Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim / Oludamilola Osinbajo To Wed Oluseun Bakare, VP Announces Engagement Of Daughter / Oludamilola Osinbajo To Wed Oluseun Bakare (Photos)

The bride-to-be, Damilola will on March 17, 2018, tie the knot with Oluseun Bakare, a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God and son of Bola Shagaya, a businesswoman and celebrity.



Meanwhile, the vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reportedly insisted that his forthcoming daughter's wedding would be private and on a low-key.



Osinbajo's preference of a 'small' ceremony is believed to be because of the criticisms which trailed the wedding of the children of the governors of Kano and Oyo states on Saturday, March 5.



Adorable. May God bless their union. 10 Likes

So beautiful. May God bless their union. Someday, we too will experience the joy of giving our children out in marriage. 38 Likes 2 Shares



Was it not just yesterday or so that his other daughter got married? This man should be grateful for this his position because it has made his daughters to sell like hot cake. They’d probably be getting heartbroken by some demonic Yoruba fuçk boy if he was still an unknown professor and not the VP. Congrats to the girl sha. Was it not just yesterday or so that his other daughter got married? This man should be grateful for this his position because it has made his daughters to sell like hot cake. They’d probably be getting heartbroken by some demonic Yoruba fuçk boy if he was still an unknown professor and not the VP. Congrats to the girl sha. 2 Likes

That's is Adorable 1 Like

Beautiful people



You know nothing, Mr. Buhari 1 Like

Mothers carbon copy

May Almighty God bless the union. Mind you would use the opportunity to inform that people are surffering for God Sake. 1 Like

See well cultured young lady getting married unlike some hoes who broke shame guys upandan, jumping from one man's bed to another.



He is broke today, and so? Are you God or do you know what will befall you tomorrow. 1 Like

Useless children useless marriage







You are a bad representative of your tribe and family. You are a bad representative of your tribe and family. 4 Likes

Wish I was born into a wealthy home though...





Well, the marriage is highly political. The vice president and president's daughter getting married within a year.



It does not get more symbolic than this. Many would say this is not a political marriage. Infact, they would claim it is strictly religious and a matter of the heart.Well, the marriage is highly political.It does not get more symbolic than this. 1 Like

Here, take two teaspoons twice daily to cure your mental instability Here, take two teaspoons twice daily to cure your mental instability 22 Likes

Better do the wedding before 2019.

Wish I was born into a wealthy home though...

You could still work/walk your way to becoming rich and give your kids that good life ...



Believe You could still work/walk your way to becoming rich and give your kids that good life ...Believe 5 Likes

Useless children useless marriage





enemy of progress, hatred is worse that A.I.D.S enemy of progress, hatred is worse that A.I.D.S 1 Like

Useless children useless marriage





lala suppose ban u frustrated lala suppose ban u frustrated 1 Like

Useless children useless marriage





Life is so good without haters Life is so good without haters 3 Likes

Abeg abeg I no wan see hands on top of breasts in their photo o, I never recover from the one ajimobi son did in kano

thipe girl too don join bandwagon. pity she'll only be known as a former vp's daughter.

This government na so so wedding.. Aso rock turn to event center

Me: Hello baba Buhari, how are you and your health?

Buhari: pine thank you bery much.

Me: baba what is your comment about VP Osinbajo daughter's introduction that took place today in Aso rock?



Buhari: am not aware op any introduction in za azo rock today.





God bless the couple

may god bless dis union....but he said he want a private wedding....what is private about dis wedding?



God bless your union o jare Congratulations.....no mind the haters ...Na You say make your papa be VP when you go get marryGod bless your union o jare