Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Victoria Tayo Odumosu In Age Falsification Scandal (Photo) (4473 Views)

Isaac Fayose With His Son, Oyinbo Wife & His Mother, Victoria Olufunke Oluwayose / Winifred Igbokwe Weds Mofesomo Tayo-Oyetibo In Lagos (Photos) / Fayose Reacts To Apostle Suleman And Stephanie Otobo's Sex Scandal (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Acting Executive Secretary of the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) Mrs Victoria Tayo Odumosu is still in service because she falsified her date of birth in 2016 by changing it from July 6, 1956 to July 6, 1960, according to a report sent to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo by BCDA’s former Executive Secretary, Engr. Numoipre Wills.



In the memo, dated November 9, 2017, Wills said Odumosu should have retired from the federal service in 2016 but that she used her position as BCDA’s Head of Administration “to falsify, alter and or manipulate her records in order to attain her purported directorship and seniority in this agency.”



The furore began in November last year when Wills vacated office that month following the expiration of his second term in office. He handed over the agency to Alhaji Faruk Maiturare, Deputy Director and Head of Project Development and Implementation Department.



Two days later, Dr. R.P. Ugo, Permanent Secretary, General Services Office wrote to Engr Wills on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and directed him to hand over instead to Mrs Odumosu “who is the only Director in the agency based on your Nominal Roll as at October 2017.”



In his reply to the Vice President through the SGF dated November 9, 2017 Wills said, “I was constrained to hand over to Alhaji Maiturare, a fellow of NIOB who is a builder by profession with the requisite expertise, experience, and core competencies is necessary for the leadership of an organisation such as BCDA whose primary mandate is the provision of socio-economic infrastructure to border communities.



“In addition, it was recently discovered that Mrs Victoria Tayo Odumosu being paraded as the most senior in the Agency has been involved in falsification of records which is a serious misconduct punishable by dismissal under Sections 030401-030402 of the Public Service Rules 2008 Edition.”



Copies of BCDA’s Staff Nominal Roll for 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2014, all of which our reporter saw, listed 6/7/1956 as her date of birth. Mrs Odumosu went to work at BCDA from the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Jos in 2010. ITF’s Seniority List with Qualification for 2009, which our reporter also saw, as well as the officer’s Record of Service in File 02817 at ITF both listed her date of birth as 6/7/1956.



Dramatically however, according to Wills, Odumosu’s date of birth changed to 6/7/1960 in BCDA’s Staff Nominal Rolls for 2016 and 2017, which she prepared as Head of Administration, and which our reporter also saw.



Daily Trust further learnt that Mrs Odumosu tried to change the date of birth on her international passport but this was rejected by the Nigeria Immigration Service [NIS]. A letter addressed to the Chairman, Senate Committee on States and Local Government Administration dated January 2, 2018, signed by NIS Comptroller General Muhammad Babandede, which our reporter saw, said “(Odumosu) applied for change of date of birth from 1956 to 1960 based on her purported record of service presented for her request.



However, a document presented proved that she could not be born in 1960 because she sat for her WASC in 1973 and her Grade Two Teachers Certificate in 1975 which should have been 13 and 15 years respectively.”



Babandede said “in the light of the above, this fraudulent attempt to change her date of birth did not also conform to her previous MRP passport No AO4389378 which confirmed her date of birth to be 1956. Thus, the request was rejected and the reissue was done with the same date of birth.”



Daily Trust learnt that even though she was not issued with an appointment letter, Mrs. Odumosu has since taken over from Alhaji Faruk Maiturare as BCDA’s acting Executive Secretary pending the appointment of a substantive head for the agency.



Another source at the Accountant General’s office told our reporter that Odumosu must have succeeded in changing her date of birth at the AG’s office because the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) of the Federal Government automatically stops a civil servant’s salary as soon as he or she clocks 60 years of age.



For over a week, Daily Trust had tried to obtain a comment for the story from Mrs Odumosu, but without any success. Last week, when our reporter called her, she said she was away.



Immediately after speaking to her on phone Saturday, a lawyer called Daily Trust threatening litigation should we go-ahead to publish the story.



The lawyer came back on Monday and said the lady was on tour but she will be back on Thursday. Thereafter, the lawyer took our reporter to the agency’s office and met Mrs Odumosu.



Despite the meeting, Mrs Odumosu declined to respond to the story. On Tuesday, our reporter sent a text message to her mobile phone as a reminder, but without any response.



The next day, BCDA’s chief press officer Mrs Akpohwaye R. Atarhe visited Daily Trust’s head office and promised to provide their reaction before the close of work yesterday. But the spokesperson never did as of last night.



However, the director of information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Mr Lawrence Ojabo, told Daily Trust the matter has been resolved amicably.



