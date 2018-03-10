Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) (9877 Views)

Adaeze Oputa Weds Steve Anu: Charly Boy’s Daughters' Wedding Photos / Davido Performs At 50,000 Capacity Stadium In Sierra Leone / Fan Throws Bra On Stage As Davido Performs [PICS+VIDEO] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







News by Joelsblog:

https://joelsblog.com.ng/davido-performs-at-dangotes-daughters-wedding-in-kano/ DMW boss, Davido was one of the celebrities that honoured Dangote’s special invitations to his daughters wedding, the singer made it known in an Instagram post that he will be performing at the wedding of the daughter to Africa’s Richest Man in Kano and then he will be taking a flight straight to Duala, Cameroon to continue his 30billiongang tour.News by Joelsblog: 1 Like 1 Share







Which of his songs can he possibly sing in a wedding like that?



Certainly not Fia or Banana Fall on you. Which of his songs can he possibly sing in a wedding like that?Certainly not Fia or Banana Fall on you. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Davido gon be like.. Fatiiima kilo kosi oooo.. fati shaker aya shoemaker.. ooo 8 Likes

NwaAmaikpe:







Which of his songs can he possibly sing in a wedding like that?



Certainly not Fia or Banana Fall on you.

He go sing "aiye...she no like Ferrari..."





But wait...





@lalasticlala, pls help the bloda downstairs...



Bloda, u too post about lala's food nau He go sing "aiye...she no like Ferrari..."But wait...@lalasticlala, pls help the bloda downstairs...Bloda, u too post about lala's food nau 3 Likes

Guys help me ask lalasticlala why he treats me the way he does... He doesnt look at my post... Its unfair 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:







Which of his songs can he possibly sing in a wedding like that?



Certainly not Fia or Banana Fall on you. He ll lip sing zule zoo " e dey pain u? No!! Make i remove am? Nooooo i go manage am soooo!!" He ll lip sing zule zoo " e dey pain u? No!! Make i remove am? Nooooo i go manage am soooo!!" 2 Likes

Padi padi things and Cuppy will be the DJ for the wedding too

The rich roll with the rich 1 Like







Nah private jet this guy dey fly so oo.. Who dey pay for this flights abeg una no vex OlowooooooooooNah private jet this guy dey fly so oo.. Who dey pay for this flights abeg una no vex

NwaAmaikpe:







Which of his songs can he possibly sing in a wedding like that?



Certainly not Fia or Banana Fall on you.

She say make I wire wire She say make I wire wire

williamsjaysblog:

DMW boss, Davido was one of the celebrities that honoured Dangote’s special invitations to his daughters wedding, the singer made it known in an Instagram post that he will be performing at the wedding of the daughter to Africa’s Richest Man in Kano and then he will be taking a flight straight to Duala, Cameroon to continue his 30billiongang tour.





News by Joelsblog:

https://joelsblog.com.ng/davido-performs-at-dangotes-daughters-wedding-in-kano/





this is how froggie will perform this is how froggie will perform 1 Like

davido baba I just dey feel you.... fia burn them way talk say no be your concern .

Is that how to use Cutlery?

olasaad:

Padi padi things and Cuppy will be the DJ for the wedding too Before nko? Na Solidstar wey be like HIV patient u expect make e perform there? Before nko? Na Solidstar wey be like HIV patient u expect make e perform there?

NwaAmaikpe:







Which of his songs can he possibly sing in a wedding like that?



Certainly not Fia or Banana Fall on you.

...how about Omo Baba Olowo? ...how about Omo Baba Olowo?

Ekuro lala abagbe ewa



Bojon ro borun ro

Thats his Godfather na...

Those Northerners wei nor de understand English na en davido wan go waste him time dia

If Davido didn't perform in Dangote's wedding then who will?

Abi na black face go perform?

Baddest!

I LIKE THESE GUY BUT ,I LIKE WIZKID PASS HIM.

The best





while I'm yet to take my first flight See on air navigation with styles...while I'm yet to take my first flight

Bros carry gooooooooo we support you this your time enjoy it Bro

. Smbdy asked wats he gonna sing there.dem plenty na: flora my flawa , aye , eku ro ,Life is all abt d money o (considering who her father is)



such wedding.



2face has better gentleman

appeal than OBO.... Pls, no skelewu allowed insuch wedding.2face has better gentlemanappeal than OBO....

bros @ you signature below...I want to learn screeding and some other things...really willing.. 08139789569 let's talk via whatsapp.. Based in Abuja

So which of his Instagram post says he performed at the wedding?

Nice one obo

hu r those herdsmen under day plane

Mk i no go hear story tomao

True definition of young and rich.