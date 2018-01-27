₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara by ceometromedia: 7:53pm
No fewer than 800 members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara have defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Mr Iyiola Oyedepo, the Chairman of the PDP in the state, received the defectors in Ilorin on Friday during the visit of executive members of the party in the North Central Zone.
Dr Hanafi Alabere, who led the defectors from Alanamu Ward in Ilorin West Local Government Area, said they were fed up with the APC.
Oyedepo, in his remarks, told the visiting zonal executives that no notable member of the party had defected to the APC since 2015.
He described the defection of Alabere and his colleagues as a pointer to the popularity of the PDP in the state.
The visiting Zonal Chairman, Mr Theophilus Dakas, commended the PDP executives in the state for keeping the party intact inspite of its internal crisis.
He appealed to the members to continue to work for the progress of the party through sustained membership drive.
Dakas, who said the party leadership had directed that power should be devolved to the ward level, commended members over the party’s performance in the Nov. 18, 2017 local government election..
He gave an assurance that the era of impunity and imposition of candidates in the PDP was gone, adding that the people would decide who would represent them. (NAN)
http://www.metronaija.ng/800-apc-members-defect-to-pdp-in-kwara/
|Re: 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara by Oma307: 8:03pm
what do you expect when election is around the corner
|Re: 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara by 4reala(m): 8:48pm
Nice one, more are still coming from other parts of the country.
|Re: 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara by ConAir(m): 9:14pm
Who does all these counting and analysis self?
APC AND PDP are evil parties but, the latter is a lesser evil.
APGA all the way no time!
|Re: 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara by LORDOFAFONJAS: 9:51pm
800 with PVC's
Unlike those thousands way no get PVC
|Re: 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara by NwaAmaikpe: 9:52pm
Nigerian politics with Zero ideology,
It's utterly senseless when a dirty wine is turned from one dirty vase into another dirty vase.
|Re: 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara by niyifour(m): 9:52pm
Thanks God
|Re: 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara by raphemmanuel(m): 9:52pm
Who that one epp
I don finally make front page
|Re: 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara by point5: 9:52pm
All I could see here na d same people
|Re: 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara by mosho2good: 9:53pm
is only PDP and APC the only two party that we have in Nigeria... where are the people that move from APC to pdp..
|Re: 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara by Massdamm(m): 9:54pm
;Dsafe journey if you like go another party dat ur own wahala....safe journey if you like go another party dat ur own wahala....safe journey if you like go another party dat ur own wahala....
|Re: 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara by bayaar(m): 9:55pm
We shall all see the outcome.
|Re: 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara by Abfinest007(m): 9:55pm
d journey of d dullard called buhari is mounting up
|Re: 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara by Riversides2003(m): 9:56pm
Ia
|Re: 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara by free2ryhme: 9:56pm
ceometromedia:
same old corrupt people moving in circles with no where to go except to satisfy their stomach infrastructure
|Re: 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara by Riversides2003(m): 9:56pm
I wonder how these people gets the figure and it’s always a round figure like 300, 500,2000, 10000 etc
|Re: 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara by NaijaMutant(f): 9:57pm
|Re: 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara by LibertyRep: 9:57pm
There isn't any significant difference between the two parties.
Same players, different platforms.
Btw, do they normally do a roll call of the defectors at such gatherings?
|Re: 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara by LasGidiOwner: 9:58pm
Saraki is taking Kwara back to PDP.
|Re: 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara by Alphafeezay(m): 9:59pm
Why always in round figure?
Why not something like 789 or 793?
Smh
|Re: 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara by Uyi168(m): 9:59pm
The number is always rounded..u hear numbers like 800,2500,5000..lol
|Re: 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara by yemaldo(m): 10:00pm
Hnmmm I really pity Saraki, the last lg election don teach d man lessons, PDP is growing stronger in kwara
|Re: 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara by Y0ruba: 10:00pm
.
There are two political parties in Nigeria, PDP and the rest.
1 Like
|Re: 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara by iyketex007: 10:01pm
Lol, Nigerian politicians and changing goal posts are like............, defection my arse. I guess these lots are they beer loving types who are against the ban on beer by there current led Apc government hence the defection to air there disapproval of the ban. political prostitutes.
|Re: 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara by chykmoni(m): 10:01pm
Defection is not the problem, 80% of the Association of past criminals(APC) defected from the PDP to the APC yet no improvement. The solution to our problem is to sell Nigeria and use the money to buy cows.
|Re: 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara by valentineuwakwe(m): 10:02pm
|Re: 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara by valentineuwakwe(m): 10:02pm
waiting patiently for saraki to come n join them later
|Re: 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara by Pascal181: 10:03pm
Beginning of apc downfall
|Re: 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara by nairavsdollars(f): 10:03pm
Tiny drop in a mighty ocea
|Re: 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara by xreal: 10:04pm
We got the clue long ago.
Saraki is obviously behind all that move.
|Re: 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara by Radiantgfx: 10:05pm
|Re: 800 APC Members Defect To PDP In Kwara by daddymaruto: 10:05pm
All politics!
