A man was electrocuted while attempting to vandalize a transformer in Zaria, Kaduna state. According to reports’ the thief met his end in the process of stealing from the transformer at Narayi high-cost Road, opposite Shagari Estate Kaduna. The incident was said to have happened yesterday night but his corpse was discovered by residents early this morning.



According to online reports, the body which was seen dangling from the transformer has been evacuated by emergency officials.



See more photos from the incident below;



SOURCE

Eeyah.. Rest in peace man

Ohh pity,

HE GOT SERVED...



Crime does not pay! 7 Likes 1 Share





What an acrobatic way to die �



We need to see more of these type of deaths from vandals What an acrobatic way to die �We need to see more of these type of deaths from vandals 6 Likes

And some people will say NEPA no dey work.

got roasted before he enter fire...... rest in fire

He died in active service! 1 Like

Because of him and his kinds they took that transformer up there, but that did not stop him from still climbing up. He must have been part of those who climbed a bill board to see Buhari, that's where he learnt his craft. 6 Likes

See his diving position? That was how he dived straight into hell fire! 1 Like

The people are hungry...but guys this can never be a better solution....let vote this clowns out

Treasure17:

Eeyah.. Rest in peace man You sympathize the thief?

Fuccck him! You sympathize the thief?Fuccck him! 2 Likes







All of this would have been averted if this thief said a short prayer before climbing that pole.



I don't understand why people think it is not necessary to commit their ways to the lord. All of this would have been averted if this thief said a short prayer before climbing that pole.I don't understand why people think it is not necessary to commit their ways to the lord. 4 Likes 4 Shares

Its only in this part of the world you hear of transformer vandals how can one go and steal from a transformer that a community benefits from just for the thief's personal gain you want to render a community without power supply. This kind of theft is annoying 6 Likes

Which sane human would try this? The power of Christ knocked him while flying to his coven at night biko

very sad May Allah forgive him

the transformer vandalized him 1 Like 1 Share

very sad May Allah forgive him



What will this one tell His maker when he gets to heaven?

edlion57:

denkyw:

kingzjay:

Make una pity una sef small! Make una pity una sef small!

His soul right now standing among people looking at dead body 1 Like

Can he rest in peace, he intended to steal so died in the course, I don't think he can

Paradigm777:

What will this one tell His maker when he gets to heaven?



That life wasn't fair to him. That life wasn't fair to him.

The rest of his crew will learn lesson from this.

Nepa is working

He was trying to dance "One kwana" l guess..and now ya sha kwana

Nawa for Buhari o!

omo this guy don get VIP suite for hell fire but wait how will someone wake up and want steal transformer theif get rank ooooo omo this guy don get VIP suite for hell fire but wait how will someone wake up and want steal transformer theif get rank ooooo 1 Like