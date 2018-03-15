₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,284 members, 4,136,285 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 March 2018 at 08:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops (3643 Views)
Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari / Not IBB, Nor OBJ… Meet The Men Who Will Deny Buhari A 2nd Term By Mayowa Tijani / Buhari Anointed For 2019: Nasir Ahmad El-rufai Vs Kashim Shettima (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops by Reportmusic(f): 6:37pm
Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State being anointed for a second term by religious leaders under the aegis of Fathers of Faith during a Dominion Mandate Conference organized by Akwa Ibom Christian Assembly, ACA in Uyo, today.
See photos below…
source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/15/gov-udom-emmanuel-anointed-for-second-term-by-akwa-ibom-bishops/
cc lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops by thundafire: 6:41pm
Thieves as clueless as buhari and confused as Ayade
1 Like
|Re: Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops by TheAngry1: 6:41pm
I still maintain, religion is our biggest problem in this country.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops by prospero5(m): 6:41pm
politics and religion- always mixing like rice and beans
2 Likes
|Re: Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops by gypsey(m): 6:41pm
crooked pastor and crooked Governor!
|Re: Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops by delikay4luv: 6:41pm
See potbelly everywhere. Thieves that won't preach against bad leaders in church. That's how they anointed GEJ only for PMB to come and snatch it with body odour.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops by OnyeOGA(m): 6:41pm
the Bishops chop wella for him term.
|Re: Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops by Fadiga24(m): 6:41pm
Money for hand..
|Re: Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops by thundafire: 6:41pm
I take 1st and 2nd FTC Airtel una too much
|Re: Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops by gypsey(m): 6:41pm
crooked pastor and crooked Governor! bald headed old crooks!
1 Like
|Re: Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 6:41pm
No be this same bishops been ordained that Akan Weeks wey people die like fowl ? Non of them open mouth call for punishment of those wey cause that death.
Same group dey come to form king makers, Abasi Adakhaa anor mbufo eti-eti
|Re: Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops by sonnie10: 6:42pm
The brown envelope is powerful.
|Re: Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops by Olutala(m): 6:42pm
Wonders shall never end
|Re: Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops by raffydon1: 6:42pm
Wetin fayose dey do there
|Re: Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops by BruncleZuma: 6:42pm
Stupidity
|Re: Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops by Peterpanny: 6:42pm
useless idiottss
|Re: Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops by vakjay08(m): 6:42pm
woah fayose don turn bishop.
|Re: Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops by omotuntun: 6:42pm
Until region remain liberal in politics, we still have a long way to go.
1 Like
|Re: Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops by raffydon1: 6:43pm
What is fayose doing there??
1 Like
|Re: Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops by dhamstar(m): 6:44pm
lol
|Re: Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops by Chukazu: 6:44pm
The reason he is building ecumenical center for them with tax payers money?
|Re: Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops by Tunks2017(m): 6:44pm
Really
So bishops have now become inec that appoints candidates to be voted for...........
And he thinks he will win just like that
Nonsense...........
|Re: Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops by DWJOBScom(m): 6:44pm
and someone will come and type the problem with RELIGION in Nigeria or STUPIDITY or whatever!
|Re: Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops by Jackyboy: 6:46pm
STUPID PPL STUPID PRESIDENT STUPID GOVERNMENT STUPID COUNTRY.....SHITHOLE
|Re: Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops by engrjacuzzi: 6:47pm
beneficiaries of chop I chop government.
1 Like
|Re: Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops by budusky05(m): 6:47pm
politics and religion be like 5&6
Thank God the people no die,
|Re: Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops by RogueX: 6:49pm
Sheeples vote secured
|Re: Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops by aylipple: 6:50pm
That second to the last & last picture is what happens when a supposed "man of God" makes himself a tool in the hands of politicians.
I grew up hearing the name Rev. Uma Ukpai & his many great crusades; he was widely respected then (maybe he still is) but I can't say the same today.
Can you imagine Fayose will tap on Pastor Adeboye or Kumuyi's shoulder like that? Even Bishop Oyedepo, he won't dare but with Ukpai, he did it like he was relating with one of his political peers.
|Re: Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops by Aniedi30(m): 6:50pm
Bishops of Doom......now bishop endorsed politicians not the people again....... After there will ask me to pay for prayers...my mouth my prayers
|Re: Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops by talk2percy(m): 6:53pm
Fathers of faith kwa? Una Weldon oh...hope ur church members will partake in the shearing of the content of the Ghana- must-go bags? No be only fathers of faith, fathers of looters kwanu?
|Re: Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops by BrainnewsNg(f): 6:54pm
End time bishops.. just because Money $N is involved...
|Re: Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops by drey076(m): 6:57pm
N
Satellite Picture Shows That Oyo Is More Populated The South East / Lagos - Badagry Expressway Some Salient Questions? / Constitution Of The Federation Of Nigeria (1960) And Other Nigerian Constitution
Viewing this topic: Daviddson(m), PharmAlfred, EnglishPolice(m), rhamses, profudus(m), graciabelle, ediko5(m), Ekejoestar(m), Okinqz01(m), Rickyzagy(m), LordRay205, S3xxy, Nodogragra4me, larrydam(m), johnnyvid and 28 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13