|Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Engagement In Aso Rock (Photos) by dainformant(m): 8:00pm
Here are photos from the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo daughter -Oludamilola Osinbajo's - traditional engagement to Oluseun Bakare which took place today at the Presidential Villa. The vice president, his wife and other guests were present at the event...
The bride-to-be, Damilola will on March 17, 2018, tie the knot with Oluseun Bakare, a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God and son of Bola Shagaya, a businesswoman and celebrity.
Meanwhile, the vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reportedly insisted that his forthcoming daughter's wedding would be private and on a low-key.
Osinbajo's preference of a 'small' ceremony is believed to be because of the criticisms which trailed the wedding of the children of the governors of Kano and Oyo states on Saturday, March 5.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/oludamilola-osinbajo-and-oluseun-bakare-engagement-in-abuja.html
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Engagement In Aso Rock (Photos) by dayo2me(m): 8:23pm
Adorable. May God bless their union.
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Engagement In Aso Rock (Photos) by obioji(f): 8:32pm
So beautiful. May God bless their union. Someday, we too will experience the joy of giving our children out in marriage.
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Engagement In Aso Rock (Photos) by OdikwaRisky: 8:42pm
Was it not just yesterday or so that his other daughter got married? This man should be grateful for this his position because it has made his daughters to sell like hot cake. They’d probably be getting heartbroken by some demonic Yoruba fuçk boy if he was still an unknown professor and not the VP. Congrats to the girl sha.
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Engagement In Aso Rock (Photos) by LosVikingos: 8:43pm
That's is Adorable
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Engagement In Aso Rock (Photos) by davidodiba(m): 8:43pm
Good
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Engagement In Aso Rock (Photos) by visijo(m): 8:43pm
K
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Engagement In Aso Rock (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 8:44pm
Beautiful people
Congrats
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Engagement In Aso Rock (Photos) by Chukabiz(m): 8:44pm
You know nothing, Mr. Buhari
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Engagement In Aso Rock (Photos) by Tobsam237(m): 8:44pm
Mothers carbon copy
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Engagement In Aso Rock (Photos) by Xeedorf: 8:45pm
May Almighty God bless the union. Mind you would use the opportunity to inform that people are surffering for God Sake.
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Engagement In Aso Rock (Photos) by TechPanda(m): 8:45pm
k
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Engagement In Aso Rock (Photos) by Alariiwo: 8:45pm
Beautiful..
See well cultured young lady getting married unlike some hoes who broke shame guys upandan, jumping from one man's bed to another.
He is broke today, and so? Are you God or do you know what will befall you tomorrow.
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Engagement In Aso Rock (Photos) by DoTheNeedful: 8:45pm
LORDOFAFONJAS:
You are a bad representative of your tribe and family.
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Engagement In Aso Rock (Photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 8:45pm
Wish I was born into a wealthy home though...
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Engagement In Aso Rock (Photos) by TheCabal: 8:45pm
Many would say this is not a political marriage. Infact, they would claim it is strictly religious and a matter of the heart.
Well, the marriage is highly political. The vice president and president's daughter getting married within a year.
It does not get more symbolic than this.
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Engagement In Aso Rock (Photos) by Twrecks(m): 8:46pm
LORDOFAFONJAS:
Here, take two teaspoons twice daily to cure your mental instability
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Engagement In Aso Rock (Photos) by xreal: 8:46pm
Better do the wedding before 2019.
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Engagement In Aso Rock (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 8:46pm
NwanyiAwkaetiti:
You could still work/walk your way to becoming rich and give your kids that good life ...
Believe
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Engagement In Aso Rock (Photos) by PSTEMMA1960(m): 8:47pm
LORDOFAFONJAS:enemy of progress, hatred is worse that A.I.D.S
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Engagement In Aso Rock (Photos) by thundafire: 8:47pm
LORDOFAFONJAS:lala suppose ban u frustrated
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Engagement In Aso Rock (Photos) by wayray: 8:47pm
LORDOFAFONJAS:Life is so good without haters
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Engagement In Aso Rock (Photos) by Enemyofpeace: 8:48pm
Abeg abeg I no wan see hands on top of breasts in their photo o, I never recover from the one ajimobi son did in kano
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Engagement In Aso Rock (Photos) by anochuko01(m): 8:49pm
thipe girl too don join bandwagon. pity she'll only be known as a former vp's daughter.
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Engagement In Aso Rock (Photos) by andysnoopy(m): 8:49pm
This government na so so wedding.. Aso rock turn to event center
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Engagement In Aso Rock (Photos) by veacea: 8:49pm
Me: Hello baba Buhari, how are you and your health?
Buhari: pine thank you bery much.
Me: baba what is your comment about VP Osinbajo daughter's introduction that took place today in Aso rock?
Buhari: am not aware op any introduction in za azo rock today.
God bless the couple
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Engagement In Aso Rock (Photos) by hajoke2000(f): 8:50pm
may god bless dis union....but he said he want a private wedding....what is private about dis wedding?
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Engagement In Aso Rock (Photos) by adioolayi(m): 8:50pm
Congratulations.....no mind the haters ...Na You say make your papa be VP when you go get marry
God bless your union o jare
|Re: Oludamilola Osinbajo And Oluseun Bakare's Engagement In Aso Rock (Photos) by sunnybobonwa: 8:51pm
They should not forget that other people's daughters are in the hands of boko haram
