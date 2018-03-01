₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wedding Of Patrick Henry Edet And Inyene Sampson Akpan (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 9:31pm
Remember Rev. Patrick Henry Edet,the former Catholic priest who resigned from Catholic church in Akwa Ibom?He has tied the knot traditionally with his beautiful wife.
Below are first photos from his wedding
|Re: Wedding Of Patrick Henry Edet And Inyene Sampson Akpan (Photos) by Homeboiy: 9:36pm
He first de fùck that lady behind close doors
|Re: Wedding Of Patrick Henry Edet And Inyene Sampson Akpan (Photos) by CuteMadridista: 9:36pm
Sex, I've done a lot of things I'm not proud of just to have sex... heck, I've done a lot of stupid sheets just to make a girl want to have sex with me. dare I say the world is actually built around sex, sex and potential for sex makes the world go round
This is why I feel all these fathers are either some aliens, masturbating or they're gays
|Re: Wedding Of Patrick Henry Edet And Inyene Sampson Akpan (Photos) by TherWasACountry: 9:36pm
|Re: Wedding Of Patrick Henry Edet And Inyene Sampson Akpan (Photos) by Mariangeles: 9:39pm
It didn't take him long! smh
It wasn't about the Catholic church holding him back after all, it was all about the flesh.
Why would someone want to marry a man who swore an oath of celibacy then went back on his word...?
Whether you swore as a Catholic priest or not, fact is you swore an oath to GOD, then you went back on your word.
|Re: Wedding Of Patrick Henry Edet And Inyene Sampson Akpan (Photos) by Mariangeles: 9:41pm
Homeboiy:You don spoil finish...
|Re: Wedding Of Patrick Henry Edet And Inyene Sampson Akpan (Photos) by nifemi25(m): 9:51pm
He must have know the value of sex before he resigned.
|Re: Wedding Of Patrick Henry Edet And Inyene Sampson Akpan (Photos) by visijo(m): 10:11pm
Nigerians
|Re: Wedding Of Patrick Henry Edet And Inyene Sampson Akpan (Photos) by joebeckz(m): 10:11pm
He did the right thing to have resigned.
One thing for sure is, he must have been seeing that woman secretly against the laws of the Catholic Church since priesthood is a life of celibacy.
He felt he couldn't continue to deceive himself and decided to quit and go after his heart.
Maybe he was even wrongly influenced by his parents who probably would be some knights in the church or elders in the church. I am just thinking....
Happy marriage and God bless his home
|Re: Wedding Of Patrick Henry Edet And Inyene Sampson Akpan (Photos) by Johnzzy(m): 10:12pm
Mariangeles:My friend keep quiet. Christianity is not a cult. And yes, he swore an oath to the Catholic Church, not to God.
Kapish!
|Re: Wedding Of Patrick Henry Edet And Inyene Sampson Akpan (Photos) by boldking(m): 10:12pm
e sweet like sugar and he couldn't bear anymore
|Re: Wedding Of Patrick Henry Edet And Inyene Sampson Akpan (Photos) by Buffalowings3: 10:14pm
Nigga got trapped
Pussy so sweet
He left the convent
God bless us with sweet punan...i
|Re: Wedding Of Patrick Henry Edet And Inyene Sampson Akpan (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 10:14pm
What poosay has joined together, let no church put asunder.
|Re: Wedding Of Patrick Henry Edet And Inyene Sampson Akpan (Photos) by talk2flash(m): 10:14pm
Those people above me, if the marriage ur marriage, leave him abeg, stop ranting
|Re: Wedding Of Patrick Henry Edet And Inyene Sampson Akpan (Photos) by Elisean(m): 10:14pm
Good choice fam,welcome to the league
|Re: Wedding Of Patrick Henry Edet And Inyene Sampson Akpan (Photos) by Gten(m): 10:14pm
Konji na bastard.
|Re: Wedding Of Patrick Henry Edet And Inyene Sampson Akpan (Photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 10:14pm
He did well.
|Re: Wedding Of Patrick Henry Edet And Inyene Sampson Akpan (Photos) by nolanpatt33: 10:15pm
the Zap.i.n.g eh no be here...she go hia word by force
|Re: Wedding Of Patrick Henry Edet And Inyene Sampson Akpan (Photos) by Chloe88(f): 10:15pm
interesting
|Re: Wedding Of Patrick Henry Edet And Inyene Sampson Akpan (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 10:15pm
Wishing them a happy married life. May God bless your home.
|Re: Wedding Of Patrick Henry Edet And Inyene Sampson Akpan (Photos) by Lenadiva(f): 10:15pm
This kind man fit carry big dick like horse .
|Re: Wedding Of Patrick Henry Edet And Inyene Sampson Akpan (Photos) by DIKEnaWAR: 10:15pm
CuteMadridista:
Lagos or Ogun state?
|Re: Wedding Of Patrick Henry Edet And Inyene Sampson Akpan (Photos) by radiokilla(m): 10:15pm
He should have bore another name. Not Patrick
|Re: Wedding Of Patrick Henry Edet And Inyene Sampson Akpan (Photos) by id4sho(m): 10:15pm
the FU‹KBOYZ are happy to welcome you. Abeg e no easy ,tiri gbosa for father. BAR MAN, oya give him 1 bottle of chill ORIGIN
|Re: Wedding Of Patrick Henry Edet And Inyene Sampson Akpan (Photos) by eleojo23: 10:16pm
Mariangeles:
No be by force.
The man say e no want again na
You can go and take his place in the priesthood if you want
|Re: Wedding Of Patrick Henry Edet And Inyene Sampson Akpan (Photos) by kingzjay(m): 10:16pm
I respect his courage. It is better that he left the priesthood than stay in the disguise of being a priest to commit all sort of atrocities.
God bless his endeavours. I've been attending his programmes and I must say 'God is with him'.
Congratulations
|Re: Wedding Of Patrick Henry Edet And Inyene Sampson Akpan (Photos) by emmy4lov(m): 10:16pm
Wish them a Happy marriage life...
Wish them a Happy marriage life...
Very Neat decent battery life
|Re: Wedding Of Patrick Henry Edet And Inyene Sampson Akpan (Photos) by sunnybobonwa: 10:17pm
He has been liberated. Thank God for him.
|Re: Wedding Of Patrick Henry Edet And Inyene Sampson Akpan (Photos) by Gangster1ms: 10:17pm
Pussy sweet make i no lie una
|Re: Wedding Of Patrick Henry Edet And Inyene Sampson Akpan (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 10:17pm
sunnybobonwa:Honestly!
