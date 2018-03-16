₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,664 members, 4,137,624 topics. Date: Friday, 16 March 2018 at 02:28 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Cynthia Fresh Uzomba: Dancer Celebrates 18th Birthday (9862 Views)
Meraiah Ekeinde Celebrates Her 18th Birthday Today (Photos) / Captain E Celebrates His 18th Birthday As Dangote Calls Him (video,pics) / Sandra Ikeji's Porshe 18th Birthday Gift From Her Man (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Cynthia Fresh Uzomba: Dancer Celebrates 18th Birthday by royalsgist: 10:03am
Nigerian born but Sweden based dancer, Cynthia Uzomba AKA Cynthia_Fresh turned 18 years today. The dancer who was born 18 years ago in the month of March, 2000 penned down a little about herself which might interest you to know.
She shared loved up photos of her and wrote:
[b]
I was born into this world in the month of March. I grew like other children, happy and strong and was always willing to try new things. Born and raised in Cross River, Calabar I learnt the language and the ways of the Efiks then I relocated to Imo State, Owerri after my elementary education in Calabar. I started my high school in Owerri and completed my junior secondary education before I moved to Sweden. During my stay at Owerri, I learnt my mother tongue perfectly and could read, write and communicate with it, it was indeed an exciting experience although moving to Sweden was a bit fascinating amongst all.
I started my dance career as a kid. I would go to birthday parties and dance, win prices and return home as a victorious child. As time went on I started competing in big dance competitions in Nigeria such as Calabar festival, UTCH end of the year party and Ibariogwa children’s day where I won and was crowned queen in the year 2012/2013. I was also good at track and field event during my school days. I won inter-house sports competitions, led the school during parades on the 1st of October and was a good debate candidate. I enjoyed all these but what continuously gave me joy was dance so I had to follow my heart.
My coming to Sweden paved a way for my dance to expand easily so I settled down to learn the language and become familiar with my new environment. I’m a medical student and in my first year of study. Combining music and classes isn’t an easy task to accomplish but once the motivation is present, everything flows along. I started here in Sweden by teaching some classmates of mine, and then joined a Cultural group and now I run my own dance classes. I shoot videos, post them on my pages and go for dance shows and competitions. I have had the opportunity to mingle with great dancers and musicians and I am thankful for all these opportunities. Music and dance is something I’m known for, they gladden my spirit and keep me moving. Without hard work, success cannot be achieved, and this is the reason I keep the train moving and would never give up no matter how difficult it might seem. The end is never the end until you decide it.
Happy Birthday to me
Cynthia Uzomba (Cynthia_fresh)[/b]
Video.....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6UJHtsyYuv4
source: https://royalsgist.com/2018/03/16/nigerian-bornsweden-base-dancer-shares-cute-photos-turns-18-today-video/
cc; Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Cynthia Fresh Uzomba: Dancer Celebrates 18th Birthday by AmiciLord(m): 12:27pm
Happy bday
I can dance better
|Re: Cynthia Fresh Uzomba: Dancer Celebrates 18th Birthday by Intrepid01(m): 12:27pm
nice
|Re: Cynthia Fresh Uzomba: Dancer Celebrates 18th Birthday by Boluyong1: 12:28pm
.
|Re: Cynthia Fresh Uzomba: Dancer Celebrates 18th Birthday by PenisCaP: 12:28pm
She be like person we go like peniscap
|Re: Cynthia Fresh Uzomba: Dancer Celebrates 18th Birthday by SirClad: 12:28pm
And
|Re: Cynthia Fresh Uzomba: Dancer Celebrates 18th Birthday by softprick: 12:29pm
All I wanna know is who is the fool that gives a fvck,let me slap the shades out off he’s complexion
3 Likes
|Re: Cynthia Fresh Uzomba: Dancer Celebrates 18th Birthday by IamAirforce1: 12:29pm
She make sense
|Re: Cynthia Fresh Uzomba: Dancer Celebrates 18th Birthday by nickxtra(m): 12:29pm
I really don't know what to comment yet
|Re: Cynthia Fresh Uzomba: Dancer Celebrates 18th Birthday by iomoge2(f): 12:30pm
Wao
|Re: Cynthia Fresh Uzomba: Dancer Celebrates 18th Birthday by Bobbyjay001(m): 12:30pm
Happy birthday to you. Stay there o. Don't think of coming home for now. Home is boiling like hot water. Enjoy your life there.
1 Like
|Re: Cynthia Fresh Uzomba: Dancer Celebrates 18th Birthday by Partnerbiz2: 12:31pm
Me is 17.5 while she is 18
See below for promo.
Promo ends soon..
|Re: Cynthia Fresh Uzomba: Dancer Celebrates 18th Birthday by Sirpaul(m): 12:33pm
come back home.....
|Re: Cynthia Fresh Uzomba: Dancer Celebrates 18th Birthday by SlayQueenSlayer: 12:33pm
Good for her. HBD to her.
|Re: Cynthia Fresh Uzomba: Dancer Celebrates 18th Birthday by henrixx(m): 12:33pm
Walai I no know her but she's cute
|Re: Cynthia Fresh Uzomba: Dancer Celebrates 18th Birthday by maestroferddi: 12:36pm
Nigerians can lie about their age...
|Re: Cynthia Fresh Uzomba: Dancer Celebrates 18th Birthday by Jumong01(m): 12:41pm
Dance well
|Re: Cynthia Fresh Uzomba: Dancer Celebrates 18th Birthday by ooshinibos: 12:43pm
xadoj:I have these supplements been tested , how do we know it works ...
|Re: Cynthia Fresh Uzomba: Dancer Celebrates 18th Birthday by shepherd003: 12:46pm
HBD,come and teach me how to dance
|Re: Cynthia Fresh Uzomba: Dancer Celebrates 18th Birthday by bamdly(m): 12:53pm
every 1 is 18 even nigeria self is 18
|Re: Cynthia Fresh Uzomba: Dancer Celebrates 18th Birthday by Culin(f): 1:09pm
18, hmm. Children of these days be growing like agric chicken.
|Re: Cynthia Fresh Uzomba: Dancer Celebrates 18th Birthday by Bobbysmart6(m): 1:19pm
u said 18? mmmm i am 12 too
|Re: Cynthia Fresh Uzomba: Dancer Celebrates 18th Birthday by nnamanirr: 1:39pm
Mtcheeew fat pu**sy
|Re: Cynthia Fresh Uzomba: Dancer Celebrates 18th Birthday by Johnbosco77(m): 2:12pm
happy Christmas � wishing you many more years to come.... hope I'm not hungry...
(0) (Reply)
Lagos Couple Having Sex In The Car At Elegushi Beach (18+ Photos) / The Genevieve Nnaji You Do Not Know / Genevieve Nnaji Clinches Mega Deal
Viewing this topic: bilag17, kacheezy, tkpoint2(m), Halcyon001, Drlouis415, Mofe72, LordTrezy, mhizlucy(f), whendiee(f), peckebu(f), andrewozed and 39 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13