₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,511 members, 4,137,057 topics. Date: Friday, 16 March 2018 at 10:02 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Muslim Group Hails Jonathan, Blames Northern Governors For Being Indifferent (6839 Views)
Dapchi: Pastor Tunde Bakare Blasts Buhari, Governors For Attending Wedding / Fayose Berates 7 Northern Governors For Endorsing Buhari For 2019 / Anambra Election: Osinbajo, Saraki, 13 Governors For Nwoye’s Rally Today (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Muslim Group Hails Jonathan, Blames Northern Governors For Being Indifferent by KEVIND: 6:25pm On Mar 15
The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has praised former President Goodluck Jonathan’s attempts at ending the Almajiri system through construction of schools in Northern Nigeria.
The group blamed Northern Governors for showing no political will to end the system.
The group made its position known in a statement signed by its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola and available to newsmen. It said, “While we commend the Jonathan administration for building al-Majiri schools in some parts of the North, Northern governors must be held responsible both for the misuse and disuse of those structures.
“Most of the al-majiri schools are lying fallow today while some have been converted to other uses. This is most unfortunate. The Buhari administration must also intervene by initiating a special project for the almajiranci.”
It said that the number of children involved in the al-majiri system has been rated at over ten million. “Recent studies have revealed that kids metamorphose from this ugly phenomenon to members of street gangs.
“It is strongly suspected that many al-majiri children are now commanders in the dreaded Boko Haram insurgency.”
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) frowns at the poorly arranged educational system which resulted in the al-majiri syndrome. “It is escapist, pernicious, retrogressive, counter-productive and inhuman,” it eplained.
The statement said that Al-majiri as practiced in Northern Nigeria today was a bastardisation of the Islamic education system.
“Although the word is originally from ‘al-muhajirun’, that is, migrants, a reference to the early Muslims who followed Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) from Makkah to seek refuge in Madinah in 622 C.E., it is now used to refer to child beggars. These are children whose parents gave them out to teachers to learn the rudiments of Islam.
“Unfortunately the system has bread poverty, homelessness and hopelessness. It has produced a fi sabilillahi mentality plus an army of vagabonds and a battalion of bowl-carrying kids always roaming the streets aimlessly. It ends up breeding hunger, squalor and the resultant disease.
“For example, in places like Azare, Bauchi, al-majiris tie bowls to their clothes and beg for just anything, anything at all. In places like Maiduguri, Borno State, they offer to carry bags for strangers and they are ready to assist in doing house chores for a whole day once a meal is guaranteed. Older al-majiris in Maiduguri area sell sachet water while some do scavenging and sell whatever they find to recyclers,” it noted.
It lamented that in thunder, rain and flood, al-majiri children crowd up in open spaces to spend the night.
“The few who find shelter share single mosquito-infested rooms with scores of others. They are prone to all sorts of contagious diseases. Their personal safety cannot be guaranteed and many fall into the hands of bad gangs, like the notorious Yandaba boys of Kano,” the statement observed.
“It cannot be called Islamic education in any sense as the focus of the children involved is fully on begging, searching for food and making a living. It makes mockery of the institution of parenthood as envisaged in Islam.
“The Qur’an commands parents to take charge of the educational, social and economic responsibilities of their children from infancy till they reach the age of full maturity and capability.
“This age is forty years (Qur’an 2:233 and 46:15). It is therefore the height of abdication of parental responsibility to give out children to Islamic teachers without caring for the needs of such children and without paying the teachers for their services. No wonder the teachers end up exploiting the children for their personal needs.
“MURIC exhorts Northern governors to come up with a master plan capable of resolving the al-majiri debacle once and for all.
“This plan should take cognizance of the need for a census of all those involved in the system, buildings to be used as hostels, modern structures to be used as schools, adequate remuneration for the Islamic teachers, free feeding and capacity building for the kids, among others.
