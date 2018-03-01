Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "I Stopped Wearing Hijab In 2014 And Started Doing Porn" - Lady Reveals (Photos) (19424 Views)

"I Lost My Virginity Due To Excessive Sports" - Young Lady Reveals. Photos / He Met Me In My Mom's Shop 10 Years Ago,Now This Is Happening; Lady Reveals.PICS / This Romancelanders Should Go And Be Doing Porn. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



See below!



News From Ebiwali--

https://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/03/became-i-IndecentStar-woman-reveals-what.html?m=1 Does stop hijab makes You a Porn star? Well this woman seems to have a reason for the possibilities.. twitter user has revealed how she started doing porn right after she resigned as a muslim and stopped wearing an Hijab, according to her she stopped in 2014 and in just 4yrs she's got a baby already.See below!News From Ebiwali--

Sai Buhari 6 Likes

OK bit I haven't watch your pørn movies..



Abeg anyone to help me with her name? 6 Likes





Afterall there's no much difference between a IndecentStar and 90% of the so called girlfriend of these days.



The only difference is that pornstars are wise enough to make more cash and fame than the girlfriends.





But if na to fvck and give doggy....Baba, both of them de fvck scara. It's her life and business.Afterall there's no much difference between a IndecentStar and 90% of the so called girlfriend of these days.The only difference is that pornstars are wise enough to make more cash and fame than the girlfriends.But if na to fvck and give doggy....Baba, both of them de fvck scara. 19 Likes

Foolish woman 2 Likes

She didn't become a porn star because she dropped Islam and hijab. She did because she chose to.



Many people dropped their religion and are still living very responsible lives. 28 Likes

she is just seeking for cheap attention.



What she meant was that she was loosed even when she was a moslem,, she have been forking secretly for years but after she stopped being a moslem,, She started exploring dicks in the open without fear of religious scrutiny.. 12 Likes

Please Wats ur porn-star name its important to me 2 Likes

She has always wanted to live this kind of life.The hijab was not going to make a difference. 2 Likes

princechurchill:

Please Wats ur porn-star name its important to me

Jade Jordan xx x



*I wanted to type jade my autocorrect changed it to Jada * #facepalm Jade Jordan xx x*I wanted to type jade my autocorrect changed it to Jada* #facepalm 3 Likes

HeWrites:

OK bit I haven't watch your pørn movies..

Abeg anyone to help me with her name?

Jade Jordan triple X Jade Jordan triple X 1 Like

This Hijab should be used to stop rapists since it prevents promiscuity and porn - nawa for religious dunderheads 4 Likes 1 Share

Sai EEDIOT

subuhanallah

Olosho

princechurchill:

Please Wats ur porn-star name its important to me Don't go and die. Don't go and die.

DrinkLimca:

she is just seeking for cheap attention.



What she meant was that she was loosed even when she was a moslem,, she have been forking secretly for years but after she stopped being a moslem,, She started exploring dicks in the open without fear of religious scrutiny.. Your too deep for this post. Lol http://www.ducobrands.com/

can i get links to some of her works? cos am working on a project 2 Likes









Technically she was saying that those ladies that don't wear hijab and show their cleavages upandan with their artificial horse or Brazilian hair, especially my distance cousins down south are all porn stars 3 Likes 1 Share

donstan18:

It's her life and business.



Afterall there's no much difference between a IndecentStar and 90% of the so called girlfriend of these days.



The only difference is that pornstars are wise enough to make more cash and fame than the girlfriends.





But if na to fvck and give doggy....Baba, both of them de fvck scara. Awon doggy master Awon doggy master

biacan:

Awon doggy master I'm a virgin, and I'm proud to be a virgin with a standing scrotal sac. I'm a virgin, and I'm proud to be a virgin with a standing scrotal sac.

If you need an online promoter of your business and services to maximise awareness and engagements continually

and with daily reports....also if you are serious about your online presence and marketing....HIRE ME -

whatsapp- 0.9.0.9.1.4.5.1.0.7.4

donstan18:





I'm a virgin, and I'm proud to be a virgin with a standing scrotal sac. I'm also a virgin so what happens now I'm also a virgin so what happens now

biacan:

I'm also a virgin so what happens now

Lol,



Let's continue to be virgins Lol,Let's continue to be virgins

donstan18:





Lol,



Let's continue to be virgins Or maybe you put a ring on it to make it official Or maybe you put a ring on it to make it official

biacan:

Or maybe you put a ring on it to make it official

You are suppose to marry a KING as the Generalqueen which you are, but I'm not one You are suppose to marry a KING as the Generalqueen which you are, but I'm not one

farouk0403:

Technically she was saying that those ladies that don't wear hijab and show their cleavages upandan with their artificial horse or Brazilian hair, especially my distance cousins down south are all porn stars



It's better to dress in a racy manner and acknowledge that you are a pörnstar than to cloak your iniquities with a long flowing Hijab and live in self-deceit. 1 Like

donstan18:





You are suppose to marry a KING as the Generalqueen which you are, but I'm not one Don't be too fast to run because I can make you one Don't be too fast to run because I can make you one

NeeKlaus:



It's better to dress in a racy manner and acknowledge that you are a pörnstar than to cloak your iniquities with a long flowing Hijab and live in self-deceit.





You don't know better thing be that, by the way who tell you that they are living in a self deceit You don't know better thing be that, by the way who tell you that they are living in a self deceit