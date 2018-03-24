Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Student Drowns At A Beach In Cyprus (Photos) (4713 Views)

A 24-year-old Nigerian student, identified as Hassan Babatunde, reportedly drowned at the Alagadi-2 region beach in Girne, Cyprus, on Wednesday afternoon.



According to reports, Hassan was a student at the Near East University and had just transferred to the Cyprus International University.



May your family have the strength to bear this unfortunate transition.

Hassan Babatunde, may the Almighty forgive your shortcomings and grant you eternal bliss, ameen. 1 Like

Pity

After escaping nigeria and all our mami water girls... oyinbo marine spirits still claim this fine boy. If i near water again ehn... 3 Likes

Buhari sef

RIP

i hate cyprus

Don't go near the pool, beach, river or even ocean if you no sabi swim .



Rip to the dead 1 Like

rip.........

You No Sabi swim. You Go De Swim... See Your Life... And Na Hausa boy, who Teach Hausa Man how To Swim?







Devil gives,

Devil takes.



For the child to die through drowning means he was either an abiku or a gift from the marine kingdom. Devil gives,Devil takes.For the child to die through drowning means he was either anor a gift from the marine kingdom.

Why go to a beach to swim? Swimming pool no do?

hmmm

NwaAmaikpe:

Why Is Your Mouth Always Open? Why Is Your Mouth Always Open? 1 Like

E better to die abroad

ZombieTAMER:

Buhari sef

Something is swimming in your brain! Something is swimming in your brain! 1 Like

simonlee:

After escaping nigeria and all our mami water girls... oyinbo marine spirits still claim this fine boy. If i near water again ehn...

I tell you, even oyinbo land is not safe I tell you, even oyinbo land is not safe

Homeboiy:

E better to die abroad Shey dat one don guaranty ticket to heaven abi? Shey dat one don guaranty ticket to heaven abi?

simonlee:





Something is swimming in your brain!

Zombiehimself:

Buhari sef Wetin?? Wetin??



lol...

You have wrapped fufu in your head and not a brain! [quote author=ZombieTAMER post=65885118][/quote]lol...You have wrapped fufu in your head and not a brain!

ConcNiggress56:

i hate cyprus

Why Why

I no sabi swim even bathtub self dey fear me... I rather grow old and die a Coward than to die prematurely as a strong man...

I no sabi swim nah by force

simonlee:

After escaping nigeria and all our mami water girls... oyinbo marine spirits still claim this fine boy. If i near water again ehn...

What are mami water girls? What are mami water girls?

simonlee:





Something is swimming in your brain!

His brain drowned with the boy His brain drowned with the boy

DeadRat:

You No Sabi swim. You Go De Swim... See Your Life... And Na Hausa boy, who Teach Hausa Man how To Swim?







Why are you faster than your shadow?

Just a few paragraph and you couldn't relax to read through to the surname BABATUNDE?...... Why are you faster than your shadow?Just a few paragraph and you couldn't relax to read through to the surname BABATUNDE?......

Person hear ""ALAGIDI BEACH" yet he enter am ,Yoruba man for that matter