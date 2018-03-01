₦airaland Forum

RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by EdifiedCEO: 12:00pm
Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal and Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), ACP Olatunji Disu, at the Olusosun Dump site today co-ordinating response efforts and evacuation of squatters.






Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by Donopsiano(m): 12:36pm
why?
Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by Papiikush: 12:36pm
The whole of Ketu has been overshadowed with smoke since yesterday.

Bad air pollution. Just take a look at that pregnant police man. undecided

Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by kulrunsman79(m): 12:39pm
Is the man pregnant? Only in Africa that you see gallant officers with pot-bellies. grin grin grin

Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by efilefun(m): 12:39pm
See as the dude skin fresh.... chaiii while some policemen be looking like burnt offering

Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by omooba969(m): 12:39pm
See koti's tummy. grin

Not fit for purpose. cool

Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by spartan50(m): 12:39pm
Where would they go to? Set priorities straight ... But the belle big ooo

Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by beejayphako(m): 12:39pm
See pleglant officers, beer and bribe handwork grin
Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by xreal: 12:39pm
Las gidi
Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by ikorodureporta: 12:39pm
Na dem cause fire? Dis na how to relocate d site to ikorodu

Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by kulrunsman79(m): 12:40pm
Is the man preggo?
Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by alphaconde(m): 12:40pm
kulrunsman79:
Is the man pregnant? Only in Africa that you see gallant officers with pot-bellies. grin grin grin

lies

Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by Randomshotz: 12:40pm
Why is it that every police man has potbelly?
Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by Thoniameek(f): 12:41pm
Was there a prior notice to quit?
Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by chuksjuve(m): 12:41pm
Case of medicine after death ..

All for eye service ..
Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by asatemple(f): 12:41pm
Evacuate squatters and render them homeless
Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by King4Roller: 12:49pm
asatemple:
Evacuate squatters and render them homeless
The place is unfit for human habitation. Even animals
Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by Lonestar124: 12:49pm
Papiikush:
The whole of Ketu has been overshadowed with smoke since yesterday.

Bad air pollution. Just take a look at that pregnant police man. undecided
pregnant police man grin grin
Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by okuneddie(m): 12:51pm
The smoke plenty to the extent that it made the commissioner of Police get belle
Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by comshots(m): 12:52pm
Why should a police officer be having big stomach?
Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by asatemple(f): 12:52pm
King4Roller:

The place is unfit for human habitation. Even animals
unless that
Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by Mercykayy(m): 12:52pm
kulrunsman79:
Is the man pregnant? Only in Africa that you see gallant officers with pot-bellies. grin grin grin
Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by Rolings: 12:53pm
asatemple:
Evacuate squatters and render them homeless

How can you wish your fellow country men be squatters in a dump site whie you sleep comfortably In a proper house. ........ haba
its for their own good and that of other citizens
Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by Betty1blaze: 12:54pm

Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by Bcbabe(f): 1:00pm
Thoniameek:
Was there a prior notice to quit?
Prior kini? Onto dump site.......make dem flog all the modafucker comot there kiakia........Is dump site healthy environment to live in your smoke polluted mind? You wan form Human Right abi?! undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided
Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by WinningSun: 1:03pm
Thoniameek:
Was there a prior notice to quit?

what nonsense is this one saying
Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by Marxist001(m): 1:03pm
I know a friend of that policeman somewhere, I have seen them together before....see him here na

Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by adisabarber(m): 1:04pm
make dem come Igando too
Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by Thoniameek(f): 1:08pm
Bcbabe:
Prior kini? Onto dump site.......make dem flog all the modafucker comot there kiakia........Is dump site healthy environment to live in your smoke polluted mind? You wan form Human Right abi?! undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided

Aunty no vex... You still could have passed your message without insults

Here’s the thing: These people have been there for years, if they had somewhere better they wouldn’t be there. And I know a government that cares for its citizens would not just show up one morning and chase homeless people away.

At Eko Atlantic the then Bar Beach, a lot of Lagosians had it there as their home and they were notified even a year before work started there. I know this because I stayed just right opposite the beach

