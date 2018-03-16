₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nobody Can Rig 2019 Elections — Ekweremadu by agwom(m): 6:27am
The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has assured that with vigilance of the Nigerian youths, nobody will be able to rig the 2019 general elections.
Receiving the national, zonal and state youth leaders of the PDP in his office, he also assured them that the National Assembly caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would not be intimidated from holding the government accountable, just as it would continue to speak the truth in defence of democracy.
In a statement by his media aide, Uche Anichukwu, Ekweremadu said, “Nobody should be deceived that they will rig elections in 2019. The international community will also be watching; and like the late Sam Mbakwe said, ‘if you are awake, the rat will never take your fish.’ So if we shine our eyes, nobody will rig us out.”
“I’m sure some of you are now conversant with the misrepresentation of my statement on the floor of the senate last week where I cautioned against brigandage, impunity and thuggery; and I said as leaders and politicians, we must do the correct thing before we endanger our democracy. That was what I said.
“Never bother about their propaganda. We will continue to speak the truth. We will continue to defend our democracy and urge our leaders to always do the right thing.
“Sometimes, we may be misunderstood, but we will remain unrelenting. It was the great Nnamdi Azikiwe who said that the best judge of human conduct is conscience. Keep saying the right thing. The person you are speaking to is hearing you; someday his conscience will prick him and he will do the right thing,” he said.
Ekweremadu added that they would not allow anybody to truncate Nigeria’s democracy because “we believe that your own future is here now. Nobody will take his future in the past and come to continue your own future.”
He warned youths against any form of electoral violence, describing it as “an ill wind that blows no man any good.”
Earlier in his address, the National Youth Leader of the PDP, Hon. S.K.E Udeh Okoye, said Nigerian youths had suffered so much under the APC-led administration and were ready to support the PDP to return to power.
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/nobody-can-rig-2019-elections-ekweremadu.html
Re: Nobody Can Rig 2019 Elections — Ekweremadu by Hofbrauhaus: 6:29am
Why are you involving Nigeria youths? Hope you fat children are in this country? Idiots!
If Nigerian youths have sense, they should just bycott this useless election and get visa instead...
Useless country...useless people..
Re: Nobody Can Rig 2019 Elections — Ekweremadu by Samusu(m): 6:29am
Re: Nobody Can Rig 2019 Elections — Ekweremadu by BlakKluKluxKlan(m): 6:36am
Shameless artful forger.
Re: Nobody Can Rig 2019 Elections — Ekweremadu by SweetPuffPuff(f): 6:36am
Re: Nobody Can Rig 2019 Elections — Ekweremadu by gloria34(f): 6:40am
Re: Nobody Can Rig 2019 Elections — Ekweremadu by Omeokachie: 6:47am
Even with INEC behaving like an arm of the ruling party?
Get them to register people in the south and we will start to believe in the possibility of free and fair election. Not forgetting underage registration and voting up north.
Re: Nobody Can Rig 2019 Elections — Ekweremadu by Meajor(m): 7:07am
No worry na till after election the dullard go say, I did not even know za election was rig... I did no even know za I have lose za election, so I can't go back to meet za cows
Re: Nobody Can Rig 2019 Elections — Ekweremadu by debolayinka(m): 7:17am
Abeg talk something else joor, we know almajiris will still vote in the north.
Re: Nobody Can Rig 2019 Elections — Ekweremadu by Homeboiy: 7:25am
Re: Nobody Can Rig 2019 Elections — Ekweremadu by three: 8:15am
You underestimate people
Jega had a plan, his plan was manifest ONLY After the elections.
That was when the incumbent supposedly had the upper hand, the incumbent still lost.
This time, INEC has openly told you that they can't but register underaged voters due to death threats and you're here deluding yourself that there will be no rigging!
Re: Nobody Can Rig 2019 Elections — Ekweremadu by Ezedon(m): 8:57am
Re: Nobody Can Rig 2019 Elections — Ekweremadu by maestroferddi: 8:57am
You better go and do your homework.
Buhari is desperate to continue in office while it is clear that he has no business being the president of this country.
You are dealing with APC, a party that have no conscience whatsoever.
Re: Nobody Can Rig 2019 Elections — Ekweremadu by dynicks(m): 8:57am
Potential riggers staring at ekweremmadu like "you wan try"?
Re: Nobody Can Rig 2019 Elections — Ekweremadu by Mrchippychappy(m): 8:58am
30million cattles, 5 year olds, almajiris, Nigeriens, Chadians, Pregnant women and the children in their wombs have already voted for Buhari
Re: Nobody Can Rig 2019 Elections — Ekweremadu by emmabest2000(m): 8:59am
Re: Nobody Can Rig 2019 Elections — Ekweremadu by CYBERWEAVER(m): 8:59am
Re: Nobody Can Rig 2019 Elections — Ekweremadu by Caustics: 9:00am
Re: Nobody Can Rig 2019 Elections — Ekweremadu by DevaintNigerian: 9:00am
Re: Nobody Can Rig 2019 Elections — Ekweremadu by Nutase(f): 9:01am
What an ignorant statement to make. The rigging is already WIP.
Let me expantiate a bit, why do you think the Fulani herdsmens attack is on the increase? They are displacing people in places they cannot win so that the whole votes for those communities can be manipulated.
Take Kogi for example the villages that were opposed to cattle colony have started feeling the wrath of the Fulani's.
I am no prophet but mark my words the attacks will keep increasing as we draw nearer to the elections with the security forces by the side watching helplessly because they cannot act without orders and the people that can give such orders are compromised. Every community displaced is an additional victory for them.
Our dear VP who said buhari has favoured Christians abi na southerners with his appointments will only realise his folly then that the security apparatus of this country in the hands of only Fulani's is a disaster because of the genocide which we are yet to witness.
Re: Nobody Can Rig 2019 Elections — Ekweremadu by Barthley: 9:01am
Re: Nobody Can Rig 2019 Elections — Ekweremadu by dunkem21(m): 9:01am
They will rig, oga.
Re: Nobody Can Rig 2019 Elections — Ekweremadu by Fukafuka: 9:07am
Re: Nobody Can Rig 2019 Elections — Ekweremadu by id4sho(m): 9:07am
IPOB kinsmen and wailing of victimization
Re: Nobody Can Rig 2019 Elections — Ekweremadu by madridguy(m): 9:07am
Re: Nobody Can Rig 2019 Elections — Ekweremadu by Ubachinwe1(m): 9:12am
If an election cannot be rigged, they wouldn't have the word "rigging".
Just tell us the rigging is going to be minimal and we'll all accept it 'cause we already know "free and fair" election doesn't exist in Nigeria.
Re: Nobody Can Rig 2019 Elections — Ekweremadu by omowolewa: 9:13am
Re: Nobody Can Rig 2019 Elections — Ekweremadu by marvin906(m): 9:15am
election that they've already rigged..
Re: Nobody Can Rig 2019 Elections — Ekweremadu by Fanatique: 9:18am
Re: Nobody Can Rig 2019 Elections — Ekweremadu by dignity33: 9:20am
Thank you dear DSP we the people love you and your heard work toward our democracy we also aware of propaganda of mischief maker to silent you but we'll always stand by you as long as you keep on being good to people you represent and to the masses.
Re: Nobody Can Rig 2019 Elections — Ekweremadu by BiafraIShere(m): 9:32am
