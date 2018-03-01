Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) (12133 Views)

Below are photos from the clash







Source: According to the story shared by Ernest,many people were killed in Oganaenugu/Bassa,Kogi state following a clash between herdsmen and farmers.Below are photos from the clashSource: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/fulani-herdsmen-and-farmers-clash-in.html?m=1

In a clash people from both sides are supposed to die. why cant i see even one fallen fulani herdsman?



This was a massacre not a clash.



And Yahaya Bello wants to give these herdsmen land for cattle colony.



That guy is just insane. 37 Likes

This is bad 2 Likes

I weep for humanity.



Our leaders have failed us..





Our nation has failed us..





May God help us all.. 20 Likes

O my God..... 2 Likes

Inhumane, the new norm is fulanii herdsmen killing farmers, the reality is this terrorist are attacking and killing innocent civilians be it farmers or not 14 Likes

Teribble! !!! 2 Likes

I hope Buhari and Yahaya Bello can see this 16 Likes

OMG!!







Yahaya .....ntoooooo!!!!. 1 Like

Yeye bello don buy market

Imagine how people are butchered and burnt... and someone said we have a commander in chief in this country.



may God repay Buhari... and that useless Governor! 25 Likes

Hold Bello responsible.

He embraced the terrorist herdsmen with open hands with plans to cede large chunks of Kogi to the terrorist herdsmen.

The herdsmen are only too keen to announce their welcome.

I doubt Bello is a Kogi indigene. 8 Likes

Why are you foolish kogi people fighting?



Bello has concluded plans to give fulani land so what is the issue? 1 Like

BLOOD OF JESUS 3 Likes

too bad and this state have a governor who base ur Abuja 3 Likes

I'm really concerned about the state of Nigeria. Where do we go from here? How do we put an end to this? When will this madness end? 1 Like

Can Nigeria know peace? 2 Likes

Who will come for our rescue 1 Like

Despite Kogi embracing cattle colony. This shows cattle colony is not a solution. 7 Likes

oh lord plz send me down angels to lead me out of dz place....take me away far away to a better place

too bad and this state have a governor who base in Abuja

when will they reach lagos perhaps then the masses will take it seriously 1 Like 1 Share

This has gone too far.

The country isn't even in a war and the death toll is skyrocketing. God save us all 1 Like