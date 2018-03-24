₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by Muckross1122(m): 8:11am
24 Years Old Nigerian student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus.
A 24-year-old Nigerian student, identified as Hassan Babatunde, reportedly drowned at the Alagadi-2 region beach in Girne, Cyprus, on Wednesday afternoon.
According to reports, Hassan was a student at the Near East University and had just transferred to the Cyprus International University.
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/24-years-old-nigerian-student-drowns-at.html
|Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by python1: 8:19am
May your family have the strength to bear this unfortunate transition.
Hassan Babatunde, may the Almighty forgive your shortcomings and grant you eternal bliss, ameen.
|Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by Rollins777(m): 11:43am
Pity
|Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by simonlee(m): 11:43am
After escaping nigeria and all our mami water girls... oyinbo marine spirits still claim this fine boy. If i near water again ehn...
|Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 11:43am
Buhari sef
|Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by scopusng(m): 11:43am
RIP
|Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by ConcNiggress56(f): 11:43am
i hate cyprus
|Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 11:43am
Don't go near the pool, beach, river or even ocean if you no sabi swim .
Rip to the dead
|Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by Igbaba2(m): 11:43am
rip.........
|Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by DeadRat(m): 11:44am
You No Sabi swim. You Go De Swim... See Your Life... And Na Hausa boy, who Teach Hausa Man how To Swim?
|Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 11:44am
Devil gives,
Devil takes.
For the child to die through drowning means he was either an abiku or a gift from the marine kingdom.
|Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 11:44am
Why go to a beach to swim? Swimming pool no do?
|Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by hubtiva: 11:44am
hmmm
|Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by DeadRat(m): 11:46am
NwaAmaikpe:Why Is Your Mouth Always Open?
|Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by Homeboiy: 11:48am
E better to die abroad
|Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by simonlee(m): 11:48am
ZombieTAMER:
Something is swimming in your brain!
|Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by Newbeginnings(m): 11:48am
simonlee:
I tell you, even oyinbo land is not safe
|Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by simonlee(m): 11:49am
Homeboiy:Shey dat one don guaranty ticket to heaven abi?
|Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 11:50am
simonlee:
|Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by BuhariSelf(m): 11:52am
Zombiehimself:Wetin??
|Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by simonlee(m): 11:52am
[quote author=ZombieTAMER post=65885118][/quote]
lol...
You have wrapped fufu in your head and not a brain!
|Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by imhotep: 11:52am
ConcNiggress56:Why
|Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by AFONJAPIG(f): 11:52am
I no sabi swim even bathtub self dey fear me... I rather grow old and die a Coward than to die prematurely as a strong man...
I no sabi swim nah by force
|Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by revontuli(f): 12:06pm
simonlee:
What are mami water girls?
|Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by Vince77(m): 12:08pm
simonlee:
His brain drowned with the boy
|Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by flyDixon: 12:14pm
DeadRat:
Why are you faster than your shadow?
Just a few paragraph and you couldn't relax to read through to the surname BABATUNDE?......
|Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by onatisi(m): 12:20pm
Person hear ""ALAGIDI BEACH" yet he enter am ,Yoruba man for that matter
|Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by simonlee(m): 12:25pm
revontuli:
