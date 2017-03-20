₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by ugojibaby: 2:07pm
|Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by Naijacost22: 8:33pm
1.Invest In MMM.
2.Vote and Campaign for Buhari change.
3.Vote for Jagaban and Alfa Beta in Lagos.
|Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by Dasod: 8:34pm
|Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by monaPhilz(m): 8:34pm
|Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by PigMeat: 8:35pm
nothing like myth, buhari is Nigeria's problems.
|Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by Jh0wsef(m): 8:35pm
Nothing is more money myth than BUHARI's promises
I too depend on that 5k that year ehn.
I fit don spend 20k dey expect 5k after him win election.
I was too 'wise', then.
|Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by cana882(m): 8:35pm
6. Get rich or die trying
This is more destructive than number 5 as the cost always outweighs the benefits. Most young Nigerians are guilty of this as they resort to rituals, drug smuggling, kidnapping, and internet fraud with the believe that patience is not the key. Some elites in the society instigate this by flaunting assets without stating that the road to success is difficult. We need to understand that there is no short cut to success. Even if your parents are wealthy, you still need to work hard to keep the family business running. You can either get rich by hardwork or die trying to take a shortcut.
|Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by segebase(m): 8:35pm
|Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by stigmond(m): 8:35pm
|Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by visijo(m): 8:36pm
|Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by QueenDeborah(f): 8:36pm
|Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by taretoofine: 8:36pm
give me the money first and i go put up better advice than this ..
|Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by visijo(m): 8:36pm
Jh0wsef:malu see your life
|Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by Essentials1(m): 8:37pm
This is a myth that increasingly robs Nigerians of their hard earned money. Although higher quality may sometime equate to higher cost, that’s not the case 90% of the time.
The quality of an Iphone can change a Nigerian man's bank account.
|Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by Blackfire(m): 8:37pm
To the mod that banned me since ladt year..
Ni shi maraga pi
|Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by don4real18(m): 8:37pm
|Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by Houseboy419: 8:37pm
Nice post. People need to read The Richest man in Babylon by George Clason
|Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by shilefan2(m): 8:37pm
|Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by Alb305(m): 8:38pm
The biggest myth of all...If you pay tithe it will double your money
|Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by ensamy: 8:38pm
Lai Mohammed why ? why
|Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by Jh0wsef(m): 8:38pm
visijo:Lmao. mfiat
|Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by Pavore9: 8:39pm
MMM really wrecked many!
|Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by Innov8ve1: 8:40pm
The only thing that gets Nigerians broke is hoping on banking on 9-5 job for job security rather than having other means of income
The only thing that gets Nigerians broke is hoping on banking on 9-5 job for job security rather than having other means of income
|Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by LordKO(m): 8:41pm
The misconception by many - small-minded people, the financially poor among them - that being in a state of poverty equates to righteousness while being rich or wealthy automatically equates to unrighteousness.
Once more, I say that immortality is more prevalent among the poor than among the rich and wealthy.
Every opportunist for instance is a fraudster.
|Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by congorasta: 8:41pm
|Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by adezjamz(m): 8:41pm
Saving is for the rich
|Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by Tobsam237(m): 8:47pm
Be encouraged to read "the richest man in babylon"
Please.. are there any equivalent 401k investments accounts in Nigerian banks for guys who don't necessarily have white collar jobs... ??
|Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by Owamudia: 8:53pm
Saving is key.
Everybody should be able to save at least 10% of their regular income. And then continue to invest in.
Even if you are building your house, you must continue to save.
|Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by veacea: 9:07pm
|Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by exlinklodge: 9:10pm
