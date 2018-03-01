Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick (11816 Views)

His laptop, TV, Gas, Shoes, Table Chairs All Gone. Chai..This one is strong..

See more photos below!



New from Ebiwali--

Some girls have no chill, They are brutal, lol.. Now here is how it started she is the sidechick, she paid him a visit, when she learned that the Main chick was coming Over and she had to move out, The sidechick made sure she turned the house into a mini dustbin, by destroying almost all his properties leaving only the building..His laptop, TV, Gas, Shoes, Table Chairs All Gone. Chai..This one is strong..See more photos below!

THIS ONE IS STRONG OOO! CHISOS!!!

Wetin dey worry all these olosho sef 6 Likes

what nonsense I will make her pay for damages .what nonsense 16 Likes 1 Share





I don't know why these broke and diickk dependent ladies won't hustle and make their money, they'll be busy spreading legs like rumour from one bed to another,hungry and useless set of side chicks that can't stand to loose a man, they'll say they can do without a man, yet they'll be the ones to kill and destroy things when a man dumps them.



Try this nonsense with a mean and harsh man.



He'll just apologize to you, win your heart, propose to you, go to your parents house, promise them to build a house for them, remove the roof of their house and disappear.





Broke foooooooools that can't depend on themselves Ladies know the kind of man they try such nonsense with.I don't know why these broke and diickk dependent ladies won't hustle and make their money, they'll be busy spreading legs like rumour from one bed to another,hungry and useless set of side chicks that can't stand to loose a man, they'll say they can do without a man, yet they'll be the ones to kill and destroy things when a man dumps them.Try this nonsense with a mean and harsh man.He'll just apologize to you, win your heart, propose to you, go to your parents house, promise them to build a house for them, remove the roof of their house and disappear.Broke foooooooools that can't depend on themselves 35 Likes

Good for the stupid guy. 2 Likes 1 Share

Some of these side chics that think they are girlfriends



He should sue the b!tch 1 Like

Hmmm na wa o. Who is to be blamed, the guy wey leave main chick go dey find sidechick, abi the babe wey gree to be the side chick in the first place? 1 Like

Hollup! The guy stood there watching her destroy his property or what?

That girl will always remain a side chick 6 Likes

Every Female Animal Is Extremely Aggressive...



Male Lions Dont Attack Humans Quickly But Females Do... Same As Tigers...





Women Are Far Brutal Than Men. Handle Them With Caution 2 Likes

if it's me that girl will pay 4 every single thing she destroy, wat kind of nonsense is this 1 Like

Na by force !

Hahaha very funny and stvpid at the same time, besides what did she expect before

While we are dating you would know your limit, I wish a bi**** will try to destroy or smash any of my kitchen utensils let alone electronics?!?! I tame wild animals and I'm so skilled at it. One thing I know is these girls that do this knows the type of guy they do it to. Cut my shoe? I mean one sneaker let alone my laptop?! I can't imagine what I'll do to you. 12 Likes

If we not married and she try this rubbish, It would be her last.

I doubt if the girl is in her right senses, if she does this to her boyfriend, what will be the fate of her husband if he dares cheat on her.

BTW only a fool will marry a girl with this destructive tendency

But why are some ladies this violent? it doesn't make any sense, he is not your husband, if he cheat you leave him peacefully and move on. Haba, is it that hard to find another boyfriend. 6 Likes

Seems this is a new trend. Any misfortune girl who the devil pushes to try this nonsense with me will receive deliverance the harsh way. I will beat her like an armed robber and cut off one of her breasts.



Idiot. Imagine the audacity. You wouldn't date a broke guy, but when a guy manages to arrange himself, you now want him to stick to only you as per say you be wetin? The sheer sense of entitlement of these useless girls is shocking. Why should a guy have only you in his life? And what makes you feel entitled to destroy his property because he uses his own money to date as many girls as he can afford to? 9 Likes 2 Shares

The guy is even cheap, look at his shoes 1 Like



The poor boy should go and give thanksgiving in his church for not burning down his house. This type of girl can kill her husband in his sleep with knife. Next time he should try not to play with a f**k girl! The poor boy should go and give thanksgiving in his church for not burning down his house. This type of girl can kill her husband in his sleep with knife. Next time he should try not to play with a f**k girl!

BloggersNG:

Is either the babe that did this become terrorist very soon or she eventually breeds terrorist as children(cus i knw she will inculcate this mentality in them). Is either the babe that did this become terrorist very soon or she eventually breeds terrorist as children(cus i knw she will inculcate this mentality in them).







You go buy new one for me oo

I feel things like this can be avoided if people are honest and most importantly straight forward with each other. I have someone here who’s comfortable being a side chick. Whenever the main is coming,she leaves. I am not justifying her behavior but just saying.



Y cant all dese gehs share dia boyfriends with oda gehs ma sef i tot dere iz love on sharing?? Y cant all dese gehs share dia boyfriends with oda gehs ma sef i tot dere iz love on sharing??

I go just keep mum, I go dey look like mumu karma dey wait her.Not the Karma you all know