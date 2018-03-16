₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
10 Safety Tips For Night Driving You Should Never Neglect by autojosh: 4:44pm
When God created us, we were meant to exploit the day and rest when it’s night. As years are passed by, human beings got engaged in activities that will keep them up both during the day and at night.
Like somewhere like Lagos, I don’t think there is something like day and night. Things keep happening, traders keep selling, and drivers keep driving. Most people have adapted to this radical change in lifestyle.
Driving at night can never be the same as driving during the daytime. They are two different things. Our ability of driving relies on sight. This our ability to see goes down with darkness when darkness comes around. In the absence of sunlight, darkness will gradually strangle your ability to see very well. Your depth perception, color recognition and peripheral vision are all tampered with.
Again, we are not as bright and alert at night as we are during daytime.
If you should carry out your research properly, you’ll see that up to 50% of fatal car accidents occur at night. Even though there are fewer cars on the road at night, the fatality rate on night driving is still on the high side.
At night, be assured you’ll be dealing with drunk drivers, sleep-deprived drivers, zombies and frustrated animals on the road.
But if you must be out driving at night, here are some safety night driving tips we have for you:
1. Avoid taking medications that can make you drowsy:
Even the food you eat matters. Eat food that is high in protein rather than ones high in carbohydrates which is more likely to make you feel sleepy.
2. Rest adequately before your night driving:
It is not advised to take up night driving after a stressful day. Driving with sleepy eyes is very dangerous.
3. Have someone around with you in the car:
They can help you stay awake with conversation. If the person can drive well too, share the driving duties.
4. Don’t take alcohol:
You have been hearing and seeing that statement before now. So, no much talk on that. Alcohol will simply impair your driving ability. It will make you react slowly to stimuli.
If you are lucky enough, you won’t cross path with already drunken drivers. Try as much as you can to be very careful especially over the weekend.
5. Don’t fiddle with your gadgets:
Activities such as talking on cell phone or texting are as dangerous as taking alcohol. It distracts driving. Ensure you’re safely parked if you must use them.
6. Ensure your headlights are working properly:
As we said earlier, visibility is of the essence while driving. Your headlights will aid your visibility to avoid possible hazards.
7. Ensure your brake lights are functional:
The brake light gives the drivers behind you signal that they need to slow down and keep sensible distance between you and them.
8. Most of the time, the less-enlightened drivers would want to set your retina on fire with their lights. When you’re a victim of this, just do this.
When such a car is approaching you from the opposite direction, divert your gaze. Use the lane marker or painted median stripes as a guide. If the person is behind you, use the nighttime reduced-glare setting on your rearview mirror.
9. Don’t be in haste:
The way you speed during the day should not be that way you speed at night. Always ply on a very controllable speed at night for the sake of visibility.
10. In case of car breakdown, ensure you park in a very safe place. Being on the road can be deadly. Some drivers are not sane. Some might even think you’re an armed robber or blood sucking demon if by chance they see you on the road. Be careful, respect yourself so that they don’t run over you.
https://autojosh.com/10-safety-tips-night-driving-never-neglect/
|Re: 10 Safety Tips For Night Driving You Should Never Neglect by meetmonde(m): 5:18pm
tru, reason y i like night travels is cos nothing is as sweet as waking up the following day to your destination instead of sitting all day getting nauseous and car sick
|Re: 10 Safety Tips For Night Driving You Should Never Neglect by Amirullaha(m): 7:46pm
ATM debited one baba in front of me without dispensing cash to him, baba grabbed me and shouted; "you are my witness ooooo"
|Re: 10 Safety Tips For Night Driving You Should Never Neglect by NwaAmaikpe: 7:47pm
I am very guilty of this;
5. Don’t fiddle with your gadgets.
Most times when driving at night and I see scantily-clad queens of the night, I don't know when I compulsively fiddle with my
|Re: 10 Safety Tips For Night Driving You Should Never Neglect by KendrickAyomide: 7:47pm
|Re: 10 Safety Tips For Night Driving You Should Never Neglect by Troublemaker007(m): 7:47pm
11. Never pick up a stranger.
12. Never argue with a police man at night.
13. If another vehicle hit you don’t stop, in fact speed away because it’s a deliberate ploy to get to stopped and robbed.
