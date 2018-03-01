Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Wedding Of Patrick Henry Edet And Inyene Sampson Akpan (Photos) (17462 Views)

Remember Rev. Patrick Henry Edet,the former Catholic priest who resigned from Catholic church in Akwa Ibom?He has tied the knot traditionally with his beautiful wife.



Below are first photos from his wedding





Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/first-photos-from-traditional-wedding.html?m=1

He first de fùck that lady behind close doors 38 Likes 2 Shares

Sex, I've done a lot of things I'm not proud of just to have sex... heck, I've done a lot of stupid sheets just to make a girl want to have sex with me. dare I say the world is actually built around sex, sex and potential for sex makes the world go round



This is why I feel all these fathers are either some aliens, masturbating or they're gays 12 Likes

It didn't take him long! smh

It wasn't about the Catholic church holding him back after all, it was all about the flesh.



Why would someone want to marry a man who swore an oath of celibacy then went back on his word...?



Whether you swore as a Catholic priest or not, fact is you swore an oath to GOD, then you went back on your word. 23 Likes 2 Shares

Homeboiy:

He first de fùck that lady behind close doors You don spoil finish... You don spoil finish... 4 Likes

He must have know the value of sex before he resigned. 2 Likes 1 Share

Nigerians

He did the right thing to have resigned.

One thing for sure is, he must have been seeing that woman secretly against the laws of the Catholic Church since priesthood is a life of celibacy.

He felt he couldn't continue to deceive himself and decided to quit and go after his heart.



Maybe he was even wrongly influenced by his parents who probably would be some knights in the church or elders in the church. I am just thinking....



Happy marriage and God bless his home 17 Likes

Mariangeles:

It didn't take him long! smh

It wasn't about the Catholic church holding him back after all, it was all about the flesh.



Why would someone want to marry a man who swore an oath of celibacy then went back on his word...?



Whether you swore as a Catholic priest or not, fact is you swore an oath to GOD, then you went back on your word. My friend keep quiet. Christianity is not a cult. And yes, he swore an oath to the Catholic Church, not to God.



Kapish! My friend keep quiet. Christianity is not a cult. And yes, he swore an oath to the Catholic Church, not to God.Kapish! 40 Likes 2 Shares

e sweet like sugar and he couldn't bear anymore 1 Like 1 Share





Pussy so sweet

He left the convent



God bless us with sweet punan...i Nigga got trappedPussy so sweetHe left the conventGod bless us with sweet punan...i 2 Likes 1 Share

What poosay has joined together, let no church put asunder. 1 Like 2 Shares

Those people above me, if the marriage ur marriage, leave him abeg, stop ranting

Good choice fam,welcome to the league

Konji na bastard. 2 Likes

He did well.











the Zap.i.n.g eh no be here...she go hia word by force the Zap.i.n.g eh no be here...she go hia word by force

interesting

Wishing them a happy married life. May God bless your home. 1 Like

This kind man fit carry big dick like horse .

CuteMadridista:

Sex, I've done a lot of things I'm not proud of just to have sex... heck, I've done a lot of stupid sheets just to make a girl want to have sex with me. dare I say the world is actually built around sex, sex and potential for sex makes the world go round



This is why I feel all these fathers are either some aliens, masturbating or they're gays





Lagos or Ogun state? Lagos or Ogun state?

He should have bore another name. Not Patrick

the FU‹KBOYZ are happy to welcome you. Abeg e no easy ,tiri gbosa for father. BAR MAN, oya give him 1 bottle of chill ORIGIN 1 Like

Mariangeles:

It didn't take him long! smh

It wasn't about the Catholic church holding him back after all, it was all about the flesh.



Why would someone want to marry a man who swore an oath of celibacy then went back on his word...?



Whether you swore as a Catholic priest or not, fact is you swore an oath to GOD, then you went back on your word.

No be by force.

The man say e no want again na



You can go and take his place in the priesthood if you want No be by force.The man say e no want again naYou can go and take his place in the priesthood if you want 11 Likes

I respect his courage. It is better that he left the priesthood than stay in the disguise of being a priest to commit all sort of atrocities.



God bless his endeavours. I've been attending his programmes and I must say 'God is with him'.



Congratulations 2 Likes

Wish them a Happy marriage life...















He has been liberated. Thank God for him. 2 Likes

Pussy sweet make i no lie una