Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide In Jigawa State (photos) by Reportmusic(f): 7:17pm
According to online reports, a man was rescued after nearly committing suicide recently in Hadejia Local Government Area of Jigawa State. The man was said to have tried to kill himself over an issue pertaining to his girlfriend.
The man was rescued by neighbours who spotted him after hanging himself. He is now receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital.
This is happening few days after a 20-year-old boy identified as Umar Muhammad committed suicide in the Kandahar suburb of Hadejia, Jigawa State.
According to reports, the depressed young man was found dead, after allegedly hanging himself on a tree near a river in Kandahar area.
NAN reported that the State’s Police Spokesperson, ASP Audu Jinjiri, who confirmed the incident said the deceased whose body was found dangling near a river in his area on Sunday, was among students who wrote the recent UTME mock examination.
“On March 11, the Police in Hadejia LGA received a report that that a hanged corpse was found by the river side in Hadejia town at about 6 p.m.
Upon investigation, the Police discovered that the corpse was that of 20-year-old Umar Mohammed of Khandahar quarters.
The corpse was taken to hospital for confirmation and later released to the family for burial,” Jinjiri said.
Also, a student of UNIBEN allegedly committed suicide. The deceased, identified only as Adams, was said to have been found dead in his room at Ekosodin community, in the Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state.
He was said to be a 500-level student in the Department of Computer Engineering. It was gathered that Adams had been sighted at his department where he submitted an assignment before he returned to his hostel on Thursday.
Some of his friends were said to have suspected that something had gone wrong when they could not access his room while he was inside. However, his lifeless body was later said to have been found by his relatives who forced the door open in the evening.
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/15/man-rescued-while-trying-to-commit-suicide-in-jigawa-state-photos/
Re: Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide In Jigawa State (photos) by visijo(m): 7:44pm
Only a bastard will commit suicide for a girl..
Re: Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide In Jigawa State (photos) by lonlytroy: 7:44pm
Whats happening in Nigeria, na differend kinda strange news i dey see these days
Re: Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide In Jigawa State (photos) by Harmony92(f): 7:45pm
e tym Neva reach. Whatever d reason for his actions may God take control of it oooo.
Re: Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide In Jigawa State (photos) by makydebbie(f): 7:45pm
He's lucky.
Suicide is never an answer.
Re: Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide In Jigawa State (photos) by Caustics: 7:45pm
they just want to harvest his organs first. after that they will release him to continue with his suicide
Re: Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide In Jigawa State (photos) by miracool946: 7:46pm
d
Re: Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide In Jigawa State (photos) by ghostfacekillar(m): 7:46pm
Re: Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide In Jigawa State (photos) by inoki247: 7:46pm
Bkuz of punna.. Wey u go pay 500to buy some moment....
Re: Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide In Jigawa State (photos) by tsmat(m): 7:46pm
Accept Jesus today
Re: Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide In Jigawa State (photos) by gentlemmy(m): 7:46pm
Life is so easy but we take it complicated, to b civilized u don't need to b educated.
Re: Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide In Jigawa State (photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 7:46pm
He tried before and was saved and tried again?
Re: Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide In Jigawa State (photos) by TechPanda(m): 7:46pm
keep calm
Panda is typing...
Re: Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide In Jigawa State (photos) by zicoraads(m): 7:47pm
No matter what, you never, ever give up! What then becomes of your loved ones whom you'll leave behind?!
Re: Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide In Jigawa State (photos) by mrpeter010(m): 7:47pm
Let them kill themselves by themselves , wetin concern us ? Meanwhile seun and his crew like this kind news
Re: Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide In Jigawa State (photos) by Enemyofpeace: 7:47pm
Only God will safe us from the hands of all these Fulani herdsmen
Re: Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide In Jigawa State (photos) by adzer: 7:48pm
Suicide has increased in Nigeria by over 80% since muhammadu became the president.
Re: Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide In Jigawa State (photos) by farouk0403(m): 7:48pm
Meanwhile
How true is this tweet?
Re: Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide In Jigawa State (photos) by Troublemaker007(m): 7:48pm
They should allow him die abeg, to reduce the population. We are just too many in this country.
Re: Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide In Jigawa State (photos) by 360degreess(m): 7:49pm
some ppl are foolish.u want to kill ur self because of a woman..when there number of women are increasing everyday..just try and be rich,u will select women like clothes in yaba market.
Re: Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide In Jigawa State (photos) by Yeeyo: 7:50pm
Jacob Zuma was forced to resign after visiting Buhari, Rex Tillerson was fire after visiting Buhari and now a boy want to kill himself cos of hardship Buhari bring. God help us.
Re: Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide In Jigawa State (photos) by Queenserah26(f): 7:52pm
Suicide has never and will never be a good option.
Never give up.
Re: Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide In Jigawa State (photos) by Sijo01(f): 7:53pm
Boys committing suicide because of girlfriends, girls committing suicide because of boyfriend. Same goes with husbands and wives.
Others also committing same atrocities because of bad leadership.
All happening in a shiithole country under the leadership of buhari.
Re: Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide In Jigawa State (photos) by FarahAideed: 7:54pm
even Buharis core loyalist are commiting suicide here and there
Re: Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide In Jigawa State (photos) by fizzy1: 7:55pm
Yeah dey smell
Re: Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide In Jigawa State (photos) by StaffofOrayan(m): 7:55pm
Undisclosed hospital! person we need kidney/liver don hijack am,
Re: Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide In Jigawa State (photos) by talk2percy(m): 7:57pm
What is all these now, what has gotten into Nigerians? The rate of suicide in this country is becomingly alarmingly scary! What??!!! God forbid! Me, commit suicide?? I'd rather kill myself by myself. but it's no longer funny
Re: Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide In Jigawa State (photos) by fvckme(f): 7:58pm
visijo:Very true.
Only a bAstard will commit suicide for a Guy.
Re: Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide In Jigawa State (photos) by OnyeOGA(m): 7:58pm
you are going nowhere. We must finish this term that the Yorubas and the north messed up
Re: Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide In Jigawa State (photos) by anochuko01(m): 7:59pm
very very low self esteem. 30billion feet below sea level. mtcheew!
Re: Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide In Jigawa State (photos) by innocential3032(m): 7:59pm
I dnt knw why some people dnt mind their buisness,hw person wey wan take e life take koncern this so call rescuer? Is it ur suicide dat he want to commit? If we all cn mind our buisness ehh,problem for no dey this world.
Re: Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide In Jigawa State (photos) by NairaMaster1(m): 7:59pm
Fake hanging. No one survives real hang.
