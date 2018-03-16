₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,761 members, 4,137,986 topics. Date: Friday, 16 March 2018 at 05:54 PM

Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music - Music/Radio - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music (4463 Views)

Why You Prefer Foreign Music And Genre To 9ja Afro-pop... / Sites To Download Latest Foreign Music??? / Please Help: Which Free Websites Can I Download Foreign Music From? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by Criis(m): 10:07am
Scoured Nairaland and discovered there's no thread for lovers of foreign music. A place to discuss favourite artistes, song releases, stuff like that.

Personally, my definition of foreign music is : music done by non-Nigerians, music made by Ghanaians is foreign music too grin

So, let's just pitch in here and discuss. Leggooo! #Team foreign. smiley
Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by Criis(m): 10:10am
So, let's kick-start with these few questions
»Your favourite foreign musician?

»Why d'you like him/here?

»Favourite song of his/hers

»Favourite musical genre

»Favourite song of all time and currently
»What are you currently listening to?
Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 10:11am
Criis:
So, let's kick-start with these few questions

»Your favourite foreign musician?


»Why d'you like him/here?


»Favourite song of his/hers


»Favourite musical genre


»Favourite song of all time and currently

»What are you currently listening to?
Wrong section
Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by XhosaNostra(f): 10:16am
I'm loving Eddy Kenzo's music, especially the song Maria Roza. I believe he is Ugandan.

These comedians did an outstanding job interpreting the story & dancing to the song. Hilarious grin

[url]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5meBNh9UELo/url]

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by marvin906(m): 10:19am
Criis:
So, let's kick-start with these few questions

»Your favourite foreign musician?


»Why d'you like him/here?


»Favourite song of his/hers


»Favourite musical genre


»Favourite song of all time and currently

»What are you currently listening to?



wrong section buh will still answer
1 chris brown
2 i cant say just that hes song relaxes me alot
3 RNB
4 chris brown crawl
5 rudimental ft James Arthur sun comes up
Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by Fadiga24(m): 10:39am
XhosaNostra:
I'm loving Eddy Kenzo's music, especially the song Maria Roza. I believe he is Ugandan.

These comedians did an outstanding job interpreting the story & dancing to the song. Hilarious grin

[url]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5meBNh9UELo/url]

Very funny, what was the message of the song?

1 Like

Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by XhosaNostra(f): 10:41am
Fadiga24:


Very funny, what was the message of the song?

It's about a guy apologizing to a girl. I don't know what he did to her but she doesn't wanna hear him out or take him back.
Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by skillful01(m): 10:42am
booked.
Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by AlexCk: 10:50am
There's this new South-African song sang by a female artiste, can't really recall the name. Just love the beats and dance.

Dunno what she was saying throughout the song shaa.

Saw it once on sound city, since then, I'll often check soundcity to see if they'll play it again cheesy

2 Likes

Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by Fadiga24(m): 10:58am
XhosaNostra:


It's about a guy apologizing to a girl. I don't know what he did to her but she doesn't wanna hear him out or take him back.

Hahaha Maria roza I'm sorry

1 Like

Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by XhosaNostra(f): 11:07am
Fadiga24:


Hahaha Maria roza I'm sorry

So funny & the guy in a dress can twerk better than most of us ladies lol.
Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by kingxsamz(m): 12:54pm
I only listen to electronic dance music (EDM) and house music.

2 Likes

Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by Criis(m): 2:03pm
kingxsamz:
I only listen to electronic dance music (EDM) and house music.

EDM and house? My God shocked you sabi o, thought I was the only one.

You surely like Kygo then cool

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by Criis(m): 2:05pm
NwanyiAwkaetiti:
Wrong section
Went to the music section and the traffic there ain't encouraging.

Lalasticlala , Mynd44 help move to the right section please.
Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by shinarlaura(f): 2:10pm
I so much love all of Flavour and Tekno songs
Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by Criis(m): 2:17pm
shinarlaura:
I so much love all of Flavour and Tekno songs

Oh they're foreign to you gringrin Where are you based?

1 Like

Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by shinarlaura(f): 2:18pm
Criis:


Oh they're foreign to you gringrin Where are you based?

Cameroon. Do u know of any Cameroonian song?
Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by KOPT33: 2:22pm
shinarlaura:


Cameroon. Do u know of any Cameroonian song?

Nobody got time for shithole music.

8 Likes

Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by Criis(m): 2:23pm
shinarlaura:

Cameroon. Do u know of any Cameroonian song?
Sadly, no. Who are your top artistes over there?
Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by shinarlaura(f): 2:24pm
KOPT33:


Nobody got time for shithole music.

Ok

2 Likes

Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by shinarlaura(f): 2:27pm
Criis:


Sadly, no. Who are your top artistes over there?

We have so many of them. For example Daphne, Mr Leo, Stanley Enow, Locko, X Maleya. Just to name a few

1 Like

Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by Kygoo(m): 2:46pm
shinarlaura:


We have so many of them. For example Daphne, Mr Leo, Stanley Enow, Locko, X Maleya. Just to name a few

The only Leo we know over here is Messi

4 Likes

Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by shinarlaura(f): 2:48pm
Kygoo:


The only Leo we know over here is Messi

Lol
Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by cutebae: 4:05pm
hhh

1 Like

Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by Liftedhands: 4:05pm
Present
Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by computer0810: 4:05pm
for sale
Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by tivta(m): 4:06pm
Eminem
Black man in a white body
NO LOVE featuring lil wayne

2 Likes

Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by Aldebaran(m): 4:07pm
cheesy
Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by Tolzeal(m): 4:07pm
Jshs
Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by AnonyNymous(m): 4:08pm
Foreign, as in Non-Nigerian African music? I'll pass. . .
Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by Naturalobserver(m): 4:08pm
WTF.Opened this thread to see sm katy perry or sm cardi b sturvz only for me to see salasala nd labalaba
Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by Wapkoshcom(m): 4:08pm
D

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

Trey Songz Ft Nicki Minaj – Touchin Lovin (video & Audio) / LATEST: Behind The Scenes Photos From Flavour's 'ada Ada' Video Shoot / Which Nigerian Artists Will One Day Bring Grammy Award To Nigeria?

Viewing this topic: laplace19(m), paul990(m), VIPERVENOM(m), mykeljosef, rgjs, Joshuaoseoboh(m), Joeyy(m), OlufemiOAP(m), Gabaleve(m), cleric(m), princetom1(m), Itsachair, ghostfacekillar(m), Determinism, SenselessIdiot, rerhji(m), Kimikazi2, baybeeboi, shinarlaura(f), asksteve(m), tunde82seidat(f), Opistorincos(m), DanXplore(m), Emeskhalifa(m), vicben27(m), Criis(m), LordLegend, zolajpower, Legalaffairs(m), Seunvense(m), GreatCracker, Spontaneous21(f), COOL10(m) and 24 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.