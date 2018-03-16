Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Emmanuel Ekemejewan Sideso's 10th Coronation Anniversary As The Ovie Of Uvwie (1073 Views)

Uvwie Kingdom just like most Urhobo kingdoms in Warri, Udu, okpe etc is 100% urban and a centre of civilization for the Urhobo people.



The kingdom is home to Nigeria's major Companies and facilities, such as Federal University of Petroleum Resource Effurun (Best petroleum University in West Africa), Petroleum Training Institute Effurun (Best Petroleum institute in West Africa), Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (Warri Refinery).



Emmanuel Ekemejewan Sideso (JP), Abe 1, the Ovie of

Uvwie Kingdom last month celebrated his 10th year anniversary as the ovie of Uvwie, below are some photos from the event.







Umogu! Umogu!

Wo su tor!



Uvwie' wa boma ru'fe

Good bless Uvwie Kingdom

God bless Urhobo land

Some Chiefs greeting to the King.

Pere of Gbaramatu greets the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom

Uvwie....is part of Biafra..

I was in Warri that weekend, all the shops were forcefully closed, even the vulcanizer that opened in the early morning was chased away, i was like in this 21st century, truly Donald Trump was not so far from the truth, we went everywhere looking for where to print a report no way.

I was in Warri that weekend, all the shops were forcefully closed, even the vulcanizer that opened in the early morning was chased away, i was like in this 21st century, truly Donald Trump was not so far from the truth, we went everywhere looking for where to print a report no way.

We shouldn't copy the white always, even the Nigeria constitution recognizes customary law provided it doesn't infringe on anyone's right.



So nothing backward about the celebration. We shouldn't copy the white always, even the Nigeria constitution recognizes customary law provided it doesn't infringe on anyone's right.So nothing backward about the celebration. 1 Like

Ovie r'Uvwie, wo su ntor!



He is one of the most important kings in Urhoboland and he controls one of the largest kingdoms. Most of what we know as present day Warri is under his domain. His kingdom is also 100% urbanised, making Uvwie a center of Urhobo civilisation.



He is royalty personified! A true scion and advocate of Urhobo!



Umogu! Umogu! Wo sun tor, Wo rhie tor!



Happy 10th anniversary! Your reign has been peaceful and impactful.



Uvwie wadoo!





Uvwie....is part of Biafra..

Troublemaker! Later your kinsmen such as Pazienza, Amarabae and co will come and say we are seeking relevance when you guys won't humble yourselves and face your Eastern front.



You guys derail or hijack just about every Urhobo thread on Nairaland with your busybodying and troublemaking. Rubbish! Troublemaker! Later your kinsmen such as Pazienza, Amarabae and co will come and say we are seeking relevance when you guys won't humble yourselves and face your Eastern front.You guys derail or hijack just about every Urhobo thread on Nairaland with your busybodying and troublemaking. Rubbish!

I was in Warri that weekend, all the shops were forcefully closed, even the vulcanizer that opened in the early morning was chased away, i was like in this 21st century, truly Donald Trump was not so far from the truth, we went everywhere looking for where to print a report no way.

Of course. We have our own traditional ways of enforcing laws and this has been so since time immemorial! If the Ovie has said no shops should be open in his traditional and historical domain, then no shop should open. Anyone who disobeys the instruction is indirectly taunting the Ovie and he can use his traditional police to enforce his decree. The government of the day does this everytime using the military or police.



So stop being all sanctimonious about a normal everyday thing. Of course. We have our own traditional ways of enforcing laws and this has been so since time immemorial! If the Ovie has said no shops should be open in his traditional and historical domain, then no shop should open. Anyone who disobeys the instruction is indirectly taunting the Ovie and he can use his traditional police to enforce his decree. The government of the day does this everytime using the military or police.So stop being all sanctimonious about a normal everyday thing. 3 Likes

Efewestern please try and get more photos. I'll check for more too and attach them to this post if I find.

I will do just that, they also opened a new palace for the king.. I think the palace is one of the most beautiful palace in southern Nigeria. I will do just that, they also opened a new palace for the king.. I think the palace is one of the most beautiful palace in southern Nigeria.

