Money myths are simply false beliefs or ideas that have been widely held about money. The negative effects of money myths cannot be fully quantified, they discreetly undermine efforts made at getting ahead financially, a downturn which makes citizens blame the country’s ailing economy, their employers and even relatives without knowing they have themselves to blame for their financial woes.

Sad as it is, we have to admit that being broke is a choice because the beliefs of broke people make them financially stagnant. Fortunately, there’s always an opportunity for everyone to get ahead financially. A good step in that direction is to recognize and renounce some of the destructive beliefs we have about money.

1. Higher quality means higher cost.

This is a myth that increasingly robs Nigerians of their hard earned money. Although higher quality may sometime equate to higher cost, that’s not the case 90% of the time. Have you ever wondered what makes people increasingly believe that they get higher value for higher cost, inadequate information about a product of lesser cost does. The fear that a product of lesser cost will not stand the test of time makes people opt-in for that of higher cost. Getting ahead financially demands that you don’t pay extra or twice the original cost for anything you need because you are not well informed.

2. Spend more on making more money.

This could be much considered as a bad habit than a belief. It underscores the fact that “people are broke because they act the way they do”. Sit back and analyze the effect of your lifestyle on your income, how damaging is it?. On the other hand, consider maintaining the same level of lifestyle as you earn more, awesome?.

3. Start saving after earning more.

While this is logically possible, the truth is you already have plans on how to spend the increased earnings you get. Therefore there is no chance of saving except you make conscious efforts at saving from the little you earn. This can be effectively achieved by treading a path recommended by George Samuel Clason in his book the richest man in Babylon. The path advocates saving 10% of whatever you earn also known as “Me Tax”.

4. Invest after you have lots of money.

Humans are insatiable hence you can never earn what you consider enough to start investing. In fact, waiting to earn more before investing could pass for procrastination. In that light, the best investment is what you do today with what you have. It suffices to say, getting started today will set you on the path of reaping benefits soon than waiting for an imaginal future increase in earning.

5. You only live once.

This is a cliché turned money myth and probably the most destructive of all money myths. It defeats every point of this article by making you comfortable with the belief that higher quality means higher cost, encourages you to spend more after making more money, makes you think that you can Start saving after earning more as well as invest when you have enough money.

Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by Naijacost22: 8:33pm

1.Invest In MMM.
2.Vote and Campaign for Buhari change.
3.Vote for Jagaban and Alfa Beta in Lagos.

Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by Dasod: 8:34pm
Issohkay
Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by monaPhilz(m): 8:34pm
No be lie.
Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by PigMeat: 8:35pm
nothing like myth, buhari is Nigeria's problems.

Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by Jh0wsef(m): 8:35pm
Nothing is more money myth than BUHARI's promises


I too depend on that 5k that year ehn. undecided

I fit don spend 20k dey expect 5k after him win election.

I was too 'wise', then.

Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by cana882(m): 8:35pm
6. Get rich or die trying

This is more destructive than number 5 as the cost always outweighs the benefits. Most young Nigerians are guilty of this as they resort to rituals, drug smuggling, kidnapping, and internet fraud with the believe that patience is not the key. Some elites in the society instigate this by flaunting assets without stating that the road to success is difficult. We need to understand that there is no short cut to success. Even if your parents are wealthy, you still need to work hard to keep the family business running. You can either get rich by hardwork or die trying to take a shortcut.

Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by segebase(m): 8:35pm
v
Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by stigmond(m): 8:35pm
Nc one!!
Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by visijo(m): 8:36pm
Lol
Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by QueenDeborah(f): 8:36pm
I see...

Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by sett1ngz: 8:36pm
Money myth or not, once you are destined to have it big, you will surely do


Meanwhile


Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by taretoofine: 8:36pm
give me the money first and i go put up better advice than this .. grin grin
Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by visijo(m): 8:36pm
Jh0wsef:
.
malu see your life
Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by Essentials1(m): 8:37pm
This is a myth that increasingly robs Nigerians of their hard earned money. Although higher quality may sometime equate to higher cost, that’s not the case 90% of the time.

The quality of an Iphone can change a Nigerian man's bank account.
Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by Blackfire(m): 8:37pm
To the mod that banned me since ladt year..


Ni shi maraga pi
Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by don4real18(m): 8:37pm
Mehn... Na today
Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by Houseboy419: 8:37pm
Nice post. People need to read The Richest man in Babylon by George Clason
Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by shilefan2(m): 8:37pm
Is aiit...
Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by Alb305(m): 8:38pm
The biggest myth of all...If you pay tithe it will double your money smiley grin

Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by ensamy: 8:38pm
Lai Mohammed why ? why
Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by Jh0wsef(m): 8:38pm
visijo:
malu see your life
Lmao. mfiat
Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by Pavore9: 8:39pm
MMM really wrecked many!
Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by Innov8ve1: 8:40pm
The only thing that gets Nigerians broke is hoping on banking on 9-5 job for job security rather than having other means of income




Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by LordKO(m): 8:41pm
The misconception by many - small-minded people, the financially poor among them - that being in a state of poverty equates to righteousness while being rich or wealthy automatically equates to unrighteousness.

Once more, I say that immortality is more prevalent among the poor than among the rich and wealthy.

Every opportunist for instance is a fraudster.

Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by congorasta: 8:41pm
k
Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by adezjamz(m): 8:41pm
cheesy
Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by ifyalways(f): 8:44pm
Saving is for the rich
Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by Tobsam237(m): 8:47pm
True....

Be encouraged to read "the richest man in babylon"

Please.. are there any equivalent 401k investments accounts in Nigerian banks for guys who don't necessarily have white collar jobs... ??

Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by Owamudia: 8:53pm
True.

Saving is key.

Everybody should be able to save at least 10% of their regular income. And then continue to invest in.

Even if you are building your house, you must continue to save.
Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by veacea: 9:07pm
Okay
Re: Money Myths That Have Made Nigerians Broke by exlinklodge: 9:10pm
lovely

