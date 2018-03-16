₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Veteran Nollywood Actor, Patrick Attah who was among the celebrities that made the Nollywood industry stand out as his acting prowess made many stay glue to their TV screens back in the late and early 90s.
The cute ever smiling actor,Pat Ata who suddenly went missing as decided to focus on other projects but thank God he is doing well for himself as he is currently based in Germany, where he also does music and also directs in most cases.
Pat Ata disclosed that he is already working on some projects which will soon be out and fans will have the opportunity of seeing him return to his first love.
Re: Pat Attah Looking Cute In New Photos, Set To Return To Nollywood by amnwa(m): 10:38am
Re: Pat Attah Looking Cute In New Photos, Set To Return To Nollywood by eTECTIVe(m): 10:47am
With his new looks he's not going to b getting those roles he used to get.. Na bouncer roles now for am
Re: Pat Attah Looking Cute In New Photos, Set To Return To Nollywood by paprika212(f): 11:54am
my crush in those days
Re: Pat Attah Looking Cute In New Photos, Set To Return To Nollywood by cybriz82(m): 12:20pm
Kcee and e.money come and see ur brother
Re: Pat Attah Looking Cute In New Photos, Set To Return To Nollywood by hubtiva: 12:55pm
Re: Pat Attah Looking Cute In New Photos, Set To Return To Nollywood by bannykel: 12:56pm
Re: Pat Attah Looking Cute In New Photos, Set To Return To Nollywood by frenzyduchess(f): 12:57pm
Aww, he is back , my crush that Year, fine guy
Re: Pat Attah Looking Cute In New Photos, Set To Return To Nollywood by Maria100(m): 12:57pm
Re: Pat Attah Looking Cute In New Photos, Set To Return To Nollywood by maberry(m): 12:57pm
This guy still dey?
Re: Pat Attah Looking Cute In New Photos, Set To Return To Nollywood by Partnerbiz2: 12:57pm
My guy don pop steroids...
Re: Pat Attah Looking Cute In New Photos, Set To Return To Nollywood by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 12:58pm
Wow......
Bearded men rock.
Re: Pat Attah Looking Cute In New Photos, Set To Return To Nollywood by galaxy365: 12:58pm
I love this dude so much!!!!
Re: Pat Attah Looking Cute In New Photos, Set To Return To Nollywood by RuddyFusion(m): 12:59pm
igbo AMAKA
Re: Pat Attah Looking Cute In New Photos, Set To Return To Nollywood by Paradigm777: 12:59pm
See what Buhari has cause
Re: Pat Attah Looking Cute In New Photos, Set To Return To Nollywood by Rollins777(m): 12:59pm
Everyone is beautiful when you have the cash to take care of yourself.
Re: Pat Attah Looking Cute In New Photos, Set To Return To Nollywood by NinaArsenal(f): 12:59pm
Wow. he really do look good. My elder sister crush back in dos days.
Re: Pat Attah Looking Cute In New Photos, Set To Return To Nollywood by Badboiz(m): 1:01pm
eTECTIVe:
Have you heard of Bolanle Ninalowo?..
Re: Pat Attah Looking Cute In New Photos, Set To Return To Nollywood by styless(f): 1:01pm
Re: Pat Attah Looking Cute In New Photos, Set To Return To Nollywood by PMWSpirit(m): 1:03pm
NwanyiAwkaetiti:This your meme is funny ooo, beards dey end if you visit a drunk barber
Re: Pat Attah Looking Cute In New Photos, Set To Return To Nollywood by DeadRat(m): 1:04pm
He Is Too Big. He Must Be A Body Guard Over There
Re: Pat Attah Looking Cute In New Photos, Set To Return To Nollywood by NwaAmaikpe: 1:04pm
Pat Attah.
The useless homo who wasted his opportunities with Victoria Inyama, Regina Askia and Genevieve Nnaji.
I'm sure he gymed up so as to look attractive to those German gays.
Re: Pat Attah Looking Cute In New Photos, Set To Return To Nollywood by Drsheddy(m): 1:05pm
IGALA GUY
Re: Pat Attah Looking Cute In New Photos, Set To Return To Nollywood by hajoke2000(f): 1:06pm
gud for him.
Re: Pat Attah Looking Cute In New Photos, Set To Return To Nollywood by Yinxies(f): 1:08pm
NwaAmaikpe:
He was so cute with Vicky
Re: Pat Attah Looking Cute In New Photos, Set To Return To Nollywood by BluntTheApostle: 1:09pm
NinaArsenal:MODIFIED.
Re: Pat Attah Looking Cute In New Photos, Set To Return To Nollywood by yemzzy22(m): 1:10pm
lol looks handsome my grand ma crush those days
Re: Pat Attah Looking Cute In New Photos, Set To Return To Nollywood by EVILFOREST: 1:12pm
Welcome Nwanneee.
However, don't come and contribute in "MY PRINCE" MY PRINCE " role
Re: Pat Attah Looking Cute In New Photos, Set To Return To Nollywood by biosystech(m): 1:12pm
He looks good. I have always wondered where he was.
there was this movie he, Pete Edochie, Jim Iyke and Victoria Inyama acted. Can't remember the name. Also, there was this other one he was among four brothers.
Re: Pat Attah Looking Cute In New Photos, Set To Return To Nollywood by blackbeau1(f): 1:14pm
My crush that year. He still looks good tho
Re: Pat Attah Looking Cute In New Photos, Set To Return To Nollywood by polite2(m): 1:14pm
