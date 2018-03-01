₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Stopped Wearing Hijab In 2014 And Started Doing Porn" - Lady Reveals (Photos) by Rachelsblog(f): 7:09am On Mar 16
Does stop hijab makes You a Porn star? Well this woman seems to have a reason for the possibilities.. twitter user has revealed how she started doing porn right after she resigned as a muslim and stopped wearing an Hijab, according to her she stopped in 2014 and in just 4yrs she's got a baby already.
See below!
News From Ebiwali--
https://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/03/became-i-IndecentStar-woman-reveals-what.html?m=1
|Re: "I Stopped Wearing Hijab In 2014 And Started Doing Porn" - Lady Reveals (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 7:19am On Mar 16
Sai Buhari
|Re: "I Stopped Wearing Hijab In 2014 And Started Doing Porn" - Lady Reveals (Photos) by HeWrites(m): 7:22am On Mar 16
OK bit I haven't watch your pørn movies..
Abeg anyone to help me with her name?
|Re: "I Stopped Wearing Hijab In 2014 And Started Doing Porn" - Lady Reveals (Photos) by donstan18(m): 7:26am On Mar 16
It's her life and business.
Afterall there's no much difference between a IndecentStar and 90% of the so called girlfriend of these days.
The only difference is that pornstars are wise enough to make more cash and fame than the girlfriends.
But if na to fvck and give doggy....Baba, both of them de fvck scara.
|Re: "I Stopped Wearing Hijab In 2014 And Started Doing Porn" - Lady Reveals (Photos) by VonTrapp: 7:34am On Mar 16
Foolish woman
|Re: "I Stopped Wearing Hijab In 2014 And Started Doing Porn" - Lady Reveals (Photos) by GraGra247: 7:37am On Mar 16
She didn't become a porn star because she dropped Islam and hijab. She did because she chose to.
Many people dropped their religion and are still living very responsible lives.
|Re: "I Stopped Wearing Hijab In 2014 And Started Doing Porn" - Lady Reveals (Photos) by DrinkLimca(m): 7:39am On Mar 16
she is just seeking for cheap attention.
What she meant was that she was loosed even when she was a moslem,, she have been forking secretly for years but after she stopped being a moslem,, She started exploring dicks in the open without fear of religious scrutiny..
|Re: "I Stopped Wearing Hijab In 2014 And Started Doing Porn" - Lady Reveals (Photos) by princechurchill(m): 7:43am On Mar 16
Please Wats ur porn-star name its important to me
|Re: "I Stopped Wearing Hijab In 2014 And Started Doing Porn" - Lady Reveals (Photos) by thorpido(m): 7:46am On Mar 16
She has always wanted to live this kind of life.The hijab was not going to make a difference.
|Re: "I Stopped Wearing Hijab In 2014 And Started Doing Porn" - Lady Reveals (Photos) by Fadiga24(m): 8:03am On Mar 16
princechurchill:
Jade Jordan xx x
*I wanted to type jade my autocorrect changed it to Jada * #facepalm
|Re: "I Stopped Wearing Hijab In 2014 And Started Doing Porn" - Lady Reveals (Photos) by Bidobado: 8:30am On Mar 16
HeWrites:
Jade Jordan triple X
|Re: "I Stopped Wearing Hijab In 2014 And Started Doing Porn" - Lady Reveals (Photos) by LaEvilIMiss(f): 9:06am On Mar 16
This Hijab should be used to stop rapists since it prevents promiscuity and porn - nawa for religious dunderheads
|Re: "I Stopped Wearing Hijab In 2014 And Started Doing Porn" - Lady Reveals (Photos) by EVILFOREST: 9:07am On Mar 16
Sai EEDIOT
|Re: "I Stopped Wearing Hijab In 2014 And Started Doing Porn" - Lady Reveals (Photos) by hajoke2000(f): 10:36am On Mar 16
subuhanallah
|Re: "I Stopped Wearing Hijab In 2014 And Started Doing Porn" - Lady Reveals (Photos) by pweshdodo(m): 10:43am On Mar 16
Olosho
|Re: "I Stopped Wearing Hijab In 2014 And Started Doing Porn" - Lady Reveals (Photos) by PhilSeth: 10:43am On Mar 16
princechurchill:Don't go and die.
|Re: "I Stopped Wearing Hijab In 2014 And Started Doing Porn" - Lady Reveals (Photos) by akproko: 10:51am On Mar 16
Your too deep for this post. Lol http://www.ducobrands.com/
DrinkLimca:
|Re: "I Stopped Wearing Hijab In 2014 And Started Doing Porn" - Lady Reveals (Photos) by falcon01: 10:54am On Mar 16
can i get links to some of her works? cos am working on a project
|Re: "I Stopped Wearing Hijab In 2014 And Started Doing Porn" - Lady Reveals (Photos) by farouk0403(m): 12:05pm On Mar 16
Technically she was saying that those ladies that don't wear hijab and show their cleavages upandan with their artificial horse or Brazilian hair, especially my distance cousins down south are all porn stars
|Re: "I Stopped Wearing Hijab In 2014 And Started Doing Porn" - Lady Reveals (Photos) by biacan(f): 12:53pm On Mar 16
donstan18:Awon doggy master
|Re: "I Stopped Wearing Hijab In 2014 And Started Doing Porn" - Lady Reveals (Photos) by donstan18(m): 12:58pm On Mar 16
biacan:I'm a virgin, and I'm proud to be a virgin with a standing scrotal sac.
|Re: "I Stopped Wearing Hijab In 2014 And Started Doing Porn" - Lady Reveals (Photos) by biacan(f): 1:26pm On Mar 16
donstan18:I'm also a virgin so what happens now
|Re: "I Stopped Wearing Hijab In 2014 And Started Doing Porn" - Lady Reveals (Photos) by donstan18(m): 1:29pm On Mar 16
biacan:
Lol,
Let's continue to be virgins
|Re: "I Stopped Wearing Hijab In 2014 And Started Doing Porn" - Lady Reveals (Photos) by biacan(f): 1:31pm On Mar 16
donstan18:Or maybe you put a ring on it to make it official
|Re: "I Stopped Wearing Hijab In 2014 And Started Doing Porn" - Lady Reveals (Photos) by donstan18(m): 1:39pm On Mar 16
biacan:
You are suppose to marry a KING as the Generalqueen which you are, but I'm not one
|Re: "I Stopped Wearing Hijab In 2014 And Started Doing Porn" - Lady Reveals (Photos) by NeeKlaus: 1:48pm On Mar 16
farouk0403:It's better to dress in a racy manner and acknowledge that you are a pörnstar than to cloak your iniquities with a long flowing Hijab and live in self-deceit.
|Re: "I Stopped Wearing Hijab In 2014 And Started Doing Porn" - Lady Reveals (Photos) by biacan(f): 1:51pm On Mar 16
donstan18:Don't be too fast to run because I can make you one
|Re: "I Stopped Wearing Hijab In 2014 And Started Doing Porn" - Lady Reveals (Photos) by farouk0403(m): 2:15pm On Mar 16
NeeKlaus:
You don't know better thing be that, by the way who tell you that they are living in a self deceit
|Re: "I Stopped Wearing Hijab In 2014 And Started Doing Porn" - Lady Reveals (Photos) by HoneyGuy4All: 3:39pm On Mar 16
HeWrites:
wear your glasses and look closely
