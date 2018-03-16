Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Pat Attah Looking Cute In New Photos, Set To Return To Nollywood (11221 Views)

The cute ever smiling actor,Pat Ata who suddenly went missing as decided to focus on other projects but thank God he is doing well for himself as he is currently based in Germany, where he also does music and also directs in most cases.



Pat Ata disclosed that he is already working on some projects which will soon be out and fans will have the opportunity of seeing him return to his first love.



See more photos of him.....





With his new looks he's not going to b getting those roles he used to get.. Na bouncer roles now for am

my crush in those days 7 Likes

Kcee and e.money come and see ur brother 7 Likes

Nice one

my crush that Year, fine guy

This guy still dey? 1 Like

My guy don pop steroids...







Wow......



Bearded men rock.

I love this dude so much!!!!

igbo AMAKA 8 Likes

See what Buhari has cause 1 Like

Everyone is beautiful when you have the cash to take care of yourself. 5 Likes

Wow. he really do look good. My elder sister crush back in dos days.

eTECTIVe:

With his new looks he's not going to b getting those roles he used to get.. Na bouncer roles now for am

Have you heard of Bolanle Ninalowo?..

NwanyiAwkaetiti:

Wow......



This your meme is funny ooo, beards dey end if you visit a drunk barber

He Is Too Big. He Must Be A Body Guard Over There





Pat Attah.



The useless homo who wasted his opportunities with Victoria Inyama, Regina Askia and Genevieve Nnaji.



Pat Attah.

The useless homo who wasted his opportunities with Victoria Inyama, Regina Askia and Genevieve Nnaji.

I'm sure he gymed up so as to look attractive to those German gays.

IGALA GUY

gud for him.

NwaAmaikpe:





Pat Attah.



The useless homo who wasted his opportunities with Victoria Inyama, Regina Askia and Genevieve Nnaji.



Those German gays must have scattered all his behind.

He was so cute with Vicky

NinaArsenal:

MODIFIED.

lol looks handsome my grand ma crush those days

Welcome Nwanneee.

Welcome Nwanneee.

However, don't come and contribute in "MY PRINCE" role



there was this movie he, Pete Edochie, Jim Iyke and Victoria Inyama acted. Can't remember the name. Also, there was this other one he was among four brothers.





He looks good. I have always wondered where he was.there was this movie he, Pete Edochie, Jim Iyke and Victoria Inyama acted. Can't remember the name. Also, there was this other one he was among four brothers.

My crush that year. He still looks good tho