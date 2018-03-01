



GDJSS HAS TODAY OFFERED TWO RAKA'AT SALLAH PRAYING FOR GOD INTERVENTION TO RESCUE ABDUCTED DAPCHI SCHOOL GIRLS



Early hours of today the students as well the schools authority has line up to observed two Raka'at seeking for Allaah's mercy to rescue and reunites the Dapchi Girls students



God promises us in His Word that He hears every word that we pray to Him. He is waiting, ready, and willing to listen to our worries, concerns, and needs. Whether we are seeking forgiveness, strength, or healing, prayer provides the channel to communicate with God and receive supernatural strength and power.



In their addresses Principal and the Iman of the school laments that every students, stakeholders, civil servants should always find away to include those girls in their daily prayers



Principal also express his appreciation on what the federal and state government are doing, he further laments on recent visit paid by His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari.



He also pray for security apparatus May Allaah give them strength and power to see the girls return back their home safely and in good condition.



He thank on the measure taken by his Excellency the governor of Yobe IBRAHIM GAIDAM on rescue the girls



We pray may Allaah serve Dapchi Girls and return them home safely ameen thumma Ameen



Announcer: Staff Secretary (S. Maikudi)









