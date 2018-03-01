Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / The Makun Brothers: AY, Lanre & Yomi Casual Throwback Photo (1447 Views)

Comedian, Ayo Makun aka AY took to social media to share this throwback photo of his himself and his brothers, Yomi Casual and Lanre beside a recent photo.



He captioned the photo;



"The metamorphosis of @yomicasual @aycomedian and @lanremakunevents #themakunbrothers #throwbackthursday"

I see the difference........ beards.

Money dey change person

Big transformation i see there, i claim my own too

Me and my little brothers will show the world a better picture b4 i live this earth.













Good living has improved their sight, Ay & d other one no longer use glasses





When you have money your beard will locate you.. davido is a living witness... As for wizzy own... Don't know what to day.



Me beardless.. When the money start flow... Beardgang. Money ehn... Old men with no beard.... Now beardgang.When you have money your beard will locate you..davido is a living witness... As for wizzy own... Don't know what to day.Me beardless.. When the money start flow... Beardgang.





They look scary and unkempt now with those tattered beard Despite the poor quality of camera used then compared to the high quality camera used now, they looked better and fresher then than now. Money changes some people from good to bad shaThey look scary and unkempt now with those tattered beard

God bless their hustle.



God bless me and my family too

