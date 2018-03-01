₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Attends Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano by ennyhola: 3:38pm
All road leads to Kano today 16th of March as President Muhammad Buhari attends wedding ceremony between Jamil Abubakar, son of former Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Mohammed Dikko Abubakar and Fatima Aliko Dangote, daughter of the African richest man and business mogul Alhaji Aliko Dangote.
Source: http://fcmgist.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/president-buhari-attends-dangotes.html?m=1
Lalasticlala Come and see
|Re: President Buhari Attends Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano by ennyhola: 3:41pm
More
God bless the Union
|Re: President Buhari Attends Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano by Jones612(m): 3:53pm
There's no glory in being poor..... strive to be successful and see how the stars will always align for you.
|Re: President Buhari Attends Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano by LORDOFAFONJAS: 3:56pm
Useless idiat attending a useless wedding ceremony of a useless couple when people are being killed
He attended his fellow Fulani brother wedding while that useless christian fake pastor was attended by nobody...
Even that useless Tinubu no go
|Re: President Buhari Attends Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano by Tolbanks(f): 4:21pm
BUHARI IS AN IDIOTA!
|Re: President Buhari Attends Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano by Wapkoshcom(m): 4:21pm
Na to dey go weddings this olofo sabi...
What a vegetable
Oshey B.Durladinho
A bullet in that head and......
|Re: President Buhari Attends Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano by Penalty82(m): 4:22pm
|Re: President Buhari Attends Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano by hubtiva: 4:23pm
He must attend, now that 2019 is here
buhari + owambe be like
http://hubtiva.com/relevant-nigerian-owambe-parties/
|Re: President Buhari Attends Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano by Kingkamba: 4:23pm
yeye man
|Re: President Buhari Attends Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano by castrokins(m): 4:23pm
He Makes Time For Every Inconsequential Thing.
|Re: President Buhari Attends Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano by Kyase(m): 4:23pm
even Dangote dey bow for baba
|Re: President Buhari Attends Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano by Donpresh95(m): 4:23pm
In Nigeria, some are starving and smiling (Hausa/Fulanis) some are crying (Benue,KOGI), Some are suffering and smiling (Yoluba) , While the the wise ones (Igbo, AkwaCross) are observing and making sure the evil wind of of Change doesn't engulf them.
Am proud to be Igbo
|Re: President Buhari Attends Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano by Breezzy(m): 4:23pm
Lol � haha � laugh wan tear my boxers this man don finish oooo Chai see him body like chewing stick
|Re: President Buhari Attends Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano by rozayx5(m): 4:24pm
Goats voted a wedding attendant
A man who does not control important issues but is fas to attend weddings but can't attend to national issues
|Re: President Buhari Attends Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano by link2ok22: 4:24pm
Almost three years gone and this religious bigot has taken us over ten steps back, no improvement, no infrastructure, dead economy, epileptic power supply, increase in employment, insecurity and he still gets support, no1 is as lucky as Buhari.
2019 is around the corner Dnt b surprised if he wins again.
Let's do a quick1 here and now.
If you would Vote buhari click SHARE
if you would vote this boy below click LIKE
|Re: President Buhari Attends Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano by allanphash7(m): 4:24pm
Buhari too like owambe
|Re: President Buhari Attends Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano by tivta(m): 4:24pm
resign or d..
|Re: President Buhari Attends Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano by Uyi168(m): 4:24pm
A bullet in his head,and half of nigeria's problem is solved
That's their problem...
That's their problem...
Samsung galaxy S6 for sale 55k
WhatsApp 08050447106
Very Neat with good battery life
|Re: President Buhari Attends Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano by KOPT33: 4:25pm
Na only wedding our president sabi attend
|Re: President Buhari Attends Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano by linkers: 4:25pm
Worthless journey
|Re: President Buhari Attends Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano by alphaconde(m): 4:25pm
our priority
|Re: President Buhari Attends Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano by smokedfish: 4:25pm
Tolbanks:gbam!
|Re: President Buhari Attends Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano by senatoriorfaga: 4:25pm
@PMB COMES 2019 KANO STATE CANNOT SAVE YOU,
|Re: President Buhari Attends Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano by lastempero: 4:25pm
I hate it when they make a fist with their right hand,jihad brethren
|Re: President Buhari Attends Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano by RuddyFusion(m): 4:26pm
KANO and BUBU are like ??/
|Re: President Buhari Attends Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano by jchioma: 4:26pm
Dis ol' man no really care sha. If dem like make dem die.
It appears to be a season of carnages and marriages.
Back2Daura... the countdown continues.
|Re: President Buhari Attends Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano by blessedweapon(m): 4:26pm
And so??
|Re: President Buhari Attends Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano by jammani(m): 4:26pm
LORDOFAFONJAS:
Aiye ndamu re
|Re: President Buhari Attends Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano by Larynx(m): 4:26pm
This is what the Bible means by “let protocol be broken for my sake” President M.Buhari is in Kano State twice in less than 2month ... Baba God, Kindly break protocol for my sake !!! God Bless Federal Republic of Nigeria
|Re: President Buhari Attends Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano by RexTramadol1(m): 4:26pm
Oh boi u no see wetin I see
Those agbadas get collar
Heat rash for Dangote head
Kamari Ni paulu wii
|Re: President Buhari Attends Fatima Dangote's Wedding In Kano by maestrojohn(m): 4:27pm
That marriage will crash..
