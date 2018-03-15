Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Okota Residents Storm IKEDC Office Over Exorbitant Light Bill, Make Demand (4885 Views)

The residents who were at the office as early as 7am today succeeded in locking out most of the workers and denied them access into their offices. According to them, what they wanted was prepaid meters as it is very obvious the light company was out to rob them of their hard earned money using light bills which they said was increased to almost 700% the previous month.







Some of the Residents who spoke with Irukkanews said, despite their more than two years plea to the light company to give them prepaid meters, they are yet to be given any but rather get charged very high with each light bill issued. A resident who spoke with Irukkanews said;



For some reasons we have been receiving crazy estimated light bills, and it has been on for quite a long time now, we were here two years back and demanded for Prepaid meters and for some reason best known to them, they gave neighboring streets prepaid meters but ignored Apena street and have since been giving us estimated bills. This month alone a shop on the street was billed N17,000 another shop got billed N20,000, I myself, I was billed N13,000 for the month and nobody stays in my house on week days, we all go to work and come back late at night. Most of the time even now, they usual give us half current and still bill us.



What we are saying is, we are not paying the bills they brought for this month till we are given prepaid meters. How can a small shop on the street be billed N20,000 for a month, what is the person using light for that would amount to that.



Give me prepaid meter so I can regulate what I use and be able to account for it. we will never pay light bills again until we are given prepaid meters



When asked if the approach they have taken is the right way, he said;



We are not fighting, this is the only thing we can do and If Fashola can hear this, he will do something. How much am I making in a month that I will be billed 20k plus for light alone and it not like we even get constant light. the light is very poor.



Another resident who spoke with Irukkanews has this to say:



We are here from Apena street, we are here because we all received a very crazy and exorbitant bill, almost 700% increase from last month and we didn’t even get the light. Even one gets 24 hours daily which is not possible, it still doesn’t justify the increase because they have been no increase in tariff, So why that. This has been going on for two years now. We have written to NERC, relevant authorities also written the light company, and had series of meetings with them. we have piles of our letters, we have been writing and they have been shifting ground. All the surrounding streets have Prepaid meter, and they have refused to give us prepaid meters. They have provoked us by issuing us with more than 700% bill, we are not paying. We want prepaid meters



An official of the IKEDC tried to calm them down with promises but the residents insisted of an assurance that they will get their prepaid meters and promised to be back within two weeks should they fail to provide them with prepaid meters.



See more photos here:



Welcome to Lagos 2 Likes

SAI BABA...CHANGI DOLE 2 Likes

Right way to go

But seriously they should do something about this. they wont give power yet they bring exorbitant bills. Okota is the worst, also ejigbo axis. 1 Like

SAI BABA..........CHANGI DOLE 1 Like

Almost everything in Nigeria is interwoven with suffering, chai, what a country 1 Like

SAI BABA...CHANGI DOLE 1 Like

Ever since Tinubu and his stooges lost Isolo LCDA and Festac, they have been doing all sorts of things to frustrate the inhabitants of that area which are mainly Igbos.



It took Federal intervention before Okota-Agor Link road could be fixed even though it was so strategic to the mainland.



Politics of bitterness and sorcery played by Tinubu and his stooges will lead to no where.



Some people are deliberately refusing to issue the prepaid meters so that they can continue to give exorbitant estimated bill. Smh...



This country is filled with corruption 3 Likes 2 Shares

My estimated bill is 9k a month.



If i am using prepaid meter, will i use up to that?



It is insane. 2 Likes

Thank God o, we now have btw 18-20hrs light daily. But even d prepaid dey hear am o.











Still baffles me how some people will just sit in their office and estimate the amount of light consumed by the masses... A new form of wizardry I guess!!







I've also been waiting for prepaid meter since 2years now. NEPA asked me to clear my outstanding bills and I did.. Up till now, still not show yet..!! Still baffles me how some people will just sit in their office and estimate the amount of light consumed by the masses... A new form of wizardry I guess!!I've also been waiting for prepaid meter since 2years now. NEPA asked me to clear my outstanding bills and I did.. Up till now, still not show yet..!! 2 Likes

Kudos to the residents.

I stay in ago palaceway Ajoke, we have prepaid meter, every household should try and get one, it's really important , u won't have anything to do with Nepa again 1 Like 1 Share

lol same here in Ogunfowokan, there said we are all in Apena feeder. what nonsense! same here in Ogunfowokan, there said we are all in Apena feeder. what nonsense!

if 'No prepaid meter no payment' is implemented the DISCOS will magically distribute PPMs to their customers

Protest is too soft a thing to do..



Get hold of one of the officials

Beat the hell out of him ..

Use him as a control experiment and

Watch how others will comport themselves and your prepaid meter delivered tomorrow morning ..



Watch how buhari will send his pythons down there to start dancing ....but will seal his eyes and ears when jihadists herdsmen attacks 1 Like

This only happens when THE DEAF RULES THE TALKATIVE 1 Like

Thank God for PM... this ones even get time storm Ekedc office. if na my area wey nepa cut lite, residents go still climb pole connect am. nepa don even tire for dem.

Things you only hear in Nigeria 'half current'

Lalasticlala One of the highest scam going on in Nigeria is the power/electricity scam. Only prepaid metering would end this whole problem. Even the prepaid meters àre being tampered with by the power officials. Some people have even said that some of those meters when they've bn compromised,the malfunction. One of the highest scam going on in Nigeria is the power/electricity scam. Only prepaid metering would end this whole problem. Even the prepaid meters àre being tampered with by the power officials. Some people have even said that some of those meters when they've bn compromised,the malfunction. 1 Like

I stay in ago palaceway Ajoke, we have prepaid meter, every household should try and get one, it's really important , u won't have anything to do with Nepa again was in sijuola before movin..we sef get prepaid meter for the whole street was in sijuola before movin..we sef get prepaid meter for the whole street