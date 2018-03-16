₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Have You Seen A Danfo Driver Or Okada Rider Wearing Prescription Glasses? by autojosh: 1:51pm On Mar 15
In Lagos, there are tens of thousands of commercial vehicle operators. That is, Danfo drivers, conductors, Keke Marwa riders, Okada riders, BRT drivers, etc.
Now, of this huge number, how many do we see around wearing prescription glasses?
Perhaps, there are. However, finding one is an extremely rare sight.
So, are commercial bus drivers and Okada riders immune to eye problems? Certainly not.
In Lagos, it is almost impossible to find commercial drivers or riders putting on prescription glasses. Note that this is in a society that suffers from heavy cloud of dust in the atmosphere. And also, it is a society with a heavy dependence of carbohydrate diet.
It is also a known fact that aging, reading for hours, working for long on a computer or smartphone, driving long distances and generally overusing their eyes are the chief causes of eyestrain or macular degradation. All these often lead to blurred vision.
According to the Lagos State Drivers’ Institute (LASDRI), which has trained about 65,000 drivers since August 2009, about 22 per cent of the trained drivers or 14,300 were discovered to be partially blind.
Indeed, the reality in Lagos state is that millions of commuters are being transported by literarily blind people. And even worse is that some of these drivers ply very dangerous routes.
Now, imagine being driven by someone that cannot see beyond 10 meters ahead of him. Yet, such an individual is in the business of transporting passengers on the very dizzying traffic on the Third Mainland Bridge. Or a half blind Okada rider throttling on an express road with you as a co-rider.
There is, indeed, an urgent need for the authorities to find a way to enforce regular eye-tests for commercial vehicle operators. Otherwise, these sort of things are what makes Lagos state one of the most dangerous locations to reside in.
https://autojosh.com/have-you-seen-a-danfo-driver-or-okada-rider-wearing-prescription-glasses/
|Re: Have You Seen A Danfo Driver Or Okada Rider Wearing Prescription Glasses? by xreal: 1:53pm On Mar 15
You have answered the question you asked.
If all the drivers and riders are mandated to conduct eye test, glasses will be recommended to a very large percentage.
Most of them hardly do lots of reading, hence they see no need for the test and no reason to get a glasses.
If I see okada wey dey use glasses...I no go climb am at allll.
|Re: Have You Seen A Danfo Driver Or Okada Rider Wearing Prescription Glasses? by Esejojo: 3:25pm On Mar 15
The only Okada rider I know that wears recommended glasses is Charlie Boy.
|Re: Have You Seen A Danfo Driver Or Okada Rider Wearing Prescription Glasses? by autojosh: 6:07am
|Re: Have You Seen A Danfo Driver Or Okada Rider Wearing Prescription Glasses? by wwwtortoise(m): 7:17am
Why use glasses when you need to 'shine your eyes' in the street.
|Re: Have You Seen A Danfo Driver Or Okada Rider Wearing Prescription Glasses? by Saheed9: 7:19am
I actually got worried about this when I did ophthalmology posting
|Re: Have You Seen A Danfo Driver Or Okada Rider Wearing Prescription Glasses? by AlexCk: 7:19am
Not seen oo.
Apart from those driving brt though.
Truth is, u may not really tell if it's prescribed eyeglasses they're wearing sef.
|Re: Have You Seen A Danfo Driver Or Okada Rider Wearing Prescription Glasses? by phantonce(m): 7:21am
Who needs prescription glass when you can prescribe yourself alomo,kerewa,gin and weed
Our fore fathers never used prescription glasses and lived fine.
|Re: Have You Seen A Danfo Driver Or Okada Rider Wearing Prescription Glasses? by Yoruba4Life: 7:22am
Ever seen a Medical Doctor / COZA Pastor wearing neck-chain, gold wrist-watch, sweaters, sneakers et al?
What's been a Danfo driver, Okada/Marwa rider got to do with wearing medicated spectacles?
OP, Sango fire you already!
|Re: Have You Seen A Danfo Driver Or Okada Rider Wearing Prescription Glasses? by TarOrfeek: 7:22am
You don't want then to know when you issue a torn N100 note.
You eh!
|Re: Have You Seen A Danfo Driver Or Okada Rider Wearing Prescription Glasses? by satowind(m): 7:22am
If I see I no go even enter make person throw me for trailer
|Re: Have You Seen A Danfo Driver Or Okada Rider Wearing Prescription Glasses? by Meajor(m): 7:24am
I remember d one wey carry me one day... No be small thing oh... Na die I been dey oh... D man no dey see far oh... And him dey drive.... After one trailer almost jam us...na so we all tell the man make him park...we drop him no wan give us our money back...na when we been wan begin change am for am...na so d man.... Coordinate oh....
|Re: Have You Seen A Danfo Driver Or Okada Rider Wearing Prescription Glasses? by jashar(f): 7:24am
Lolz...
Do they even know if they need glasses?
|Re: Have You Seen A Danfo Driver Or Okada Rider Wearing Prescription Glasses? by Josiahadams22: 7:24am
been long
|Re: Have You Seen A Danfo Driver Or Okada Rider Wearing Prescription Glasses? by lloydpras: 7:25am
This reminds me of my NYSC days... Around that Nsukka to Enugu express way. The driver wasn't staying on his Lane, I later realized that the old man was dozing on the wheels. God forgive me, The hot slap wey I land the man ehn. All the passengers shouted. CORPER WETIN HAPPEN!!! Some were like SHEY HIN NEVA GIVE YOU CHANGE NI!!
Politely, I asked the man to answer the question. He couldn't.
I was silent, he was too as I kept my eyes on him till we all got to Enugu.
|Re: Have You Seen A Danfo Driver Or Okada Rider Wearing Prescription Glasses? by StoneLucifer: 7:26am
Very useless thread...Nothing informative and benefial.
|Re: Have You Seen A Danfo Driver Or Okada Rider Wearing Prescription Glasses? by Sirventor01(m): 7:29am
Na ray Ban ekpoma own dey wear...
|Re: Have You Seen A Danfo Driver Or Okada Rider Wearing Prescription Glasses? by SmallmebigGod: 7:30am
Yoruba4Life:
Plenty doctors wear neck chain.
|Re: Have You Seen A Danfo Driver Or Okada Rider Wearing Prescription Glasses? by Yoruba4Life: 7:33am
SmallmebigGod:
Exactly my point, bros.. It's more of a 'Rhetorical' statement! OP seemed a bit dumb!
|Re: Have You Seen A Danfo Driver Or Okada Rider Wearing Prescription Glasses? by praiseneofingz(m): 7:37am
ehn pre what
|Re: Have You Seen A Danfo Driver Or Okada Rider Wearing Prescription Glasses? by fiercehillz(m): 7:47am
I have seen about 3 or 4...but they were kinda old though
|Re: Have You Seen A Danfo Driver Or Okada Rider Wearing Prescription Glasses? by asdfjklhaha(f): 7:48am
Wetin concern agbero with overload
|Re: Have You Seen A Danfo Driver Or Okada Rider Wearing Prescription Glasses? by donwhizkid(m): 7:50am
Until we change our ideology about glasses, the better for us..
I wish to correct an Impression here, USING PRESCRIBED GLASSES DOES NOT MEAN U R BLIND OR U CAN NOT SEE. The glasses are there to augument ur vision and not to deteriorate it..
A man with prescribed glasses, sees better than a man without glasses whose ocular conditions are same.
|Re: Have You Seen A Danfo Driver Or Okada Rider Wearing Prescription Glasses? by SmallmebigGod: 7:52am
Yoruba4Life:OK
