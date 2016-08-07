₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD by Ofodirinwa: 4:01pm
OWERRI—THE Association of Imo Petroleum Marketers and Dealers, AIPMD, has revealed that there are over 160 oil fields in the state.
|Re: Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD by igbodefender: 4:12pm
But why is this news coming just now that the price of oil has slumped?
If past governments had this data, they should have used it to get more investment in the state.
|Re: Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD by Ofodirinwa: 5:26pm
to steal our oil abi? biafra first, then we drill
2 Likes
|Re: Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD by SlayerForever: 5:50pm
There is nothing in terms of resources that Igboland doesn't have.
14 Likes
|Re: Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD by ibotic(f): 6:14pm
Kontinu fooling ourselves....
Oil for where
2 Likes
|Re: Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD by vengertime: 6:22pm
why now, Hausa Fulanis will start sniffing in that direction like rats.
|Re: Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD by Iceberg3: 6:59pm
Coneheads now
8 Likes
|Re: Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD by SlayerForever: 7:46pm
Lalasticlala how you see the thread?
|Re: Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD by free2ryhme: 9:51pm
Ofodirinwa:
So how has these oil fields transformed into tangible gains for the ordinary man in Imo state
2 Likes
|Re: Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD by Neimar: 9:53pm
story story story
once upon a time, time time
1 Like
|Re: Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD by conehead2018: 9:53pm
Iceberg3:leave us in peace na
|Re: Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD by FSU: 9:55pm
Shhhhhhhh! Don't let Buhari and his Fulani/Hausa/Afonja bell ringers and usurpers here this.
|Re: Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD by FisifunKododada: 9:56pm
Lies and the lying liars that tell them
1 Like
|Re: Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD by smithsydny(m): 9:57pm
Make una park
|Re: Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD by ALCOHOLKILLS(m): 9:57pm
stunt ewedurian/oyrouba will come and tell us how Lagos get oyel too. is over 3 years we never see any oyel ooooo
hateful afonja tribe
3 Likes
|Re: Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD by Navalsadiq(m): 9:57pm
126 oil fields and ashewo is the major source of revenue
3 Likes
|Re: Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD by NaijaMutant(f): 9:57pm
This Fulani government should better leave it untapped.
We cannot fund bokoharam with our oil.
Niger Delta oyel go soon finish
|Re: Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD by NaijaMutant(f): 9:58pm
Navalsadiq:
Why are you so pained by this news?
4 Likes
|Re: Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD by NaijaMutant(f): 9:59pm
FisifunKododada:
Your wish
1 Like
|Re: Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD by oloripelebe2: 9:59pm
That's enough for the south east populace. ..awon Oloripelebe, chestbeaters, oniro oshi
Dem fit lie make dead body wake
1 Like
|Re: Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD by martineverest(m): 9:59pm
true
160 groundnut oil fields actually
|Re: Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD by NaijaMutant(f): 10:00pm
ibotic:Wailer
|Re: Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD by NaijaMutant(f): 10:00pm
martineverest:
|Re: Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD by Pidginwhisper: 10:02pm
Navalsadiq:
|Re: Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD by hinohsend: 10:02pm
This thread is about Imo state and Oil, now look at the comments below
Iceberg3:
FSU:
AlcoholKills:.
Believe me, these people come from the same place. You alll know where
1 Like
|Re: Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD by Y0ruba: 10:04pm
.
|Re: Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD by daddymaruto: 10:06pm
Oyel money
|Re: Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD by OnyeOGA(m): 10:08pm
If not for Biafra resources, Nigeria would have been a burial ground.
1 Like
|Re: Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD by psp2pc(m): 10:12pm
lol
|Re: Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD by QueenDeborah(f): 10:15pm
Meanwhile on facebook.....
|Re: Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD by FSU: 10:15pm
Navalsadiq:
Fulani/Hausa man, what is your own occupation? Homosexualism and pedophilia, for sure. Useless cattle-grooming fanatics
1 Like
|Re: Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD by talk2percy(m): 10:22pm
This Imo state that iz my that Rochas has rubbished or another one?
