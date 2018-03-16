₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Kaduna This Morning (Disturbing Photos) by reportnaija(m): 11:34am
A man was electrocuted while attempting to vandalize a transformer in Zaria, Kaduna state. According to reports’ the thief met his end in the process of stealing from the transformer at Narayi high-cost Road, opposite Shagari Estate Kaduna. The incident was said to have happened yesterday night but his corpse was discovered by residents early this morning.
According to online reports, the body which was seen dangling from the transformer has been evacuated by emergency officials.
See more photos from the incident below;
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/16/man-electrocuted-while-trying-to-steal-from-transformer-in-kaduna-photos/
Re: Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Kaduna This Morning (Disturbing Photos) by Treasure17(m): 11:43am
Eeyah.. Rest in peace man
Re: Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Kaduna This Morning (Disturbing Photos) by Rollins777(m): 12:48pm
Ohh pity,
Re: Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Kaduna This Morning (Disturbing Photos) by Iruobean(m): 12:49pm
Re: Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Kaduna This Morning (Disturbing Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:49pm
HE GOT SERVED...
Crime does not pay!
Re: Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Kaduna This Morning (Disturbing Photos) by Skepticus: 12:49pm
What an acrobatic way to die �
We need to see more of these type of deaths from vandals
Re: Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Kaduna This Morning (Disturbing Photos) by busomma: 12:50pm
And some people will say NEPA no dey work.
Re: Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Kaduna This Morning (Disturbing Photos) by Sirpaul(m): 12:50pm
got roasted before he enter fire...... rest in fire
Re: Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Kaduna This Morning (Disturbing Photos) by kingzjay(m): 12:50pm
He died in active service!
Re: Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Kaduna This Morning (Disturbing Photos) by denkyw(m): 12:50pm
Because of him and his kinds they took that transformer up there, but that did not stop him from still climbing up. He must have been part of those who climbed a bill board to see Buhari, that's where he learnt his craft.
Re: Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Kaduna This Morning (Disturbing Photos) by baddosky1: 12:50pm
See his diving position? That was how he dived straight into hell fire!
Re: Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Kaduna This Morning (Disturbing Photos) by edlion57(m): 12:50pm
The people are hungry...but guys this can never be a better solution....let vote this clowns out
Re: Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Kaduna This Morning (Disturbing Photos) by crazysaint(m): 12:50pm
Treasure17:You sympathize the thief?
Fuccck him!
Re: Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Kaduna This Morning (Disturbing Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 12:50pm
All of this would have been averted if this thief said a short prayer before climbing that pole.
I don't understand why people think it is not necessary to commit their ways to the lord.
Re: Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Kaduna This Morning (Disturbing Photos) by merits(m): 12:50pm
Re: Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Kaduna This Morning (Disturbing Photos) by mysteriousman(m): 12:50pm
Its only in this part of the world you hear of transformer vandals how can one go and steal from a transformer that a community benefits from just for the thief's personal gain you want to render a community without power supply. This kind of theft is annoying
Re: Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Kaduna This Morning (Disturbing Photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 12:51pm
Which sane human would try this? The power of Christ knocked him while flying to his coven at night biko
Re: Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Kaduna This Morning (Disturbing Photos) by PMWSpirit(m): 12:51pm
Lol
Re: Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Kaduna This Morning (Disturbing Photos) by Alameer(m): 12:51pm
very sad May Allah forgive him
Re: Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Kaduna This Morning (Disturbing Photos) by nnamdijonathan(m): 12:51pm
the transformer vandalized him
Re: Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Kaduna This Morning (Disturbing Photos) by Alameer(m): 12:52pm
very sad May Allah forgive him
Re: Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Kaduna This Morning (Disturbing Photos) by Paradigm777: 12:52pm
What will this one tell His maker when he gets to heaven?
Re: Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Kaduna This Morning (Disturbing Photos) by baddosky1: 12:52pm
Re: Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Kaduna This Morning (Disturbing Photos) by JesusIgot: 12:52pm
His soul right now standing among people looking at dead body
Re: Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Kaduna This Morning (Disturbing Photos) by Tajbol4splend(m): 12:52pm
Can he rest in peace, he intended to steal so died in the course, I don't think he can
Re: Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Kaduna This Morning (Disturbing Photos) by Fabulousgal(f): 12:53pm
Paradigm777:
That life wasn't fair to him.
Re: Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Kaduna This Morning (Disturbing Photos) by NinaArsenal(f): 12:54pm
The rest of his crew will learn lesson from this.
Re: Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Kaduna This Morning (Disturbing Photos) by Nonnyflex(m): 12:54pm
Nepa is working
Re: Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Kaduna This Morning (Disturbing Photos) by georgecso(m): 12:54pm
He was trying to dance "One kwana" l guess..and now ya sha kwana
Re: Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Kaduna This Morning (Disturbing Photos) by victorazy(m): 12:54pm
Nawa for Buhari o!
Re: Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Kaduna This Morning (Disturbing Photos) by yemzzy22(m): 12:55pm
omo this guy don get VIP suite for hell fire but wait how will someone wake up and want steal transformer theif get rank ooooo
Re: Transformer Vandal Electrocuted In Kaduna This Morning (Disturbing Photos) by Paradigm777: 12:55pm
Fabulousgal:Now that's funny
