Personally, my definition of foreign music is : music done by non-Nigerians, music made by Ghanaians is foreign music too



Scoured Nairaland and discovered there's no thread for lovers of foreign music. A place to discuss favourite artistes, song releases, stuff like that.

Personally, my definition of foreign music is : music done by non-Nigerians, music made by Ghanaians is foreign music too

So, let's just pitch in here and discuss. Leggooo! #Team foreign.

So, let's kick-start with these few questions

»Your favourite foreign musician?



»Why d'you like him/here?



»Favourite song of his/hers



»Favourite musical genre



»Favourite song of all time and currently

»What are you currently listening to?

Criis:

These comedians did an outstanding job interpreting the story & dancing to the song. Hilarious



[url]

I'm loving Eddy Kenzo's music, especially the song Maria Roza. I believe he is Ugandan.

These comedians did an outstanding job interpreting the story & dancing to the song. Hilarious

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5meBNh9UELo

wrong section buh will still answer

1 chris brown

2 i cant say just that hes song relaxes me alot

3 RNB

4 chris brown crawl

wrong section buh will still answer

1 chris brown

2 i cant say just that hes song relaxes me alot

3 RNB

4 chris brown crawl

5 rudimental ft James Arthur sun comes up

Very funny, what was the message of the song? Very funny, what was the message of the song? 1 Like

It's about a guy apologizing to a girl. I don't know what he did to her but she doesn't wanna hear him out or take him back. It's about a guy apologizing to a girl. I don't know what he did to her but she doesn't wanna hear him out or take him back.

Dunno what she was saying throughout the song shaa.



There's this new South-African song sang by a female artiste, can't really recall the name. Just love the beats and dance.

Dunno what she was saying throughout the song shaa.

Saw it once on sound city, since then, I'll often check soundcity to see if they'll play it again

Hahaha Maria roza I'm sorry Hahaha Maria roza I'm sorry 1 Like

So funny & the guy in a dress can twerk better than most of us ladies lol. So funny & the guy in a dress can twerk better than most of us ladies lol.

I only listen to electronic dance music (EDM) and house music. 2 Likes

EDM and house? My God you sabi o, thought I was the only one.



EDM and house? My God you sabi o, thought I was the only one.

You surely like Kygo then

Wrong section Went to the music section and the traffic there ain't encouraging.



Went to the music section and the traffic there ain't encouraging.

I so much love all of Flavour and Tekno songs

Oh they're foreign to you Where are you based? Oh they're foreign to youWhere are you based? 1 Like

Cameroon. Do u know of any Cameroonian song? Cameroon. Do u know of any Cameroonian song?

Nobody got time for shithole music. Nobody got time for shithole music. 8 Likes

Cameroon. Do u know of any Cameroonian song? Sadly, no. Who are your top artistes over there? Sadly, no. Who are your top artistes over there?

Ok Ok 2 Likes

We have so many of them. For example Daphne, Mr Leo, Stanley Enow, Locko, X Maleya. Just to name a few We have so many of them. For example Daphne, Mr Leo, Stanley Enow, Locko, X Maleya. Just to name a few 1 Like

The only Leo we know over here is Messi The only Leo we know over here is Messi 4 Likes

Lol Lol

hhh 1 Like

Present

for sale

Eminem

Black man in a white body

NO LOVE featuring lil wayne 2 Likes

Jshs

Foreign, as in Non-Nigerian African music? I'll pass. . .

WTF.Opened this thread to see sm katy perry or sm cardi b sturvz only for me to see salasala nd labalaba