Philippines Government Bulldozes 14 More Smuggled Luxury Cars,841 More To Follow by Automotive1(m): 4:28am
The Philippine Government continued its quest to eradicate smuggling this week, with controversial President Rodrigo Duterte staging another public ceremony where authorities used heavy construction equipment to crush 14 perfectly good luxury cars that had been smuggled into the country.
The clinically-named "Condemnation and Public Destruction of Contraband Vehicles" took place at Port Irene in Cagayan province on Wednesday,14th march 2018. Among the cars selected for destruction were a Maserati Quattroporte, a BMW B12 Alpina, a Porsche 911 GT3, a BMW Z1, an Opel Manta, a Renault R5, and a two-door Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen.They were just the first of over 800 vehicles set to be destroyed.
President Rodrigo Duterte, known for his violent and ruthless crackdown on drugs and crime in general, was present at this car-crushing ceremony, and addressed the audience, saying:
The destruction of these contraband luxury vehicles signifies our strong resolve to restore good governance, preserve our nation’s dignity, and safeguard our people’s welfare.
He went on, saying:
I reiterate that I will never tolerate smuggling and all forms of irregularities in our ports, especially in our free ports. Illegal practices will be dealt with to ensure that every department,agency and instrumentality of government is free from corruption.
It appears that the Philippine government is just getting started. After the ceremony, 841 vehicles more, which were also part of the illegal shipment of the said luxury vehicles, were destroyed.
The vehicles had been intentionally abandoned at the port without paying customs, so that an importer could purchase them later from a government auction at a lower price. A court ruling made this type of scheme illegal in 2013, and the outfit that imported these vehicles is not contesting the decision to crush them.
Source https://autojosh.com/the-philippines-government-bulldozes-14-more-smuggled-luxury-cars841-more-to-follow/
Re: Philippines Government Bulldozes 14 More Smuggled Luxury Cars,841 More To Follow by Jakumo(m): 5:13am
A couple of those Mercedes cars date back to the 1980s and early 2000s, so those can hardly be called "luxury vehicles" given that they can be bought for a thousand dollars or less.
Filipino President Dutarte is a certified lunatic for sure, given the way he handed the armed forces the legal right to slaughter any civilian so much as SUSPECTED of using drugs, leading to the extra-judicial killing of THOUSANDS in that battered nation.
There is a lot of innocent blood on the hands of Mr. Dutarte, and my humble prognostication is that he will also die in an extremely violent manner, perhaps later, after he leaves office All those bereaved families will never forget the barbarity and blood-lust of Dummy Dutarte, especially since revenge is such an integral aspect of Filipino culture.
Re: Philippines Government Bulldozes 14 More Smuggled Luxury Cars,841 More To Follow by meezynetwork(m): 5:14am
Hmmm, wastage
Re: Philippines Government Bulldozes 14 More Smuggled Luxury Cars,841 More To Follow by iphenon: 5:14am
Re: Philippines Government Bulldozes 14 More Smuggled Luxury Cars,841 More To Follow by Christardor: 5:14am
Hmmmm......just like that.
If na my country, it would have been auctioned.
Re: Philippines Government Bulldozes 14 More Smuggled Luxury Cars,841 More To Follow by edlion57(m): 5:16am
Not a wise decision.....
Re: Philippines Government Bulldozes 14 More Smuggled Luxury Cars,841 More To Follow by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:16am
This is seriously serious! ! !
Re: Philippines Government Bulldozes 14 More Smuggled Luxury Cars,841 More To Follow by Esseite: 5:16am
I should have been auctioned to add to the nations income or given to govt workers whom deserve official cars.
What is the point of crushing it?
Re: Philippines Government Bulldozes 14 More Smuggled Luxury Cars,841 More To Follow by pretee246(m): 5:17am
Good
Re: Philippines Government Bulldozes 14 More Smuggled Luxury Cars,841 More To Follow by trouper9(m): 5:19am
I don't really known much about them but I think its a Good measure taken against smuggling, thank God am not in that country, how would I be importing my ganja
Re: Philippines Government Bulldozes 14 More Smuggled Luxury Cars,841 More To Follow by Jakumo(m): 5:20am
Esseite:
This is the sort of good idea that would have been adopted by a sane person, which is NOT an accurate description of Dutarte of the Kill-them-all fame.
Re: Philippines Government Bulldozes 14 More Smuggled Luxury Cars,841 More To Follow by rasputinn(m): 5:20am
There goes the mad man again.This guy is gradually becoming the worst dictator on earth, always hiding under the guise of fighting drug trafficking to murder thousands of people, now he is crushing brand new cars under the guise of fighting smuggling.What next are we gonna hear from this tyrant
