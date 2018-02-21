Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Militant General Killed After Gun Battle With Soldiers From His Ceiling. Photos (15801 Views)

IRT Operatives have been on his trail for a long time after he masterminded the kidnap of Mrs Tina Bob-Manuel on 22/11/2017 in her shop located at No.107 Nvuigwe Road Woji Port-Harcourt and several other kidnappings.



The suspect went underground after the collection of ransom in two installments and when he sensed that the Police were closing in on him, he changed his contact number known to his personal driver that was earlier arrested by the Police and relocated his family from Victory Estate Azikoro Yenagoa in December 2017 to the Creek all in a bid to avoid arrest.



After about 90 days of painstaking intelligence gathering with Technical assistance Support from TIU, the suspect was tracked to Asiri area of Yenagoa Bayelsa state to his new rented apartment and on sighting the operatives, he ran into his apartment ceiling from where he engaged the Operatives but was neutralized and fatally injured which led to his death.



Suspects arrested for the kidnappings are Johnson Denis driver to the kidnap kingpin and the Militant General, Prosper David (deceased) kidnap and "Militant General". Benjamin Johnson and Anthony Joshua are 2 more Gang members of the kidnap Kingpin who were also arrested between 21/2/18 and 14/3/18.



Exhibit recovered includes: One AK47 Riffle, one magazine twenty Six rounds of live ammunition, 4 expended Ammunitions and a Nokia phone belonging to his kidnap victim with which Ransom Negotiation was done.



Serious efforts are in top gear to arrest other gang members and recovery of more arms.



The second picture is that of the arrested driver.. for those who are confused 4 Likes

Yes that 3310 phone has no gps so their location cannot be tracked. Those criminals are smart but when the game is up, it is up. Yes that 3310 phone has no gps so their location cannot be tracked. Those criminals are smart but when the game is up, it is up.

I am not sure it is the same person, d dead one does not have a full beard like the other man THE OTHER ONE WITH BEARD IS THE ARRESTED DRIVER.

CANT YALL SEE IT ISNT THE SAME PERSON.? THATS HIS DRIVER WHICH WAS ARRESTED. THATS HOW PEOPLE FAIL ENGLISH IN WAEC...ITS GLARING NOW

thank you.. I don't know why people don't like to read. everything was explained in the post but some people still don't get. the other guy is the arrested driver

I must say that I really appreciates our security agencies and the effort they put in the maintaining law and order in the south but I must add they must add extra effort towards arresting the terrorist Fulani herdsmen. No group should be treated like a sacred cow and be given preferential treatment. Human life is valuable be it in Benue or kano or abia.

Stop terrorist Fulani herdsmen before they stop us. 4 Likes