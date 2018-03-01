₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,784 members, 4,138,101 topics. Date: Friday, 16 March 2018 at 07:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick (11816 Views)
Difference Between Main Chick And Side Chick...no Be Juju / Angry Lady Destroys Her Boyfriend's Jeep For Cheating On Her. Photos/Video / Lady 'Destroys' Man's Manhood As They Dance In Weird Manner (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick by BloggersNG: 10:41am
Some girls have no chill, They are brutal, lol.. Now here is how it started she is the sidechick, she paid him a visit, when she learned that the Main chick was coming Over and she had to move out, The sidechick made sure she turned the house into a mini dustbin, by destroying almost all his properties leaving only the building..
His laptop, TV, Gas, Shoes, Table Chairs All Gone. Chai..This one is strong..
See more photos below!
New from Ebiwali--
https://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/03/sidechick-destroys-her-boyfriend-laptop.html?m=1
|Re: Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick by Swiftkey(m): 10:44am
THIS ONE IS STRONG OOO! CHISOS!!!
|Re: Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick by conductor123(m): 10:44am
Wetin dey worry all these olosho sef
6 Likes
|Re: Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick by BloggersNG: 10:47am
More
|Re: Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick by YOUNGELDER1(m): 10:59am
I will make her pay for damages . what nonsense
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick by donstan18(m): 11:01am
Ladies know the kind of man they try such nonsense with.
I don't know why these broke and diickk dependent ladies won't hustle and make their money, they'll be busy spreading legs like rumour from one bed to another,hungry and useless set of side chicks that can't stand to loose a man, they'll say they can do without a man, yet they'll be the ones to kill and destroy things when a man dumps them.
Try this nonsense with a mean and harsh man.
He'll just apologize to you, win your heart, propose to you, go to your parents house, promise them to build a house for them, remove the roof of their house and disappear.
Broke foooooooools that can't depend on themselves
35 Likes
|Re: Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick by agbonkamen(f): 11:07am
Good for the stupid guy.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick by Fadiga24(m): 11:09am
Some of these side chics that think they are girlfriends
He should sue the b!tch
1 Like
|Re: Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick by mikky4764(f): 11:22am
Hmmm na wa o. Who is to be blamed, the guy wey leave main chick go dey find sidechick, abi the babe wey gree to be the side chick in the first place?
1 Like
|Re: Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick by SerVik(m): 2:28pm
Hollup! The guy stood there watching her destroy his property or what?
|Re: Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick by lenghtinny(m): 3:58pm
That girl will always remain a side chick
6 Likes
|Re: Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick by EzeDictator(m): 4:22pm
Every Female Animal Is Extremely Aggressive...
Male Lions Dont Attack Humans Quickly But Females Do... Same As Tigers...
Women Are Far Brutal Than Men. Handle Them With Caution
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick by BloggersNG: 4:30pm
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick by Hhenryy: 4:36pm
|Re: Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick by Asowari(m): 4:36pm
if it's me that girl will pay 4 every single thing she destroy, wat kind of nonsense is this
1 Like
|Re: Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick by Duru009(m): 5:33pm
Na by force !
|Re: Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick by Rextayne: 5:54pm
Hahaha very funny and stvpid at the same time, besides what did she expect before
|Re: Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick by SexyDenzel: 6:04pm
While we are dating you would know your limit, I wish a bi**** will try to destroy or smash any of my kitchen utensils let alone electronics?!?! I tame wild animals and I'm so skilled at it. One thing I know is these girls that do this knows the type of guy they do it to. Cut my shoe? I mean one sneaker let alone my laptop?! I can't imagine what I'll do to you.
12 Likes
|Re: Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick by IamAirforce1: 6:07pm
If we not married and she try this rubbish, It would be her last.
|Re: Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick by Olalan(m): 6:16pm
I doubt if the girl is in her right senses, if she does this to her boyfriend, what will be the fate of her husband if he dares cheat on her.
BTW only a fool will marry a girl with this destructive tendency
|Re: Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick by Chikita66(f): 6:26pm
But why are some ladies this violent? it doesn't make any sense, he is not your husband, if he cheat you leave him peacefully and move on. Haba, is it that hard to find another boyfriend.
6 Likes
|Re: Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick by Amirullaha(m): 6:35pm
.
|Re: Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick by hedonistic: 6:37pm
Seems this is a new trend. Any misfortune girl who the devil pushes to try this nonsense with me will receive deliverance the harsh way. I will beat her like an armed robber and cut off one of her breasts.
