Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / World's Hottest Looking Black Doctors And Nurses (Photos) (15175 Views)

Nigerian Doctors And Nurses Are Incompetent / Isha Sesay, CNN Journalist Commends Nigerian Doctors And Nurses / Why Doctors & Nurses Inject The Buttocks More (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







The common belief is that doctors and Nurses are nerds but these exceptional medical practitioners are proof that you can still slay in your profession.



Some of them are Nigerians schooling and working outside the country.

















See more of their photos below.

https://www.nigeriapen.com/2018/03/photos-check-out-some-of-worlds-hottest.html?m=1 The common belief is that doctors and Nurses are nerds but these exceptional medical practitioners are proof that you can still slay in your profession.Some of them are Nigerians schooling and working outside the country.See more of their photos below.

Theu should add Redmosquito to the list 3 Likes 1 Share

average looking ladies but baby mama worthy



please subscribe to my youtube channel and if you need a youtube trainer call my line below i charge 10k for the service 3 Likes 1 Share



https://www.nigeriapen.com/2018/03/photos-check-out-some-of-worlds-hottest.html?m=1 See more of their photos below.

I'm evn sick nd need to see these Doctors 2 Likes 1 Share

Those days of nerdy doctors and nurses are long gone.

what we have now are slay doctors and nurses.

but their handwriting never change. 10 Likes 4 Shares

sinaj:

I'm evn sick nd need to see these Doctors Just take an Anti-malaria drug, and you'll be just fine Just take an Anti-malaria drug, and you'll be just fine 7 Likes 1 Share

this one posting nyash pics will also be posting a patients intestine on snapchat. this one posting nyash pics will also be posting a patients intestine on snapchat. 3 Likes 1 Share

sinaj:

I'm evn sick nd need to see these Doctors Hottest Nairalander 1 Like 1 Share

The looks like Mechanics and Ashawo, my observations though 1 Like 1 Share

sinaj:

I'm evn sick nd need to see these Doctors

You shall be cucumbered You shall be cucumbered 3 Likes 1 Share

Like bbnaija like this thread.....



Next.

Britishcoins:

The looks like Mechanics and Ashawo, my observations though haters everywhere, always admire good things. #If-you-see-somthing-say-something haters everywhere, always admire good things. #If-you-see-somthing-say-something

sinaj:

I'm evn sick nd need to see these Doctors Really Really

Make dem go UNN go look all the nursing students wey dey there. You go sabi say na ice you dey display. 1 Like 1 Share

sinaj:

I'm evn sick nd need to see these Doctors

That's what they say when they need deek That's what they say when they need deek 1 Like 1 Share

I pity Roma And Sevilla..... 6 Likes 1 Share

Solidkay:

Those days of nerdy doctors and nurses are long gone.



what we have now are slay doctors and nurses.



but their handwriting never change. 2 Likes 1 Share







O pari



sinaj:

I'm evn sick nd need to see these Doctors Lesbo tinsO pari

Why I no dey the list?? Ojoro 6.0



So because I give nature therapy, I'm not worthy 1 Share

Wow. I love BLACK PEOPLE

Are they doctors ?

ok

sinaj:

I'm evn sick nd need to see these Doctors

Come quickly before i close for the day. Come quickly before i close for the day.

Beauty n Brain you mean?

I have seen better even in Nigeria.



I remembered one doctor I saw at the health centre when I was a very young undergraduate. I remember thinking that she was the most beautiful woman I have ever seen.



I didn't even know when I asked for her number, she just smiled and said next time.



She is married now though.

nurses to furrkk men.

sinaj:

I'm evn sick nd need to see these Doctors

Lemme treat you

I'm very good at doctoring. Lemme treat youI'm very good at doctoring.