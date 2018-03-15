Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos: Gov Udom Emmanuel Anointed For Second Term By Akwa Ibom Bishops (3643 Views)

Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari / Not IBB, Nor OBJ… Meet The Men Who Will Deny Buhari A 2nd Term By Mayowa Tijani / Buhari Anointed For 2019: Nasir Ahmad El-rufai Vs Kashim Shettima (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State being anointed for a second term by religious leaders under the aegis of Fathers of Faith during a Dominion Mandate Conference organized by Akwa Ibom Christian Assembly, ACA in Uyo, today.



See photos below…





source

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/15/gov-udom-emmanuel-anointed-for-second-term-by-akwa-ibom-bishops/



cc lalasticlala mynd44 Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State being anointed for a second term by religious leaders under the aegis of Fathers of Faith during a Dominion Mandate Conference organized by Akwa Ibom Christian Assembly, ACA in Uyo, today.See photos below…sourcecc lalasticlala mynd44

Thieves as clueless as buhari and confused as Ayade 1 Like

I still maintain, religion is our biggest problem in this country. 15 Likes 1 Share

politics and religion- always mixing like rice and beans 2 Likes

crooked pastor and crooked Governor!

See potbelly everywhere. Thieves that won't preach against bad leaders in church. That's how they anointed GEJ only for PMB to come and snatch it with body odour. 13 Likes 1 Share



the Bishops chop wella for him term. the Bishops chop wella for him term.

Money for hand..

I take 1st and 2nd FTC Airtel una too much

crooked pastor and crooked Governor! bald headed old crooks! 1 Like

No be this same bishops been ordained that Akan Weeks wey people die like fowl ? Non of them open mouth call for punishment of those wey cause that death.



Same group dey come to form king makers, Abasi Adakhaa anor mbufo eti-eti

The brown envelope is powerful.

Wonders shall never end

Wetin fayose dey do there

Stupidity

useless idiottss

woah fayose don turn bishop.

Until region remain liberal in politics, we still have a long way to go. 1 Like

What is fayose doing there?? 1 Like

lol

The reason he is building ecumenical center for them with tax payers money?



So bishops have now become inec that appoints candidates to be voted for...........



And he thinks he will win just like that

Nonsense........... ReallySo bishops have now become inec that appoints candidates to be voted for...........And he thinks he will win just like thatNonsense...........

and someone will come and type the problem with RELIGION in Nigeria or STUPIDITY or whatever!

STUPID PPL STUPID PRESIDENT STUPID GOVERNMENT STUPID COUNTRY.....SHITHOLE

beneficiaries of chop I chop government. 1 Like

politics and religion be like 5&6











Thank God the people no die,

Sheeples vote secured

That second to the last & last picture is what happens when a supposed "man of God" makes himself a tool in the hands of politicians.



I grew up hearing the name Rev. Uma Ukpai & his many great crusades; he was widely respected then (maybe he still is) but I can't say the same today.



Can you imagine Fayose will tap on Pastor Adeboye or Kumuyi's shoulder like that? Even Bishop Oyedepo, he won't dare but with Ukpai, he did it like he was relating with one of his political peers.

Bishops of Doom......now bishop endorsed politicians not the people again....... After there will ask me to pay for prayers...my mouth my prayers

Fathers of faith kwa? Una Weldon oh...hope ur church members will partake in the shearing of the content of the Ghana- must-go bags? No be only fathers of faith, fathers of looters kwanu?

End time bishops.. just because Money $N is involved...