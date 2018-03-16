₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Refuses To Come Out Of Grave Because His Money Not Fully Paid - Photo by IamAirforce1: 10:45pm On Mar 15
Things are happening o!
This man inside the grave was the one that tiled the grave. The bereaved did not pay him meanwhile they want to bury the corpse.
The tiler went into the grave and relaxed , even pressing his phone he told them he can never come out of the grave until they pay him all his money .
MAKE UNA PAY AM HIM MONEY Ooooo
Photo credit
Tunde Ednut
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Refuses To Come Out Of Grave Because His Money Not Fully Paid - Photo by donstan18(m): 10:46pm On Mar 15
Try this nonsense with ogoni people.
If dem use shovel throw you sand 2 times, na fly you go fly komot dia.
12 Likes
|Re: Man Refuses To Come Out Of Grave Because His Money Not Fully Paid - Photo by highqueen(f): 10:48pm On Mar 15
hahaha....some people no get joy.
7 Likes
|Re: Man Refuses To Come Out Of Grave Because His Money Not Fully Paid - Photo by Amarabae(f): 10:50pm On Mar 15
A worker deserves his or her wage.
So they should pay him
41 Likes
|Re: Man Refuses To Come Out Of Grave Because His Money Not Fully Paid - Photo by JohnnySavage(m): 10:53pm On Mar 15
Money
|Re: Man Refuses To Come Out Of Grave Because His Money Not Fully Paid - Photo by Claireshan1(f): 10:53pm On Mar 15
Just bury him with the corpse nah
No be person go tell am to run come out
8 Likes
|Re: Man Refuses To Come Out Of Grave Because His Money Not Fully Paid - Photo by Ekikor(m): 10:56pm On Mar 15
I support the guy 100%.. Let the dead take care of himself..
7 Likes
|Re: Man Refuses To Come Out Of Grave Because His Money Not Fully Paid - Photo by kazyhm(m): 10:59pm On Mar 15
hmnm.....this is keeping up with the jones..
What purpose will the tiles serve ? and ontop of that, they couldn't pay
11 Likes
|Re: Man Refuses To Come Out Of Grave Because His Money Not Fully Paid - Photo by greiboy(m): 11:01pm On Mar 15
That guy never jam correct mad men..
|Re: Man Refuses To Come Out Of Grave Because His Money Not Fully Paid - Photo by ameri9ja: 11:01pm On Mar 15
Good. He has embarrassed them.
5 Likes
|Re: Man Refuses To Come Out Of Grave Because His Money Not Fully Paid - Photo by nolanpatt33: 11:04pm On Mar 15
airforce1 don turn tunde ednut of nairaland
5 Likes
|Re: Man Refuses To Come Out Of Grave Because His Money Not Fully Paid - Photo by grayht(m): 12:29am
Hope thats not lalasticlacla... Nairalandera pls lets confirm
4 Likes
|Re: Man Refuses To Come Out Of Grave Because His Money Not Fully Paid - Photo by Kobicove(m): 1:26am
Why would they refuse to pay him his wages?
1 Like
|Re: Man Refuses To Come Out Of Grave Because His Money Not Fully Paid - Photo by geozone: 6:25am
raw madness!
|Re: Man Refuses To Come Out Of Grave Because His Money Not Fully Paid - Photo by cuvox(m): 7:03am
Anytime Air Force open thread I dey pity the most on duty.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Refuses To Come Out Of Grave Because His Money Not Fully Paid - Photo by sunnywhyt007: 7:20am
Lol... Those people wey dey there na mumu Y dem no level him with the tiles?
|Re: Man Refuses To Come Out Of Grave Because His Money Not Fully Paid - Photo by jashar(f): 7:20am
Make them leave am. Hunger never wire am wella...
|Re: Man Refuses To Come Out Of Grave Because His Money Not Fully Paid - Photo by satowind(m): 7:21am
Why tile grave in the first place
5 Likes
|Re: Man Refuses To Come Out Of Grave Because His Money Not Fully Paid - Photo by iluvpomo(m): 7:21am
He needs to get paid ...
2 Likes
|Re: Man Refuses To Come Out Of Grave Because His Money Not Fully Paid - Photo by wwwtortoise(m): 7:21am
Kenyans or Ugandans again.
|Re: Man Refuses To Come Out Of Grave Because His Money Not Fully Paid - Photo by Tajbol4splend(m): 7:22am
Lwkmd
|Re: Man Refuses To Come Out Of Grave Because His Money Not Fully Paid - Photo by Josiahadams22: 7:22am
hmmm lol
|Re: Man Refuses To Come Out Of Grave Because His Money Not Fully Paid - Photo by thundafire: 7:22am
Can't shout give am him money na
1 Like
|Re: Man Refuses To Come Out Of Grave Because His Money Not Fully Paid - Photo by neolboy(m): 7:22am
The guy no even send
Money over everything
2 Likes
|Re: Man Refuses To Come Out Of Grave Because His Money Not Fully Paid - Photo by Mekanus(m): 7:22am
Make una pay the man biko, tiling grave is a luxury so the motherfucker that hired him should act fast.
To the mod that banned me for 3 days because of that cockpitsucker nwamaikpe, may thunder fire your Left nyansh, asshole.
4 Likes
|Re: Man Refuses To Come Out Of Grave Because His Money Not Fully Paid - Photo by emmy4lov(m): 7:23am
People are wonderful...
|Re: Man Refuses To Come Out Of Grave Because His Money Not Fully Paid - Photo by VonTrapp: 7:23am
Pay him joor
1 Like
