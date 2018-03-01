Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Lagos Female Uber Driver Returns Laptop & Bag To Owner (Photos) (10716 Views)

Truck Crushes Everything In A Shop Except The Owner (Photos) / "Smoke Covers Aero Flight From Port-Harcourt To Lagos"- Female Twitter User Says / Ibadan Taxi Driver Returns N170k, A Laptop Left In His Car (Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





News from Ebiwali--

https://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/03/woman-reveals-experience-she-had-with.html?m=1 IG user and Fashionista Osc has revealed an experience she had with a female uber driver yesterday, sharing the photos Osc said not only was the lady very fast in driving, but that she returned her laptop which she forgot in the car.. read her post below!News from Ebiwali-- 3 Likes

That's great!



Despite the fact that Nigeria is among the most dubious countries in the world, it has not change her status from been poor.







My point, durable success comes with hardwork, smartwork and deligence 8 Likes

That's great to hear,, there are still good people around in the society..

All you have to do is surround yourself with these positive people in the society.. 2 Likes

Which one is "like other male Uber drivers"?



And "women just rock"?



Wasn't it a man that returned hundreds of thousand the other day?



There are good and bad people in every gender, race , tribe...etc. No need to sensationalise everything. A man with good moral standing would do same.



That said, thanks to the WOMAN. She rocks! 81 Likes 4 Shares

Trash.

Cool

Like other male drivers would say? This woman is a sexist, she couldn't just tell her inspiring story without using the opportunity to bash men right? Stupid woman 35 Likes 1 Share





So stop praising her cos she is a female, even the males will do more Had she not brought them back, she will be caughtSo stop praising her cos she is a female, even the males will do more 16 Likes





E feminist everywhere.



Dem plenty for lagos.





O42 is unsafe for them





See below.



Just see below now... Okay ooo.E feminist everywhere.Dem plenty for lagos.O42 is unsafe for themSee below.Just see below now... 2 Likes

What did you do for her if she made such rare sacrifice for you.



Women find it hard to give. If na man now her reward will be sure. 7 Likes 1 Share

Nice act of humanity by the driver



But my sister, her ability to return your things that instant doesn't make her more better than her male counterpart as your last sentences suggested. Some male can certainly do that, and some female drivers can do the opposites as well.



She's just got the right stuff 3 Likes

i am sure she left the worthless bag and spoilt laptop on purpose so that she will post how a wicked female uber driver raped her and stole her belongings. but it backfired



devilish females. may we never fall into their trap i am sure she left the worthless bag and spoilt laptop on purpose so that she will post how a wicked female uber driver raped her and stole her belongings. but it backfireddevilish females. may we never fall into their trap 4 Likes

Okay

Which of them is the Uber driver pls. The one with long hair?

Am also An uber Driver, how do I locate a big man that will forget his brief case filled with dollars so I can equally return it back. 3 Likes

[quote author=ehinmowo post=65877541]That's great!



Despite the fact that Nigeria is among the most dubious countries in the world, it has not change her status from been poor.







My point,Nigeria least favour honest people. 1 Like

So what is the moral lesson.?

Homeboiy:

Had she not brought them back, she will be caught



So stop praising her cos she is a female, even the males will do more



This is Uber she will be tracked and interrogated This is Uber she will be tracked and interrogated 2 Likes

Charmerbeautylooks:

Am also An uber Driver, how do I locate a big man that will forget his brief case filled with dollars so I can equally return it back.



hmmm.... I won't say anything hmmm.... I won't say anything

AntiBrutus:

Which one is "like other male Uber drivers"?



And "women just rock"?



Wasn't it a man that returned hundreds of thousand the other day?



There are good and bad people in every gender, race , tribe...etc. No need to sensationalise everything. A man with good moral standing would do same.



That said, thanks to the WOMAN. She rocks! You know a lot of women feel inferior so you can't blame her choice of words. You know a lot of women feel inferior so you can't blame her choice of words. 2 Likes

See Romeos wife o

AntiBrutus:

Which one is "like other male Uber drivers"?



And "women just rock"?



Wasn't it a man that returned hundreds of thousand the other day?



There are good and bad people in every gender, race , tribe...etc. No need to sensationalise everything. A man with good moral standing would do same.



That said, thanks to the WOMAN. She rocks!

Thats good

Change Begins with her Thats goodChange Begins with her

AntiBrutus:

Which one is "like other male Uber drivers"?



And "women just rock"?



Wasn't it a man that returned hundreds of thousand the other day?



There are good and bad people in every gender, race , tribe...etc. No need to sensationalise everything. A man with good moral standing would do same.



That said, thanks to the WOMAN. She rocks!



You have spoken well Ma'am Pocohontas.



You just drove it home. But we must take nothing away from the Uber lady all the same. It is true that we have good men too out there but truly a good man is hard to find. I feel we have more good women than more good men (personal opinion based on keen observation of society) but what is surely true is that both the male and female genders boast of good and bad.



This lady doing good should not be used to shade or label all men as bad. This is one thing the recipient of the Uber lady's goodness obviously got wrong possibly due to her own experiences. So we may not really blame her.



Anyway, your words are on point and I endorse them.... You have spoken well Ma'am Pocohontas.You just drove it home. But we must take nothing away from the Uber lady all the same. It is true that we have good men too out there but truly a good man is hard to find. I feel we have more good women than more good men (personal opinion based on keen observation of society) but what is surely true is that both the male and female genders boast of good and bad.This lady doing good should not be used to shade or label all men as bad. This is one thing the recipient of the Uber lady's goodness obviously got wrong possibly due to her own experiences. So we may not really blame her.Anyway, your words are on point and I endorse them.... 1 Like

I have returned my dream phone I couldn't buy to the owner that misplaced it.

