They were said to have married in 1977 when he was 20 years old.



But then, she was chosen for him and the pretty woman gave birth to his daughters—Mariya, Fatima and Halima.



The Forbes-listed billionaire, Aliko Dangote has been married four times, and his first three marriages ended in divorce. He is said to have a total of 15 children from these marriages.



Now divorced, Dangote and his former wife met again last Saturday in Kaduna at the Mothers’ Night organized as part of the activities for Fatima Dangote’s wedding to Jamil Abubakar.



Present were the bride’s parents and friends of the family.



Jamil, the groom, is a pilot and son of former Inspector-General of Police, MD Abubakar.



Sources close to the families revealed that the couple’s families are planning to spare no expense in giving them the treat of a grand wedding celebration.



Trust Aliko, about five presidents in the world and all the past presidents of Nigeria are billed to attend his daughter’s wedding which comes up later in the month at the prestigious Eko Hotel, Lagos.



Unlike the wedding of Dangote’s first daughter, Halima to Bello in Kano city few years ago, Fatima’s forthcoming wedding promises to be star-studded



Useless wedding and union



People are dying in Benue and other part of the country, they busy doing wedding





May devil scatter them if their useless parents contributed to the sufferings of the common man 23 Likes 3 Shares

And they couldn't even stand close?



You see this world is funny.



Most women are ready to do just anything to have dangote, but here is this one divorcing him.



Really different strokes for different folks. 17 Likes 2 Shares

Good for him

Dangote became stinking rich because of association with powers that be... 3 Likes

I keep wondering what the course of their divorce might be. I mean dangote was probably the richest man in Nigeria at that time they were married.



Is it due to the late night's and traveling around the world?



Can it be because of the young girls and dirty secrets rich men keep?



Could it have been because mama dangote wants the young boys to keep servicing her on daily?





Infidels!!! Why is the bride not wearing a hijab?Infidels!!! 7 Likes 1 Share

Congratulations to the newly married couple

The ex wife even looks like Dangote.... 12 Likes

"Beeen married "FOUR" times" with "15 children" this is the reason we don't have 'Dynasty money' in Nigeria.... 1 Like

Is this one meeting





Reportmusic will you shut up there

Nairalanders and their funny comments. Some people were saying they shouldn't have divorced. Everyone is now a Counsellor. 1 Like

Chai the worst thing that can happen to you is to loose a rich man like Dangote 1 Like

OfficialAwol:

And they couldn't even stand close?



You see this world is funny.



Most women are ready to do just anything to have dangote, but here is this one divorcing him.



Really different strokes for different folks.

If you really think she's the one that divorced him, then you have another think coming. If you really think she's the one that divorced him, then you have another think coming. 1 Like

They will wear hijabs to government institutions just to look for trouble but when it comes to owambe you can't see them wear it. Hypocrites. They will wear hijabs to government institutions just to look for trouble but when it comes to owambe you can't see them wear it. Hypocrites. 2 Likes

cute pic

I know say our oga at the top will be der

Partnerbiz2:

Dangote became stinking rich because of association with powers that be... Really ?

How ReallyHow

OfficialAwol:

And they couldn't even stand close?



You see this world is funny.



Most women are ready to do just anything to have dangote, but here is this one divorcing him.



Really different strokes for different folks.

3 or 4 are divorced from him

He's too busy to have a woman live with him or something. 3 or 4 are divorced from himHe's too busy to have a woman live with him or something.