Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / SARS Officer Who Killed Ram Seller, Paraded - Made To Sit On The Ground. Photos (11602 Views)

SARS Shoots Ram Seller Dead At A Market In Kogi (Graphic Photos) / Yahoo Boys Weep As SARS Officer Threatens To Kill Them [VIDEOS] / Lady's Boutique Looted By Robbers After Digging Hole Through The Ground. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The trigger-happy Police Officer, Sgt. Ibrahim Nassarawa who killed the unarmed Ram seller, Ibrahim Ali Mbaba in Lokoja, was paraded by the Acting Police Commissioner, Kogi State Command, Ali Janga.



It was gathered that trouble started when some angry mob allegedly seized the motor bike of a SARS officer who allegedly hit a young girl.



It was also revealed that when residents of the area were appealing to the officer to convey the girl for treatment, he refused but rather called his other colleagues who are also SARS operatives.



The matter got worsened when men of the SARS arrived the scene and took side in support of their colleagues, an action that sparked the anger of residents of Ganaja, who are natives.



In the ensuing argument, there was a shootout, with a bullet allegedly hitting the manager of BB Umar, who was said to be seated in his shop.



The death of the manager further infuriated the locals in Ganaja, leading to a pandemonium.



Source; Few days ago, a police officer with the Special Anti Robbery Squad SARS allegedly kiled the manager of BB Umar Livestock, popularly known as Nababa in Ganaja Village area, an outskirt of Lokoja in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State.The trigger-happy Police Officer, Sgt. Ibrahim Nassarawa who killed the unarmed Ram seller, Ibrahim Ali Mbaba in Lokoja, was paraded by the Acting Police Commissioner, Kogi State Command, Ali Janga.It was gathered that trouble started when some angry mob allegedly seized the motor bike of a SARS officer who allegedly hit a young girl.It was also revealed that when residents of the area were appealing to the officer to convey the girl for treatment, he refused but rather called his other colleagues who are also SARS operatives.The matter got worsened when men of the SARS arrived the scene and took side in support of their colleagues, an action that sparked the anger of residents of Ganaja, who are natives.In the ensuing argument, there was a shootout, with a bullet allegedly hitting the manager of BB Umar, who was said to be seated in his shop.The death of the manager further infuriated the locals in Ganaja, leading to a pandemonium.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/police-parade-sars-officer-who-killed-a-ram-seller-in-kogi-state.html 1 Like

cc; lalasticlala

You that is sitting in your own shop minding your business now turned out victim of the whole incident. RIP to him sha!



As for the sars official... off with his balls! 3 Likes

is it the sars man they are roasting? is it the sars man they are roasting?

Just because the person killed na Buhari distant cousin. Hence, the killer can't go unpunished. But had it been that the person killed na Southerner or xtain, then life goes on be that. unfortunate ppl. 19 Likes 1 Share

Touts employed as SARS 13 Likes

Why not killed? 1 Like

When una go release am

Throw him in jail. 2 Likes

All because of pride, a man is dead and girl is injured untreated. RIP Ibrahim Ali Mbaba... we never know when our time will come or how.



Unfortunately, SARS operatives (and police in general) treat citizens with such impunity - but that's exactly how our leaders treat us. The behavior starts at the top, and we need to hold them accountable for their actions. 13 Likes

Good for him

Only that? 1 Like

Ok

SARS again

#ENDSARSandtheirintimidationsnow#

.

They should cut off his pw**k... Or hang him also.. how can he just kill someone like dat??

How will this case end up? This might just be a show off to pacify the angry people of that town.. police are known to cover their own..I won't be surprised if he is transferred and promoted..no be today..

Nawa for this country. People saddled with d responsibilities of maintaining law nd order are d first to take abuse d power

Angelanest:

Few days ago, a police officer with the Special Anti Robbery Squad SARS allegedly kiled the manager of BB Umar Livestock, popularly known as Nababa in Ganaja Village area, an outskirt of Lokoja in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State.



