I know I'm gonna get chopped off but sometimes we've to post things not because of other people's opinions.



1. ALWAYS BROKE SHAMING GUYS;



Broke ladies often broke shame guys because of their nature. believe me no rich lady or a lady from a wealthy home broke shame guys.



2. ALWAYS ACTIVE ON FACEBOOK;



This is one of the lucrative sign exhibited by broke ladies. A rich girl or a lady from a wealthy home would never have time to be active on Facebook 24/7 hours but broke ladies are always active on Facebook. Quote me wrong





3. MAGARIZING GUYS;



Truly most ladies that magarize guys or whatever it is called are 100% broke. no rich lady or a lady from a very wealthy family have time to magarize a guy, they'll simply tell him they're not interested or they have a bf already and he can get lost!,they won't even like to keep him as a friend but a broke lady will simply magarize him to give him hopes that she's eventually fall in love with him one day and because of their greedy nature they're not satisfied with what their boyfriends are giving them so they will keep the guy so that they can be collecting cash and other goodies from him.



4. SUPERIORITY COMPLEX;



Most broke ladies have a superiority complex, I mean rich ladies don't have time for superiority trash, they interact very well with everybody but poor ladies if they manage to hook a rich dude they'll start avoiding all their poor girlfriends. In fact they'll start behaving very funny at home.



5. INSULTING PEOPLE'S PARENTS;



This behavior is mostly exhibited online. some ladies, when a guy creates a thread/ article that is not in their interest or a thread meant for advicing only the female gender, they can't ignore. These ladies usually feel uncomfortable and start saying nasty things about the original poster/writer and the writer in self defense may say things that may hurt them emotionally. These ladies will see the act of insulting the Writer's/original poster's parents as the only means justifiable to hurt the poster (usually a guy) hence they start insulting the poster's parents. whenever you see a lady behaving this way know that the lady is broke and probably from a poor home.



6. STICKING TO A RICH GUY EVEN IN AN UNPLEASANT SITUATION ;



These ladies stick to a rich guy despite any thing that happens in a relationship.if he cheats, they don't care, if he abuses them or rape them they'll still stick with such men just because they're getting something from them and because they're rich. Believe me any lady that does this is from a poor home because a rich lady or a lady from a wealthy home won't allow a guy to cheat on them, abuse them and still choose to stick around him because he is rich.



7. ALWAYS DEMANDING FOR MONEY FROM A GUY IN AN EXORBITANT WAY;



Yeah, any lady that demand money from a guy exorbitantantly is broke because no rich lady or a lady from a from a wealthy home would always request for money from a guy when they can literally get anything they want without the help of the guys.



8. FEMINIST IDEOLOGIES;



I'm not in any way trying to say that ladies that have feminist ideologies are broke but most of them are broke. Many of the feminists we have in Nigeria are not genuine. for you to be a feminist, you must be an independent lady, you can't be dependent on a guy/man and call yourself a feminist. Yeah, my point now is that 70% of Nigerian feminists are broke/poor or dependent ladies. Believe me, if you are a dependent lady and you're calling yourself a feminist "you're deceiving yourself",the real meaning of feminism hasn't gotten to you yet.





Jointly written by Chikita66 and Pocohantas(now Antibrutus)





published by theUpsetGirl

donstan18:





lol.. you're happy now? lol.. you're happy now?

All your points are flawed. Seems the bashing on the other thread which I find uncalled for got to you to want to win them over. Your points are relative 'cause there are girls from wealthy homes who do the aforementioned. Rich girls broke shame guys the most. More especially the active dating ones. People who're always active on Facebook know what they're looking for, rich girls magalise guys the most, superiority complex seem ingrained in them 'cause it's rare to see a rich humbled person, man/woman. Reason the others yourself.

kimbraa:

That is all you up there Darling. that is all you!

