, Lanre & Yomi Casual Throwback Photo by yeyerolling: 1:06pm
What has nairaland turned into
|Re: The Makun Brothers: AY, Lanre & Yomi Casual Throwback Photo by Chriswazo(m): 1:06pm
Big transformation i see there, i claim my own too
|Re: The Makun Brothers: AY, Lanre & Yomi Casual Throwback Photo by Innobee99(m): 1:06pm
Me and my little brothers will show the world a better picture b4 i live this earth.
Amen!
|Re: The Makun Brothers: AY, Lanre & Yomi Casual Throwback Photo by Freshbank: 1:07pm
Good living has improved their sight, Ay & d other one no longer use glasses
|Re: The Makun Brothers: AY, Lanre & Yomi Casual Throwback Photo by Frankicent(m): 1:08pm
Money ehn... Old men with no beard.... Now beardgang.
When you have money your beard will locate you.. davido is a living witness... As for wizzy own... Don't know what to day.
Me beardless.. When the money start flow... Beardgang.
|Re: The Makun Brothers: AY, Lanre & Yomi Casual Throwback Photo by franchasng(m): 1:08pm
Despite the poor quality of camera used then compared to the high quality camera used now, they looked better and fresher then than now. Money changes some people from good to bad sha
They look scary and unkempt now with those tattered beard
|Re: The Makun Brothers: AY, Lanre & Yomi Casual Throwback Photo by Turnedaround: 1:09pm
Ugly things mmmtchewwwww
|Re: The Makun Brothers: AY, Lanre & Yomi Casual Throwback Photo by wellmax(m): 1:09pm
God bless their hustle.
God bless me and my family too
|Re: The Makun Brothers: AY, Lanre & Yomi Casual Throwback Photo by Dajugba: 1:09pm
wow... memories. Nice one
|Re: The Makun Brothers: AY, Lanre & Yomi Casual Throwback Photo by petkoffdrake2(m): 1:10pm
Money is the 2nd god
