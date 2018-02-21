₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Militant General Killed After Gun Battle With Soldiers From His Ceiling. Photos by BoneBlogger(m): 1:10pm
In Follow up to the kidnapping of Mrs Tina Bob-Manuel, on 21/2/2018, IRT Operatives traced the kingpin, one Prosper David a "Militant General who embraced the federal Government Amnesty program but later formed a kidnapping gang in Bayelsa State.
IRT Operatives have been on his trail for a long time after he masterminded the kidnap of Mrs Tina Bob-Manuel on 22/11/2017 in her shop located at No.107 Nvuigwe Road Woji Port-Harcourt and several other kidnappings.
The suspect went underground after the collection of ransom in two installments and when he sensed that the Police were closing in on him, he changed his contact number known to his personal driver that was earlier arrested by the Police and relocated his family from Victory Estate Azikoro Yenagoa in December 2017 to the Creek all in a bid to avoid arrest.
After about 90 days of painstaking intelligence gathering with Technical assistance Support from TIU, the suspect was tracked to Asiri area of Yenagoa Bayelsa state to his new rented apartment and on sighting the operatives, he ran into his apartment ceiling from where he engaged the Operatives but was neutralized and fatally injured which led to his death.
Suspects arrested for the kidnappings are Johnson Denis driver to the kidnap kingpin and the Militant General, Prosper David (deceased) kidnap and "Militant General". Benjamin Johnson and Anthony Joshua are 2 more Gang members of the kidnap Kingpin who were also arrested between 21/2/18 and 14/3/18.
Exhibit recovered includes: One AK47 Riffle, one magazine twenty Six rounds of live ammunition, 4 expended Ammunitions and a Nokia phone belonging to his kidnap victim with which Ransom Negotiation was done.
Serious efforts are in top gear to arrest other gang members and recovery of more arms.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/death-of-port-harcourt-kidnap-and-sea-piracy-kingpin-militant-general.html
|Re: Militant General Killed After Gun Battle With Soldiers From His Ceiling. Photos by BoneBlogger(m): 1:11pm
The second picture is that of the arrested driver.. for those who are confused
4 Likes
|Re: Militant General Killed After Gun Battle With Soldiers From His Ceiling. Photos by taylor89: 1:16pm
Am not understanding
Does the bullet come with chicken and protein?
Y is he fat on death
6 Likes
|Re: Militant General Killed After Gun Battle With Soldiers From His Ceiling. Photos by MayhorE(m): 1:21pm
AND A NOKIA PHONE?
|Re: Militant General Killed After Gun Battle With Soldiers From His Ceiling. Photos by blackpanthar: 1:21pm
what does it profit a man........
5 Likes
|Re: Militant General Killed After Gun Battle With Soldiers From His Ceiling. Photos by jakeFrost(m): 1:35pm
A well deserved death
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Militant General Killed After Gun Battle With Soldiers From His Ceiling. Photos by Sirpaul(m): 1:44pm
Oh no!.... what a life
|Re: Militant General Killed After Gun Battle With Soldiers From His Ceiling. Photos by xamiel: 1:44pm
Serves him right.
|Re: Militant General Killed After Gun Battle With Soldiers From His Ceiling. Photos by Cromcruach91: 1:44pm
Sad....just a waste
|Re: Militant General Killed After Gun Battle With Soldiers From His Ceiling. Photos by Nellizzy(m): 1:46pm
Na wa ooo
|Re: Militant General Killed After Gun Battle With Soldiers From His Ceiling. Photos by Onyenna(m): 1:46pm
It's a pity
|Re: Militant General Killed After Gun Battle With Soldiers From His Ceiling. Photos by Goong(m): 1:46pm
Do u need d holy spirit to tell that those are two different pics?
taylor89:
|Re: Militant General Killed After Gun Battle With Soldiers From His Ceiling. Photos by McAausim: 1:47pm
Good move.... crime no d pay
|Re: Militant General Killed After Gun Battle With Soldiers From His Ceiling. Photos by Benjaniblinks(m): 1:47pm
taylor89:Mayb E Don Start To Dey Swell Up.