Idiot. Imagine the audacity. You wouldn't date a broke guy, but when a guy manages to arrange himself, you now want him to stick to only you as per say you be wetin? The sheer sense of entitlement of these useless girls is shocking. Why should a guy have only you in his life? And what makes you feel entitled to destroy his property because he uses his own money to date as many girls as he can afford to?
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick by Penalty82(m): 6:37pm
1 Like
|Re: Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick by slightlyMad(f): 6:37pm
The guy is even cheap, look at his shoes
1 Like
|Re: Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick by chykmoni(m): 6:38pm
The poor boy should go and give thanksgiving in his church for not burning down his house. This type of girl can kill her husband in his sleep with knife. Next time he should try not to play with a f**k girl!
|Re: Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick by Adesolomon2014(m): 6:38pm
BloggersNG:
Is either the babe that did this become terrorist very soon or she eventually breeds terrorist as children(cus i knw she will inculcate this mentality in them).
|Re: Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick by BunmiOdekoya: 6:38pm
You go buy new one for me oo
|Re: Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick by Viicfuntop(f): 6:38pm
I feel things like this can be avoided if people are honest and most importantly straight forward with each other. I have someone here who’s comfortable being a side chick. Whenever the main is coming,she leaves. I am not justifying her behavior but just saying.
|Re: Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick by Bossontop(m): 6:38pm
Y cant all dese gehs share dia boyfriends with oda gehs ma sef i tot dere iz love on sharing??
|Re: Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick by Oluwambo147(m): 6:39pm
I go just keep mum, I go dey look like mumu karma dey wait her.Not the Karma you all know
|Re: Lady Destroys Boyfriend's Laptop, TV, Shoes After Finding Out About Main Chick by lexy070(m): 6:39pm
I would get her arrested asap. The charges are breaking and entering and destruction of property.
instagram model spill out her big boobs while smilling on the floor with herHips / Nigerian Girls Mentality That Should Be Abolished - See Pictures / How Do I Attend To My Girlfriend During Her Menstrual Period??
Viewing this topic: princess1000, helicopterman(m), mercytripletz(f), babtoundey(m), livingg(m), Hadeyeancah(m), Wisdomhood, Millionjeff, Throwback, dicksonadams(m), Prince4945(m), Gofwane(m), Willy8080(m), uloewa, Nder(m), mgtow, Awoleesu, fullstreets, jkiddin, u3fine(m), Alonzoh(m), seunO4, bigcarrot15, OritaIbadan, laraoge(f), bigben3, Tobycharles, Pinkyposh(f), ddestiny20(m), tonyecole, Jjc2000(m), Smuthx(m), Prec1ous(m), cheeeoma(f), Cetona(f), Arcay(m), blinging101, Donniefred(m), down4bj, SilentBang(m), stephleena(f), Jeffemerson(m), mambani, ucnwafor(m), dexterush(f), Neutrobcorp, mrdan(m), abes(m), styvne, kaymical(m), DozieInc(m), selfemployed(m), SyntheticBrent(m), ChrisTeck(m), OluwaWonder(m), PrinceKenne(m), som4reel(f), Zico4real(m), KehindeAke(m), julyshad(f), barule, kushme, SimplyInex, Hapigirlxoxo(f), kennykg(m), penta(m), YemziAdez(m), Navar(m), NoDulling4here(m), princekalani, koolib, noblesail(m), latup4real(m), Mozzy59, davmore750(m), YANDE800(m), isaacprinz(m), ABBkelvin(m), perfectgen(m), XhosaNostra(f), guterMann, seyi360(m), liricaliblunt, MiamiePizza(m), Henry22(m), Nathdoug(m), paidangel, Timcrown36(m), olapluto(m), harvested, bellony, FRCS(m), iamclime(m), Matherson(m), Brymo, mrvitalis(m), BloggersNG, Afritop(m), Afroking29, jibosqie(m), olylove, Femco2016(m), sydelle(f), meetmonde(m), prestigiouslady, hassanyus581, Horlahniyi(m), simonjo, ekestic1976, Solution4u0(m), ndy87(f), M16bang(m), happney65, Gkemz(m), crosart(m), Nonymartin(m), eakenbor, dad007(m), kindnyce(m), kastroud(m), DjAduba(m), dejibanjo, quadreyatom(m), Edwardelvis, harmbhrosz(m), Ina2k(m), Drea1, fakeprophet(m), shadeyinka(m), Saucekide25(m), Liturgy(m), SBadejo(m), obimitchel, orimahspence, OGsteven(m), Dyt(f), Stephenex(m), Iamabimbola, SSBathroomsLtd(m), aylipple, WarriAproko, cyt, 4tizzlle, jovialswag(m), kabe1, Lajet and 187 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23