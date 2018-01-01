₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Commissions Sunti Golden Sugar Estate (Photos) by 360frolic(m): 3:29pm
President Buhari commissions the Sunti Golden Sugar Estate today in Niger State.
The sugar estate is located on the banks of River Niger, in Mokwa, featuring 17, 000 hectares of irrigable farmland and a sugar mill that processes 4,500 metric tons of sugarcane per day, considered as the company’s biggest agricultural investment in Nigeria.
The sugar estate, owned by Sunti Golden Sugar Estates (SGSE) Ltd., a subsidiary of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc., will at full capacity, produce one million tons of sugarcane, which roughly translates into 100,000 metric tons of sugar yearly.
The farm at the peak of production will provide direct employment for about 10,000 people yearly, and impact up to 50,000 people indirectly, including 3,000 small-scale out growers who will be cultivating sugarcane to feed the mill.
|Re: President Buhari Commissions Sunti Golden Sugar Estate (Photos) by shervydman(m): 3:44pm
Nice one..
|Re: President Buhari Commissions Sunti Golden Sugar Estate (Photos) by jalaludeen1: 4:09pm
Nice one mr president we need more of this before 2019
|Re: President Buhari Commissions Sunti Golden Sugar Estate (Photos) by mamdanju: 4:11pm
This is a 50 billion Naira investment. The largest so far in the country. Well done Baba Buhari sai 2023
|Re: President Buhari Commissions Sunti Golden Sugar Estate (Photos) by abc115: 4:20pm
Good one
|Re: President Buhari Commissions Sunti Golden Sugar Estate (Photos) by Teewhy2: 4:31pm
congrats
|Re: President Buhari Commissions Sunti Golden Sugar Estate (Photos) by Kyase(m): 4:31pm
Sai baba.
2019 go sweet.
|Re: President Buhari Commissions Sunti Golden Sugar Estate (Photos) by Omeokachie: 4:31pm
When will this president commission a federal project?
|Re: President Buhari Commissions Sunti Golden Sugar Estate (Photos) by labake1(f): 4:32pm
Like if you think Buhari is a curse to Nigerians and Share if you think he is a blessing
|Re: President Buhari Commissions Sunti Golden Sugar Estate (Photos) by Badboiz(m): 4:32pm
|Re: President Buhari Commissions Sunti Golden Sugar Estate (Photos) by DevaintNigerian: 4:32pm
|Re: President Buhari Commissions Sunti Golden Sugar Estate (Photos) by YhungPablo(m): 4:33pm
|Re: President Buhari Commissions Sunti Golden Sugar Estate (Photos) by Bimpe29: 4:33pm
This is laudable
|Re: President Buhari Commissions Sunti Golden Sugar Estate (Photos) by Badboiz(m): 4:33pm
labake1:
I am anti Buhari but ain’t nobody liking this poo
|Re: President Buhari Commissions Sunti Golden Sugar Estate (Photos) by Bolustical: 4:33pm
|Re: President Buhari Commissions Sunti Golden Sugar Estate (Photos) by Bolustical: 4:33pm
Omeokachie:Just say you want to yarn rubbish and we'll agree with you.
Your wailing has moved from commissioning ANY project to FG project.
We were all around when GEJ was coming to OTA to commission projects almost every quarter but no one talked because every sensible human knows the role of the FG in creating a conducive environment for investment.
|Re: President Buhari Commissions Sunti Golden Sugar Estate (Photos) by Queenserah26(f): 4:33pm
A subsidiary of flour mills, that's good
|Re: President Buhari Commissions Sunti Golden Sugar Estate (Photos) by Bolustical: 4:33pm
Doerstech:
At least he knows the difference between HE IS and HIS
|Re: President Buhari Commissions Sunti Golden Sugar Estate (Photos) by Doerstech(m): 4:34pm
Does he know where he is and what his commissioning?
|Re: President Buhari Commissions Sunti Golden Sugar Estate (Photos) by sukar886: 4:34pm
rubbish.....medicine after death...buharimustgo2019
|Re: President Buhari Commissions Sunti Golden Sugar Estate (Photos) by dbynonetwork: 4:34pm
I am very sure all plots there would be allocated to northerners...
|Re: President Buhari Commissions Sunti Golden Sugar Estate (Photos) by xcolanto(m): 4:35pm
See him smiling like its a federal government project.
What has he started in this administration and completed with all the loans he keeps taking up and down.
The only reason he is happy here is because it has to do with the northern region where he is called the king.
This doesn't impress me one bit.
|Re: President Buhari Commissions Sunti Golden Sugar Estate (Photos) by brownbib(m): 4:36pm
management will determine if it is a reasonable investment or not.
|Re: President Buhari Commissions Sunti Golden Sugar Estate (Photos) by ibkgab001: 4:36pm
First and foremost we need refinery and not 'MERE' sugar company
|Re: President Buhari Commissions Sunti Golden Sugar Estate (Photos) by onlysose(m): 4:37pm
Nairaland witches and wizards no they comment on good work. For say na bad thing happpen now , you go hear THIS BUHARI na people blood e dey use do campaign.
|Re: President Buhari Commissions Sunti Golden Sugar Estate (Photos) by waveman2: 4:41pm
It's a sugar factory and their farm land. Not real estate. Plz read before you comment.
dbynonetwork:
|Re: President Buhari Commissions Sunti Golden Sugar Estate (Photos) by paymentvoucher: 4:42pm
President Buhari till 2090
|Re: President Buhari Commissions Sunti Golden Sugar Estate (Photos) by QuotaSystem: 4:43pm
|Re: President Buhari Commissions Sunti Golden Sugar Estate (Photos) by nextstep(m): 4:44pm
mamdanju:
So you a praising FG for investment they did not make?
|Re: President Buhari Commissions Sunti Golden Sugar Estate (Photos) by heendrix(m): 4:44pm
Badboiz:
well I guess you should be disappointed coz the post was liked and even shared actually
