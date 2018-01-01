Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Commissions Sunti Golden Sugar Estate (Photos) (2133 Views)

The sugar estate is located on the banks of River Niger, in Mokwa, featuring 17, 000 hectares of irrigable farmland and a sugar mill that processes 4,500 metric tons of sugarcane per day, considered as the company’s biggest agricultural investment in Nigeria.



The sugar estate, owned by Sunti Golden Sugar Estates (SGSE) Ltd., a subsidiary of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc., will at full capacity, produce one million tons of sugarcane, which roughly translates into 100,000 metric tons of sugar yearly.



The farm at the peak of production will provide direct employment for about 10,000 people yearly, and impact up to 50,000 people indirectly, including 3,000 small-scale out growers who will be cultivating sugarcane to feed the mill.



http://newshelm.ng/photos-president-buhari-commissions-sunti-golden-sugar-estate/



Nice one..

Nice one mr president we need more of this before 2019

This is a 50 billion Naira investment. The largest so far in the country. Well done Baba Buhari sai 2023

Good one

congrats



2019 go sweet. Sai baba.2019 go sweet.

When will this president commission a federal project?

Like if you think Buhari is a curse to Nigerians and Share if you think he is a blessing

This is laudable

labake1:

Like if you think Buhari is a curse to Nigerians and Share if you think he is a blessing

I am anti Buhari but ain't nobody liking this poo I am anti Buhari but ain't nobody liking this poo

Omeokachie:

When will this president commission a federal project? Just say you want to yarn rubbish and we'll agree with you.



Your wailing has moved from commissioning ANY project to FG project.



We were all around when GEJ was coming to OTA to commission projects almost every quarter but no one talked because every sensible human knows the role of the FG in creating a conducive environment for investment.

A subsidiary of flour mills, that's good

Doerstech:

Does he know where he is and what his commissioning?

At least he knows the difference between HE IS and HIS

Does he know where he is and what his commissioning?

rubbish.....medicine after death...buharimustgo2019

I am very sure all plots there would be allocated to northerners...

See him smiling like its a federal government project.

What has he started in this administration and completed with all the loans he keeps taking up and down.



The only reason he is happy here is because it has to do with the northern region where he is called the king.



This doesn't impress me one bit.

management will determine if it is a reasonable investment or not.

First and foremost we need refinery and not 'MERE' sugar company

Nairaland witches and wizards no they comment on good work. For say na bad thing happpen now , you go hear THIS BUHARI na people blood e dey use do campaign.







dbynonetwork:

It's a sugar factory and their farm land. Not real estate. Plz read before you comment.

President Buhari till 2090

mamdanju:

This is a 50 billion Naira investment. The largest so far in the country. Well done Baba Buhari sai 2023



So you a praising FG for investment they did not make? So you a praising FG for investment they did not make?