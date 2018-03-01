₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|World's Hottest Looking Black Doctors And Nurses (Photos) by nigeriapenmedia: 1:08pm
The common belief is that doctors and Nurses are nerds but these exceptional medical practitioners are proof that you can still slay in your profession.
Some of them are Nigerians schooling and working outside the country.
See more of their photos below.
|Re: World's Hottest Looking Black Doctors And Nurses (Photos) by Mynd44: 1:10pm
Theu should add Redmosquito to the list
|Re: World's Hottest Looking Black Doctors And Nurses (Photos) by Immaculatesnow(m): 1:11pm
average looking ladies but baby mama worthy
|Re: World's Hottest Looking Black Doctors And Nurses (Photos) by nigeriapenmedia: 1:13pm
|Re: World's Hottest Looking Black Doctors And Nurses (Photos) by sinaj(f): 1:28pm
I'm evn sick nd need to see these Doctors
|Re: World's Hottest Looking Black Doctors And Nurses (Photos) by Solidkay(m): 1:32pm
Those days of nerdy doctors and nurses are long gone.
what we have now are slay doctors and nurses.
but their handwriting never change.
|Re: World's Hottest Looking Black Doctors And Nurses (Photos) by Mariangeles: 2:47pm
sinaj:Just take an Anti-malaria drug, and you'll be just fine
|Re: World's Hottest Looking Black Doctors And Nurses (Photos) by Caustics: 2:47pm
this one posting nyash pics will also be posting a patients intestine on snapchat.
|Re: World's Hottest Looking Black Doctors And Nurses (Photos) by ElChidi: 2:47pm
sinaj:Hottest Nairalander
|Re: World's Hottest Looking Black Doctors And Nurses (Photos) by Britishcoins: 2:48pm
The looks like Mechanics and Ashawo, my observations though
|Re: World's Hottest Looking Black Doctors And Nurses (Photos) by HeWrites(m): 2:49pm
sinaj:
You shall be cucumbered
|Re: World's Hottest Looking Black Doctors And Nurses (Photos) by Vision2045(m): 2:50pm
Like bbnaija like this thread.....
Next.
|Re: World's Hottest Looking Black Doctors And Nurses (Photos) by Austema(m): 2:50pm
Britishcoins:haters everywhere, always admire good things. #If-you-see-somthing-say-something
|Re: World's Hottest Looking Black Doctors And Nurses (Photos) by Maxvasia(m): 2:50pm
sinaj:Really
|Re: World's Hottest Looking Black Doctors And Nurses (Photos) by King4Roller: 2:51pm
Make dem go UNN go look all the nursing students wey dey there. You go sabi say na ice you dey display.
|Re: World's Hottest Looking Black Doctors And Nurses (Photos) by Vision2045(m): 2:51pm
sinaj:
That's what they say when they need deek
|Re: World's Hottest Looking Black Doctors And Nurses (Photos) by QueenDeborah(f): 2:51pm
I pity Roma And Sevilla.....
|Re: World's Hottest Looking Black Doctors And Nurses (Photos) by jahbiz: 2:52pm
Solidkay:
|Re: World's Hottest Looking Black Doctors And Nurses (Photos) by Icon79(m): 2:52pm
Lesbo tins
O pari
sinaj:
|Re: World's Hottest Looking Black Doctors And Nurses (Photos) by Kingdolo(m): 2:52pm
|Re: World's Hottest Looking Black Doctors And Nurses (Photos) by doctorkush(m): 2:54pm
Why I no dey the list?? Ojoro 6.0
So because I give nature therapy, I'm not worthy
|Re: World's Hottest Looking Black Doctors And Nurses (Photos) by BrainnewsNg(f): 2:55pm
Wow. I love BLACK PEOPLE
|Re: World's Hottest Looking Black Doctors And Nurses (Photos) by hokafor(m): 2:55pm
Are they doctors ?
|Re: World's Hottest Looking Black Doctors And Nurses (Photos) by Gkay1(m): 2:56pm
ok
|Re: World's Hottest Looking Black Doctors And Nurses (Photos) by Bigii(m): 2:56pm
sinaj:
Come quickly before i close for the day.
|Re: World's Hottest Looking Black Doctors And Nurses (Photos) by Benjom(m): 2:56pm
Beauty n Brain you mean?
|Re: World's Hottest Looking Black Doctors And Nurses (Photos) by CSTR2: 2:57pm
I have seen better even in Nigeria.
I remembered one doctor I saw at the health centre when I was a very young undergraduate. I remember thinking that she was the most beautiful woman I have ever seen.
I didn't even know when I asked for her number, she just smiled and said next time.
She is married now though.
|Re: World's Hottest Looking Black Doctors And Nurses (Photos) by Peterpanny: 2:59pm
nurses to furrkk men.
|Re: World's Hottest Looking Black Doctors And Nurses (Photos) by HoneyGuy4All: 3:00pm
sinaj:
Lemme treat you
I'm very good at doctoring.
|Re: World's Hottest Looking Black Doctors And Nurses (Photos) by Acecards: 3:05pm
HoneyGuy4All:and at administering PENISillin
Health Benefits Of Onions / Picture Of The BEAST That Brought Ebola To Nigeria / LASUTH Has Measures To Guard Against A Recurrence Of Ebola Virus Outbreak
