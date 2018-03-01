₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by EdifiedCEO: 12:00pm
Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Imohimi Edgal and Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), ACP Olatunji Disu, at the Olusosun Dump site today co-ordinating response efforts and evacuation of squatters.
|Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by Donopsiano(m): 12:36pm
why?
|Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by Papiikush: 12:36pm
The whole of Ketu has been overshadowed with smoke since yesterday.
Bad air pollution. Just take a look at that pregnant police man.
|Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by kulrunsman79(m): 12:39pm
Is the man pregnant? Only in Africa that you see gallant officers with pot-bellies.
|Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by efilefun(m): 12:39pm
See as the dude skin fresh.... chaiii while some policemen be looking like burnt offering
|Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by omooba969(m): 12:39pm
See koti's tummy.
Not fit for purpose.
|Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by spartan50(m): 12:39pm
Where would they go to? Set priorities straight ... But the belle big ooo
|Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by beejayphako(m): 12:39pm
See pleglant officers, beer and bribe handwork
|Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by xreal: 12:39pm
Las gidi
|Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by ikorodureporta: 12:39pm
Na dem cause fire? Dis na how to relocate d site to ikorodu
|Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by kulrunsman79(m): 12:40pm
Is the man preggo?
|Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by alphaconde(m): 12:40pm
|Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by Randomshotz: 12:40pm
Why is it that every police man has potbelly?
|Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by Thoniameek(f): 12:41pm
Was there a prior notice to quit?
|Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by chuksjuve(m): 12:41pm
Case of medicine after death ..
All for eye service ..
|Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by asatemple(f): 12:41pm
Evacuate squatters and render them homeless
|Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by King4Roller: 12:49pm
asatemple:The place is unfit for human habitation. Even animals
|Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by Lonestar124: 12:49pm
|Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by okuneddie(m): 12:51pm
The smoke plenty to the extent that it made the commissioner of Police get belle
|Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by comshots(m): 12:52pm
Why should a police officer be having big stomach?
|Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by asatemple(f): 12:52pm
|Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by Mercykayy(m): 12:52pm
|Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by Rolings: 12:53pm
How can you wish your fellow country men be squatters in a dump site whie you sleep comfortably In a proper house. ........ haba
its for their own good and that of other citizens
|Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by Betty1blaze: 12:54pm
|Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by Bcbabe(f): 1:00pm
Thoniameek:Prior kini? Onto dump site.......make dem flog all the modafucker comot there kiakia........Is dump site healthy environment to live in your smoke polluted mind? You wan form Human Right abi?!
|Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by WinningSun: 1:03pm
what nonsense is this one saying
|Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by Marxist001(m): 1:03pm
I know a friend of that policeman somewhere, I have seen them together before....see him here na
|Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by adisabarber(m): 1:04pm
make dem come Igando too
|Re: RSS Storm Olusosun Dump Site To Evacuate Squatters by Thoniameek(f): 1:08pm
Aunty no vex... You still could have passed your message without insults
Here’s the thing: These people have been there for years, if they had somewhere better they wouldn’t be there. And I know a government that cares for its citizens would not just show up one morning and chase homeless people away.
At Eko Atlantic the then Bar Beach, a lot of Lagosians had it there as their home and they were notified even a year before work started there. I know this because I stayed just right opposite the beach