|Re: Militant General Killed After Gun Battle With Soldiers From His Ceiling. Photos by Troublemaker007(m): 1:47pm
No church in the wild... Shithole country. Somebody cannot have money and live in peace in this country without being kidnapped or harassed by stwpid police people or robber-SARS.
|Re: Militant General Killed After Gun Battle With Soldiers From His Ceiling. Photos by tonapuck: 1:50pm
taylor89:
get some sense, they can post any picture of him that doesn't mean the picture posted was recent one.
|Re: Militant General Killed After Gun Battle With Soldiers From His Ceiling. Photos by Mikepenny5: 1:50pm
He that lives by the gun, must die by it
|Re: Militant General Killed After Gun Battle With Soldiers From His Ceiling. Photos by izzy4shizzy(m): 1:50pm
The dead guy doesnt look like the guy whose picture was shown..
1 Like
|Re: Militant General Killed After Gun Battle With Soldiers From His Ceiling. Photos by BruncleZuma: 1:52pm
The Nigerian Police are at it again...which country supplied us this corpse nákeding ammunition?
2 Likes
|Re: Militant General Killed After Gun Battle With Soldiers From His Ceiling. Photos by xrayz(m): 1:54pm
Ayam not understanding oo, d caption said gun battle with soldiers while d body is all about police hunting him. op Aweee together
|Re: Militant General Killed After Gun Battle With Soldiers From His Ceiling. Photos by Xda59: 1:57pm
MayhorE:
Yes that 3310 phone has no gps so their location cannot be tracked. Those criminals are smart but when the game is up, it is up.
|Re: Militant General Killed After Gun Battle With Soldiers From His Ceiling. Photos by Yankee101: 1:57pm
Freedom fighter kidnapping his own people? No be freedom be that now
|Re: Militant General Killed After Gun Battle With Soldiers From His Ceiling. Photos by Reelmii: 1:57pm
taylor89:I am not sure it is the same person, d dead one does not have a full beard like the other man
|Re: Militant General Killed After Gun Battle With Soldiers From His Ceiling. Photos by adisabarber(m): 1:58pm
Do they need to put the gun on his body to convince us it belongs to him?
|Re: Militant General Killed After Gun Battle With Soldiers From His Ceiling. Photos by BoneBlogger(m): 1:58pm
THE OTHER ONE WITH BEARD IS THE ARRESTED DRIVER.
Reelmii:
|Re: Militant General Killed After Gun Battle With Soldiers From His Ceiling. Photos by Jaysoft87: 1:59pm
CANT YALL SEE IT ISNT THE SAME PERSON.? THATS HIS DRIVER WHICH WAS ARRESTED. THATS HOW PEOPLE FAIL ENGLISH IN WAEC...ITS GLARING NOW
|Re: Militant General Killed After Gun Battle With Soldiers From His Ceiling. Photos by tonapuck: 2:00pm
Reelmii:
afterall they can't change dead body.
|Re: Militant General Killed After Gun Battle With Soldiers From His Ceiling. Photos by BoneBlogger(m): 2:01pm
thank you.. I don't know why people don't like to read. everything was explained in the post but some people still don't get. the other guy is the arrested driver
Jaysoft87:
|Re: Militant General Killed After Gun Battle With Soldiers From His Ceiling. Photos by pweshboi(m): 2:04pm
Troublemaker007:Did you read the post atall?
1 Like
|Re: Militant General Killed After Gun Battle With Soldiers From His Ceiling. Photos by lastmessenger: 2:08pm
I must say that I really appreciates our security agencies and the effort they put in the maintaining law and order in the south but I must add they must add extra effort towards arresting the terrorist Fulani herdsmen. No group should be treated like a sacred cow and be given preferential treatment. Human life is valuable be it in Benue or kano or abia.
Stop terrorist Fulani herdsmen before they stop us.
4 Likes
|Re: Militant General Killed After Gun Battle With Soldiers From His Ceiling. Photos by Krisddon: 2:10pm
taylor89:You knew him before his death?
