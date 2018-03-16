₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
*Obaseki visits accident victims, clears medical bills*
*…takes responsibility of 5-year-old victim’s cancer treatment*
Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has visited and offset medical bills of persons who suffered various degrees of injuries, in a road accident involving a bus attached to the Governor’s Press Unit and two vehicles, in Ugbowo area of Benin City.
Some of the victims are admitted and receiving medical care at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin City.
The governor, during the visit, learnt that one of the victims, Freeman Okoro, a five-year-old, was a cancer patient and had come for chemotherapy session at UBTH before the unfortunate incident.
On learning of his condition, the governor pledged to take responsibility of his cancer treatment and also offset the bill of Freeman’s cousin, who had been held in the hospital for his inability to pay for his treatment.
Governor Obaseki said, “I came to see the condition of the victims of the accident myself. Just as we have promised on the day of the accident when the victims were admitted. The state government has taken full responsibility of their medical bills.
“We will also make sure we follow up with the full recovery of those who are still being treated for injuries from the accident.”
Consultant General and Coordinator, Accident and Emergency Department, UBTH, Dr. Nnadi Nwashile, said, "The patients are in stable condition. Six persons in the bus were treated and discharged on the day of the accident.”
He added, “The two patients in the hospital are Mrs. Mary Okoro and her son, Freeman Okoro, who are being treated. Mrs. Okoro sustained a fracture on her upper arm and is being attended to by an Orthopaedic doctor. The son will be discharged soon.”
The accident, which occurred on Wednesday, involved a vehicle attached to the Governor’s Press Unit and two other vehicles. No life was lost.
*PHOTO CAPTION*
IMG_001
Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, with Mrs. Mary Okoro (on the bed), a victim, of the Government House Press Bus accident, receiving treatment at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin City. Mrs. Okoro's sister, Mrs. Caroline Enoch (on her knees), is thanking the governor for paying her daughter's medical bills, during the governor's visit.
IMG_002
Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, with Freeman Okoro, a victim of the Government House Press Bus accident, receiving treatment at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin City, during the governor's visit.
|Re: Obaseki Visits Accident Victims, Clears Medical Bills* by KendrickAyomide: 7:40pm
|Re: Obaseki Visits Accident Victims, Clears Medical Bills* by Amirullaha(m): 7:42pm
A good gesture by the Governor...
But op you wicked o...
You created a topic and still claim FTC...
Anyways:
ATM debited one baba in front of me without dispensing cash to him, baba grabbed me and shouted; "you are my witness ooooo"
|Re: Obaseki Visits Accident Victims, Clears Medical Bills* by NwaAmaikpe: 7:43pm
I hope he has not stolen their destiny.
|Re: Obaseki Visits Accident Victims, Clears Medical Bills* by Biibibii(m): 7:44pm
Nice of him.By the way, The first step to making Nigeria great is solving our Power Supply issue. Then people go done dey get sense, no more UP NEPA!!! THEM DONE BRING LIGHT..Then Education sector, Unemployment, Agriculture and the rest can follow..#GIVENIGERIALIGHT ..
|Re: Obaseki Visits Accident Victims, Clears Medical Bills* by ihitenansa: 7:45pm
obaseki is a good man,..
a real gentleman
|Re: Obaseki Visits Accident Victims, Clears Medical Bills* by ihitenansa: 7:46pm
NwaAmaikpe:obia,..
supu oyibo
|Re: Obaseki Visits Accident Victims, Clears Medical Bills* by ade2291(m): 7:48pm
A true leader leading by example. God bless you my governor...
|Re: Obaseki Visits Accident Victims, Clears Medical Bills* by nellybadas: 7:50pm
Nice gesture Sir. But how about using your office to make better roads so they can be safer and also improve health care system in your state. That's really what you should be doing right now.
|Re: Obaseki Visits Accident Victims, Clears Medical Bills* by ojibole(m): 8:04pm
When will he visit osunpec river and address that issue?
|Re: Obaseki Visits Accident Victims, Clears Medical Bills* by Tolupiz(m): 8:12pm
I no go talk
|Re: Obaseki Visits Accident Victims, Clears Medical Bills* by royalfly(m): 8:14pm
can't the people their cars where destroyed beyound repairs get a new one. they are saying they want to fix it. these cars could be their means of lively hood. after fixing, will they not still be having problems with it. if your saw the accident then you should know that what they need is a new car.
|Re: Obaseki Visits Accident Victims, Clears Medical Bills* by Sanchase: 8:22pm
What a country, in a developed nation the Governor has nothing to do with individual medical bills rather they put in place a great medical access structure.
How many more Nigerians will they use to do their camera hospital show ?
|Re: Obaseki Visits Accident Victims, Clears Medical Bills* by royalfly(m): 8:23pm
well let's see what happens.. the owners of the two cars have been left in oblivion, the main victims of the accident. they only cheated death to be alive. cars that saulmansuted. we hope they don't have internal injuries. from a very close source they have been treating them selves..who is going to take charge of that.. these guys you need to see them.
|Re: Obaseki Visits Accident Victims, Clears Medical Bills* by EddieCAD: 8:43pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Are you sure you are a human being? You see no good in anything, always negative response