“In the final analysis, the blame rests squarely on Northern politicians dead and alive for failing to see the threat coming and for their inability to evolve a means of combating it and bringing it to a halt. It may have been callous and myopic, but the present crop of politicians must not repeat the mistakes of history. Al-majiris must be reined in if the North really wants Boko Haram and gangsterism to become history,” the group explained.
http://dailypost.ng/2018/03/14/almajiri-muslim-group-hails-goodluck-jonathan-blames-northern-governors-indifferent/
1 Like
|Re: Muslim Group Hails Jonathan, Blames Northern Governors For Being Indifferent by PEPPERified: 6:32pm On Mar 15
So some people can acknowledge the truth
49 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Muslim Group Hails Jonathan, Blames Northern Governors For Being Indifferent by thundafire: 6:46pm On Mar 15
Finally blind are seeing
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Muslim Group Hails Jonathan, Blames Northern Governors For Being Indifferent by BMCSlayer: 6:51pm On Mar 15
If we want to move forward in this country it's as simple as seeing beyond tribe and religion, admonishing and applauding when it necessary. I praise MURIC for this statement, and I hope that in this coming elections we will look beyoung tribe and religion.
41 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Muslim Group Hails Jonathan, Blames Northern Governors For Being Indifferent by CodeTemplar: 7:18pm On Mar 15
These same almajiris are armed with multiple PVCs as underaged voters to help install and re-install those who are partly responsible for their situation as leaders at the Federal level.
It is a cycle that's tough to break from state and federal level. Once a group of individual benefit from the suffering of others, it become much harder for the sufferers to break free.
6 Likes
|Re: Muslim Group Hails Jonathan, Blames Northern Governors For Being Indifferent by Paperwhite(m): 7:33pm On Mar 15
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) frowns at the poorly arranged educational system which resulted in the al-majiri syndrome. “It is escapist, pernicious, retrogressive, counter-productive and inhuman,” it eplained.
"...................statement said that Al-majiri as practiced in Northern Nigeria today was a bastardisation of the Islamic education system.........
“Unfortunately the system has bread poverty, homelessness and hopelessness. It has produced a fi sabilillahi mentality plus an army of vagabonds and a battalion of bowl-carrying kids always roaming the streets aimlessly. It ends up breeding hunger, squalor and the resultant disease."
Ok! So you guys knew this is the end result Make una continue.
6 Likes
|Re: Muslim Group Hails Jonathan, Blames Northern Governors For Being Indifferent by Paperwhite(m): 7:38pm On Mar 15
While we commend the Jonathan administration for building al-Majiri schools in some parts of the North, Northern governors must be held responsible both for the misuse and disuse of those structures.
“Most of the al-majiri schools are lying fallow today while some have been converted to other uses. This is most unfortunate. The Buhari administration must also intervene by initiating a special project for the almajiranci.”
Well the choice was laid bare before them but the corner stone was rejected.Guess the difference is crystal clear now
15 Likes
|Re: Muslim Group Hails Jonathan, Blames Northern Governors For Being Indifferent by Acjohn: 7:58pm On Mar 15
Simply a way of taking a jib at PMB, they know he won't be happy when he sees the message. Its a clear way of telling PMB that we hated GEJ but you are worst because at least we can say one good thing about him but not about you or any of our Governors
9 Likes
|Re: Muslim Group Hails Jonathan, Blames Northern Governors For Being Indifferent by richard69(m): 10:09pm On Mar 15
Is this really from the sick MUMURIC ? I'm shocked.
4 Likes
|Re: Muslim Group Hails Jonathan, Blames Northern Governors For Being Indifferent by chuksjuve(m): 10:15pm On Mar 15
The same set of people that vilified him , called him an infidel are now singing his praise ?
This is really wonderful and looks like I'm in dream land!!
Somebody pinch me to confirm I'm not hallucinating or in dream land ...
God is really fighting for GEJ ..
What a time to be alive..
Sarkki come and see your fellow zombie receiving their healing oooo
37 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Muslim Group Hails Jonathan, Blames Northern Governors For Being Indifferent by anibirelawal(m): 10:23pm On Mar 15
Yawn...
|Re: Muslim Group Hails Jonathan, Blames Northern Governors For Being Indifferent by chuksjuve(m): 10:26pm On Mar 15
The northern leaders knows that the moment the Almajari are educated ..
Their grip on them will be lost and their relevance during election time is diminished ..
Hence their lackadaisical attitude to make the education system work..
For once MURIC is making sense and dealing with the issue head long ...
Hope this their new found sanity lasts
10 Likes
|Re: Muslim Group Hails Jonathan, Blames Northern Governors For Being Indifferent by Sealeddeal(m): 11:23pm On Mar 15
Confession time
1 Like
|Re: Muslim Group Hails Jonathan, Blames Northern Governors For Being Indifferent by osagix(m): 2:49am
THE CHICKEN IS COMING HOME TO ROOST?
