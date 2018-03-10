₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) by williamsjaysblog(m): 7:54pm
DMW boss, Davido was one of the celebrities that honoured Dangote’s special invitations to his daughters wedding, the singer made it known in an Instagram post that he will be performing at the wedding of the daughter to Africa’s Richest Man in Kano and then he will be taking a flight straight to Duala, Cameroon to continue his 30billiongang tour.
News by Joelsblog:
https://joelsblog.com.ng/davido-performs-at-dangotes-daughters-wedding-in-kano/
|Re: Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 7:55pm
Which of his songs can he possibly sing in a wedding like that?
Certainly not Fia or Banana Fall on you.
|Re: Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) by NicoBaba(m): 7:58pm
Davido gon be like.. Fatiiima kilo kosi oooo.. fati shaker aya shoemaker.. ooo
|Re: Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 8:11pm
NwaAmaikpe:
He go sing "aiye...she no like Ferrari..."
But wait...
@lalasticlala, pls help the bloda downstairs...
Bloda, u too post about lala's food nau
|Re: Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) by williamsjaysblog(m): 8:14pm
Guys help me ask lalasticlala why he treats me the way he does... He doesnt look at my post... Its unfair
|Re: Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) by Ahmed0336(m): 8:26pm
NwaAmaikpe:He ll lip sing zule zoo " e dey pain u? No!! Make i remove am? Nooooo i go manage am soooo!!"
|Re: Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) by olasaad(f): 8:46pm
Padi padi things and Cuppy will be the DJ for the wedding too
|Re: Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) by King4Roller: 9:48pm
The rich roll with the rich
|Re: Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 9:48pm
Olowoooooooooo
Nah private jet this guy dey fly so oo.. Who dey pay for this flights abeg una no vex
|Re: Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) by lastempero: 9:48pm
NwaAmaikpe:
She say make I wire wire
|Re: Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) by free2ryhme: 9:48pm
williamsjaysblog:
this is how froggie will perform
|Re: Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) by Kenny302(m): 9:50pm
davido baba I just dey feel you.... fia burn them way talk say no be your concern .
|Re: Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) by Jamean(f): 9:50pm
Is that how to use Cutlery?
|Re: Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) by OboOlora(f): 9:50pm
olasaad:Before nko? Na Solidstar wey be like HIV patient u expect make e perform there?
|Re: Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) by edupedia: 9:50pm
NwaAmaikpe:
...how about Omo Baba Olowo?
|Re: Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) by Owamudia: 9:50pm
Ekuro lala abagbe ewa
Bojon ro borun ro
|Re: Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) by obowunmi(m): 9:50pm
Thats his Godfather na...
|Re: Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) by kennosklint(m): 9:52pm
Those Northerners wei nor de understand English na en davido wan go waste him time dia
|Re: Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) by Hotzone(m): 9:53pm
If Davido didn't perform in Dangote's wedding then who will?
Abi na black face go perform?
|Re: Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) by daddymaruto: 9:54pm
Baddest!
|Re: Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) by Ojuororun: 9:56pm
I LIKE THESE GUY BUT ,I LIKE WIZKID PASS HIM.
|Re: Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) by IwillSucced(m): 9:56pm
The best
|Re: Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) by emmadejust(m): 9:56pm
See on air navigation with styles...
while I'm yet to take my first flight
|Re: Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) by Kingsunnyaleke: 9:58pm
Bros carry gooooooooo we support you this your time enjoy it Bro
|Re: Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) by Naturalobserver(m): 10:01pm
Smbdy asked wats he gonna sing there.dem plenty na: flora my flawa , aye , eku ro ,Life is all abt d money o (considering who her father is) .
|Re: Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) by adecz: 10:02pm
Pls, no skelewu allowed in
such wedding.
2face has better gentleman
appeal than OBO....
|Re: Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) by kinzation(m): 10:02pm
bros @ you signature below...I want to learn screeding and some other things...really willing.. 08139789569 let's talk via whatsapp.. Based in Abuja
|Re: Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) by roqrules04(m): 10:06pm
So which of his Instagram post says he performed at the wedding?
|Re: Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) by Kingwizzy16(m): 10:07pm
Nice one obo
|Re: Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) by porshnuel(m): 10:08pm
hu r those herdsmen under day plane
Mk i no go hear story tomao
|Re: Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) by Akalia(m): 10:09pm
True definition of young and rich.
|Re: Davido Performs At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (Photos) by omoiyalayi(m): 10:09pm
Hypocrisy is when u ban alcohol in ur daughter's wedding but called davido to perform
What has happened to all the mallam musicians?
