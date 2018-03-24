₦airaland Forum

Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by Muckross1122(m): 8:11am
24 Years Old Nigerian student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus.

A 24-year-old Nigerian student, identified as Hassan Babatunde, reportedly drowned at the Alagadi-2 region beach in Girne, Cyprus, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to reports, Hassan was a student at the Near East University and had just transferred to the Cyprus International University.

Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/24-years-old-nigerian-student-drowns-at.html

Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by python1: 8:19am
May your family have the strength to bear this unfortunate transition.
Hassan Babatunde, may the Almighty forgive your shortcomings and grant you eternal bliss, ameen.

Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by Rollins777(m): 11:43am
Pity
Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by simonlee(m): 11:43am
After escaping nigeria and all our mami water girls... oyinbo marine spirits still claim this fine boy. If i near water again ehn...

Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 11:43am
Buhari sef sad
Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by scopusng(m): 11:43am
RIP
Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by ConcNiggress56(f): 11:43am
i hate cyprus
Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 11:43am
Don't go near the pool, beach, river or even ocean if you no sabi swim .

Rip to the dead

Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by Igbaba2(m): 11:43am
rip.........
Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by DeadRat(m): 11:44am
You No Sabi swim. You Go De Swim... See Your Life... And Na Hausa boy, who Teach Hausa Man how To Swim?
Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 11:44am
shocked


Devil gives,
Devil takes.

For the child to die through drowning means he was either an abiku or a gift from the marine kingdom.
Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 11:44am
Why go to a beach to swim? Swimming pool no do?
Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by hubtiva: 11:44am
hmmm
Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by DeadRat(m): 11:46am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked
Why Is Your Mouth Always Open?

Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by Homeboiy: 11:48am
E better to die abroad
Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by simonlee(m): 11:48am
ZombieTAMER:
Buhari sef sad

Something is swimming in your brain!

Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by Newbeginnings(m): 11:48am
simonlee:
After escaping nigeria and all our mami water girls... oyinbo marine spirits still claim this fine boy. If i near water again ehn...

I tell you, even oyinbo land is not safe
Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by simonlee(m): 11:49am
Homeboiy:
E better to die abroad
Shey dat one don guaranty ticket to heaven abi?

Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 11:50am
simonlee:


Something is swimming in your brain!

Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by BuhariSelf(m): 11:52am
Zombiehimself:
Buhari sef sad
Wetin??
Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by simonlee(m): 11:52am
[quote author=ZombieTAMER post=65885118][/quote]
lol... cheesy cheesy
You have wrapped fufu in your head and not a brain!
Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by imhotep: 11:52am
ConcNiggress56:
i hate cyprus
Why
Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by AFONJAPIG(f): 11:52am
I no sabi swim even bathtub self dey fear me... I rather grow old and die a Coward than to die prematurely as a strong man...
I no sabi swim nah by force
Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by revontuli(f): 12:06pm
simonlee:
After escaping nigeria and all our mami water girls... oyinbo marine spirits still claim this fine boy. If i near water again ehn...

What are mami water girls?
Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by Vince77(m): 12:08pm
simonlee:


Something is swimming in your brain!

His brain drowned with the boy
Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by flyDixon: 12:14pm
DeadRat:
You No Sabi swim. You Go De Swim... See Your Life... And Na Hausa boy, who Teach Hausa Man how To Swim?




Why are you faster than your shadow?
Just a few paragraph and you couldn't relax to read through to the surname BABATUNDE?......
Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by onatisi(m): 12:20pm
Person hear ""ALAGIDI BEACH" yet he enter am ,Yoruba man for that matter angry angry
Re: Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) by simonlee(m): 12:25pm
revontuli:


What are mami water girls?

