₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,785 members, 4,138,102 topics. Date: Friday, 16 March 2018 at 07:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) (11699 Views)
Messenger, 45, Slumps After Receiving Sack Letter / 3 Things To Do After Receiving Your Sack Letter / Woman Sacked By Kaduna Electric Faints After Reading Sack Letter (1) (2) (3) (4)
|GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) by AutoReportNG: 5:39pm
Sequel to the rumor going on social media that Glo fires married women cos of their marital status, a new fact has emerged to substantiate the claim. The letter which was dated March 9th 2018 read thus...
- AutoReportNG
1 Like
|Re: GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) by AutoReportNG: 5:39pm
So, glo people, over to you biko
Abi na fake news again?
Follow us on our social media biko
www.fb.com/autoreportng
Like, Share and Comment... Pls oo
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) by AntiWailer: 5:41pm
Lol.
Stupid lies.
Fake letter
1. Internal memo from Globacom from HR of Global Man power Limited the outsourcing company ?
2. No company will tell you that they sacked you based on discrimination and put it in writing. Use your brain
Dumb 1diots.
52 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) by AutoReportNG: 5:43pm
AntiWailer:
Please read the letter again Global Man power Limited, the outsourcing company... Is English too hard to read?
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) by AntiWailer: 5:44pm
AutoReportNG:
Oga go and sit down.
That letter does not make sense.
If you have not worked in a Corporate environment before, let those who have done so tell you the stupidity in the letter.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) by AutoReportNG: 5:46pm
AntiWailer:
Yes sir, but you are yet to give a reason not to believe this letter
1 Like
|Re: GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) by Kezifils(m): 5:47pm
Tommorrows Headline: “Glo denies sacking married women” leaked letter is fake.
2 Likes
|Re: GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) by Yoruba4Life: 5:48pm
Just another case of incompetent individuals/former employees with 'mouth-diarrhea'.
All employment are 'at-will' meaning, the employer can hire and fire 'at will' based on objective NOT subjective factors. The funny thing is the letter is directed at temporary staff indirectly employed by Globacom but, thru a staffing agency.
I think it's imperative employers start educating their illiterate employees about these things.
2 Likes
|Re: GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) by zangiff(m): 5:49pm
.....,.......
|Re: GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) by Efizzi: 5:49pm
This is really sad I have friends in globacom who confirmed this
6 Likes
|Re: GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) by maklelemakukula(m): 5:50pm
My first comment in 53 years and it's about mr Sanjay's unethical romance with his staff.
Mr sanjay, E no go better for you. Idiot
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) by datola: 5:50pm
If this is true, Globalcom or it's representative must be silly writing such a letter with stated reason IN WRITING for saking female staff members.
3 Likes
|Re: GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) by comshots(m): 5:51pm
Is globacom also global manpower?
2 Likes
|Re: GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) by sage101(f): 5:51pm
The letter is....
|Re: GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) by pedel: 5:51pm
fake
Kezifils:
|Re: GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) by xreal: 5:51pm
And these people will be doing yanga, when u meet them in their office, their shoulders will appear wider than what their suit can contain.....forgetting that they can receive this kind of letter at any moment.
Do yanga only if you work for yourself.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) by frenchman(m): 5:51pm
This letter looks came to me
|Re: GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) by pedel: 5:52pm
If you believe this letter is genuine, then I have no reason to believe you are going to vote for the current crop of politicians in 2019.
Basically, what I am saying is that you have a mental problem.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) by swimmer: 5:53pm
Its possible...
but it that letter is real...the person drafting it needs to go back to school.
1 Like
|Re: GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) by frenchman(m): 5:54pm
This letter looks came to me. According to the letter, the employee was outsourced to Glo by global manpower, a different company, so why is the internal memo showing Globacom limited?
1 Like
|Re: GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) by IVORY2009(m): 5:54pm
|Re: GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) by AutoReportNG: 5:54pm
comshots:
To know who Global Manpower is, read this thread
http://www.nairaland.com/498420/what-relationship-between-global-manpower
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) by Lawalemi(m): 5:54pm
Too much slavery in Nigeria. I remember a clause back then on an employment letter which stated that 'employment can be terminated at any time and for any reason'.
So it's a terrible situation.
|Re: GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) by kuntash: 5:55pm
AutoReportNG:
This OP, I don dey begin look am with corner eye o
|Re: GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) by comshots(m): 5:55pm
Why you dey vex as if you are the owner of global com?You even vex pass ibb and adenuga.
AntiWailer:
1 Like
|Re: GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) by sage101(f): 5:55pm
comshots:YOU are WISE
1 Like
|Re: GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) by sage101(f): 5:55pm
Efizzi:Hmmm
1 Like
|Re: GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) by AutoReportNG: 5:56pm
kuntash:
LOL... sorry sir
|Re: GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) by salford1: 5:57pm
Seems she works for global manpower (an agency).
She might have to take it up with them not globacom.
|Re: GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) by agabusta: 6:02pm
Interesting
|Re: GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) by Burgerlomo: 6:03pm
But the subject of the letter didn't state that Services no longer required because you're a married woman and there is none in the body either
|Re: GLO Sack Letter Based On Marital Status (Photo) by agabusta: 6:05pm
pedel:
Not fake
1 Like
Banking Sector: Hnd Graduates Vs B.sc Graduates. / Highest Paying Bank In Nigeria. / Nigerian Army Promotes 6,199 Soldiers
Viewing this topic: Judolisco(m), sureguy02(m), EgunMogaji, Actuarydeji(m), Nikkygold4life(f), Bayo0502(m), emmatuxz(m), ebookz(m), DaSugarBoi(m), Zanxx(f), godsboy4eva, latestsunny(m), Dyoungestprince(m), Sylvaxxl1(m), free2ryhme, Empressk, shocks(m), chaberry(m), ournewspoint, Mrfreedom, slade31, SURElee(f), cliquevibes(m), Bec(f), jaxxy(m), jjmk, OkeOladimeji, Baamm(m), bayooz(m), julyshad(f), aparata, SamAbims(m), ibnchokomah(m), archstyle(m), cleanshaven(m), muzzol, jibosqie(m), slapandfall(m), shawdon(m), hillsate, Otykween(f), ebony13, Fruitfulmum, blinkz4real, Pinkyposh(f), Kennyfancy(m), Proudmom, deolurexy1(m), Boykay, Horlahniyi(m), walade(m), agborichard, Dreambeat, ehissi(m), Megabros1, MissIndependent(f), TLisieux, KOMBE, mazinoweb(m), NoDulling4here(m), Euckybaby(f), karferguso(m), Meshben10 and 78 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18