BLACKPANTHER111:

Now, you seem to be stalking me. Anyway, I'll take that as a compliment.

kimbraa:

Now, you seem to be stalking me. Anyway, I'll take that as a compliment. I am not. I have Dj Cuppy to stalk. By the way i love your command of english language, i hope you are fluent while speaking the way you type

kimbraa:

All your points are flawed. Seems the bashing on the other thread which I find uncalled for got to you to want to win them over. Your points are relative 'cause there are girls from wealthy homes who do the aforementioned. Rich girls broke shame guys the most. More especially the active dating ones. People who're always active on Facebook know what they're looking for, rich girls magalise guys the most, superiority complex seem ingrained in them 'cause it's rare to see a rich humbled person, man/woman. Reason the others yourself.



trying to please who? honestly I don't post things because of other people's interest... why should I give a f*ck about bashing? after posting that thread I didn't even read the comments... surprised it even made FP... my points are 100%real... if you want to counter my post, counter it with facts and research statistics please, thanks.

BLACKPANTHER111:

I am not. I have Dj Cuppy to stalk. By the way i love your command of english language, i hope you are fluent while speaking the way you type Provided I don't open any book before typing then I'm supposed to speak as much as I type. That said, my time is up 'cause I've got morning classes to attend. Provided I don't open any book before typing then I'm supposed to speak as much as I type. That said, my time is up 'cause I've got morning classes to attend.

TheUpsetGirl1:







In that your small mind you did research before posting the hogwash? Don't worry, they're coming to shower you with praises since you couldn't grow a thick skin to all the names calling but chose to compensate.

kimbraa:

Providing I don't open any book before typing then I'm supposed to speak as much as I type. That said, my time is up 'cause I've got morning classes to attend. You just made me smile. Please make sure you focus at school. Been in school shows your dad is doing well. I apologise for my rants. You actually did hit a nerve. All the best to you at school and every other endeavors. You are a fighter but sweet as well. Night!

kimbraa:

In that your small mind you did research before posting the hogwash? Don't worry, they're coming to shower you with praises since you couldn't grow a thick skin to all the names calling but chose to compensate. Let this pass. Are you a feminist or just hate men. You dont want her to also fill out the weakness of some women like she did the men. this is going to be 2nd nairaland war btw you and i oo

BLACKPANTHER111:

LOL. Don't mind me, no hard feelings.

kimbraa:

In that your small mind you did research before posting the hogwash? Don't worry, they're coming to shower you with praises since you couldn't grow a thick skin to all the names calling but chose to compensate.





you obviously have one of the characters listed above.. instead of you to counter with facts, you're replying me with insults because my post hurted you emotionally... babe get some sleep

TheUpsetGirl:

Fascinating post u shared there. Most of these traits are noticeable in all 8 forms or in combined forms. Nice one @theUpsetGirl



Annibel:







you're doing it right?

move to FP pls

goodnight y'all

kimbraa:

All your points are flawed. Seems the bashing on the other thread which I find uncalled for got to you to want to win them over. Your points are relative 'cause there are girls from wealthy homes who do the aforementioned. Rich girls broke shame guys the most. More especially the active dating ones. People who're always active on Facebook know what they're looking for, rich girls magalise guys the most, superiority complex seem ingrained in them 'cause it's rare to see a rich humbled person, man/woman. Reason the others yourself.

Mama so u don see RICH girl wey dey magarise pple and extort money from her bf?



Mama so u don see RICH girl wey dey magarise pple and extort money from her bf?

Anyways, wot do I knw. I hv nt been to mars b4 where strange things happen

Ode

So Did Poco and Chikita66 pay You 1 Like

Oh Pulizzz!! The wealthy ones behave superior. They also lead guys on and they too "broke shame" guys.



I don't know the intention of this post but it doesn't serve any useful purpose because it is misinformation and it cannot be verified.



Don't create a post because you are trying to appease the men. At least let there be some credibility in what you are writing. 1 Like

This is where nairaland ladies get to display hypocrisy

Feminism is mostly exhibited by lesbians in Nigeria and not by broke babes. 2 Likes

Lalasticlala, don't know why they won't allow broke guys and ladies be.



NwanyiAwkaetiti:

Lalasticlala, don't know why they won't allow broke guys and ladies be. Fine dp

Op you yourself possesses all this traits. Are you also a broke girl? Honest answer pls. Kai,I even forgot that you re just a plantain,sorry biscuit seller.