SO WILL BOKO HARAM & THE KILLER HERDSMEN COME BACK TO HAUNT THEM!
4 Likes
|Re: Muslim Group Hails Jonathan, Blames Northern Governors For Being Indifferent by jerryunit48: 4:32am
GEJ is a true Democrat
16 Likes
|Re: Muslim Group Hails Jonathan, Blames Northern Governors For Being Indifferent by cashreport: 6:58am
admin
front page
|Re: Muslim Group Hails Jonathan, Blames Northern Governors For Being Indifferent by DeviIhimself: 7:03am
thunder scatter Buhari
i don't like yeroba Muslims kapish
7 Likes
|Re: Muslim Group Hails Jonathan, Blames Northern Governors For Being Indifferent by Omeokachie: 7:22am
Believe MURIC at your own risk.
They are an arm of the APC and have been campaigning for them. This is just psychology they are using on unsuspecting members of the public so that when they start to campaign for APC again, they will claim to have called out the government in the past.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Muslim Group Hails Jonathan, Blames Northern Governors For Being Indifferent by Redoil: 7:28am
Are these not the people never see any thing good about gej administration
Who has done more for the almajiri islamic shildren
Like for muslim buhari
Share for christian gej
|Re: Muslim Group Hails Jonathan, Blames Northern Governors For Being Indifferent by adadike: 7:57am
I blame every poor northern Muslim parents. Give birth to only the number of kids u can adequately see to their needs. Stop marrying many wives and littering kids everywhere like rabbits. For if they eventually join Boko haram, your head will be use for shooting practice.
4 Likes
|Re: Muslim Group Hails Jonathan, Blames Northern Governors For Being Indifferent by Firefire(m): 8:57am
Yeye goats...
Una eyes don dey clear abi?
|Re: Muslim Group Hails Jonathan, Blames Northern Governors For Being Indifferent by fucktoto: 9:00am
they're ipob yewts.
1 Like
|Re: Muslim Group Hails Jonathan, Blames Northern Governors For Being Indifferent by Ezedon(m): 9:01am
Are they just waking from their slumber
|Re: Muslim Group Hails Jonathan, Blames Northern Governors For Being Indifferent by Gucciboss: 9:02am
Commending him is not enough. Yes he tried on that.
What about you? What are you also doing to end the system? That's the most crucial.
|Re: Muslim Group Hails Jonathan, Blames Northern Governors For Being Indifferent by shortgun(m): 9:02am
Jonathan won the last election
2 Likes
|Re: Muslim Group Hails Jonathan, Blames Northern Governors For Being Indifferent by dynicks(m): 9:02am
BMC crew right now " that's never true!!; they r ipob youths"
our followers (the zombies), will never indulge in such...!
1 Like
|Re: Muslim Group Hails Jonathan, Blames Northern Governors For Being Indifferent by Adekdammy: 9:03am
The first time muric will say the truth. And you will know the truth and the truth will set you free.
1 Like
|Re: Muslim Group Hails Jonathan, Blames Northern Governors For Being Indifferent by Badboiz(m): 9:03am
Surprise dey catch me. MURIC are finally now blaming those that should be blamed on the first place.. Thier governors
|Re: Muslim Group Hails Jonathan, Blames Northern Governors For Being Indifferent by maestroferddi: 9:03am
APC will not like this...
A party built on falsehood and propaganda...
|Re: Muslim Group Hails Jonathan, Blames Northern Governors For Being Indifferent by Paradigm777: 9:04am
Redoil:Does like and share put money in ur pocket?
1 Like
|Re: Muslim Group Hails Jonathan, Blames Northern Governors For Being Indifferent by itchie: 9:04am
For once, MURIC is making sense
Who Was Herbert Macaulay? / Anybody who believes that I would leave PDP Is Sleeping – Gov. Umahi / Text Of Press Briefing By Maj. Gen. Leo Irabor
Viewing this topic: Mcdion, Neimar, strangest(m), DonBenny77(m), Odisco2(m), nawtyme, Tastemoney(m), Curiouscity(m), jerryunit48, Cope1(m), chinjo(m), Jaguar1(m), heffem(m), Ten12(m), kingreign(m), Olams4sure, KOPT33, omofranyoung(m), ChrisEsq, zkri(m), Juliusdking(m), RZArecta2(m), EMMAUGOH(m), SignOnHost, judette(f), iOctane and 62 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9