The trigger-happy Police Officer, Sgt. Ibrahim Nassarawa who killed the unarmed Ram seller, Ibrahim Ali Mbaba in Lokoja, was paraded by the Acting Police Commissioner, Kogi State Command, Ali Janga.



It was gathered that trouble started when some angry mob allegedly seized the motor bike of a SARS officer who allegedly hit a young girl.



It was also revealed that when residents of the area were appealing to the officer to convey the girl for treatment, he refused but rather called his other colleagues who are also SARS operatives.



The matter got worsened when men of the SARS arrived the scene and took side in support of their colleagues, an action that sparked the anger of residents of Ganaja, who are natives.



In the ensuing argument, there was a shootout, with a bullet allegedly hitting the manager of BB Umar, who was said to be seated in his shop.



The death of the manager further infuriated the locals in Ganaja, leading to a pandemonium.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/police-parade-sars-officer-who-killed-a-ram-seller-in-kogi-state.html

Make i book space 1st. I dey come make i go throw up 1st cos this is sickening.



Ehen!!! I am back. It's not by sitting on the floor o. This is manslaughter at its best. The accused being an officer makes it much more grievous. I can't see him in handcuffs o. For why dem no go cuff the guyman? I hope they will follow this case to a logical conclusion (jail the guy man if found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt).



Moral: Don't always jump in to support a friend even though you know he is in the wrong. You may end up regretting your actions later and sitting on the floor just like the accused above. See where arrogance and pride has led him- disgraced, sacked/unemployed without benefits, potential convict. May this never be our portion of. Make i book space 1st. I dey come make i go throw up 1st cos this is sickening.Ehen!!! I am back. It's not by sitting on the floor o. This is manslaughter at its best. The accused being an officer makes it much more grievous. I can't see him in handcuffs o. For why dem no go cuff the guyman? I hope they will follow this case to a logical conclusion (jail the guy man if found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt).Moral: Don't always jump in to support a friend even though you know he is in the wrong. You may end up regretting your actions later and sitting on the floor just like the accused above. See where arrogance and pride has led him- disgraced, sacked/unemployed without benefits, potential convict. May this never be our portion of. 1 Like

This one just got unlucky..so many individuals have had their dreams cut short by these bandits in uniform who end up going Scot free.



Let's even hope it doesn't end here.

He tot he's in d cast of some movie huh









Just shooting like shooting stars.









Hang him Hang him!!!

nextstep:

All because of pride, a man is dead and girl is injured untreated. RIP Ibrahim Ali Mbaba... we never know when our time will come or how.



Unfortunately, SARS operatives (and police in general) treat citizens with such impunity - but that's exactly how our leaders treat us. The behavior starts at the top, and we need to hold them accountable for their actions. The behaviour starts at the bottom! The behaviour starts at the bottom!

Xisnin:



The behaviour starts at the bottom!

You're right actually... it's sad that even from the bottom, we treat each other so callously... You're right actually... it's sad that even from the bottom, we treat each other so callously...

This is what happens when you recruit a bunch of ill trained touts and arm them with guns to do the work they are not qualified to do

He should be prosecuted too.

See him ugly face

Na wah o





It's not safe to mind ur business again.. ..



Wetin man go kum do nw??



Pause business for a while and mind it later or carry it ontop head and mind it somewhere else.. .



God have mercy on us all

Lol. The ram seller was highly possibly an Hausa/Fulani man (a member of Nigeria's most powerful humans). If it was an Igbo man, the rams would have been paraded and subsequently imprisoned for being owned by a 5 percenter.

Pidginwhisper:

Just because the person killed na Buhari distant cousin. Hence, the killer can't go unpunished. But had it been that the person killed na Southerner or xtain, then life goes on be that. unfortunate ppl. d day u stop fuuling urself with buhari matter u ll b happy d day u stop fuuling urself with buhari matter u ll b happy 2 Likes