He said, “I have found the allegations to be false. The matter was amicably resolved between the accused and the accuser, who (the accuser) apologized over his role in the unwarranted and fabricated scandal.”



http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/border-agency-boss-in-age-falsification-scandal.html

It's not strange na, 90% of Nigeria's public office holders are guilty of this 9 Likes 1 Share

Where is this government taking us to. The tool that this government used to get to power is promised of fight against corruption. Now see criminal that have ought to leave civil service since 2016 is still in service.How can the nominal roll of an egency for 2012,2013,2014 and 2015 indicated she was born in 1956 and suddenly 2016 and 2017 changed to 1960.Are they telling us that she started her primary school at the age 1(waec 1973 and date of birth 1960=6primary,6years secondary). I don't know the tool they are going to use for 2019 campaign.This is sad 3 Likes









Nigeria which way... Hmmm age falsification and civil servant are like hmmmmmNigeria which way... 1 Like

Women

Age falsification and nigeria are like 5 and 6 1 Like

Integrity can't even be maintained in a simple matter like this? So sad for Nigeria 2 Likes

Ddaji:

Where is this government taking us to. The tool that this government used to get to power is promised of fight against corruption. Now see criminal that have ought to leave civil service since 2016 is still in service.How can the nominal roll of an egency for 2012,2013,2014 and 2015 indicated she was born in 1956 and suddenly 2016 and 2017 changed to 1960.Are they telling us that she started her primary school at the age 1(waec 1973 and date of birth 1960=6primary,6years secondary). I don't know the tool they are going to use for 2019 campaign.This is sad So falsification of age in Nigeria more so the civil service started with this govt abi?



You r asking where they r taking u



Soka ni...o n'iranu So falsification of age in Nigeria more so the civil service started with this govt abi?You r asking where they r taking uSoka ni...o n'iranu 2 Likes 1 Share

Naija for You!



Meanwhile..



Neatly used Lexus GX470

Model: 2009

Auxiliary gear

Strong Engine

Working AC

Leather interior

Clean interior

Location: Ajah lagos



Asking Price: #3.6M

Contact: 08132780393(WhatsApp)

More Pictures available

Sweet sixteen



She will be 17 in June. 1 Like

90 percentile Nigerian students and workers are guilty of this ...Even Buhari is very guilty of this 1 Like

This her neck alone is 72 years old!!



Some ppl no dey like comot from govt

work, because of free chopping & budget padding.



Let the young grow.



Haba!! 4 Likes

Sit tight mentality is pervasive. 1 Like 1 Share

. 1 Like

hmnn nothing can hide under the sun for ever

Blakjewelry:

It's not strange na, 90% of Nigeria's public office holders are guilty of this 1 Like

Footballers own dey vex me pass.





Imagine Stanley Okoro claiming 17.

Ddaji:

Where is this government taking us to. The tool that this government used to get to power is promised of fight against corruption. Now see criminal that have ought to leave civil service since 2016 is still in service.How can the nominal roll of an egency for 2012,2013,2014 and 2015 indicated she was born in 1956 and suddenly 2016 and 2017 changed to 1960.Are they telling us that she started her primary school at the age 1(waec 1973 and date of birth 1960=6primary,6years secondary). I don't know the tool they are going to use for 2019 campaign.This is sad

If you don't have anything sensible to say go and watch cartoon network jare If you don't have anything sensible to say go and watch cartoon network jare

Omeokachie:

Sweet sixteen



She will be 17 in June.



The only thing hidden is what has not been done...

NOTHING will come out of it . Na dem dem 1 Like

This story looks and feels like a hatchet job by Dailytrust newspaper, orchestrated by Alhaji Faruk Maiturare. Alhaji has paid people in DailyTrust to bring this issue with the hope that the scandal can force her out of the job so he can take over.

The truth I was looking for came in the last 3 sentences of the article. Other lines were just Maiturare's work.

Yoruba and forgery has something in common... no wonder we have millions of scammers in lagos 1 Like

The truth is that one day, they will surely retire.

Yoruba and forgery has something in common... no wonder we have millions of scammers in lagos and all over the world 1 Like

Mohomodu Buhari also falsified his age. 1 Like

olapluto:

This story looks and feels like a hatchet job by Dailytrust newspaper, orchestrated by Alhaji Faruk Maiturare. Alhaji has paid people in DailyTrust to bring this issue with the hope that the scandal can force her out of the job so he can take over.

The truth I was looking for came in the last 3 sentences of the article. Other lines were just Maiturare's work.

I wonder why people nor just wan retire for certain places. Guess because there is really no job to do there and money keeps coming in...

Hmm naija I hail. Under the leadership of PMB many unimaginable things are happening.

I guess He is not aware

And this is news? And Vice President "Pastor" Osibanjo is expected to act on it? Why not send the report to the President who doesn't even know his own age but replies on what "they" told him is his age? Double standards reeking everywhere in this Nation.