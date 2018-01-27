Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara (2890 Views)

Mr Iyiola Oyedepo, the Chairman of the PDP in the state, received the defectors in Ilorin on Friday during the visit of executive members of the party in the North Central Zone.



Dr Hanafi Alabere, who led the defectors from Alanamu Ward in Ilorin West Local Government Area, said they were fed up with the APC.



Oyedepo, in his remarks, told the visiting zonal executives that no notable member of the party had defected to the APC since 2015.



He described the defection of Alabere and his colleagues as a pointer to the popularity of the PDP in the state.



The visiting Zonal Chairman, Mr Theophilus Dakas, commended the PDP executives in the state for keeping the party intact inspite of its internal crisis.



He appealed to the members to continue to work for the progress of the party through sustained membership drive.



Dakas, who said the party leadership had directed that power should be devolved to the ward level, commended members over the party’s performance in the Nov. 18, 2017 local government election..



He gave an assurance that the era of impunity and imposition of candidates in the PDP was gone, adding that the people would decide who would represent them. (NAN)



what do you expect when election is around the corner

Nice one, more are still coming from other parts of the country. 1 Like

Who does all these counting and analysis self?

APC AND PDP are evil parties but, the latter is a lesser evil.

APGA all the way no time! 1 Like

800 with PVC's





Unlike those thousands way no get PVC 1 Like









Nigerian politics with Zero ideology,



It's utterly senseless when a dirty wine is turned from one dirty vase into another dirty vase. Nigerian politics with Zero ideology,It's utterly senseless when a dirty wine is turned from one dirty vase into another dirty vase. 1 Like 1 Share

All I could see here na d same people

is only PDP and APC the only two party that we have in Nigeria... where are the people that move from APC to pdp..

;Dsafe journey if you like go another party dat ur own wahala.... safe journey if you like go another party dat ur own wahala.... safe journey if you like go another party dat ur own wahala....

We shall all see the outcome.

d journey of d dullard called buhari is mounting up

same old corrupt people moving in circles with no where to go except to satisfy their stomach infrastructure same old corrupt people moving in circles with no where to go except to satisfy their stomach infrastructure

I wonder how these people gets the figure and it’s always a round figure like 300, 500,2000, 10000 etc

There isn't any significant difference between the two parties.

Same players, different platforms.



Btw, do they normally do a roll call of the defectors at such gatherings?

Saraki is taking Kwara back to PDP.

Why always in round figure?



Why not something like 789 or 793?









The number is always rounded..u hear numbers like 800,2500,5000..lol

Hnmmm I really pity Saraki, the last lg election don teach d man lessons, PDP is growing stronger in kwara

There are two political parties in Nigeria, PDP and the rest. 1 Like

Lol, Nigerian politicians and changing goal posts are like............, defection my arse. I guess these lots are they beer loving types who are against the ban on beer by there current led Apc government hence the defection to air there disapproval of the ban. political prostitutes.



Defection is not the problem, 80% of the Association of past criminals(APC) defected from the PDP to the APC yet no improvement. The solution to our problem is to sell Nigeria and use the money to buy cows. Defection is not the problem, 80% of the Association of past criminals(APC) defected from the PDP to the APC yet no improvement. The solution to our problem is to sell Nigeria and use the money to buy cows.

waiting patiently for safari to come n join them later

waiting patiently for saraki to come n join them later

Beginning of apc downfall

We got the clue long ago.





Saraki is obviously behind all that move. We got the clue long ago.Saraki is obviously behind all that move.