Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by samysamy: 12:14pm
According to the story shared by Ernest,many people were killed in Oganaenugu/Bassa,Kogi state following a clash between herdsmen and farmers.

Below are photos from the clash



Source: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/fulani-herdsmen-and-farmers-clash-in.html?m=1

Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by samysamy: 12:15pm
Read more. http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/fulani-herdsmen-and-farmers-clash-in.html?m=1

Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by Caustics: 1:20pm
angry In a clash people from both sides are supposed to die. why cant i see even one fallen fulani herdsman?

This was a massacre not a clash.

Yet the media keeps telling us fulani herdsmen and farmers are clashing

Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by eleojo23: 1:20pm
And Yahaya Bello wants to give these herdsmen land for cattle colony.

That guy is just insane.

Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by Steemitlicensed(m): 1:20pm
Chai
Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by Nnaabros: 1:20pm
sad
Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by gbolly0001(m): 1:20pm
This is bad

Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by doctimonyeka(m): 1:20pm
I weep for humanity.

Our leaders have failed us..


Our nation has failed us..


May God help us all..

Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by abayole: 1:20pm
O my God.....

Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by CriticMaestro: 1:20pm
Inhumane, the new norm is fulanii herdsmen killing farmers, the reality is this terrorist are attacking and killing innocent civilians be it farmers or not

Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by robonski15(m): 1:20pm
Teribble! !!!

Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by ULSHERLAN(m): 1:20pm
I hope Buhari and Yahaya Bello can see this

Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by Dearlord(m): 1:21pm
Why?

Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by Stanleyville(m): 1:21pm
OMG!!



Yahaya .....ntoooooo!!!!.

Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by Ajixegun: 1:21pm
Yeye bello don buy market
Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by pautex: 1:21pm
cry cry cry BUHARI BUHA THE DULLARD WHYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry cry
Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by hoygift: 1:21pm
Nawao
Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by simonlee(m): 1:21pm
Imagine how people are butchered and burnt... and someone said we have a commander in chief in this country.

may God repay Buhari... and that useless Governor!

Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by doctokwus: 1:21pm
Hold Bello responsible.
He embraced the terrorist herdsmen with open hands with plans to cede large chunks of Kogi to the terrorist herdsmen.
The herdsmen are only too keen to announce their welcome.
I doubt Bello is a Kogi indigene.

Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by chloride6: 1:21pm
Why are you foolish kogi people fighting?

Bello has concluded plans to give fulani land so what is the issue?

Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by Breezzy(m): 1:22pm
BLOOD OF JESUS

Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by twize(m): 1:22pm
too bad and this state have a governor who base ur Abuja

Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by blackbeau1(f): 1:22pm
I'm really concerned about the state of Nigeria. Where do we go from here? How do we put an end to this? When will this madness end?

Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by flowbjones(m): 1:22pm
Can Nigeria know peace?

Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by blessedmeme: 1:22pm
Who will come for our rescue angry angry

Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by fergusen(m): 1:22pm
cry
Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by Umartins1(m): 1:22pm
Despite Kogi embracing cattle colony. This shows cattle colony is not a solution.

Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by Bobbysmart6(m): 1:22pm
oh lord plz send me down angels to lead me out of dz place....take me away far away to a better place
Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by twize(m): 1:22pm
too bad and this state have a governor who base in Abuja
Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by geozone: 1:23pm
when will they reach lagos perhaps then the masses will take it seriously

Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by OgaToby04(m): 1:23pm
This has gone too far.
The country isn't even in a war and the death toll is skyrocketing. God save us all

Re: Farmers & Fulani Herdsmen Clash In Bassa Kogi, Many Killed (Graphic Photos!!) by FarahAideed: 1:23pm
What do we say ..after all Fulani herdsmen where somewhere else minding their problem before the useless Yahaya Below invited them to Kogi to help kill his people ... Seriously how is Buhari even still president

