Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Attends Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano (18296 Views)

President Buhari Attends Juma'at Service, Greets People Who Gathered To See Him / President Buhari Attends Juma'at Prayers At The State House (Photos) / "Buhari Attends Mosque In London, But Very Ill, Not Coming Home Soon" - Guardian (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source:







Lalasticlala Come and see All road leads to Kano today 16th of March as President Muhammad Buhari attends wedding ceremony between Jamil Abubakar, son of former Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Mohammed Dikko Abubakar and Fatima Aliko Dangote, daughter of the African richest man and business mogul Alhaji Aliko Dangote.Source: http://fcmgist.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/president-buhari-attends-dangotes.html?m=1 Lalasticlala Come and see 5 Likes 1 Share

More



God bless the Union 5 Likes 1 Share

There's no glory in being poor..... strive to be successful and see how the stars will always align for you. 55 Likes 4 Shares

Useless idiat attending a useless wedding ceremony of a useless couple when people are being killed



He attended his fellow Fulani brother wedding while that useless christian fake pastor was attended by nobody...





Even that useless Tinubu no go 22 Likes 3 Shares

BUHARI IS AN IDIOTA! 4 Likes



What a vegetable

Oshey B.Durladinho

A bullet in that head and...... Na to dey go weddings this olofo sabi...What a vegetableOsheyA bullet in that head and...... 5 Likes

3 Likes





buhari + owambe be like





http://hubtiva.com/relevant-nigerian-owambe-parties/ He must attend, now that 2019 is herebuhari + owambe be like 4 Likes

yeye man

He Makes Time For Every Inconsequential Thing. 5 Likes

even Dangote dey bow for baba even Dangote dey bow for baba 2 Likes

In Nigeria, some are starving and smiling (Hausa/Fulanis) some are crying (Benue,KOGI), Some are suffering and smiling (Yoluba) , While the the wise ones (Igbo, AkwaCross) are observing and making sure the evil wind of of Change doesn't engulf them.



Am proud to be Igbo 10 Likes 1 Share

Lol � haha � laugh wan tear my boxers this man don finish oooo Chai see him body like chewing stick 2 Likes 1 Share







A man who does not control important issues but is fas to attend weddings but can't attend to national issues







Goats voted a wedding attendantA man who does not control important issues but is fas to attend weddings but can't attend to national issues 2 Likes

Almost three years gone and this religious bigot has taken us over ten steps back, no improvement, no infrastructure, dead economy, epileptic power supply, increase in employment, insecurity and he still gets support, no1 is as lucky as Buhari.



2019 is around the corner Dnt b surprised if he wins again.

Let's do a quick1 here and now.

If you would Vote buhari click SHARE

if you would vote this boy below click LIKE 7 Likes

Buhari too like owambe

resign or d..

A bullet in his head,and half of nigeria's problem is solved 2 Likes

That's their problem...







Samsung galaxy S6 for sale 55k

WhatsApp 08050447106



Very Neat with good battery life

Na only wedding our president sabi attend

Worthless journey

our priority

Tolbanks:

BUHARI IS AN IDIOTA! gbam! gbam!

@PMB COMES 2019 KANO STATE CANNOT SAVE YOU,

I hate it when they make a fist with their right hand,jihad brethren

KANO and BUBU are like ??/ 1 Like

Dis ol' man no really care sha. If dem like make dem die.

It appears to be a season of carnages and marriages.



Back2Daura... the countdown continues. 1 Like

And so??

LORDOFAFONJAS:

Useless idiat attending a useless wedding ceremony of a useless couple when people are being killed



He attended his fellow Fulani brother wedding while that useless christian fake pastor was attended by nobody...





Even that useless Tinubu no go



Aiye ndamu re Aiye ndamu re 2 Likes

This is what the Bible means by “let protocol be broken for my sake” President M.Buhari is in Kano State twice in less than 2month ... Baba God, Kindly break protocol for my sake !!! God Bless Federal Republic of Nigeria











Those agbadas get collar









Heat rash for Dangote head









Kamari Ni paulu wii Oh boi u no see wetin I seeThose agbadas get collarHeat rash for Dangote headKamari Ni paulu wii