|Nigeria Is Sick And Empty, A laughing stock- Wole Soyinka by mexxmoney: 6:26pm
Renowned Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka has described Nigeria as sick and empty, deserving of the term “shithole” as described by United States President, Donald Trump.
Soyinka said this while speaking at the Ripples Nigerian Dialogue titled “Rebuilding trust in a Divided Nigeria,” held at The Wheatbaker Hotel in Ikoyi, Lagos.
“We have become laughing stocks in the eyes of the public.
“We have earned the term of shithole. Nigeria is sick and empty. Some retrogressive forces won’t just stop. Everything Nigeria touches rusts.”
He condemned the humiliation of Nigerians by military personnel, stating that the humiliation of Nigerians led him to relocating abroad.
“The treatment of Nigerians by the military led me to relocating to a saner clime. I remember invading Obasanjo’s residence in Lagos and challenging him concerning the way Nigerians were being treated. It is a disgrace to us, as a nation. We have been left behind in nearly every field.
“There are lessons to be learnt from the diaspora. We need to peep across the Atlantic to see how other countries have been faring,” Soyinka said.
Drawing illustrations from his lecture titled “From Miyetti to Haiti: Notes from a Solidarity Visit,” Soyinka emphasized the need to end slavery in our society.
Soyinka emphasized the need of looking in the mirror to solve Nigerian problems and encouraged youths to resist the passage of the Hate Speech bill.
The round table featured Soyinka, Professor Pat Utomi, represented by Mr Rasheed Adegbenro, Ex Governor Peter Obi and Dr. (Mrs) Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi.
The session was moderated by former Presidential spokesman Reuben Abati.
http://thenationonlineng.net/nigeria-sick-empty-wole-soyinka/
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Is Sick And Empty, A laughing stock- Wole Soyinka by Ngokafor(f): 6:27pm
Sick and empty is an understatement
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Is Sick And Empty, A laughing stock- Wole Soyinka by Masama: 6:34pm
Just like Buhari is sick and empty
35 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Is Sick And Empty, A laughing stock- Wole Soyinka by thundafire: 6:45pm
Didn't u vote him mumu
59 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Is Sick And Empty, A laughing stock- Wole Soyinka by prospero5(m): 6:48pm
the country is bad.
let's try restructuring to see if it will work.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Is Sick And Empty, A laughing stock- Wole Soyinka by itchie: 6:48pm
Nothing good can come out of a country built on injustice, inequity and sectionalism. Nigeria is not a normal country, it is a joke and a mockery of what a country should be
54 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Is Sick And Empty, A laughing stock- Wole Soyinka by three: 6:49pm
This man is simply mocking Nigerians
You who should clearly know better returned to your vomit in supporting Buhari, even making others drink of the same vomit only to begin shouting that the vomit is horrible.
5 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Is Sick And Empty, A laughing stock- Wole Soyinka by AnambraDota: 6:51pm
Oya the Uncircumcised Pigs ova to yhu, come and defend your lord and personal savior
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigeria Is Sick And Empty, A laughing stock- Wole Soyinka by Stallion93(m): 8:08pm
Nigeria is gone, She's a ship wreck going down so everyone is just salvaging what he/she can and jump. The only way to keep us afloat is to bring the whites back to work with us in our government hand in hand. I lived in Eastern Europe for a while and really the white man has a conscience
6 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Is Sick And Empty, A laughing stock- Wole Soyinka by horsepower101: 8:10pm
Wole go and replace your American passport because shi.it is about to hit the fan.
5 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Is Sick And Empty, A laughing stock- Wole Soyinka by MrPresident1: 8:11pm
|Re: Nigeria Is Sick And Empty, A laughing stock- Wole Soyinka by DIKEnaWAR: 8:11pm
Na so. Just like our President.
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Is Sick And Empty, A laughing stock- Wole Soyinka by Pepsi101: 8:11pm
Soyinka stop complaining cos you're one of the sai barbarians.
24 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Is Sick And Empty, A laughing stock- Wole Soyinka by BlackPantherxXx: 8:11pm
Waiting for IPOB youths to whine and rant about someone who fought for Biafra's cause
2 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Is Sick And Empty, A laughing stock- Wole Soyinka by gmoney12: 8:12pm
okooko
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Is Sick And Empty, A laughing stock- Wole Soyinka by Queenserah26(f): 8:12pm
Stating the obvious
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Is Sick And Empty, A laughing stock- Wole Soyinka by visijo(m): 8:14pm
This green card crooner again..
4 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Is Sick And Empty, A laughing stock- Wole Soyinka by LosVikingos: 8:14pm
Very true
|Re: Nigeria Is Sick And Empty, A laughing stock- Wole Soyinka by YhungPablo(m): 8:14pm
I think we all should sell Nigeria and share the money equally.. Then everybody find their ways for greener pasture
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Is Sick And Empty, A laughing stock- Wole Soyinka by guterMann: 8:14pm
I agree with Wole Soyinka,
I told a friend that Nigeria has crossed the rubicon,the fabric of the nation has been destroyed beyond repair.
The common greed of the political elites in what is keeping 'its unity'.
We can only postpone the inevitable,it is a matter of time.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigeria Is Sick And Empty, A laughing stock- Wole Soyinka by yeyerolling: 8:15pm
If u love ur unborn and born kids. Start planning ur canada migration
10 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Is Sick And Empty, A laughing stock- Wole Soyinka by TechPanda(m): 8:15pm
keep calm
Panda is typing
|Re: Nigeria Is Sick And Empty, A laughing stock- Wole Soyinka by xreal: 8:15pm
We don hear.
No be una set/generation spoil am?
No be una start campus cultism?
Abeg, go Sidon.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Is Sick And Empty, A laughing stock- Wole Soyinka by carzola(m): 8:15pm
This same gray hair stick was among
the imbe that sold buhari to nigerians
now he is lamenting...
8 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Is Sick And Empty, A laughing stock- Wole Soyinka by Tajbol4splend(m): 8:15pm
Pretty sick
|Re: Nigeria Is Sick And Empty, A laughing stock- Wole Soyinka by neonly: 8:15pm
Masama:May u never fall
|Re: Nigeria Is Sick And Empty, A laughing stock- Wole Soyinka by MTKbudapest(m): 8:16pm
Abeg make I come dey relocate out of the zoo. Ayam tired
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Is Sick And Empty, A laughing stock- Wole Soyinka by bid4rich(m): 8:16pm
Prof. If you say Nigeria is sick, it automatically mean the head is sick and guess who is the head
I weep for Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Is Sick And Empty, A laughing stock- Wole Soyinka by Sapiosexuality(m): 8:16pm
You disappointed me Kongi but you are salvaging it. I need more. Supporting Buhari at this point can only happen as a result of Religious extremism, tribal affiliation, greed for power and money and ignorance.
http://www.mortalpoet.com/7-categories-of-nigerians-still-in-support-of-buharis-failure/
1 Like
|Re: Nigeria Is Sick And Empty, A laughing stock- Wole Soyinka by wwwtortoise(m): 8:17pm
I owe my children another nationality even if it's Ghana or Cameron.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigeria Is Sick And Empty, A laughing stock- Wole Soyinka by sirgalahad26(m): 8:17pm
a
1 Like
