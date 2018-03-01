₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Students Hold Prayer In Yobe For Safe Return Of Abducted Dapchi Girls(pics) by samysamy: 6:54pm
GOVERNMENT DAY JUNIOR SECONDRY SCHOOL (GDJSS) LAWANTI, YUSUFARI
GDJSS HAS TODAY OFFERED TWO RAKA'AT SALLAH PRAYING FOR GOD INTERVENTION TO RESCUE ABDUCTED DAPCHI SCHOOL GIRLS
Early hours of today the students as well the schools authority has line up to observed two Raka'at seeking for Allaah's mercy to rescue and reunites the Dapchi Girls students
God promises us in His Word that He hears every word that we pray to Him. He is waiting, ready, and willing to listen to our worries, concerns, and needs. Whether we are seeking forgiveness, strength, or healing, prayer provides the channel to communicate with God and receive supernatural strength and power.
In their addresses Principal and the Iman of the school laments that every students, stakeholders, civil servants should always find away to include those girls in their daily prayers
Principal also express his appreciation on what the federal and state government are doing, he further laments on recent visit paid by His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari.
He also pray for security apparatus May Allaah give them strength and power to see the girls return back their home safely and in good condition.
He thank on the measure taken by his Excellency the governor of Yobe IBRAHIM GAIDAM on rescue the girls
We pray may Allaah serve Dapchi Girls and return them home safely ameen thumma Ameen
Announcer: Staff Secretary (S. Maikudi)
Re: Students Hold Prayer In Yobe For Safe Return Of Abducted Dapchi Girls(pics) by samysamy: 6:54pm
Re: Students Hold Prayer In Yobe For Safe Return Of Abducted Dapchi Girls(pics) by olasaad(f): 7:01pm
The best thing to do during trying period is to turn to almighty Allah for his mercy. May He answered their prayers
Re: Students Hold Prayer In Yobe For Safe Return Of Abducted Dapchi Girls(pics) by littlewonders: 8:46pm
I pray politics don't come in between the answers
Re: Students Hold Prayer In Yobe For Safe Return Of Abducted Dapchi Girls(pics) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 8:46pm
Nigeria is cursed
Re: Students Hold Prayer In Yobe For Safe Return Of Abducted Dapchi Girls(pics) by farouk0403(m): 8:46pm
May Allah bring them safe and sound.
May Allah also expose those politicians that are sponsoring any form of terrorism in the name of politics.
Fvcking selfish politicians.
Re: Students Hold Prayer In Yobe For Safe Return Of Abducted Dapchi Girls(pics) by Apina(m): 8:47pm
As much as God is the almighty, he will not do for u what u should do for yourself
Re: Students Hold Prayer In Yobe For Safe Return Of Abducted Dapchi Girls(pics) by dreamwords: 8:48pm
Re: Students Hold Prayer In Yobe For Safe Return Of Abducted Dapchi Girls(pics) by Faceville: 8:48pm
See Descendants ohh
Re: Students Hold Prayer In Yobe For Safe Return Of Abducted Dapchi Girls(pics) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:48pm
Wasted Prayers,
It's like praying that Jack doesn't die in the movie Titanic.
Re: Students Hold Prayer In Yobe For Safe Return Of Abducted Dapchi Girls(pics) by yeyerolling: 8:49pm
God no go answer this kind prayer. All these is a gimmick. There needs to be a justification for the release of ECA
Re: Students Hold Prayer In Yobe For Safe Return Of Abducted Dapchi Girls(pics) by papoudaupolos: 8:49pm
Believer's Sword
Re: Students Hold Prayer In Yobe For Safe Return Of Abducted Dapchi Girls(pics) by Dc4life(m): 8:49pm
Re: Students Hold Prayer In Yobe For Safe Return Of Abducted Dapchi Girls(pics) by guterMann: 8:52pm
