|Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by Criis(m): 10:07am
Scoured Nairaland and discovered there's no thread for lovers of foreign music. A place to discuss favourite artistes, song releases, stuff like that.
Personally, my definition of foreign music is : music done by non-Nigerians, music made by Ghanaians is foreign music too
So, let's just pitch in here and discuss. Leggooo! #Team foreign.
|Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by Criis(m): 10:10am
So, let's kick-start with these few questions
»Your favourite foreign musician?
»Why d'you like him/here?
»Favourite song of his/hers
»Favourite musical genre
»Favourite song of all time and currently
»What are you currently listening to?
|Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 10:11am
Criis:Wrong section
|Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by XhosaNostra(f): 10:16am
I'm loving Eddy Kenzo's music, especially the song Maria Roza. I believe he is Ugandan.
These comedians did an outstanding job interpreting the story & dancing to the song. Hilarious
[url]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5meBNh9UELo/url]
|Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by marvin906(m): 10:19am
Criis:
wrong section buh will still answer
1 chris brown
2 i cant say just that hes song relaxes me alot
3 RNB
4 chris brown crawl
5 rudimental ft James Arthur sun comes up
|Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by Fadiga24(m): 10:39am
XhosaNostra:
Very funny, what was the message of the song?
|Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by XhosaNostra(f): 10:41am
Fadiga24:
It's about a guy apologizing to a girl. I don't know what he did to her but she doesn't wanna hear him out or take him back.
|Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by skillful01(m): 10:42am
booked.
|Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by AlexCk: 10:50am
There's this new South-African song sang by a female artiste, can't really recall the name. Just love the beats and dance.
Dunno what she was saying throughout the song shaa.
Saw it once on sound city, since then, I'll often check soundcity to see if they'll play it again
|Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by Fadiga24(m): 10:58am
XhosaNostra:
Hahaha Maria roza I'm sorry
|Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by XhosaNostra(f): 11:07am
Fadiga24:
So funny & the guy in a dress can twerk better than most of us ladies lol.
|Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by kingxsamz(m): 12:54pm
I only listen to electronic dance music (EDM) and house music.
|Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by Criis(m): 2:03pm
kingxsamz:
EDM and house? My God you sabi o, thought I was the only one.
You surely like Kygo then
|Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by Criis(m): 2:05pm
NwanyiAwkaetiti:Went to the music section and the traffic there ain't encouraging.
Lalasticlala , Mynd44 help move to the right section please.
|Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by shinarlaura(f): 2:10pm
I so much love all of Flavour and Tekno songs
|Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by Criis(m): 2:17pm
shinarlaura:
Oh they're foreign to you Where are you based?
|Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by shinarlaura(f): 2:18pm
Criis:
Cameroon. Do u know of any Cameroonian song?
|Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by KOPT33: 2:22pm
shinarlaura:
Nobody got time for shithole music.
|Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by Criis(m): 2:23pm
shinarlaura:Sadly, no. Who are your top artistes over there?
|Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by shinarlaura(f): 2:24pm
KOPT33:
Ok
|Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by shinarlaura(f): 2:27pm
Criis:
We have so many of them. For example Daphne, Mr Leo, Stanley Enow, Locko, X Maleya. Just to name a few
|Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by Kygoo(m): 2:46pm
shinarlaura:
The only Leo we know over here is Messi
|Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by shinarlaura(f): 2:48pm
Kygoo:
Lol
|Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by cutebae: 4:05pm
hhh
|Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by Liftedhands: 4:05pm
Present
|Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by computer0810: 4:05pm
for sale
|Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by tivta(m): 4:06pm
Eminem
Black man in a white body
NO LOVE featuring lil wayne
|Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by Aldebaran(m): 4:07pm
|Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by Tolzeal(m): 4:07pm
Jshs
|Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by AnonyNymous(m): 4:08pm
Foreign, as in Non-Nigerian African music? I'll pass. . .
|Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by Naturalobserver(m): 4:08pm
WTF.Opened this thread to see sm katy perry or sm cardi b sturvz only for me to see salasala nd labalaba
|Re: Thread For Lovers Of Foreign Music by Wapkoshcom(m): 4:08pm
D
