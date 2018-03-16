₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,761 members, 4,137,985 topics. Date: Friday, 16 March 2018 at 05:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc (3416 Views)
Jacob Zuma Resigns As South African President! / Jacob Zuma Narrowly Survives Impeachment / Lindokuhle Dlamini Kissing Jacob Zuma's Lookalike, Calls Him 'Sugar Daddy' (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc by ilofy: 4:34pm
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-43426971
South Africa's former President, Jacob Zuma, is to face prosecution for 16 charges of corruption, Chief Prosecutor Shaun Abrahams has confirmed.
Mr Abrahams said he believed there were "reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution".
The charges - which Mr Zuma denies - include counts of fraud, racketeering and money laundering.
Mr Zuma, 75, was forced to resign as president last month by his party, the ruling African National Congress (ANC).
He was facing his ninth no-confidence vote in parliament before he left office.
The charges relate to a 30bn rand ($2.5bn; £1.7bn) government arms deal in the late 1990s, before he became president.
Mr Zuma is alleged to have sought bribes from a French arms company to support an extravagant lifestyle. His financial adviser at the time was found guilty of soliciting those bribes in 2005 and Mr Zuma was later sacked as deputy president.
He now faces one charge of racketeering, two charges of corruption, one charge of money laundering and 12 of fraud.
Shaun Abrahams, head of the National Prosecuting Authority, said a trial court was the appropriate place for the matter to be decided.
He dismissed representations made by Mr Zuma asking that the charges be dropped.
The former ANC chief had argued that the charges against him were characterised by misconduct, "irrational behaviour" and media leaks on the part of prosecutors, Mr Abrahams said.
Mr Zuma has always denied the allegations against him.
Zuma's corruption charges: A brief history
First filed in 2005 when Mr Zuma's financial adviser, Schabir Shaik, was jailed for fraud and corruption.
Mr Zuma went on trial in 2006 but the case collapsed when the prosecution said it was not ready to proceed more than a year after he was charged.
South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) controversially dropped the charges in 2009, shortly before he won the presidency.
Political opponents campaigned tirelessly for him to face trial.
South Africa's High Court reinstated the charges in 2016 and Mr Zuma lost a Supreme Court appeal to overturn them.
The country's chief prosecutor, Shaun Abrahams, has now decided to pursue a case against the former president.
The controversial arms deal
In 1999, the South African government announced its largest-ever post-apartheid arms deal, signing contracts totalling 30bn rand ($5bn; £2.5bn) to modernise its national defence force
The deal involved companies from Germany, Italy, Sweden, the UK, France and South Africa
Allegations of bribery over the deal dogged the governments of both President Jacob Zuma and and one of his predecessors, Thabo Mbeki.
Schabir Shaik was found guilty in 2005 of trying to solicit a bribe from Thint, the local subsidiary of French arms firm Thales, on behalf of Mr Zuma. He was released on parole on health grounds after serving just over two years
Another official, Tony Yengeni, who was chairman of parliament's defence committee at the time of the deal and chief whip of the ANC, was convicted of fraud in 2003. He was also freed on parole after serving five months of a four-year sentence.
2 Likes
|Re: Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc by nairavsdollars(f): 5:01pm
And some fools are threatening fire and brimstone if OBJ or GEJ is prosecuted. You see the difference between Nigeria and South Africa you are soo desperate to visit?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc by Dilish007(m): 5:01pm
Finally!!! I just hope it's not another "boju boju" corruption trial.
|Re: Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc by aleeyus(m): 5:01pm
A shocking letter from South African housewife
4 Likes
|Re: Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc by Tmelisfon: 5:01pm
Bbv
|Re: Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc by koolcat: 5:01pm
Thunder fire that mod that banned me for commenting on an obscene topic.
1 Like
|Re: Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc by Mutemenot: 5:01pm
Hmmm
|Re: Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc by Aldebaran(m): 5:01pm
That's a Country
|Re: Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc by Tmelisfon: 5:01pm
South Africa's former President, Jacob Zuma, is to face prosecution for 16 charges of corruption, Chief Prosecutor Shaun Abrahams has confirmed.
Can this ever happen in Nigeria??
5 Likes
|Re: Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc by Omeokachie: 5:02pm
Okorocha's role model
4 Likes
|Re: Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc by timilehin007(m): 5:02pm
Hdh
|Re: Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc by iphenon: 5:02pm
That's how it's supposed to be in a country that has a working system
2 Likes
|Re: Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc by Shroud: 5:02pm
Surprised they didn't include the world cup hosting bribery
1 Like
|Re: Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc by ednut1(m): 5:03pm
Lets imagine this. If mandela and anc had gotten power in the 1960s . how would RSA of today had been.
4 Likes
|Re: Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc by visijo(m): 5:03pm
Buhari expect that as well..
1 Like
|Re: Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc by magzey: 5:03pm
And our former Nigerian Husband and wife are rooming freely.though stealing is not corruption during their ERA. Chai!!!
|Re: Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc by Deseo(f): 5:04pm
In case you don't know who Jacob Zuma is, visit Imo state, you'll see his statue there.
A very expensive statue, to honour corruption.
2 Likes
|Re: Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc by magzey: 5:04pm
visijo:Because he failed to Jailed Good luck and wife Abi?
|Re: Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc by ORIGENAL(m): 5:05pm
Buhari to ICC loading......
1 Like
|Re: Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc by magiki(m): 5:07pm
Na only South Africa that one fit happen.
Dem nor born anybody well make he come prosecute OBJ OR GEJ
|Re: Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc by chuksjuve(m): 5:07pm
That's a country that works!!
Unlike here where anti corruption agencies will arrest , convict and sentence you all on the page of newspaper and tv screen .
1 Like
|Re: Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc by inspbado(m): 5:08pm
ednut1:Like nigeria I guess��
|Re: Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc by biggy26: 5:10pm
The man don enter one chance. First president to go down this shameful road.
|Re: Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc by EzeDictator(m): 5:10pm
Call Me When Buhari faces His
|Re: Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc by Radiantgfx: 5:12pm
|Re: Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc by seedsower(m): 5:13pm
Okorocha right now
|Re: Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc by Queenserah26(f): 5:13pm
|Re: Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc by IgbosAreOsus: 5:13pm
No former president has ever faced corruption charges before.
Muderer like IBB
Rouge like Abdulsalam, GEJ
Criminal like Obj etc are still doing God fathers for upcoming bastards.
1 Like
|Re: Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc by AngelicBeing: 5:15pm
|Re: Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc by patrickmuf(m): 5:17pm
They don't have Niger Delta militants over there to issue worthless threats...
|Re: Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc by ameri9ja: 5:18pm
Buhari, why?
|Re: Former South African President Jacob Zuma To Face Corruption Charges - Bbc by Blackfire(m): 5:19pm
He is not guilty...
The next south african president will be more clueless.
British Are Condescending Imperialists, Zuma, Hours Before Meeting Queen / Uruguay: Meet Jose Mujica, The World's Poorest President. / Nude Woman Boards Chicago Train, Slaps Passengers & Announces She's A Goddess ..
Viewing this topic: brodalokie, sulesadat(m), timay(m), Mavin1, cjfbn, ibabz(m), dododawa1, Olubounze(m), Halcyon001, faithsystem(f), Bobonowell, phyiktor(m), Colossusgist(m), onowu007(m), Mbilla(m), XhosaNostra(f), Ipfreely, focus7, Dsegsam(m), kpumpey and 45 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20