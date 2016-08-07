Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Imo Has Over 160 Oil Fields —AIPMD (1946 Views)

Obasanjo Will Kick If PDP Fields Atiku In 2019 — Ardo / FG To Open Bid Rounds For 30 Marginal Oil Fields, Invites Local Players! / Oil Fields In Igboland (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

OWERRI—THE Association of Imo Petroleum Marketers and Dealers, AIPMD, has revealed that there are over 160 oil fields in the state.



Speaking to Vanguard in Owerri, the chairman, AIPMD, Mr. Chinedu Ndubuisi, also argued that having a database of oil companies operating in Imo state, would help create opportunities for the people.



His statement is coming at a time, a litre of petrol is said to be selling between N165 and N170, as against N145 government approved pump price in the state.



On some of the reasons for the one day conference with the theme: “Consolidation of Imo Petroleum Sector” he said: “The society is becoming a global village. We are trying to open up opportunities, attract investors and obviously, if we are able to tap into this, it will raise a lot.”



Ndubuisi disclosed that, “We have assets in terms of oil and gas deposit in Imo state, but as we speak now, there are over 160 oil fields situated in about 12 locations in Imo state.



“We have so many oil companies in the state, do we have the database to say that this is exactly what we have? We rely on the database of NNPC, and other oil companies to assess our own data.”

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/imo-160-oil-fields-aipmd/amp/

But why is this news coming just now that the price of oil has slumped?



If past governments had this data, they should have used it to get more investment in the state.

to steal our oil abi? biafra first, then we drill 2 Likes

There is nothing in terms of resources that Igboland doesn't have. 14 Likes



Oil for where

Facebook Kontinu fooling ourselves....Oil for whereFacebook 2 Likes

why now, Hausa Fulanis will start sniffing in that direction like rats.

Coneheads now 8 Likes

Lalasticlala how you see the thread?

Ofodirinwa:





https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2018/03/imo-160-oil-fields-aipmd/amp/

So how has these oil fields transformed into tangible gains for the ordinary man in Imo state So how has these oil fields transformed into tangible gains for the ordinary man in Imo state 2 Likes



once upon a time, time time



story story storyonce upon a time, time time 1 Like

Iceberg3:

Coneheads now leave us in peace na leave us in peace na

Shhhhhhhh! Don't let Buhari and his Fulani/Hausa/Afonja bell ringers and usurpers here this.

Lies and the lying liars that tell them 1 Like

Make una park





hateful afonja tribe stunt ewedurian/oyrouba will come and tell us how Lagos get oyel too. is over 3 years we never see any oyel ooooohateful afonja tribe 3 Likes

126 oil fields and ashewo is the major source of revenue 3 Likes







We cannot fund bokoharam with our oil.





Niger Delta oyel go soon finish This Fulani government should better leave it untapped.We cannot fund bokoharam with our oil.Niger Delta oyel go soon finish

Navalsadiq:

126 oil fields and ashewo is the major source of revenue

Why are you so pained by this news? Why are you so pained by this news? 4 Likes

FisifunKododada:

Lies and the lying liars that tell them

Your wish Your wish 1 Like







Dem fit lie make dead body wake That's enough for the south east populace. ..awon Oloripelebe, chestbeaters, oniro oshiDem fit lie make dead body wake 1 Like

true



160 groundnut oil fields actually

ibotic:

Kontinu fooling ourselves....

Oil for where

Facebook Wailer Wailer

martineverest:

true



160 groundnut oil fields actually







Navalsadiq:

126 oil fields and ashewo is the major source of revenue







Iceberg3:

Coneheads now

FSU:

Shhhhhhhh! Don't let Buhari and his Fulani/Hausa/Afonja bell ringers and usurpers here this.

AlcoholKills:

stunt ewedurian/ our pubs will come and tell us how Lagos get oyel too. is over 3 years we never see any oyel ooooo



hateful afonja tribe .





Believe me, these people come from the same place. You alll know where This thread is about Imo state and Oil, now look at the comments belowBelieve me, these people come from the same place. You alll know where 1 Like

.

Oyel money

If not for Biafra resources, Nigeria would have been a burial ground. 1 Like

lol

Meanwhile on facebook.....

Navalsadiq:

126 oil fields and ashewo is the major source of revenue

Fulani/Hausa man, what is your own occupation? Homosexualism and pedophilia, for sure. Useless cattle-grooming fanatics Fulani/Hausa man, what is your own occupation? Homosexualism and pedophilia, for sure. Useless cattle-grooming fanatics 1 Like