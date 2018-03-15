

According to online reports, a man was rescued after nearly committing suicide recently in Hadejia Local Government Area of Jigawa State. The man was said to have tried to kill himself over an issue pertaining to his girlfriend.



The man was rescued by neighbours who spotted him after hanging himself. He is now receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital.



This is happening few days after a 20-year-old boy identified as Umar Muhammad committed suicide in the Kandahar suburb of Hadejia, Jigawa State.



According to reports, the depressed young man was found dead, after allegedly hanging himself on a tree near a river in Kandahar area.



NAN reported that the State’s Police Spokesperson, ASP Audu Jinjiri, who confirmed the incident said the deceased whose body was found dangling near a river in his area on Sunday, was among students who wrote the recent UTME mock examination.



“On March 11, the Police in Hadejia LGA received a report that that a hanged corpse was found by the river side in Hadejia town at about 6 p.m.

Upon investigation, the Police discovered that the corpse was that of 20-year-old Umar Mohammed of Khandahar quarters.

The corpse was taken to hospital for confirmation and later released to the family for burial,” Jinjiri said.



Also, a student of UNIBEN allegedly committed suicide. The deceased, identified only as Adams, was said to have been found dead in his room at Ekosodin community, in the Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state.



He was said to be a 500-level student in the Department of Computer Engineering. It was gathered that Adams had been sighted at his department where he submitted an assignment before he returned to his hostel on Thursday.



Some of his friends were said to have suspected that something had gone wrong when they could not access his room while he was inside. However, his lifeless body was later said to have been found by his relatives who forced the door open in the evening.



source

