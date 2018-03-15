₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Aliko Dangote And His Ex Wife Meet, Years After Divorce (Photos) by Reportmusic(f): 11:36pm On Mar 15
They were said to have married in 1977 when he was 20 years old.
But then, she was chosen for him and the pretty woman gave birth to his daughters—Mariya, Fatima and Halima.
The Forbes-listed billionaire, Aliko Dangote has been married four times, and his first three marriages ended in divorce. He is said to have a total of 15 children from these marriages.
Now divorced, Dangote and his former wife met again last Saturday in Kaduna at the Mothers’ Night organized as part of the activities for Fatima Dangote’s wedding to Jamil Abubakar.
Present were the bride’s parents and friends of the family.
Jamil, the groom, is a pilot and son of former Inspector-General of Police, MD Abubakar.
Sources close to the families revealed that the couple’s families are planning to spare no expense in giving them the treat of a grand wedding celebration.
Trust Aliko, about five presidents in the world and all the past presidents of Nigeria are billed to attend his daughter’s wedding which comes up later in the month at the prestigious Eko Hotel, Lagos.
Unlike the wedding of Dangote’s first daughter, Halima to Bello in Kano city few years ago, Fatima’s forthcoming wedding promises to be star-studded
source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/15/aliko-dangote-meets-estranged-wife-again-years-after-divorce-photos/
|Re: Aliko Dangote And His Ex Wife Meet, Years After Divorce (Photos) by LORDOFAFONJAS: 11:37pm On Mar 15
Useless wedding and union
People are dying in Benue and other part of the country, they busy doing wedding
May devil scatter them if their useless parents contributed to the sufferings of the common man
|Re: Aliko Dangote And His Ex Wife Meet, Years After Divorce (Photos) by obi4eze: 11:39pm On Mar 15
|Re: Aliko Dangote And His Ex Wife Meet, Years After Divorce (Photos) by OfficialAwol(m): 11:49pm On Mar 15
And they couldn't even stand close?
You see this world is funny.
Most women are ready to do just anything to have dangote, but here is this one divorcing him.
Really different strokes for different folks.
|Re: Aliko Dangote And His Ex Wife Meet, Years After Divorce (Photos) by Kyase(m): 12:10am
LORDOFAFONJAS:and you are busy eating and chatting, God punish devil.
|Re: Aliko Dangote And His Ex Wife Meet, Years After Divorce (Photos) by Ever8054: 12:11am
LORDOFAFONJAS:calm down bro....its not there fault that Benue youths are too lazy to protect themselves and there people.bring that poo to south south and see how it goes....
|Re: Aliko Dangote And His Ex Wife Meet, Years After Divorce (Photos) by Drabeey(m): 1:24am
LORDOFAFONJAS:
does means that since the issue of Benue, you've stopped eating too!
|Re: Aliko Dangote And His Ex Wife Meet, Years After Divorce (Photos) by usba: 5:54am
LORDOFAFONJAS:
Spotted
|Re: Aliko Dangote And His Ex Wife Meet, Years After Divorce (Photos) by peterswagg(m): 7:09am
Good for him
|Re: Aliko Dangote And His Ex Wife Meet, Years After Divorce (Photos) by Partnerbiz2: 7:45am
Dangote became stinking rich because of association with powers that be...
|Re: Aliko Dangote And His Ex Wife Meet, Years After Divorce (Photos) by aminu790(m): 7:59am
LORDOFAFONJAS:
|Re: Aliko Dangote And His Ex Wife Meet, Years After Divorce (Photos) by Papiikush: 8:35am
I keep wondering what the course of their divorce might be. I mean dangote was probably the richest man in Nigeria at that time they were married.
Is it due to the late night's and traveling around the world?
Can it be because of the young girls and dirty secrets rich men keep?
Could it have been because mama dangote wants the young boys to keep servicing her on daily?
|Re: Aliko Dangote And His Ex Wife Meet, Years After Divorce (Photos) by Kizyte(m): 8:37am
Why is the bride not wearing a hijab?
Infidels!!!
|Re: Aliko Dangote And His Ex Wife Meet, Years After Divorce (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 8:39am
Congratulations to the newly married couple
|Re: Aliko Dangote And His Ex Wife Meet, Years After Divorce (Photos) by BlackDBagba: 8:39am
|Re: Aliko Dangote And His Ex Wife Meet, Years After Divorce (Photos) by gurunlocker: 8:40am
The ex wife even looks like Dangote....
|Re: Aliko Dangote And His Ex Wife Meet, Years After Divorce (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 8:40am
"Beeen married "FOUR" times" with "15 children" this is the reason we don't have 'Dynasty money' in Nigeria....
|Re: Aliko Dangote And His Ex Wife Meet, Years After Divorce (Photos) by Galaxydon1(m): 8:40am
LORDOFAFONJAS:is dangote the president of Nigeria. please hide your face in shame.
|Re: Aliko Dangote And His Ex Wife Meet, Years After Divorce (Photos) by Stemkay: 8:40am
LORDOFAFONJAS:
How does dis affect benue's crisis?
|Re: Aliko Dangote And His Ex Wife Meet, Years After Divorce (Photos) by LifeofEFCC: 8:41am
Is this one meeting
Reportmusic will you shut up there
|Re: Aliko Dangote And His Ex Wife Meet, Years After Divorce (Photos) by kokakola: 8:41am
Nairalanders and their funny comments. Some people were saying they shouldn't have divorced. Everyone is now a Counsellor.
|Re: Aliko Dangote And His Ex Wife Meet, Years After Divorce (Photos) by phren: 8:42am
LORDOFAFONJAS:Hate speech. Nobody contributed to your suffering, you have the responsibility to pull yourself out of poverty...no government or individual can do that for you.
|Re: Aliko Dangote And His Ex Wife Meet, Years After Divorce (Photos) by Achillesdam500(m): 8:43am
LORDOFAFONJAS:Your view is bereft of sound knowledge
|Re: Aliko Dangote And His Ex Wife Meet, Years After Divorce (Photos) by okerekeikpo: 8:43am
Chai the worst thing that can happen to you is to loose a rich man like Dangote
|Re: Aliko Dangote And His Ex Wife Meet, Years After Divorce (Photos) by Jimbadly: 8:44am
OfficialAwol:
If you really think she's the one that divorced him, then you have another think coming.
|Re: Aliko Dangote And His Ex Wife Meet, Years After Divorce (Photos) by dejonathan(m): 8:45am
LORDOFAFONJAS:Lol
Wetin concern dangote wit Benue??
Is he ur president?
|Re: Aliko Dangote And His Ex Wife Meet, Years After Divorce (Photos) by sekundosekundo: 8:45am
They will wear hijabs to government institutions just to look for trouble but when it comes to owambe you can't see them wear it. Hypocrites.
|Re: Aliko Dangote And His Ex Wife Meet, Years After Divorce (Photos) by Tessie01(f): 8:45am
cute pic
|Re: Aliko Dangote And His Ex Wife Meet, Years After Divorce (Photos) by Chibuzee: 8:46am
I know say our oga at the top will be der
|Re: Aliko Dangote And His Ex Wife Meet, Years After Divorce (Photos) by dejonathan(m): 8:46am
Partnerbiz2:Really?
How
|Re: Aliko Dangote And His Ex Wife Meet, Years After Divorce (Photos) by eyinjuege: 8:46am
OfficialAwol:
3 or 4 are divorced from him
He's too busy to have a woman live with him or something.
|Re: Aliko Dangote And His Ex Wife Meet, Years After Divorce (Photos) by akinszz: 8:47am
LORDOFAFONJAS:
