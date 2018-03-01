₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,650 members, 4,137,594 topics. Date: Friday, 16 March 2018 at 02:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) (12133 Views)
Many Killed In Kasuwan Magani, Kaduna As Mayhem Breaks Out (Disturbing Photos) / Rival Cult Groups Clash In Calabar, Many Killed (Graphic Photos) / Hausa And Yoruba Clash In Ile-Ife Osun, 5 Killed (Graphic Photos After Clash) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by samysamy: 12:14pm
According to the story shared by Ernest,many people were killed in Oganaenugu/Bassa,Kogi state following a clash between herdsmen and farmers.
Below are photos from the clash
Source: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/fulani-herdsmen-and-farmers-clash-in.html?m=1
|Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by samysamy: 12:15pm
Read more. http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/fulani-herdsmen-and-farmers-clash-in.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by Caustics: 1:20pm
In a clash people from both sides are supposed to die. why cant i see even one fallen fulani herdsman?
This was a massacre not a clash.
Yet the media keeps telling us fulani herdsmen and farmers are clashing
44 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by eleojo23: 1:20pm
And Yahaya Bello wants to give these herdsmen land for cattle colony.
That guy is just insane.
37 Likes
|Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by Steemitlicensed(m): 1:20pm
Chai
|Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by Nnaabros: 1:20pm
|Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by gbolly0001(m): 1:20pm
This is bad
2 Likes
|Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by doctimonyeka(m): 1:20pm
I weep for humanity.
Our leaders have failed us..
Our nation has failed us..
May God help us all..
20 Likes
|Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by abayole: 1:20pm
O my God.....
2 Likes
|Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by CriticMaestro: 1:20pm
Inhumane, the new norm is fulanii herdsmen killing farmers, the reality is this terrorist are attacking and killing innocent civilians be it farmers or not
14 Likes
|Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by robonski15(m): 1:20pm
Teribble! !!!
2 Likes
|Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by ULSHERLAN(m): 1:20pm
I hope Buhari and Yahaya Bello can see this
16 Likes
|Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by Dearlord(m): 1:21pm
Why?
2 Likes
|Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by Stanleyville(m): 1:21pm
OMG!!
Yahaya .....ntoooooo!!!!.
1 Like
|Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by Ajixegun: 1:21pm
Yeye bello don buy market
|Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by pautex: 1:21pm
BUHARI BUHA THE DULLARD WHYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY
|Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by hoygift: 1:21pm
Nawao
|Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by simonlee(m): 1:21pm
Imagine how people are butchered and burnt... and someone said we have a commander in chief in this country.
may God repay Buhari... and that useless Governor!
25 Likes
|Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by doctokwus: 1:21pm
Hold Bello responsible.
He embraced the terrorist herdsmen with open hands with plans to cede large chunks of Kogi to the terrorist herdsmen.
The herdsmen are only too keen to announce their welcome.
I doubt Bello is a Kogi indigene.
8 Likes
|Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by chloride6: 1:21pm
Why are you foolish kogi people fighting?
Bello has concluded plans to give fulani land so what is the issue?
1 Like
|Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by Breezzy(m): 1:22pm
BLOOD OF JESUS
3 Likes
|Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by twize(m): 1:22pm
too bad and this state have a governor who base ur Abuja
3 Likes
|Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by blackbeau1(f): 1:22pm
I'm really concerned about the state of Nigeria. Where do we go from here? How do we put an end to this? When will this madness end?
1 Like
|Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by flowbjones(m): 1:22pm
Can Nigeria know peace?
2 Likes
|Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by blessedmeme: 1:22pm
Who will come for our rescue
1 Like
|Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by fergusen(m): 1:22pm
|Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by Umartins1(m): 1:22pm
Despite Kogi embracing cattle colony. This shows cattle colony is not a solution.
7 Likes
|Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by Bobbysmart6(m): 1:22pm
oh lord plz send me down angels to lead me out of dz place....take me away far away to a better place
|Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by twize(m): 1:22pm
too bad and this state have a governor who base in Abuja
|Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by geozone: 1:23pm
when will they reach lagos perhaps then the masses will take it seriously
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by OgaToby04(m): 1:23pm
This has gone too far.
The country isn't even in a war and the death toll is skyrocketing. God save us all
1 Like
|Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by FarahAideed: 1:23pm
What do we say ..after all Fulani herdsmen where somewhere else minding their problem before the useless Yahaya Below invited them to Kogi to help kill his people ... Seriously how is Buhari even still president
11 Likes 1 Share
EVIL CHILDREN: 2 Sons Kidnap 74-yr-old Father / Receptionist And Architecture At Ikeja,lagos / I Must Than Too
Viewing this topic: sunbbo(m), Chochovini(m), shinacollins(m), onyeogalu1(m), adeblow(m), Fame333(f), 222Martins(m), LizzyWiz(f), festwiz(m), Darkclaude, vengertime, jojo2020, bigwig10(m), arowstev2000, DozieInc(m), ayanola, Owamudia, ehardetola(m), Samguine, JoshB92(m), 2flash, falmeetme5(m), prolifiktip25(m), mickeyenglish(m), Agent8706(m), osita76(m), GoroTango(m), ijayfavor(f), OhiOfIhima, raphafire, ChopDeMoney(m), emeks02, LibertyRep, boolet(m), LilieJmac, Adekunlemoyo, macphidel(m), NaijaElba(m), octus2008(m), WebSurfer(m), MemeTroll, kingsaif(m), MamaCass, Positivepoint(m), Fidelmalek(m), joudini(m), Rexling(m), madukovich, Adols4real(m), bugidon(m), vicker56, zoedew, Heebah, greenermodels, Onedolar, AmTruth, kamikaze2458(m), wickedtuna(m), funkdr(m), arijay(m), SHANGALORLOR, ricktnum(f), homesteady(m), Jessyjack(f), fikhayo(m), 7Alexander(m), Akuneshiobike(m), ThundrCork(m), Tushed, Mrchippychappy(m), Badboiz(m), lovegeneration(m), DonDiego(m), interfig, Perfectnumber6(m), deepwater(f), Emaimo, MarketingAce, diva2011(f), Uyiii, gare(f), dalaman, stephinnoyewole(m), volo112, Chommieblaq(f), ihejimagha(f), mcgaius, SlayQueenSlayer, fixingtins, Student125(m), Benqozenero(m), FunkyAlhaji2015, sunbreaker, ochardbaby(m), caleboxylic, exlinkleads(f), emeka20091, Arthaus(m), Donjazzy12(m), ossaii(m), allanphash7(m), GarbaAudu, oladipo322(m), 2pep(m), eDeity, yybuss, 3verblazing(m), Lovintus2(m), judondasylva(m) and 263 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16