|Victoria Tayo Odumosu In Age Falsification Scandal (Photo) by dre11(m): 6:41am
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/border-agency-boss-in-age-falsification-scandal.html
|Re: Victoria Tayo Odumosu In Age Falsification Scandal (Photo) by Blakjewelry(m): 6:50am
It's not strange na, 90% of Nigeria's public office holders are guilty of this
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Victoria Tayo Odumosu In Age Falsification Scandal (Photo) by Ddaji(m): 7:01am
Where is this government taking us to. The tool that this government used to get to power is promised of fight against corruption. Now see criminal that have ought to leave civil service since 2016 is still in service.How can the nominal roll of an egency for 2012,2013,2014 and 2015 indicated she was born in 1956 and suddenly 2016 and 2017 changed to 1960.Are they telling us that she started her primary school at the age 1(waec 1973 and date of birth 1960=6primary,6years secondary). I don't know the tool they are going to use for 2019 campaign.This is sad
3 Likes
|Re: Victoria Tayo Odumosu In Age Falsification Scandal (Photo) by chriskosherbal(m): 7:04am
Hmmm age falsification and civil servant are like hmmmmm
Nigeria which way...
1 Like
|Re: Victoria Tayo Odumosu In Age Falsification Scandal (Photo) by thundafire: 7:12am
Women
|Re: Victoria Tayo Odumosu In Age Falsification Scandal (Photo) by Redoil: 7:20am
Age falsification and nigeria are like 5 and 6
1 Like
|Re: Victoria Tayo Odumosu In Age Falsification Scandal (Photo) by Paperwhite(m): 8:19am
Integrity can't even be maintained in a simple matter like this? So sad for Nigeria
2 Likes
|Re: Victoria Tayo Odumosu In Age Falsification Scandal (Photo) by Okoroawusa: 8:26am
Ddaji:So falsification of age in Nigeria more so the civil service started with this govt abi?
You r asking where they r taking u
Soka ni...o n'iranu
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Victoria Tayo Odumosu In Age Falsification Scandal (Photo) by DevaintNigerian: 9:38am
Naija for You!
|Re: Victoria Tayo Odumosu In Age Falsification Scandal (Photo) by Omeokachie: 9:40am
Sweet sixteen
She will be 17 in June.
1 Like
|Re: Victoria Tayo Odumosu In Age Falsification Scandal (Photo) by FarahAideed: 9:40am
90 percentile Nigerian students and workers are guilty of this ...Even Buhari is very guilty of this
1 Like
|Re: Victoria Tayo Odumosu In Age Falsification Scandal (Photo) by adecz: 9:43am
This her neck alone is 72 years old!!
Some ppl no dey like comot from govt
work, because of free chopping & budget padding.
Let the young grow.
Haba!!
4 Likes
|Re: Victoria Tayo Odumosu In Age Falsification Scandal (Photo) by Bimpe29: 9:43am
Sit tight mentality is pervasive.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Victoria Tayo Odumosu In Age Falsification Scandal (Photo) by Dosinspector(m): 9:44am
1 Like
|Re: Victoria Tayo Odumosu In Age Falsification Scandal (Photo) by Moloso(m): 9:44am
hmnn nothing can hide under the sun for ever
|Re: Victoria Tayo Odumosu In Age Falsification Scandal (Photo) by ZombieTAMER: 9:44am
Blakjewelry:
1 Like
|Re: Victoria Tayo Odumosu In Age Falsification Scandal (Photo) by VanNistelrooy24: 9:46am
Footballers own dey vex me pass.
Imagine Stanley Okoro claiming 17.
|Re: Victoria Tayo Odumosu In Age Falsification Scandal (Photo) by rhythyson: 9:46am
Ddaji:
If you don't have anything sensible to say go and watch cartoon network jare
|Re: Victoria Tayo Odumosu In Age Falsification Scandal (Photo) by AreaFada2: 9:49am
Omeokachie:
|Re: Victoria Tayo Odumosu In Age Falsification Scandal (Photo) by Queenserah26(f): 9:50am
The only thing hidden is what has not been done...
|Re: Victoria Tayo Odumosu In Age Falsification Scandal (Photo) by Innodon(m): 9:50am
NOTHING will come out of it . Na dem dem
1 Like
|Re: Victoria Tayo Odumosu In Age Falsification Scandal (Photo) by olapluto(m): 9:59am
This story looks and feels like a hatchet job by Dailytrust newspaper, orchestrated by Alhaji Faruk Maiturare. Alhaji has paid people in DailyTrust to bring this issue with the hope that the scandal can force her out of the job so he can take over.
The truth I was looking for came in the last 3 sentences of the article. Other lines were just Maiturare's work.
|Re: Victoria Tayo Odumosu In Age Falsification Scandal (Photo) by AFONJAPIG(f): 10:02am
Yoruba and forgery has something in common... no wonder we have millions of scammers in lagos
1 Like
|Re: Victoria Tayo Odumosu In Age Falsification Scandal (Photo) by mechanics(m): 10:02am
The truth is that one day, they will surely retire.
|Re: Victoria Tayo Odumosu In Age Falsification Scandal (Photo) by AFONJAPIG(f): 10:02am
1 Like
|Re: Victoria Tayo Odumosu In Age Falsification Scandal (Photo) by Firefire(m): 10:03am
Mohomodu Buhari also falsified his age.
1 Like
|Re: Victoria Tayo Odumosu In Age Falsification Scandal (Photo) by eTECTIVe(m): 10:03am
olapluto:
|Re: Victoria Tayo Odumosu In Age Falsification Scandal (Photo) by klins4213(m): 10:04am
I wonder why people nor just wan retire for certain places. Guess because there is really no job to do there and money keeps coming in...
|Re: Victoria Tayo Odumosu In Age Falsification Scandal (Photo) by Discharge(m): 10:12am
Hmm naija I hail. Under the leadership of PMB many unimaginable things are happening.
I guess He is not aware
|Re: Victoria Tayo Odumosu In Age Falsification Scandal (Photo) by DuchessBenz(f): 10:15am
And this is news? And Vice President "Pastor" Osibanjo is expected to act on it? Why not send the report to the President who doesn't even know his own age but replies on what "they" told him is his age? Double standards reeking everywhere in this Nation.
|Re: Victoria Tayo Odumosu In Age Falsification Scandal (Photo) by Discharge(m): 10:19am
olapluto:
What's your point please?
