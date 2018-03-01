₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos by Angelanest: 1:16pm
Few days ago, a police officer with the Special Anti Robbery Squad SARS allegedly kiled the manager of BB Umar Livestock, popularly known as Nababa in Ganaja Village area, an outskirt of Lokoja in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State.
The trigger-happy Police Officer, Sgt. Ibrahim Nassarawa who killed the unarmed Ram seller, Ibrahim Ali Mbaba in Lokoja, was paraded by the Acting Police Commissioner, Kogi State Command, Ali Janga.
It was gathered that trouble started when some angry mob allegedly seized the motor bike of a SARS officer who allegedly hit a young girl.
It was also revealed that when residents of the area were appealing to the officer to convey the girl for treatment, he refused but rather called his other colleagues who are also SARS operatives.
The matter got worsened when men of the SARS arrived the scene and took side in support of their colleagues, an action that sparked the anger of residents of Ganaja, who are natives.
In the ensuing argument, there was a shootout, with a bullet allegedly hitting the manager of BB Umar, who was said to be seated in his shop.
The death of the manager further infuriated the locals in Ganaja, leading to a pandemonium.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/police-parade-sars-officer-who-killed-a-ram-seller-in-kogi-state.html
Re: SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos by Angelanest: 1:17pm
Re: SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos by simonlee(m): 3:20pm
You that is sitting in your own shop minding your business now turned out victim of the whole incident. RIP to him sha!
As for the sars official... off with his balls!
Re: SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos by Caustics: 3:20pm
is it the sars man they are roasting?
Re: SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos by Pidginwhisper: 3:20pm
Just because the person killed na Buhari distant cousin. Hence, the killer can't go unpunished. But had it been that the person killed na Southerner or xtain, then life goes on be that. unfortunate ppl.
Re: SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos by terrezo2002(m): 3:20pm
Touts employed as SARS
Re: SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos by Westernpype: 3:20pm
Why not killed?
Re: SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos by smokedfish: 3:21pm
When una go release am
Re: SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos by iyke926(m): 3:21pm
Throw him in jail.
Re: SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos by nextstep(m): 3:21pm
All because of pride, a man is dead and girl is injured untreated. RIP Ibrahim Ali Mbaba... we never know when our time will come or how.
Unfortunately, SARS operatives (and police in general) treat citizens with such impunity - but that's exactly how our leaders treat us. The behavior starts at the top, and we need to hold them accountable for their actions.
Re: SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos by Ellabae(f): 3:21pm
Good for him
Re: SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos by Runaway: 3:21pm
Only that?
Re: SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos by BruncleZuma: 3:21pm
Re: SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos by cityabbey01(m): 3:21pm
Re: SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos by stefanweeks: 3:22pm
SARS again
Re: SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos by Authoreety: 3:22pm
#ENDSARSandtheirintimidationsnow#
Re: SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos by Mrjaz(m): 3:22pm
Re: SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos by etugba(m): 3:23pm
They should cut off his pw**k... Or hang him also.. how can he just kill someone like dat??
Re: SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos by bigerboy200: 3:23pm
How will this case end up? This might just be a show off to pacify the angry people of that town.. police are known to cover their own..I won't be surprised if he is transferred and promoted..no be today..
Re: SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos by Pascal181: 3:23pm
Nawa for this country. People saddled with d responsibilities of maintaining law nd order are d first to take abuse d power
Re: SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos by Wagasigiungu(m): 3:24pm
Angelanest:
Make i book space 1st. I dey come make i go throw up 1st cos this is sickening.
Ehen!!! I am back. It's not by sitting on the floor o. This is manslaughter at its best. The accused being an officer makes it much more grievous. I can't see him in handcuffs o. For why dem no go cuff the guyman? I hope they will follow this case to a logical conclusion (jail the guy man if found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt).
Moral: Don't always jump in to support a friend even though you know he is in the wrong. You may end up regretting your actions later and sitting on the floor just like the accused above. See where arrogance and pride has led him- disgraced, sacked/unemployed without benefits, potential convict. May this never be our portion of.
Re: SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos by Josnac(m): 3:24pm
This one just got unlucky..so many individuals have had their dreams cut short by these bandits in uniform who end up going Scot free.
Let's even hope it doesn't end here.
Re: SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos by RexTramadol1(m): 3:25pm
He tot he's in d cast of some movie huh
Just shooting like shooting stars.
Hang him Hang him!!!
Re: SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos by Xisnin(m): 3:25pm
nextstep:The behaviour starts at the bottom!
Re: SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos by nextstep(m): 3:32pm
Xisnin:
You're right actually... it's sad that even from the bottom, we treat each other so callously...
Re: SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos by Kobicove(m): 3:33pm
This is what happens when you recruit a bunch of ill trained touts and arm them with guns to do the work they are not qualified to do
Re: SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos by Emanuola(m): 3:35pm
He should be prosecuted too.
Re: SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos by denkyw(m): 3:36pm
See him ugly face
Re: SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos by Kaxmytex(m): 3:37pm
Na wah o
It's not safe to mind ur business again.. ..
Wetin man go kum do nw??
Pause business for a while and mind it later or carry it ontop head and mind it somewhere else.. .
God have mercy on us all
Re: SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos by Egein(m): 3:39pm
Lol. The ram seller was highly possibly an Hausa/Fulani man (a member of Nigeria's most powerful humans). If it was an Igbo man, the rams would have been paraded and subsequently imprisoned for being owned by a 5 percenter.
Re: SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos by uba1991: 3:42pm
Pidginwhisper:d day u stop fuuling urself with buhari matter u ll b happy
Re: SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos by pooozeee(m): 3:44pm
Angelanest:
Kill the killer