My kind are still out there. Gracios

AntiBrutus:

Which one is "like other male Uber drivers"?



And "women just rock"?



Wasn't it a man that returned hundreds of thousand the other day?



There are good and bad people in every gender, race , tribe...etc. No need to sensationalise everything. A man with good moral standing would do same.



That said, thanks to the WOMAN. She rocks!





Story for the press..,If the female uber driver was obnoxious and a thief,you lots will not remember that their are good and bad people in 'every gender,race,tribe e.t.c'..comments like 'after devil,fear women' e.t.c will have flooded this thread.



Be that as it may,i trust women more than men cos i have been a victim of crooked men a million times than women.



By the way...WOMEN ROCKS! Story for the press..,If the female uber driver was obnoxious and a thief,you lots will not remember that their are good and bad people in 'every gender,race,tribe e.t.c'..comments like 'after devil,fear women' e.t.c will have flooded this thread.Be that as it may,i trust women more than men cos i have been a victim of crooked men a million times than women.By the way...WOMEN ROCKS!

So which one of them is the driver?





HOW A TINY DEVICE SAVED A DRIVER FROM GOING TO JAIL!!!



This is a true life story....



Read To The End And Learn How To Protect Your Self....



Recently while driving within Lagos metropolis, a young man was stopped by some Nigerian police officers for a routine check...



Well not exactly a routine check as we all know....



He was stopped because apparently to them, it is a crime to be successful as a young man in this country!



After asking for his papers and what he does for a living, they noticed they had nothing to hold against him..



Guess what they did ?



One of the officers planted a bullet in his back seat while he was discussing with the officer holding his car papers.



The officers then insisted on searching his car so they could find the bullet they planted and extort him.



What an evil and dangerous country we live in!



But unfortunately for the evil officers, the young smart man has a recording device installed in his car.



Recording the drama into the device memory card...



After the search they found the bullet they planted and started acting out their usual drama raising their voices and threatening the young man....



Thinking he would start shivering and beginning to settle them but he was calm all through.



He insisted he has no kobo to pay and said he is willing to go with them to the station.



This statement got them more angry and they threatened to deal with him at the station.



When they got to the station the officers concocted all sorts of stories as expected but the young man insisted on talking to their boss.



During their interrogation he made his point clear by telling them he had proof in his car to show his innocence which they followed him to the car to retrieve his proof...



He connected to the recording device with his mobile phone through WiFi and showed them the recorded footage....



The police officers were embarrassed and were forced to apologize and beg the young man not to take any legal action.



The young man was saved from the hands of this evil people from sending him to jail for a crime he knows nothing about with just a tiny device...



This is the power of having a strong evidence to back up your claims...



This could happen to anyone....



Imagine if he didn't have a recording device installed in his car?



It would have been a totally different story..



Thanks to technological advancement...



Save yourself from stories that touch the heart.



For security reasons,

Get this device and protect yourself, home and your car!



Nigeria is a dangerous place to live in.



The device is easy to install, very portable and undetectable....



The device can be charged with your car and run for 60 minutes when your car engine is off.



The device is selling out fast!!!!!!!



In fact right now there’s only 19 pieces left!!



And guess what ?



This device is not in the market or store....



To get one click the link below and order....



http:///PkhBMi I don't trust the woman, read similar story below if you are a driver or own a car..HOW A TINY DEVICE SAVED A DRIVER FROM GOING TO JAIL!!!This is a true life story....Read To The End And Learn How To Protect Your Self....Recently while driving within Lagos metropolis, a young man was stopped by some Nigerian police officers for a routine check...Well not exactly a routine check as we all know....He was stopped because apparently to them, it is a crime to be successful as a young man in this country!After asking for his papers and what he does for a living, they noticed they had nothing to hold against him..Guess what they did ?One of the officers planted a bullet in his back seat while he was discussing with the officer holding his car papers.The officers then insisted on searching his car so they could find the bullet they planted and extort him.What an evil and dangerous country we live in!But unfortunately for the evil officers, the young smart man has a recording device installed in his car.Recording the drama into the device memory card...After the search they found the bullet they planted and started acting out their usual drama raising their voices and threatening the young man....Thinking he would start shivering and beginning to settle them but he was calm all through.He insisted he has no kobo to pay and said he is willing to go with them to the station.This statement got them more angry and they threatened to deal with him at the station.When they got to the station the officers concocted all sorts of stories as expected but the young man insisted on talking to their boss.During their interrogation he made his point clear by telling them he had proof in his car to show his innocence which they followed him to the car to retrieve his proof...He connected to the recording device with his mobile phone through WiFi and showed them the recorded footage....The police officers were embarrassed and were forced to apologize and beg the young man not to take any legal action.The young man was saved from the hands of this evil people from sending him to jail for a crime he knows nothing about with just a tiny device...This is the power of having a strong evidence to back up your claims...This could happen to anyone....Imagine if he didn't have a recording device installed in his car?It would have been a totally different story..Thanks to technological advancement...Save yourself from stories that touch the heart.For security reasons,Get this device and protect yourself, home and your car!Nigeria is a dangerous place to live in.The device is easy to install, very portable and undetectable....The device can be charged with your car and run for 60 minutes when your car engine is off.The device is selling out fast!!!!!!!In fact right now there’s only 19 pieces left!!And guess what ?This device is not in the market or store....To get one click the link below and order....

Virtuous woman