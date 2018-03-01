₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men" - Lady Says, But Gets Blasted by Rachelsblog(f): 1:32pm
A lady got scrubbed on the wall for daring to compare the heart of men to ordinary cucumbers, The lady is question shared a photo holding 2 cucumbers and said they are well built, well sized than that of men..
But the feedback she got will blow you away..
You dont play with Twitter men and go scout free like Facebook.. lol..
See reactions below!
|Re: "These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men" - Lady Says, But Gets Blasted by Rachelsblog(f): 1:40pm
More
|Re: "These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men" - Lady Says, But Gets Blasted by QueenSuccubus(f): 1:42pm
She shud step her game up ..I will send her some hybrid bitter gourd
Locally grown..At least with its unique shapes she will enjoy to the fullest & after she can make a soup
|Re: "These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men" - Lady Says, But Gets Blasted by donstan18(m): 1:42pm
She's one of them.
After changing their pussy from normal street size to federal express road, they'll look for an innocent man to call "Tiny"
|Re: "These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men" - Lady Says, But Gets Blasted by qmd24(m): 2:18pm
Rachelsblog:
|Re: "These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men" - Lady Says, But Gets Blasted by Caustics: 3:23pm
|Re: "These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men" - Lady Says, But Gets Blasted by Neochemist: 3:24pm
Hmm.
She must of tasted of the 3.8 billion men in the world, for her to come to a conclusion that 90% of them, amounting to 3.6 billion are worse than those cucumbers.
The shortest duration of sex is 5 minutes and thats a quickie. If she had a quickie with 3.6billion men. That will be 18trillion minutes, which is the same as 571 years.
How foolish of a lady who is barely 40 years to come to such conclusion.
Some set of dunce are just getting popular by posting trash.
|Re: "These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men" - Lady Says, But Gets Blasted by nextstep(m): 3:24pm
QueenSuccubus:
At that stage, I don't know if it's pleasure or torture ... or both
|Re: "These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men" - Lady Says, But Gets Blasted by allanphash7(m): 3:24pm
What is cucumber
|Re: "These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men" - Lady Says, But Gets Blasted by Skepticus: 3:25pm
These are the kind of ladies birthed when a sour ss
|Re: "These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men" - Lady Says, But Gets Blasted by etugba(m): 3:26pm
See size
|Re: "These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men" - Lady Says, But Gets Blasted by chumakk: 3:26pm
.
|Re: "These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men" - Lady Says, But Gets Blasted by DarkMagic(m): 3:26pm
Legendary ashawo
|Re: "These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men" - Lady Says, But Gets Blasted by Peterpanny: 3:26pm
if you are man and you still drink cold water pls stop for the sake of your preek.cold water day kill preek.
|Re: "These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men" - Lady Says, But Gets Blasted by zangiff(m): 3:26pm
Okay....
|Re: "These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men" - Lady Says, But Gets Blasted by IamAirforce1: 3:26pm
Dis one Toto don become borehole
|Re: "These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men" - Lady Says, But Gets Blasted by Peterpanny: 3:26pm
classified hoeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
|Re: "These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men" - Lady Says, But Gets Blasted by Cromcruach91: 3:26pm
The cucumber...
Good for
Weight loss
Fresh skin
Long life
Oral health
Beauty
Hypertension
Diabetes
etc
|Re: "These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men" - Lady Says, But Gets Blasted by krissconnect(m): 3:27pm
Ahhha
|Re: "These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men" - Lady Says, But Gets Blasted by queenfav(f): 3:27pm
QueenSuccubus:Wa freaking wu.. Wawu!
|Re: "These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men" - Lady Says, But Gets Blasted by YomiTee123(m): 3:27pm
savage reply
|Re: "These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men" - Lady Says, But Gets Blasted by RuthDaniels(f): 3:27pm
At least they don't complain of back pain and aren't selfish
|Re: "These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men" - Lady Says, But Gets Blasted by sexyking1: 3:28pm
She literally telling us how wide her puna is after fvckin 90% men on earth. Bravo horse
|Re: "These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men" - Lady Says, But Gets Blasted by Yoruba4Life: 3:31pm
ll
|Re: "These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men" - Lady Says, But Gets Blasted by Fukafuka: 3:31pm
|Re: "These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men" - Lady Says, But Gets Blasted by Fukafuka: 3:31pm
|Re: "These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men" - Lady Says, But Gets Blasted by Enmas078(m): 3:32pm
Who gave savagery sleeping pills... I was expecting epic clap back from those Twitter handlers..... Please next commenter should help those guys to garnish that lady with Savage reply jere....
|Re: "These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men" - Lady Says, But Gets Blasted by Fukafuka: 3:33pm
|Re: "These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men" - Lady Says, But Gets Blasted by Kaxmytex(m): 3:33pm
Some people are jux wicked
How can u call pesin wey get the same flesh as you "LEGENDARY ASHEWO"
it's too much nah.. .
|Re: "These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men" - Lady Says, But Gets Blasted by powalez: 3:33pm
she neva try me na y she no go prefer cucumber?
|Re: "These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men" - Lady Says, But Gets Blasted by GentlemanAyo(m): 3:33pm
That legendary ashawo got me, say God
Well this cucumber story made me remember one beauty queen from the land of the rising sun, Igbo amaka.
