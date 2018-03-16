Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) (11699 Views)

Sequel to the rumor going on social media that Glo fires married women cos of their marital status, a new fact has emerged to substantiate the claim. The letter which was dated March 9th 2018 read thus...





Abi na fake news again?



Stupid lies.



Fake letter





1. Internal memo from Globacom from HR of Global Man power Limited the outsourcing company ?



2. No company will tell you that they sacked you based on discrimination and put it in writing. Use your brain





Please read the letter again Global Man power Limited, the outsourcing company... Is English too hard to read?

Oga go and sit down.





That letter does not make sense.



Oga go and sit down.

That letter does not make sense.

If you have not worked in a Corporate environment before, let those who have done so tell you the stupidity in the letter.

Yes sir, but you are yet to give a reason not to believe this letter

Tommorrows Headline: “Glo denies sacking married women” leaked letter is fake. 2 Likes

'mouth-diarrhea'.



All employment are 'at-will' meaning, the employer can hire and fire 'at will' based on objective NOT subjective factors. The funny thing is the letter is directed at temporary staff indirectly employed by Globacom but, thru a staffing agency.



All employment are 'at-will' meaning, the employer can hire and fire 'at will' based on objective NOT subjective factors. The funny thing is the letter is directed at temporary staff indirectly employed by Globacom but, thru a staffing agency.

I think it's imperative employers start educating their illiterate employees about these things.

This is really sad I have friends in globacom who confirmed this 6 Likes

My first comment in 53 years and it's about mr Sanjay's unethical romance with his staff.

Mr sanjay, E no go better for you. Idiot 3 Likes 1 Share

If this is true, Globalcom or it's representative must be silly writing such a letter with stated reason IN WRITING for saking female staff members. 3 Likes

Is globacom also global manpower? 2 Likes

Kezifils:

Glo fake

And these people will be doing yanga, when u meet them in their office, their shoulders will appear wider than what their suit can contain.....forgetting that they can receive this kind of letter at any moment.





Do yanga only if you work for yourself.

This letter looks came to me

If you believe this letter is genuine, then I have no reason to believe you are going to vote for the current crop of politicians in 2019.

Basically, what I am saying is that you have a mental problem.

Its possible...



but it that letter is real...the person drafting it needs to go back to school. 1 Like

This letter looks came to me. According to the letter, the employee was outsourced to Glo by global manpower, a different company, so why is the internal memo showing Globacom limited? 1 Like

comshots:

Is globacom also global manpower?

To know who Global Manpower is, read this thread



To know who Global Manpower is, read this thread

http://www.nairaland.com/498420/what-relationship-between-global-manpower

Too much slavery in Nigeria. I remember a clause back then on an employment letter which stated that 'employment can be terminated at any time and for any reason'.

So it's a terrible situation.

This OP, I don dey begin look am with corner eye o

Seems she works for global manpower (an agency).

She might have to take it up with them not globacom.

Interesting

But the subject of the letter didn't state that Services no longer required because you're a married woman and there is none in the body either