|Re: 10 Safety Tips For Night Driving You Should Never Neglect by Kmartt(m): 7:48pm
Thanks for the safety tips op.
|Re: 10 Safety Tips For Night Driving You Should Never Neglect by yhuci(m): 7:48pm
Are u kidding me...
|Re: 10 Safety Tips For Night Driving You Should Never Neglect by dongc: 7:52pm
It missed avoid using full beam when approaching oncoming vehicles..Nigerians almost use full beam not minding cars in opposite direction
|Re: 10 Safety Tips For Night Driving You Should Never Neglect by abbeyoye2001(m): 7:52pm
Nice one thanks
|Re: 10 Safety Tips For Night Driving You Should Never Neglect by alsudaes1(m): 7:54pm
No. 8 has always been my challenge
|Re: 10 Safety Tips For Night Driving You Should Never Neglect by sanerugwei: 7:55pm
14. Use anti glare night vision driving glasses.
|Re: 10 Safety Tips For Night Driving You Should Never Neglect by Yoruba4Life: 8:06pm
Troublemaker007:
Only for 9ja...
|Re: 10 Safety Tips For Night Driving You Should Never Neglect by psalmson001: 8:09pm
Most importantly, dim ur lights when you see an oncoming vehicle coz ur full beam can temporarily blind the oncoming driver which can casue accident.
Also, try as much as possible to avoid using full beam when driving directly behind another car. Na this one they vex me pass cause the side & inner mirrors reflects the light into the eyes of the driver in front of you.
Many nigerians are very guilty of this. When dey see another vehicle coming, thats wen they will put on full light not caring if the other driver has visual challenges or not. Some go even on full light on a road that has street lights........are u maaaad? *in lasisielenu's voice*
But still still, night driving is fun sha, especially between the hours of 11pm-5am when there is little or no traffic. Thats wen u will know that it can actually take you less than an hour from lekki-ajah to sango-ota.......if you know what i mean, den you know
|Re: 10 Safety Tips For Night Driving You Should Never Neglect by Cutehector(m): 8:09pm
Allow Jesus take the wheel...
|Re: 10 Safety Tips For Night Driving You Should Never Neglect by Isaacvin(m): 8:28pm
Cutehector:do u mean like taking ur hands off d steering while driving?
|Re: 10 Safety Tips For Night Driving You Should Never Neglect by Cutehector(m): 8:29pm
Isaacvin:yes
|Re: 10 Safety Tips For Night Driving You Should Never Neglect by elvision1(m): 8:35pm
Just saw one of those checkpoint guys stand infront of a trailer along warri-sapele road shouting "pass na! Come Pass me na" and am thinking of Lagos-ibadan express road.
|Re: 10 Safety Tips For Night Driving You Should Never Neglect by Vince77(m): 8:37pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Yeye Pikin
|Re: 10 Safety Tips For Night Driving You Should Never Neglect by Mutemenot: 8:38pm
Nigeria is the worst place u can drive in the night . Lorries go with tiny light as if it's bike or keke while cars go on full light without considering those opposite
|Re: 10 Safety Tips For Night Driving You Should Never Neglect by hcupid(m): 8:39pm
Always dim your full headlamps ooo. I hate to see this at night, it's so fustrating. I was driving one night and the coming vehicle had the headlamp to the fullest, I wasn't seeing poo I had to be flashing the guy so he can understand but the person kept coming I say ok na, naso I put my own Ford fusion full light nobody tell the person he started flashing me back and then reduced his.
Abeg we should always try reducing our lights when a vehicle is oncoming you can activate back when it's pass
|Re: 10 Safety Tips For Night Driving You Should Never Neglect by angelbulksms: 8:41pm
Amirullaha:
Did I laugh? Sure, I did! Funny dude
|Re: 10 Safety Tips For Night Driving You Should Never Neglect by Gryffindor: 8:51pm
hyth
