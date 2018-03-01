Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "These Cucumbers Are Better Than 90% Of Men" - Lady Says, But Gets Blasted (13835 Views)

Man Blasted For Sharing After-Sex Photos With His Girlfriend On Facebook / "Cucumber Is My Husband" Lady Gets Emotional About The Cucumber. / Man Proposed To A Curvy Lady And Was Blasted For That. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



But the feedback she got will blow you away..

You dont play with Twitter men and go scout free like Facebook.. lol..

See reactions below!



News From Ebiwali--

https://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/03/ashawo-nigerians-blast-lady-for-saying.html?m=1 A lady got scrubbed on the wall for daring to compare the heart of men to ordinary cucumbers, The lady is question shared a photo holding 2 cucumbers and said they are well built, well sized than that of men..But the feedback she got will blow you away..You dont play with Twitter men and go scout free like Facebook.. lol..See reactions below!News From Ebiwali-- 1 Like

More





She shud step her game up ..I will send her some hybrid bitter gourd



Locally grown..At least with its unique shapes she will enjoy to the fullest & after she can make a soup She shud step her game up ..I will send her some hybrid bitter gourdLocally grown..At least with its unique shapes she will enjoy to the fullest & after she can make a soup 5 Likes 1 Share

She's one of them.



After changing their pussy from normal street size to federal express road, they'll look for an innocent man to call "Tiny" 7 Likes

Rachelsblog:

More

Hmm.

She must of tasted of the 3.8 billion men in the world, for her to come to a conclusion that 90% of them, amounting to 3.6 billion are worse than those cucumbers.

The shortest duration of sex is 5 minutes and thats a quickie. If she had a quickie with 3.6billion men. That will be 18trillion minutes, which is the same as 571 years.

How foolish of a lady who is barely 40 years to come to such conclusion.

Some set of dunce are just getting popular by posting trash. 9 Likes

QueenSuccubus:



She shud step her game up ..I will send her some hybrid bitter gourd



Locally grown..At least with its unique shapes she will enjoy to the fullest & after she can make a soup





At that stage, I don't know if it's pleasure or torture ... or both At that stage, I don't know if it's pleasure or torture ... or both 2 Likes

What is cucumber





These are the kind of ladies birthed when a sour ss These are the kind of ladies birthed when a sour ss

See size 1 Like

.

Legendary ashawo 2 Likes

if you are man and you still drink cold water pls stop for the sake of your preek.cold water day kill preek.

Okay....

Dis one Toto don become borehole 1 Like

classified hoeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

The cucumber...



Good for



Weight loss

Fresh skin

Long life

Oral health

Beauty

Hypertension

Diabetes

etc

Ahhha

QueenSuccubus:





She shud step her game up ..I will send her some hybrid bitter gourd



Locally grown..At least with its unique shapes she will enjoy to the fullest & after she can make a soup Wa freaking wu.. Wawu! Wa freaking wu.. Wawu!

savage reply

At least they don't complain of back pain and aren't selfish

She literally telling us how wide her puna is after fvckin 90% men on earth. Bravo horse

ll

Who gave savagery sleeping pills... I was expecting epic clap back from those Twitter handlers..... Please next commenter should help those guys to garnish that lady with Savage reply jere....

2 Likes

Some people are jux wicked



How can u call pesin wey get the same flesh as you "LEGENDARY ASHEWO"





it's too much nah.. . 1 Like

she neva try me na y she no go prefer cucumber?